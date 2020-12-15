We wrote about the Ensign Group (ENSG) back in September and stated that gains may be only starting. The premise for our bullishness was the fact that earnings were increasing significantly and the technicals were following suit. Well, this momentum continued in the third quarter as the company reported adjusted net income of $44 million on sales of just under $600 million. In fact, record earnings over the past few quarters have resulted in management increasing its 2020 guidance significantly. Updated guidance for this year comes in at $3.12 per share on sales of approximately $2.435 billion. The maintaining of the top-line numbers illustrates that margins continue to increase. Management expects to do $3.50 in earnings per share in 2021 which would be a 12% increase over this year if met.

Ensign's acquisition plan has slowed down meaningfully this year due to COVID but the backlog for 2021 remains strong. In fact, over the past month or so, the firm acquired an 82-bed nursing facility in Amarillo, Texas, along with a 116-bed nursing facility in San Marcos. We expect the 2021 acquisition number to be very strong due to how everything has been delayed (larger pipeline) significantly this year due to the pandemic.

As we can see from the long-term technical chart below, we see a more bullish slant to the upward move this year as record quarterly earnings have been the order of the day. The question now is whether this move can be sustained. We have our crossover on the MACD indicator and despite the explosive move higher, there are no significant bearish divergences in the RSI momentum indicator.

Followers of our work will know that we like to look at profitability, shareholder returns as well as valuation on any potential long investment. Let's see how Ensign shapes up at present in these areas.

From a profitability standpoint, Ensign's return of equity comes in at almost 21% over the past four quarters. This really is exceptional and is the highest ROE number we have seen for over a decade. Operating cash-flow of $342 million over the same period will drive sustained investment going forward. Ensign finds itself in the enviable position of being highly profitable while other operators in this field at present are struggling. As a result, management expects to close more deals in the fourth quarter as well as the first quarter of 2021. Stronger cash flow is facilitating growth in assets and equity, which is resulting in increasing sales and earnings. A beautiful cycle. Investors should also be aware that management is adamant that all relief funding should be returned given the strength of Ensign's balance sheet and liquidity positions.

In terms of shareholder compensation, the dividend of $0.05 per quarter equates to a yield of under 0.3%, so shareholders are getting very little here. Furthermore, over the past decade, the number of shares outstanding has been increasing and presently comes in at 54.24 million despite the fact that $27 million was spent on share buybacks over the past four quarters. It is fair to say that Ensign spent the lion's share of its money on investments such as capex and acquisitions. This strategy has served shareholders well over the past decade as earnings per share have increased by 10% on average per year despite the dilution over this time period.

However, many times, elevated investment leads to more risk. The debt-to-equity ratio which actually dropped to 1.39 in the most recent third quarter, for example, is still much higher than the norm we have witnessed in Ensign over the past decade. Given Ensign's earnings, its liabilities are not a problem at present but given the fact that Ensign is about to go on another spending spree, it will be interesting to see how this ratio looks in 12 months’ time, for example.

From a valuation standpoint, Ensign maybe is not that stretched from an earnings standpoint but certainly is from a sales and asset standpoint. Top-line growth of 15% per year on average over the past 3 years is half the growth rate, for example, of net profit. This trend puts pressure both on organic growth as well as how fast recent acquisitions can get up to speed.

Therefore, to sum up, the market continues to love this company and with good reason. Ensign continues to report record earnings and margins continue to go from strength to strength. Although shares are not that pricey from an earnings standpoint, the company's assets and sales remain well above their respective 5-year averages. Maybe the best strategy here (in case we enter a bubble) for those who are long is to use a trailing stop which tracks a weekly or monthly moving average. Let's see what the fourth quarter brings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.