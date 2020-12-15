Ramping marketing spend to 11-13% of revenue during the holiday 2Q for growth is the right move to capitalize the remaining COVID-19-induced e-commerce tailwind before the window is closed.

A record-breaking 1Q21

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) delivered a record-breaking 1Q21, underpinned by accelerating new client growth, multi-year high in new client satisfaction as well as highest success fix rate across the entire offering.

Accelerating new client growth: Stitch Fix grew the active client count by 10.2% YoY, in a return to double-digit growth. This is exactly as I predicted in my last quarterly update article as "robust near-term demand points to conservatism in 1Q guidance."

New client satisfaction multi-year high paves the way for recurrent revenue generation: The 3.7% decline in net revenue per active client might worry investors of the potential churn of newly acquired customers. I see this as a short-term dip as new clients' spending level naturally takes time to converge towards the level seen among the highly loyal customers (highest retention seen in March 2020 when COVID-19 first hit). Encouragingly, new client satisfaction is at a multi-year high as indicated in the 80% successful fix rate, which means there are 80% of first-time clients who purchased at least one item in their first fix and look forward to their second fix. This likely paves the way for recurrent revenue generation thanks to the auto-ship feature.

Highest success rate on record across the entire fix offering: Stitch Fix managed to increase the success rate every year and in 1Q21 it has delivered the highest level yet. This is driven by the fundamental ability of Stitch Fix to "rapidly re-allocate inventory towards items that are on demand even amidst the overall decline in the apparel market" as I predicted across categories.

Strong athleisure demand among women: Stitch Fix has grown its athleisure assortment as a percent of Women’s inventory by over 150% compared to pre-COVID levels, serving elevated demand for these products and meet clients’ work-from-home needs.

Strong kids business: Stitch Fix is now sourcing a meaningful portion of some of the most in-demand Kids styles using a rapid sourcing model where product arrives to distribution centers in as little as ten weeks. As a result, first Fix shipments grew by 60% YoY during the Back-to-School season.

Outsized success rates from affordably priced products: The price point of Stitch Fix's offering is one of the frequent complaints for customers. It is worth highlighting that Stitch Fix is expanding into assortment of more affordably-priced products across categories and this has already led to outsized success rates across men and women.

Product innovation on track to deepen the personalization experience

Rolling "Fix preview," which allows customers to preview what items will be shipped in advance, is a low-hanging fruit that will convert 45% of prospective Stitch Fix customers based on its survey. As the feature is rolled out in the US, dormant and prospective customers are likely to be converted as now they will have high confidence clothes picked by Stitch Fix are exactly items that fit their needs.

Stitch Fix revealed the algorithm enhancement it talked about in 4Q20 to widen product discovery with the beta launch of "Shop by category," which is a highly personalized browser-based shopping based on likes on style shuffle. I see promising potential of this innovation as there are 6 billion ratings already collected from style shuffle and now 50% of app-based Stitch Fix users play the Style Shuffle DAILY. By making shopping items that are liked by customers in style shuffle shoppable without friction, frequency of purchase, average order value and average revenue per user will likely improve over time, forming an addictive discovery-based shopping experience. As more data is collected and analyzed over time, Stitch Fix could leverage this learning to gauge a new customer's styling preference even without asking for much data. Once this flywheel effect kicks off, Stitch Fix could become a discovery-based ecommerce giant, as opposed to the search-based ecommerce giant like Amazon.

As Stitch Fix's data algorithm improves, the role of Stylist is evolving to better serve customers. Stitch Fix is currently testing ways for clients to participate in the style process through high-touch engagement with Stylists. This should appeal to customers who value the high-touch service element that is available offline. With the launch of Stylist Ambassador/Influencer Program, stylists' role is also gradually evolving from one-to-one styling based on an algorithm output, towards broadcasting styling tips and content on social media. This allows stylists to better play to their strength as a human to attract more fans while at the same time capitalizing on the rising trend of influencer marketing.

Turning the marketing engine on to grow

Stitch Fix normally pulls back its marketing spend during the traditional holiday season in 2Q as the efficiency of marketing a non-intent-based fix offering is relatively low when the majority of retailers are aggressive in marketing intent-based items. However, Stitch Fix for the first time has increased marketing spend to 11-13% of revenue, ahead of long-term guidance, in the upcoming 2Q21 to prioritize growth.

In my view, this is the right move to capitalize on the remaining COVID-19-induced e-commerce tailwind before the window is closed. Together with the marketing investment in Search Engine Optimization and feed-based product ads that are only available now with direct buy capabilities, Stitch Fix is poised to accelerate new client growth and grab market share in the post-COVID era.

SFIX remains undervalued

With a record-breaking quarter, product innovation on track to deepen the personalization experience, as well as turning the marketing engine on to grow, Stitch Fix was confident enough to issue FY21 guidance of 20-25% YoY revenue growth, well ahead of the 17% YoY consensus, when the majority of retailers still do not have the confidence to provide guidance. The market share gain story of Stitch fix amid the overall decline in the apparel market is well underway.

While Stitch Fix skyrocketed 67% to an all-time high post the quarterly release trading at ~$60 level, this phase of stock price appreciation is simply due to low expectation as reflected by the 36% short interest. Even after such a sharp rise in share price, it is trading below 3x FY21 EV/Sales, well below other consumer technology companies. As Stitch Fix delivers on its guidance (or even ahead of it in my opinion), continues to leverage its data flywheel to expand the total addressable market (likely with the fresh ideas infused by the newly appointed ex-Amazon CFO), short squeeze and long-term investor participation will drive a powerful rerating and Stitch Fix's journey is just getting started. Recommend buying on any weakness.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SFIX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.