Shiller: ECY And Justification For Sky-High Stock Prices

What does history tell us about future returns when multiple valuation measures are high?

Valuations provide a reasonable estimate of long-term investment returns. If you overpay for a stream of future cash flows today, your future return will be lower.

In a recent interview, Dr. Robert Shiller justified “sky-high” stock prices by using a measure called the “Earnings CAPE yield” or ECY. To wit:

“There has been much puzzlement that the world’s stock markets haven’t collapsed in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Especially in the United States, which has recently been setting record highs for new cases. But maybe it isn’t such a puzzle. A measure we call the Excess CAPE Yield (ECY) puts the long-term outlook for the world’s stock markets in better perspective.” – Shiller

Before we dig further into his analysis, it is essential to review what we have previously stated about valuations. As discussed earlier in “Shiller’s CAPE – Is It Just B.S.”

The problem is that valuation models are not, and were never meant to be, ‘market timing indicators.’ The vast majority of analysts assume that if a measure of valuation (P/E, P/S, P/B, etc.) reaches some specific level it means that: The market is about to crash, and; Investors should be in 100% cash. Such is incorrect. Valuation measures are simply just that – a measure of current valuation. More, importantly, when valuations are excessive, it is a better measure of ‘investor psychology’ and a manifestation of the ‘greater fool theory.’”

What valuations do provide is a reasonable estimate of long-term investment returns. It is logical that if you overpay for a stream of future cash flows today, your future return will be lower.

“Price is what you pay. Value is what you get.” – Warren Buffett

Markets Are Expensive

Doug Kass recently made a salient point:

“By taking rates to zero and providing excess liquidity has made the price-earnings multiplier, determined by a near-zero risk-free rate of return, an unknown quantity. Like a projectile capable of taking those valuations to unrecognizable levels, at least based on history. This despite a mountain of global debt and numerous other secular and structural headwinds. The table of 15 stock market valuation factors show 11 at record levels. The other four are at all-time highs.”

What does history tell us about future returns when multiple valuation measures are high? The scatter chart below compares forward 10-year returns against four measures. They are Price To Sales, Tobin’s-Q, Shiller’s CAPE, and Market-Cap To GDP. (Read “Do You Feel Lucky” for more detail)

With expected returns falling between +2 and -3% over the next decade, meeting retirement goals will be challenging.

However, while valuations dictate long-term returns, it is all about the narrative near-term. Such was the point made by Shiller.

Indisputably, asset markets are substantially driven by psychology and narratives. As the Nobel laureate Daniel Kahneman wrote, ‘familiarity breeds liking.’ Several familiar narratives have emerged in the world’s stock markets this year. There is the V-shaped recovery narrative and the FOMO (fear of missing out) narrative. Both might be helping to drive markets to new highs. But are these narratives the only reason?

So, if it isn’t just the short-term psychological narrative driving stocks, then is there a fundamental reason? Shiller supplied his thesis.

Shiller’s Assumption

“So, interest-rate cuts by central banks may be used to justify higher equity prices and CAPE ratios. Thus, the level of interest rates is an increasingly important element to consider when valuing equities. To capture these effects and compare investments in stocks versus bonds, we developed the ECY. The ECY considers both equity valuation and interest-rate levels. To calculate the ECY, we simply invert the CAPE ratio to get a yield and then subtract the 10-year real interest rate.

The “rationalization” that low rates justify high valuations is but one of several arguments used to justify overpaying for assets. While such analysis may provide the “justification” in the short-term, does it produce higher prices over the next decade?

To answer that question, we need to start with the inverse of the CAPE ratio, the Earning CAPE Yield (ECY). As shown, the CAPE ratio’s inverse is an earnings yield of just slightly less than 4%.

It is worth noting that historically when the ECY has been at current levels or lower, it has tended to align with peaks of “bull markets.” Since elevated CAPE ratios align with market peaks, it is not surprising that inverting the calculation shows the same.

But does adjusting for interest rates alter the outcome?

All Rates Are Not Equal

The chart below takes 10-year interest rates and adjusts for the average 10-year inflation rate.

As we have seen with Europe, negative interest rates are not suitable for either economic growth or markets. While the theory is that low-interest rates allow for cheaper borrowing, which can be used productively for investments, there is a point where low-interest rates become economically destructive. Such is the case currently, as discussed in “Fed Is Stuck With Forever Stimulus:”

“In 1998, the Federal Reserve “crossed the ‘Rubicon,’ whereby lowering interest rates failed to stimulate economic growth or inflation as the “debt burden” detracted from it. When compared to the total debt of the economy, monetary velocity shows the problem facing the Fed.”

As low-interest rates went lower, the dynamic changed from using debt productively to using debt for non-productive purposes such as dividend issuance, share buybacks, and, in some cases, offsetting negative cash flows.

In an economy laden by $75 Trillion in debt, a record number of “Zombie” companies kept alive only by low borrowing costs, and a near-record number of companies with negative equity, higher rates are a ‘death knell.’”

The point here is that while there is certainly justification for discounting valuations for the level of interest rates, all rates are not equal. As noted, low-rates, and particularly negative real rates, are typically associated with more destructive periods of economic and market cycles.

Adjusting For Negative Rates

With this background, do ultra-low, and specifically, negative interest rates, justify higher valuations? Such was the point Dr. Shiller made:

“The ECY in the U.S., for example, is 4%, derived from a CAPE yield of 3% and then subtracting a 10-year real interest rate of -1.0% (adjusted using the preceding 10 years’ average inflation rate of 2%).