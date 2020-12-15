The company was impacted by COVID, but demand should normalize as the vaccine becomes more widely available.

Oshkosh (OSK) is a company that focuses on manufacturing, designing, and marketing specialty vehicles aimed at the defense, fire & emergency, and utility markets as seen in the chart below. In terms of the revenue mix for 2019, access equipment, primarily focused on construction use-cases, made up 49% of revenues, defense makes up 24% of revenues, and emergency/commercial makes up 12% of revenues. So although the company is exposed to a cyclical end market (construction), it is offset by the strong emergency and defense business. This provides a degree of stability for the business and makes this company a good choice for investors who do not want a lot of volatility.

The company's stock has largely recovered from the COVID-related drop. As we get a line of sight to widespread vaccine release as well as a return to pre-COVID economic normalization, the company's stock should continue to improve given the significant cyclical (construction) element to the business.

Data by YCharts

In the core access equipment market, I believe that the company is a key leader in the space with a strong suite of products. Although hit by COVID-related disruptions, as fleets continue to age and as emerging markets such as China continue to mature, I believe that there is a strong long-term growth story for the company in this segment.

Separately, even through COVID, the defense segment has held up very well with a strong backlog that extends into FY22. Additionally, the company reported nearly 20% YoY growth even through COVID. This helps illustrate the non-cyclicality of this component of the business and provides downside protection for the company's enterprise value even in times of significant economic disruption.

Fire & Emergency has seen strong bookings volume growth as well even through the pandemic. This illustrates the strength of the company's offering as well as the relative recession-proof dynamic of this segment. Fire & Emergency and Defense, which makes up >30% of revenues and provides a strong bulwark to the company's revenue base, are a key reason why I believe that this stock is a good fit for an investor looking for an industrial play with significant downside protection from macroeconomic issues.

From a financial perspective, the company was hit hard due to COVID with net sales sliding considerably. Profitability was also negatively impacted with net income dropping from nearly $579 million in 2019 to $324 million in 2020. However, even with this disruption, the company was able to maintain positive EBITDA. This gives me confidence on the ability of the company to weather this pandemic.

From a valuation perspective, the company trades at around 10x EV/EBITDA, which was similar to where it was prior to the pandemic. However, EBITDA this year was around ~$600 million versus ~$900 million the year prior. Thus as we move past this pandemic and profitability return, even if the company trades at the same multiple, there is still room for close to 25-30% upside from here. This drives my bullishness on the company.

Data by YCharts

Risks

The company is highly exposed to COVID. Although there are a few non-cyclical segments in the business, the core segment is still highly levered to business cycles as well as the negative impacts of COVID on the demand for commercial vehicles. Fire & Emergency/Defense may be less affected but as government budgets get hammered due to COVID response costs, it is likely that we will see a demand downshift in that category as well.

The company operates in a highly competitive market with many domestic and foreign competitors, including Skyjack and Navistar (NYSE:NAV). However, most of these companies are considerably smaller and do not have the same product breadth as Oshkosh has. Oshkosh's advantage in many cases is around product differentiation from a product set point of view. Additionally, the company is also providing more of a one-stop shop due to its strong product breadth.

Conclusion

Oshkosh is a leading specialty vehicle manufacturer with a strong diversified portfolio. Although the company was hit due to COVID, the company is still profitable and as the economy improves post-vaccine, I believe that there is considerable upside for the company given the strong product portfolio it has. Finally, the valuation is compelling and I can see a 25-30% upside from here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in OSK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.