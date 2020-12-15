EHang, while affected by COVID-19, is working at a frantic pace to commercialize UAM around the world, getting multiple governments to start legislating UAMs.

The UAM industry has started to consolidate over the past couple of quarters as companies hit by COVID-19 were forced to sell off or pause their UAM divisions to conserve cash.

It has been a great couple of months for EHang(EH) shareholders. With a variety of great developments over the past few months, EHang shares are now up 150% since my first article on the company. Am I selling? No way, this is only the beginning, in my opinion.

Source: CES EHang

In this article, I'll discuss the recently announced Q3 results and the recent developments in the UAM industry, as well as my thoughts on the future of EHang and UAM as a whole.

UAM Industry

The UAM industry has continued to heat up throughout the last few months. While EHang and a select few focused companies have continued working on commercializing their vehicles, other operators have merged or paused their operations due to COVID-19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA), for example, one of the worst-hit companies in the crisis, was forced to stop the development of its NeXt AAVs to conserve cash. Uber (NYSE:UBER) sold its Uber Elevate division to Joby Aviation. Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) has not released any news about its CityAirbus division for a while now. All this consolidation is quite bullish for EHang, which should see reduced competition over the next few years.

In Singapore, Volocopter has started pre-selling tickets for a 15-min ride that will happen after the commercial launch in around 2023. By 2035, Volocopter envisions having ports in Singapore that could ferry tens of thousands of passengers a day.

EHang Developments

Since our article on September 10, EHang has made a lot of progress in advancing the UAM market globally.

Most notably, it has made substantial headway into the market of Korea after obtaining the first government approval to fly AAVs in the country. Utilizing its permit, EHang completed flights in three Korean locations - Seoul, Daegu, and Jeju Island, showing off a variety of applications including emergency medical services, aerial sightseeing, and more. With one of the highest population densities in the world, Korea will likely be a very big market for UAMs, making EHang's first-mover advantage very valuable in that market.

On November 30, the Chinese State Council proposed to make UAM part of the official Chinese national strategy, with a UAM test to happen in 13 cities. This is big news for EHang, as it shows the government may focus its policies towards developing the necessary infrastructure and thereby accelerating the development of UAM.

On December 10, EHang launched aerial media in Europe under the brand "DRONEPIXEL." While the aerial media market is tiny, I believe the real benefit of this agreement is to get European citizens to be more accepting of UAM, therefore eventually paving the road for legalization of human carrying AAVs.

During the quarter, EHang also launched the 216L for logistics purposes. This drone has a payload of up to 200kg and should unlock substantial opportunities for the company - for example, transporting goods to rural areas.

Overall, it has been a very productive year for EHang, and I expect the groundwork laid this year to contribute to revenue growth over the long run.

Financials

During the 3rd quarter, EHang sold 23 EHang 216 passenger grade drones, with 2 of these being customized for firefighting, leading to over 100% revenue growth YOY. Considering the recent circular by the Chinese government highlighted the important role firefighting drones can play, and considering strong customer interest, we believe the firefighting AAVs should grow substantially in the future.

Source: EHang Q3 presentation

Gross margins saw strong leverage, improving to around 59%. These are amazing gross margins for a vehicle manufacturer, but I believe gross margins can improve further as production scales up after the buildout of the Yunfu facility in 2021, which has the capacity to build over 600 AAVs per year.

Source: EHang Q3 presentation

The most notable development is the fact that EH has reached profitability in Q3 despite generating just $10 mil in revenue. That's absolutely incredible and points to substantial margin potential when the business scales up even more.

Source: EHang Q3 presentation

The cash position continues to be strong too, with EHang having over $30 mil in cash at the end of the 3rd quarter. With FY profitability coming soon, I doubt cash will be much of an issue in the future.

While all financial metrics were strong, guidance was cut massively this year from a forecast of 200% growth to 50% growth YOY. At first glance, I thought this was very alarming, especially since management had been reiterating previous guidance just last quarter. But apparently, this cut was due to a rebound in COVID-19 cases in countries like Europe and China that caused business plans to be pushed back to next year, so it isn't as serious as I had initially thought. Considering the strong cash position and near profitability, a delay wouldn't put EHang at risk of bankruptcy.

Looking at the long term

I firmly believe that UAMs are the future of transportation. If you need to travel from one place to another quickly, cars are just not a viable option, especially with the incredible amount of congestion on today's roads. EHang has demonstrated that flying can cut downtime spent by over 50% easily.

The only thing holding this tech back is regulation, and that will pass with time. If you don't believe me, I recommend checking out EHang's UAM whitepaper, which clearly illustrates the massive advantages of UAM.

EHang has mentioned that it would not only be an OEM to sell AAVs to consumers and organizations, but would also provide UAM services for consumers, kinda like how Uber and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) provide ridesharing services, opening the door to a far higher margin business model. Commercial services will start in China in 2021 once EHang receives the necessary approvals.

With the government support and a relevant infrastructure upgrade, we will receive airworthiness certificate for EHang 216 in 2021 and begin to provide commercial operation services Source: Q3 2020 transcript

In the past, Tesla has claimed that its autonomous Model 3s will generate $30k a year for owners, but EHang believes its autonomous AAVs can generate $352k in revenue and nearly $140k in operating profit per year despite charging only modestly higher prices than a traditional taxi. With thousands or millions of AAVs in the air, one can quickly see how this can generate substantial profits for EHang.

Conclusion

Overall, despite the massive price appreciation, I don't think EHang is very expensive at current prices, and am seriously considering buying more. Revenues may seem small now, but will scale up massively as the governments around the world draft the legal infrastructure for UAM. As the developments mentioned above show, South Korea, China, Europe, and other markets are warming up to UAM. A $1 bil market cap is a small price to pay for market leadership of such an industry with massive potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.