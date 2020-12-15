There's no activist presence that I know of but there is interesting insider buying.

Ideally, I like funds that trade at a deep discount both in an absolute and relative sense.

One type of special situation I particularly like is the closed-end funds trading at deep discounts. Ideally, I want closed-end funds that trade at a deep discount to the net asset value. The PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opps (NRGX) qualifies on that count. It trades at a 20.37% discount to net asset value. That's not too surprising given the fund is down 29% year to date. In a credit fund, that's what most investors are now looking for.

The majority of CEFs trade at a discount. If you look for it, you tend to find a few that trade hard to explain the discount.

This is what I like to see:

I can't explain the discount I Like the portfolio as it is The fees are not outrageous Decent manager Activist presence

My game plan is to hold until the discount to net asset value normalizes, or I find something much better. Usually, I am picking up sweet distributions in the meantime.

Within the CEF realm, I like fixed-income vehicles a lot better than equity vehicles. The bet is about the discount narrowing. I prefer to have lower volatility from the underlying. That lets me capture the reversion-to-the-mean slightly more cleanly.

This fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in energy and credit investments. You can expect a lot of MLPs and relative to MLP focused funds, this one trades at a modest discount only. This sector is deeply out of favor. About 50% of funds are in equities at this time. That's something to be mindful of.

The first thing I looked up is what kind of discount it trades at versus history. That discount is deep:

Data by YCharts

Going over the portfolio, I like the Williams Companies (WMB) and MPLX (MPLX) which I wrote up earlier this year here. It was a long time ago that I've looked at Kinder Morgan (KMI) closely but I'd expect it to be a fairly resilient company within the MLP sector.

Data: Morningstar

There are quite a few companies I don't know which is a great sign. Because that means the manager is at least trying to cook up something good. What stands out to me is the position in Melco Resorts Finance. This could be a very attractive credit to look into because it isn't really within the focus of the fund:

Source: Pimco

Why would you include a gaming credit in an energy-focused fund if you're down 23% year-to-date? I'd think because you believe it is a fantastic opportunity.

Source: Pimco

Maturities are on average 8.13 years away. But duration is only 0.9%, meaning there isn't a lot of interest rate risk. The fund can use interest rate swaps but duration on energy credit funds can be really low and even negative generally.

If interest rates rise, that generally means the economy is very, very strong. In that environment, energy demand is high and energy names are making gobs of money. Meaning the borrower's credit ratings are rapidly improving and pressing yields down.

Something that also stood out to me is that Pimco's Group Chief Investment Officer has been buying shares in this fund in 2020. Ivascyn is lead portfolio manager for the firm’s income strategies and credit hedge fund and mortgage opportunistic strategies. Morningstar actually named him Fixed-Income Fund Manager of the Year (U.S.) for 2013. However, he isn't a manager in this fund.

I tried to find out what Ivascyn may have been thinking and came across this recent market commentary:

If you could get paid by relative illiquidity, complexity instead of simply needing to take on more raw equity or credit beta, I think that's one of the most powerful value propositions out there in the market today. And this is true about the U. S., Europe, even Asia and again, is one of, if not the highest conviction opportunity that we see at the moment here at PIMCO.

Ivascyn doesn't seem to like the areas of credit where Fed funds are flowing. Maybe he doesn't like the areas where the ETF and indexed funds are flowing. MLPs are sidestepping these flows nicely. Perhaps explaining, in part, how violently they have been abandoned.

The management fee is about 1.35%. The fund seems to have used leverage in the past because fees, including interest rates, are quite a bit higher. Not outside the norm for this type of fund. Currently, the fund only has about 14% in reverse repurchase agreements as leverage.

I noticed one activist on the shareholder register but that fund has been decreasing exposure.

I like this fund quite a lot. I think the discount is quite attractive. I like the mix of credit and MPL equities. The assets that I'm familiar with look attractive to me. There's insider buying, by a knowledgeable expert, who isn't a manager on the fund. I have a number of other CEFs to go over. Make sure to follow me if you're interested in this type of investment. If I don't find many things I like better there's definitely a chance I'll buy some shares of this fund.

I write the Special Situation Report. I look at special situations like spin-offs, share repurchases, rights offerings and a lot of M&A events. The point is to make money with risks under control. Check it out here. Follow me on Twitter here or reach out through email at dehaas.bram at gmail dot com.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NRGX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.