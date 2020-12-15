Roku is not derisked yet and will continue to be volatile. This analysis will give a balanced review of Roku's strengths and weaknesses.

Roku has not reached the inflection point where a major TV brand would adopt its OS system (such as Samsung, LG). The TV OS ecosystem remains fragmented.

Roku's reward/risk profile is polarized. With ultimate success, capital return to shareholders will be huge but the risk is also high on the downside.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is in a clear leading position along with Amazon's Fire TV (NASDAQ:AMZN) operating system to capitalize the secular internet TV streaming trend. Roku continued its rapid growth in recent quarters both in active accounts and revenue. This article will give a balanced review of Roku's fundamentals, its upside potential and its downside risks.

Roku's success is largely due to successful product development and partnerships with budget TV OEMs

Roku's success is largely due to its widely likable Roku stream players and smart TVs with built-in Roku platform. CEO Anthony Wood's execution on product development and TV OEM partnerships has been amazing.

TCL's marketing strategy of low-price, high-quality TV sets with the Roku platform allowed it to quickly gain US TV market share. Just several years ago, TCL was a TV brand unknown to North Americans. TCL formed a partnership with Roku in 2014. From 2016 to 2019, TCL's market share quickly climbed to No. 6, 4, 3 and 2 in North America, following Samsung (OTC:SSNLF). The partnership between TCL and Roku is a perfect win-win example.

Roku took advantage of TCL's high-quality, low-cost TVs and quickly expanded its market share in these years along with its standalone streaming players. With the Roku OS, TCL only needed to focus on manufacturing the hardware without the need to spend on the software so that it was able to bring low-cost TVs to North American markets. TCL is Roku's major partner but only one of Roku's 12 OEM partners, including Sharp, Hisense, Philips, Sanyo, Element, JVC, RCA, Hitachi, Magnavox, Westinghouse, Onn. All of them sell budget smart TVs.

Roku is in a leading position in TV OS market but the sector remains fragmented among competitors

According to Roku's internal estimate, as of Q3 2020, Roku is the No. 1 smart TV operating system in the US but not in a commanding position. The smart TV OS market remains fragmented into several platforms, including Amazon's Fire TV, Apple TV (NASDAQ:AAPL), Google Android TV (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Samsung's Tizen, LG's WebOS, to name a few (see below from the IHS report).

While citing the report, this author is doubtful of the accuracy of the IHS report, due to the fact that Amazon's Fire TV market share was listed much smaller than Roku and even Android TV. The only recent time that Amazon shared its metrics on Fire TV accounts was in January 2020. Amazon reported that Fire TV accounts had surpassed 40 Million by Q4 2019. By the same time, Roku revealed it had 36.9 million accounts, 3 million fewer than Fire TV. So the common sense is that, by now, even if Fire TV is not No. 1, it must be the close No. 2 or a tie.

Trend of North America Smart TV OS Market Share Since 2016 (Source: IHS report)

The North America connected TV sector will likely evolve into a duo-player marketplace between Roku and Fire TV. But the threat from Google's TV platform is real due to the following developments:

1) TCL has ended exclusive partnership with Roku and is now selling Android TV sets. TCL is just one of Android TV's many OEM partners. This development is significant because TCL is Roku's biggest partner and contributes most to Roku TV's market gain.

2) Android TV platform is quickly gaining market share. Only a couple of months after the launch of TCL Android TVs, they are already among the best selling TVs at Bestbuy.com with thousands of positive reviews. Hisense, Roku's other Chinese partner quickly gaining market share, formed a partnership with Google earlier than TCL. According to Bestbuy, the best-selling Hisense TV was an Android TV, not a Roku.

3) On the streaming player side, Alphabet launched a new Chromecast with Google TV in September 2020, closing the gap with Roku and Fire TV with an updated user interface and a remote, which was missing in previous versions. Google is currently offering free Chromecast (a $50 value) for YouTube TV subscribers.

As of early 2019, there was still about 40% market left for smart TV platforms to capture in the US market (see chart below). With the changing dynamic in competition, Roku is not likely to be a dominant player, given Amazon and Google's strong marketing power. Roku has not reached its inflection point, as major TV brands such as Samsung and LG have not given in to use Roku's platform. If that day is ever to come, competitors Android TV, Fire TV will all fight for it. Any winner in this will become the major TV platform and lead the TV OS market.

Smart TV Penetration in the US Market as of Jan 2019

Roku's Strengths

As discussed above, successful partnerships and marketing helped Roku gain market share in the early days. But they are not the only factors for its success. Roku's platform has its own strengths that other platforms simply lack:

1) Roku TVs and stream players are the most likable products. The not-so-well-spoken CEO with an engineering background and his team have masterfully executed well in product development. These products are among the best-selling in retail channels.

2) Roku's platform is still the most agnostic. Some can argue that the Roku platform is not as neutral as before, considering recent setbacks in making deals with Peacock and HBO Max. But, in a relative sense, it's still the most neutral. Amazon's Fire TV platform almost always promotes Prime Video content; Android TV is similar. They always promote content from their own content library. Roku does tend to promote content from the Roku Channel but it still gives consumers the freedom to navigate content from all kinds of sources. This is the most attractive trait for consumers and is Roku's competitive moat.

3) Roku's voice search is still unmatched. The voice search gives consumers a hands-free chance to shop around based on ranked prices from different sources. However, according to this author's research, the voice search is still premature (e.g. it doesn't always list all sources that carry the searched item; in other words, accuracy is an issue). Therefore, its performance is limited.

4) The Roku Channel is in large demand and it is not a capital-intensive business. Unlike Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Roku does not invest in original content. Therefore, its ad revenue from ad-supported content will continue to be a highly profitable business. However, this can also be Roku's weakness (discussion below). The ad-supported content library from the Roku Channel is in a very interesting niche market right now. For example, an average family can only afford several subscribed services such as Netflix, Disney Plus (NYSE:DIS)... to save some money, the rest can be supplemented by ad-supported content. The Roku Channel is catering to this market and the demand is actually very large, which is a boost for Roku's ad business.

Roku's weaknesses and downside risks

Roku's weaknesses will continue to make the stock volatile:

1) Low entry-barrier for ad-supported content (Roku's core profitable business). There are many streaming services already providing ad-support content: Amazon Fire TV's IMDb section (free content with ads, no Prime membership required), Hulu, Tubi, Vudu... just to name a few.

2) No original content. Roku currently does not invest in original content. This is actually liked by shareholders and many Wall Street analysts (e.g. Needham's Laura Martin preferred Roku over Netflix for this reason) because it's much less capital intensive. This makes sense for shareholders. However, in a changing competitive landscape, it also means that Roku's ad-supported business (mainly the Roku Channel) does not have any consumer stickiness. Let's say Netflix one day changes its mind, rolling out an ad-supported budget tier. Eyeballs for ad-supported content would almost immediately go to Netflix, leaving the Roku Channel obsolete. The stock would crash in such an event.

3) Capital-intensive expansion to the international markets. The international markets remain Roku's big opportunity and a future boost to Roku shares. However, the nature of Roku's business is that hardware (Roku TVs and streamers) always goes first before Roku can profit from its platform. So the initial capital expense in international markets will be intensive before investors can see meaningful platform revenue with decent profit margin. Considering Roku is competing with tech powerhouses like Amazon and Google (they are already in many international markets, even ahead of Roku), Roku's opportunity in international markets remains uncertain.

4) The living room is actually not essential for TV watching in this digital age. If not for my kids for some family fun, I don't think I would enjoy sitting in my living room watching my big-screen TV. "Big screen" is a relative term depending on the distance between your eyes and the device. I personally enjoy more watching shows on my mobile devices, especially my iPad. I think I am not unique. Nowadays, portability is a top priority. So in that sense, Roku's pitch for the living room probably will not end well.

So if people spend more time watching shows on mobile devices than on the traditional big-screen TVs, Roku is just a regular app among many that provides streaming services on mobile devices. In that scenario, I don't think Roku will be a large business. Roku's future depends on people spending more time in the living room so that people use the Roku platform to consume content. But if people spend more time on mobile devices for TV watching, they will use Apple OS or Google Android instead for content consumption. The Roku app on mobile devices would lose its moat and attractiveness completely.

Final thoughts

Roku's future is more like a make-or-break-it story. With success, I see Roku as the next Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). Capital return to shareholders would be huge. On the other hand, Roku is not derisked yet and its market position is far from dominant. With all things considered, I do believe Roku is worth a portion of your portfolio for speculative and young investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROKU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.