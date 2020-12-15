While RFP is still an inexpensive stock, I believe it may be a good time to take profits on the stock due to potential liquidity and sales reversal risks.

Resolute is now trading at a much higher valuation than it was when I've covered it last.

Resolute Forest Products is likely to have another strong quarter with wood product prices looking strong and demand for other wood products holding steady.

The lumber products industry has had a particularly tumultuous 2020. Many of these companies collapsed early this year as investors anticipated a substantial decline in demand for construction wood and other wood products. However, construction wood prices actually skyrocketed due to an increase in housing development and a temporary decline in production. As such, the wood products companies Resolute Forest Products (RFP) initially declined 70% this year, but will actually end the year likely around 50% above its January price.

I have covered RFP for slightly over a year. Initially in "Resolute Forest Products: Solid Deep-Value Turnaround Play" I exclaimed the extreme discount the company was trading at. Despite the decline earlier this year, the stock is up about 60% since that article was written. More recently in September, I covered the impact of lumber prices on the company in "Resolute Forest Products: Prepare For Massive Q3 Earnings Windfall Due To 'Lumber Bubble'". The stock is currently up 39% since September after posting the highest quarterly profit in years.

With lumber prices skyrocketing again, it is another good time to take a close and updated look at the company. Its valuation is higher than it has been in a long time and the economy remains in a highly uncertain situation. Overall, my outlook for the company has shifted a bit to the downside.

Resolute's Q3 Performance and Outlook

Resolute has four key operations: market pulp (used for packaging, diapers, and similar), paper, tissue, and wood products. Of these, its paper segment has been the worst long-term performer as companies and individuals switch to paperless. Market pulp has also been generally weak over the past two years due to generally weak commercial demand. That said, the wood products segment has been stellar due to high demand and chronically low production among many products (partly due to import tariffs which were recently reduced). The tissue segment has also been strong as the pandemic has fueled a surge in retail demand for tissue products.

The breakdown in shipments and prices for each segment can be seen below:

Paper

Q3 adj EBITDA from segment - $6M, Q2 - $4M

(Resolute Q3 Investor Presentation)

Market Pulp

Q3 adj EBITDA from segment - $2M, Q2 - $16M

(Resolute Q3 Investor Presentation)

Wood Products

Q3 adj EBITDA from segment - $139M, Q2 - $25M

(Resolute Q3 Investor Presentation)

Tissue

Q3 adj EBITDA from segment - $6M, Q2 - $3M

(Resolute Q3 Investor Presentation)

Overall, shipments show that the tissue segment has the strongest trend in prices while pulp and paper have clearly negative price trends. Luckily, pulp and paper prices are no longer in decline even despite declines in shipments which implies those markets are reaching their bottom.

Wood products are performing very well and, in fact, accounted for almost all of the company's Q3 EBITDA. As you can see above, the company generated a substantial $139M EBITDA profit from wood products last quarter with merely $14M coming from its other segments. This is problematic as it demonstrates that the company's high earnings are largely dependent on one segment which is highly unlikely to remain this profitable.

However, it is worth pointing out that lumber prices are currently in another meteoric rally as you can see below:

(Trading Economics)

During Q3, I estimated the company would see its EBITDA per unit of lumber rise to "$200+" and its EBITDA would reach $80-100M which was conservative considering the company saw $260/MBF EBITDA from wood products and a total EBITDA hit $130M.

With lumber prices back at record levels, I believe the company will see similar EBITDA per-unit this quarter to last quarter. The average lumber price this quarter will likely end around $620-$660 which should bring EBITDA per unit to $300 (from $260 last quarter). Of course, shipments will likely decline for seasonal reasons so overall EBITDA will likely be slightly lower.

Looking further out, the analyst consensus estimates that Resolute's annual EPS will likely remain around $0.50-$0.80 over the coming years with no significant trend. The company will likely see total EPS of around $0.45 this year. I generally agree with these estimates as it seems likely that while the wood products business may slow, its other segments will ideally generate more EBITDA as the market balances out.

That said, there is considerable evidence that the spike in demand for construction will eventually reverse in-full. If the reversal is as large as I anticipate it may be, RFP's earnings could be lower than anticipated over the coming three years.

Is RFP Still A Value Opportunity?

Overall, it is likely that Resolute will see an annual EPS of around $0.60 next year. This brings its forward "P/E" to 10.3X which is low, but not nearly as low as it was months ago. The company's forward "EV/EBITDA" is also very low at 3.8X and its price-to-book is merely 0.39X (though the market value of its assets may have declined at a faster pace than depreciation). See below:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the company's valuation is generally in-line with levels seen in recent years. Its prospects are looking much stronger than they were late last year when I covered the stock last. That said, it is far less undervalued than it was then.

The company reduced its debt level slightly last quarter with its substantial profits. However, its inventory turnover ratio remains low and its quick ratio declined below 1. See below:

Data by YCharts

With the quick ratio below 1.00, RFP does not have enough current assets to pay its current liabilities after inventory is excluded. Further, the decline in its inventory turnover ratio is a sign that its inventories have been growing relative to sales. Both ratios are at generally safe levels, however, the company would be in trouble if there is a substantial decline in demand for RFP's products.

Overall, the stock is still cheap compared to other manufacturing firms today. However, its valuation is now near the middle of the range it's been in over the past few years and there is a slight uptick in its liquidity risks.

The Bottom Line

While lumber prices are likely to give RFP another strong quarter, I believe investors may want to consider taking profits on the company. It is still trading a bit below the valuation range I gave it last quarter, but I am no longer convinced that the rally in home & construction demand is here to stay.

Going into next year, there will likely be an uptick in wood production from Resolute's competitors as mills hopefully struggle with production outages (due to COVID) less often. This has been a major factor in boosting wood product prices. Additionally, I believe the surge in home sales and construction will slow as mortgage rates rise and would-be buyers cut their budgets due to unemployment (etc.). Even more, record wood prices are making home construction far more expensive so it is unclear if builders will continue to buy lumber at their current pace.

This is not to say that RFP is likely headed back down. While that may occur, I only believe it is no longer the deeply undervalued company it was in the past. Particularly in the face of a possible decline in sales due to the generally weak economy and its potential liquidity risks. I am currently neutral on the stock and have taken profits on my position. I would likely become bullish again if the stock sinks or my long-term outlook for home demand improves.

