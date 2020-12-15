What To Expect In 2021, And Some Ways To Profit Off It

Main Thesis/Background

The purpose of this article is to perform a look-back at the volatile year of 2020, as well as discuss a few ways to plan for 2021. It goes without saying this is a year best forgotten, but one that will be long remembered. Americans have dealt with social unrest, a deadly pandemic, and are now planning for a change in leadership in Washington.

Looking ahead, there are reasons to be optimistic, but also signals to approach investments with some caution. On the bright side, election uncertainty will be cleared up, with a change in leadership a foregone conclusion and the Georgia Senate run-off races to be decided in early January. Regardless of the outcome, this will allow investors to plan ahead accordingly for the year based on the results. Further, we have heard multiple reports on positive progress with regards to a Covid-19 vaccine, which is great news for the world, and the investment community.

However, there are pockets of concern. A vaccine will take months to distribute, and its true effectiveness is not yet known. Even if it exceeds expectations, the average consumer may be reluctant to return to normal, in terms of travel and spending. This means businesses and investors will have to adapt to changing behavior. Finally, the U.S., and most of the developed world, have greatly increased deficit spending to mitigate the economic fallout from Covid-19. The impact of this spending has been positive short-term, but it could have negative longer term implications. In this review, I will highlight a few ways I am preparing my portfolio for what will be an interesting 2021.

My Go-To Favorite: Tax-Exempt Municipal Bonds

As my readers are well aware, I have been a long term advocate of municipal bonds. This was an area I neglected in my 20s, but became a firm believer in as my household income has grown in my 30s, in addition to beneficial policy changes out of Washington (such as the elimination of the SALT deduction credit). Therefore, as we approach 2021, it should not come as a surprise that this remains an area I favor, which is consistent with my outlook a year ago, when I wrote a macro-overview for 2020.

Before diving in to my rationale, it is worth pointing out that this sector may not be for everyone. The primary reason for buying this sector is the tax-exempt income, so it is most beneficial for those in higher tax brackets. Therefore, for younger investors, retirees, or others with a low taxable income, this may not be the most attractive area. Further, I view this as a more conservative play, since munis have historically low default rates and a low correlation to large-cap equities. For those with a more risk-taking tolerance, this also may not be the best option. Finally, 2021 will look a lot different than the last four years, which is when I heavily built up my muni stake. Tax changes are likely, including an elimination of the SALT deduction cap, which may dent retail demand. Also, state and local finances are in a difficult spot, given the pandemic, so the sector could see some unusually high volatility.

With this in mind, why am I still recommending this play? For one, I expect state and local finances to improve in 2021, on the backdrop of meaningful stimulus out of Washington. Personally, I expect Congress to authorize a large stimulus package early in the year, even with a Republican-led Senate. While a split Congress offers the potential for gridlock, the delay in passing a new round of stimulus over the past few months has proven to be fairly unpopular, and will limit the Republicans' negotiating room. A President Biden will be in favor of a larger package than President Trump, so it seems more likely to come to fruition. Of course, increased deficit spending will have negative effects elsewhere, but will be beneficial to the municipal market categorically.

Two, I see an environment of tighter than average supply in the tax-exempt corner of the market in the first few quarters of the year. Along with the SALT deduction cap, another principal component of the The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 ended the practice of advance refunding tax-exempt bonds with another tax-exempt new issue. This meant state and local governments could not take advantage of lower interest rates to refinance existing tax-exempt debt, unless they issued the new bonds as taxable. As municipalities needed cash, and rates moved low enough to justify the taxable offerings, many state and local governments did just that. As a result, the level of "new issuance" this year is a bit misleading. For example, a look at actual muni bond issuance this year appears to show gains over 2019, as well as higher than expected issuance compared to projections heading in to the year, as detailed below:

Source: RBC Wealth Management

However, this graphic does not illustrate the story on the ground very well. Rather than seeing a large increase in total supply, the actual result has been much different. While new issuance is up, refundings have been the driving force. In fact, according to data from Nuveen, refundings have risen by 63% in 2020, compared with a 2.3% rise in new money issuances. This has limited the growth of the tax-exempt sector, while taxable municipal bond issuance has grown, as this refunding activity is forced in to the taxable sector.

My point is the tax-exempt muni sector actually has tighter supply than may be expected. This helps increase the underlying value of the bonds, as long as demand is stable, which it has been. Even as Covid-19 pressures have clouded the outlook for munis, the lack of supply growth has kept prices in balance. Of course, this is a tax law I expect to change, or at least be tweaked, by a Biden administration. However, tax reform is an ambitious undertaking, and not something that will occur in the first half of the year. This means the limited supply story should continue in to 2021. When I combine this with forthcoming federal help, I see merit to remaining bullish on this sector.

*My investments in tax-exempt munis include BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund (MUS) and Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA).

The World Has Changed - Online Buying To Accelerate

My next point looks at the American consumer, and how buying preferences have been altered due to the pandemic. In short, online buying has surged due to a number of factors. Clearly, when stores are closed or have limited hours, consumer spending there is limited. Further, many consumers have simply not wanted to go outside their home much, and certainly not for discretionary shopping. Finally, tourism is way down, which retailers in many destinations rely on to pad their numbers. Perhaps worst of all, new state restrictions have come about recently, hurting retailers at the all-important holiday shopping season.

Of course, these developments are well known, but my premise here is that in-person shopping is not going to return to normal in 2021, even with a vaccine. The hope among retailers is certainly that, once a vaccine is developed and distributed, shoppers will return in droves and things will return to the way they were. Unfortunately, this is not my outlook. Rather, I believe the American consumer has fundamentally changed, and online shopping will actually accelerate its trend of capturing a growing percentage of total spend.

I feel this way for a few reasons. One, e-commerce has been the growing trend for a while, so it is not much of a reach to conclude this story will continue. Two, and more importantly, there are signs that consumers are going to be less likely to return to in-store shopping even with a vaccine/post-pandemic. Now, I am not saying all retail stores are going to close and nobody is going to return to buy things in person. That is unrealistic, and, in fairness, people are still spending in-store right now. But my point is that consumer behavior has changed for the long term due to Covid-19. As a result, in-store spend is going to continue to decline (as a percentage of total sales), even after the economy fully opens back up.

For support, consider a recent survey done by Deloitte. When asked why they prefer shopping online right now, consumers gave the following responses:

Source: Deloitte

As you can see, a top reason was to "avoid crowds", which plays in to the pandemic challenge. But, interestingly, the following reasons were just as heavily weighted, and speak to a changing consumer mindset. Reasons like "free shipping", "comfort", and "24-hour availability" all topped the list. These are attributes that are relevant during all times, pandemic or no. My takeaway is that as more consumers have been forced in to the online shopping trend, more have found reasons to prefer it. This has been a shot of steroids in to an already important consumer trend, and it will have side effects that will linger well after Covid-19 becomes a memory.

*My investments for this trade include Walmart (WMT), Amazon (AMZN). I also recommend retail sector ETFs such as Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) and SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT).

Covered Call Equity ETFs - Way To Limit Downside

While I see pockets of value in the market, it is fair to say that there is limited "value" right now. This makes investing difficult, especially for those worried about downside risk. The logical move, when concerned about equity prices, is to move in to hedges like fixed-income, commodities, or foreign markets. The problem at the moment, however, is that those assets are also richly valued. Further, just because stocks are expensive does not mean they cannot go higher, so investors who sell-off equity positions could miss out on further gains, which sometimes causes more pain than short-term losses.

For example, stocks started 2020 off at rich valuations, yet have delivered very impressive gains. Despite a set back earlier in the year, the NASDAQ is up by a large amount, and both the S&P and the DOW Jones have delivered attractive gains, as shown below:

Source: CNBC

Therefore, while I am hesitant to add much to my equity positions this late in the cycle, I am not selling much either. Stocks could go higher, and the adage that investors lose by staying out of the market is one that is very true.

With this in mind, I like the idea of limiting my downside risk through a strategy of buying covered call ETFs. This allows me to stay bullish on equities, but could lessen the pain of any market correction in the near term.

For readers unfamiliar with covered calls, the basic premise is to sell calls (buy options) on stocks one owns. This means, if a stock rises, an investor can participate on the upside until the strike price is reached, at which point the call option is presumably exercised and the upside gain is capped for the investor. The primary benefit is the income derived from selling the option. While this income may not make up for the lost capital gain if a stock rises well beyond the strike price, it will enhance the total return if the stock rises modestly or declines in price. In those instances, the investor will profit off the premium charged for selling the option that becomes worthless and expires.

I must point out, this is a more complex trading strategy, and may not be practical for many retail investors. Fortunately, there are funds that do exactly this, buying a basket of securities and then writing call options on those securities to earn income. Popular funds include the Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) and the Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD), among many others. Essentially, in a down or flat market, this type of fund should out-perform its index, giving investors a chance to limit their risk if stocks do not continue to rise, which is likely given that indices are at all-time highs.

Before declaring this a "sure thing", I am obligated to point out that equity ETFs that write covered calls are still that - equity ETFs. Yes, they can limit downside and also provide income well above what a standard ETF delivers. However, "limiting" downside risk is not the same as "eliminating" downside risk. If the market sees a sharp correction, covered call funds will fall, and fall hard. The decline should be less than the underlying index, providing some protection, but the losses can be significant, as shown below:

Source: Global X

My takeaway here is investors need to recognize this is not a substitute for a true equity hedge. It can be an income play or a lower volatility play, but it still presents very real risks to be aware of.

*I do not own either covered call fund mentioned, but I may buy QYLD ahead of 2021. I own the BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure, & Power Opportunities Trust (BUI), which is focused primarily on the Utilities sector in the U.S. and Europe, and overwrites the securities in the portfolio.

Gold As A Hedge - Prices Have Fallen, Offering Value

I started off this review by noting I see limited value in the market, and why I am focusing on a few key areas to unlock potential gains in early 2021. While I stand by this thesis, there is one commodity where I do see some relative value, and that is gold. This is an asset that saw a surge in interest this year, as stimulus spending in the U.S. and around the world ballooned to cope with the pandemic. As pressure on fiat currencies accelerated, the value of gold soared. However, this theme has not fared well in the later stages of the year. Driven by a lack of more stimulus out of Washington, steady interest rates, and positive vaccine news, the safe haven play of gold has given up some gains. In fact, gold has seen a roughly 10% drop over the past few months, falling steadily from the $2,000/ounce level to just under $1,827/ounce today:

Source: CNBC

Given this drop, I have been adding to my gold position. I am not "calling a bottom", because gold could very well continue to decline if a vaccine proves effective, or if more stimulus efforts stall. Further, there is the risk interest rates rise as the global economy recovers, which is another headwind for gold.

Despite these risks, I like buying gold on weakness for a few reasons. One, I think there is significant upside if economic conditions deteriorate. The market right now is quite euphoric, on stronger than expected economic numbers and the potential for multiple Covid-19 vaccines. However, given how equities have rallied, it will not take much to derail this sentiment. Further, as I noted at the beginning of the review, I expect more deficit spending from Washington, which is a tailwind for gold. Finally, gold is at a relative value compared to copper, which has piqued my interest.

The specific metric is the gold/copper ratio, which has hit a 2-year low. This is significant, in my opinion, as I like to make contrarian plays when historical levels are breached, as we have seen recently:

Source: Bloomberg

In regards to this play, gold and copper are often seen as opposite investment plays, with gold considered a safe haven and copper seen as a bellwether for the global economy, given its uses for industrial machinery, electricity, and building/construction. Clearly, the market has been favoring copper at the expense of gold, and this is a play I feel is due for a bit of a reversal.

*My investments for this trade include iShares Gold Trust ETF (IAU).

Bottom-line

The new year is sure to bring challenges, but there are opportunities as well. I expect some surprises, but believe the investment themes I outlined in this review will be profitable for retail investors in 2021.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MUS, NEA, WMT, AMZN, BUI, IAU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.