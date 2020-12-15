A new collaboration with Lilly in the in-vivo gene-editing space could be transformative.

Precision BioSciences

DTIL is a genome editing company showcasing its ARCUS platform in three distinct business lines: allogeneic CAR T therapies currently being tested in early stage clinical trials; in-vivo gene-editing for human therapies, and a technology for improving agricultural plants. In all three cases, DTIL has partnered with larger companies, the most recent of which is Eli Lilly (LLY) in the in-vivo space. To understand why I'm long the stock, let's look at each business line, with emphasis on the partners and what their participation may mean.

Allogeneic CAR T Therapies

For those unfamiliar with this technology, Wikipedia has a good summary introduction (which I've condensed slightly):

Chimeric antigen receptor T cells (also known as CAR T cells) [...] are receptor proteins that have been engineered to give T cells the new ability to target a specific protein. The receptors are chimeric because they combine both antigen-binding and T-cell activating functions into a single receptor. [...]CAR-T cells can be either derived from T cells in a patient's own blood (autologous) or derived from the T cells of another healthy donor (allogeneic). Once isolated from a person, these T cells are genetically engineered to express a specific CAR, which programs them to target an antigen that is present on the surface of tumors. For safety, CAR-T cells are engineered to be specific to an antigen expressed on a tumor that is not expressed on healthy cells. After CAR-T cells are infused into a patient, they act as a "living drug" against cancer cells. When they come in contact with their targeted antigen on a cell, CAR-T cells bind to it and become activated, then proceed to proliferate and become cytotoxic. CAR-T cells destroy cells through several mechanisms, including extensive stimulated cell proliferation, increasing the degree to which they are toxic to other living cells (cytotoxicity) and by causing the increased secretion of factors that can affect other cells such as cytokines, interleukins and growth factors.

DTIL has chosen to go the allogeneic route, with an emphasis on treating relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma (R/R NHL) and R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (R/r B-ALL) as well as multiple myeloma. (For a deeper look at the advantages and disadvantages of allogeneic vs. autologous treatments, see here, and for a discussion of the challenges in developing the former, see here.)

DTIL summarizes its early results in CAR T using its ARCUS platform in the following slide. Most notably, so far, there have been no cases of graft vs. host diseases (GvHD) nor any safety issues of Grade 3 or higher.

DTIL has three product candidates in clinical trials, with the PBCAR019 being furthest advanced. This product is partnered with Servier, a multibillion-dollar European biotech company employing 22,000 people.

On December 4, 2020, DTIL announced updated results from this lead program, highlighting dose dependency of the product and the greatly improved efficacy of the treatment in patients who have undergone enhanced lymphodepletion. As explained here:

"Lympho-depleting chemotherapy, such as Fludarabine + Cyclophosphamide (FluCy), is a therapy administered before CAR-T cell infusion, in order to deplete endogenous T-cells (and Tregs), so that they are not going to antagonise/suppress [but instead will] allow expansion/proliferation of the infused CAR-T cells."

The negative was that one very sick patient in the trial died of biologic sepsis, but assuming that was not treatment-related, the updated results look very positive.

Here's a summary of the trial design from the PR (with my emphasis):

Interim data from the Phase 1/2a study of PBCAR0191 includes data from 27 patients: 16 patients with R/R NHL and 11 patients with R/R B-ALL from multiple dose levels. In the NHL cohort, 100% of patients had aggressive lymphomas, 81% had stage III/IV disease, 63% had four or more courses of prior treatment and 25% had prior autologous CAR T. In the B-ALL cohort, 55% of patients had >20% blasts burden at baseline, 82% had 4+ courses of prior treatment and 45% had prior allogeneic stem cell transplant. PBCAR0191 treatment at dose level (DL) 1 (3x105 cells), DL2 (1x106 cells), DL3 (3x106 cells) and split dose DL4 (2 doses at 3x106 cells) employed a single standard lymphodepletion (sLD) consisting of fludarabine (30 mg/m2/day for 3 days) plus cyclophosphamide (500 mg/m2/day for 3 days). PBCAR0191 was also dosed in an Enhanced Lymphodepletion Regimen consisting of PBCAR0191 cells at DL3 (n=5) or DL4 (n=1) plus fludarabine (30 mg/m2/day for 4 days) and cyclophosphamide (1000 mg/m2/day for 3 days).

And here is a summary of results, note the great response rates in NHL for patients receiving enhanced lymphodepletion:

Based on these results, DTIL will expand the number of patients enrolled in the enhanced LD regimen.

Presumably, the early promise of this program is what also enticed Servier into expanding its collaboration with DTIL. As announced on September 17, 2020 (with my emphasis):

Under the terms of the existing development and commercial license agreement between Servier and Precision, Servier has selected two hematological and two solid tumor targets beyond those already in Precision's allogeneic CAR T pipeline. [...] Servier has the right to opt in for late-stage development and commercialization, and Precision has the right to participate in the development and commercialization of any licensed products resulting from the collaboration through a 50/50 co-development and co-promotion option in the United States. With the addition of these new targets, Precision expects to receive milestone payments in 2020 and 2021. Precision is also eligible for option fees, clinical, regulatory, and sales milestones in addition to royalties on product sales.

The expansion of the partnership should provide material cash infusions to DTIL. These, coupled with the Lilly partnership (see below), not only validate the company's technology but also eliminate the risk of near-term stock dilution.

Indeed, in my view, Servier's participation greatly de-risks the DTIL story. It is perhaps not quite as important as the recent Lilly partnership, but it's on the same level.

In-Vivo Gene Correction

DTIL summarizes the positives of its ARCUS platform in in-vivo gene-editing in the following slide:

While this business had previously been overshadowed by the DTIL's CAR T programs, that may have changed on November 20, 2020, when the company announced a collaboration with Eli Lilly. Here's an excerpt from the PR, with my emphasis:

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) and Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL) today announced a research collaboration and exclusive license agreement to utilize Precision's proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform for the research and development of potential in vivo therapies for genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and two other undisclosed gene targets. [..] Under the terms of the agreement, Precision will receive an upfront cash payment of $100 million, as well as an equity investment by Lilly of $35 million in Precision's common stock. Precision is also eligible to receive up to $420 million in potential development and commercialization milestones per product, as well as tiered royalties ranging from the mid-single digits to low-teens on product sales should Lilly successfully commercialize a therapy from the collaboration. Precision will lead pre-clinical research and IND-enabling activities, with Lilly then assuming responsibility for clinical development and commercialization. Lilly will have the right to select up to three additional gene targets for this collaboration. Precision can co-fund clinical development of one product in exchange for an increased royalty rate on co-funded product sales.

I think this is a game changer for DTIL (which as I discuss below, has an EV of only $311M). Not only does it materially improve the balance sheet and allow a cash runway into 2023, but more importantly, it substantially validates DTIL's technology and approach. Having LLY's scientists give their stamp of approval is worth much more than any individual investor could do on his or her own.

Moreover, DMD is a prevalent disease lacking sufficient treatments. Here's a slide from DTIL's most recent corporate presentation making this point.

As a result of the collaboration, DTIL's in-vivo gene-editing pipeline now looks as follows:

Agricultural Plant Improvements

The final leg in DTIL's product lines is its use of ARCUS to improve agricultural plants. Here, again, the company has a big name partner, viz. Dole, which is fully funding research into producing Cavendish bananas which are resistant to fusarium wilt (this wilt is a pandemic much worse than COVID-19, at least if you're a Cavendish banana).

Valuation and IV

Given all of the irons DTIL has in the fire, its valuation is very reasonable. Indeed, I'd argue that the LLY deal on its own is worth more than the company's current EV.

As a final point of potential interest to traders, DTIL options, while currently relatively illiquid, have high implied volatilities, which could make several options strategies alluring.

