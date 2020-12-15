The discount is a whopping 16% which is quite large among the CEF universe.

The portfolio is differentiated enough, and looks like managers are trying to make a difference in 2020.

Over the past two months, I've published quite a few articles on closed-end funds. When this type of fund trades at a deep discount to net asset value, they can make for interesting special situations. Even more so if there are activists involved.

These funds usually trade at a big discount. If you dig through these funds often enough occasionally, you'll find funds where it is hard to explain the size of the discount to the net assets.

I like to look for these five things:

I can't explain the discount I like the holdings The fees are acceptable Decent management company CEF activist presence (a not necessary but very nice bonus)

I tend to hold until the discount to NAV normalizes. It is not going to disappear unless an activist is actually able to dissolve the fund.

I'll also move on if I find something that I like more. With many of these funds, there are sizeable distributions while waiting for the discount to NAV to revert to the mean.

The Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund (MGU) is a fund that looks really interesting to me but falls just short of me wanting to buy.

The Australian Macquarie Group is a global top 50 asset manager. They are actually currently bidding on the U.S. asset management firm Waddell & Reed (WDR).

The discount to net asset value is quite attractive when viewed with respect to the historical discount in a 10-year time frame. It also recently reversed from a bottom, if we don't count the March sell-off.

Data by YCharts

I like the portfolio that's full of interesting holdings like Cheniere Energy (LNG) which many readers will know for its famous Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi LNG facilities, Sydney Airport (OTCPK:SYDDF), Aena SME SA (OTCPK:ANNSF), which is a collection of Spanish Airports or East Japan Railway (OTCPK:EJPRY).

Source: Macquarie

I went over the fund's portfolio many times over the years, and I think there's a relatively high number of airports in there. This could be a good move, given the year we're having. I imagine they are on the cheap side. There are a few MLPs that tend to trade at modest valuations. Finally, the US railways tend to trade at steep multiples (often deserved), but I really like the move to buy the East Japan Railway Company which trades below book value. This seems really cheap, although I'm not convinced shareholder returns are a particularly high priority at the institution. But, historically, it looks really cheap and hasn't rebounded much from the March lows:

Data by YCharts

Infrastructure assets tend to be on the safer side of things. I like that there's great diversification geographically and between various infrastructure assets. At the same time, the fund hasn't gotten too creative with its "infrastructure" definition.

I don't mind holding a fund like this for a while if I can squeeze out some extra juice through the discount to NAV coming in. Performance is a terrible indicator of future results, so I usually don't pay much attention to it. Year to date, the fund is down about ~5%.

Source: Macquarie

The management fee is a very reasonable 0.95% per annum. Since inception, it has delivered a fairly meager ~5%, but, often, closed-end funds get launched around a "theme" or "asset class" when it is very much in vogue. Usually, the worst of times to pile into an industry. I think this is a totally reasonable option to buy and see if the large discount narrows. However, I don't love equity closed-end funds, to scalp this discount to the net asset value. Given the current frothy market, I think I can find better options out there that score better on a number of my criteria.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.