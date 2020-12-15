The long-term outlook for DRH is positive because of its focus on resorts. However, the outlook is less bright for the short-term.

The REIT will likely re-build its cash position before resuming dividends; therefore, it will most probably resume cash dividends for common shareholders in 2022.

DRH will likely return to positive cash flow in the second half of next year following the broad distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH), a hotel real estate investment trust, will likely continue to burn cash at roughly the current rate through early 2021. Seasonality and the recent surge in COVID-19 cases will likely keep the cash burn elevated. I’m expecting the burning of cash to start declining from March and then taper off by the mid of next year. For full-year 2021, I’m expecting DRH to report positive funds from operations of around $0.13 per share. DRH will likely re-build a substantial portion of the cumulative cash burn before resuming its dividend payout; therefore, I’m expecting no cash dividend for common shareholders next year. Further, I'm expecting DRH to report a taxable loss next year, which will reduce the pressure to pay dividends. While DRH’s long-term outlook is positive, it is likely that 2021 will not be beneficial for investors due to the absence of a dividend payout. As a result, I’m adopting a neutral rating for DRH for all of next year.

DRH Likely to Return to Positive Cash Flow by the Mid of Next Year

DRH’s revenue recovered by 146% sequentially to $50 million in the third quarter as the REIT reopened five additional hotels, taking the tally of open properties to 27 out of 30, according to details given in the third quarter’s conference call. Further, the resort portfolio performed exceedingly well as its total revenue per available room (“RevPAR”) jumped to $191 by the end of September from $141 in July 2020.

I’m expecting the total portfolio’s performance to plateau at around the third quarter’s level up till February because seasonality factors will keep demand low during the winter. Further, the recent spike in COVID-19 cases will discourage traveling for leisure purposes. Starting from March, I’m expecting the REIT’s earnings to start improving because the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine will widen. According to news reports quoting the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, vaccines could be available in pharmacies and supermarkets as soon as late February and into March. I’m expecting broad distribution of the vaccine by the mid of next year; therefore, I’m expecting revenues to surge in the second half of next year.

For full-year 2021, I’m expecting DRH to report revenues of around $530 million, almost half the pre-pandemic level. Further, I’m expecting the REIT to report funds from operations (“FFO”) of $0.13 per share in 2021. The following table shows my estimates for revenue and FFO.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the timing and efficacy of mass COVID-19 vaccination.

Dividend Resumption Likely in Early to Mid 2022

DRH suspended its cash dividend for common shareholders in the first quarter of 2020 due to the pandemic. At the time of the suspension, the management indicated that it intended to resume dividend payout in the fourth quarter of 2020 covering 100% of its taxable income. As the REIT is unlikely to have positive taxable income in 2020, an early resumption of dividends seems highly unlikely. I'm expecting DRH to report a taxable loss next year as well; therefore, I not anticipating pressure on the REIT to pay dividends in 2021.

Further, dividends constitute a substantial claim on capital; therefore, it seems unlikely that DRH will pay cash dividends when it is currently burning cash every month. DRH paid $102 million in dividends to common shareholders in 2019.

The REIT’s total cash burn averaged $17.7 million in the last quarter, as mentioned in the investor presentation. Due to the seasonality factor and the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the cash burn will likely continue at the third quarter’s average level until February. Further, the management mentioned in the conference call that the cash burn for last quarter did not include around $300,000 to $400,000 per month savings as a result of forbearance that will reverse in the coming months. Beyond February 2021, I’m expecting the cash burn to taper off due to the widening of the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. Cumulatively, I’m expecting the pandemic to lead to a cash burn of around $229 million till the mid of next year. The following table shows my estimates for the cash burn rate.

I don’t expect DRH to resume dividend payout for common shareholders until it has earned back a substantial portion of the cumulative cash burn. Hence, I’m expecting DRH to resume its quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share in early or mid-2022. The quarterly dividend of $0.125 implies an annual dividend yield of 6.2% using the December 14, 2020, closing price.

Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive

The management mentioned in the conference call that its resorts were performing much better than its urban hotels. The outperformance of resorts was attributable to travelers’ social distancing preferences, a desire to take a break from restrictions in cities, and pandemic-fatigue. I’m expecting the resorts to continue to perform well after the pandemic because the shift towards a partial work-from-home culture will likely be long-term or permanent in several industries. As work-from-home can easily be exchanged with work-from-anywhere, teleworking employees will find it easier to vacation for a longer period than employees that have to return to offices.

DRH appears to be headed in the right direction as the management mentioned in the conference call that it is looking to sell some urban hotels and buy more resorts as part of its portfolio rotation. However, such rotation can take several years; therefore, the positive outlook is for a horizon of five to seven years.

Conclusion: DRH is Unattractive for Short to Medium-Term Investors

Long-term investors with investment horizons of more than two or three years may consider DRH for investment because of the long-term positive outlook. The following table shows the stock prices at which long-term investors may receive a feasible dividend yield.

For investors with investment horizons of one to two years, DRH appears unattractive because the REIT will most probably not pay dividends through part of that holding period. As a result, I’m adopting a neutral rating on DRH for the next twelve months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.