Recently, Micron (MU) reported bang-up quarterly results after many quarters of mediocre up and down results. I think these latest results are the beginning of an upcycle in earnings and stock price over the next year or two.

I have written 18 articles on Micron most of which have been around a theme of "Don't buy yet' including my latest two "Micron: There's Good News And Bad News" and "Micron: I Told You To Wait And Now I Am Telling You To Wait Some More.

Well, I am here to tell you the waiting is over and the next upcycle for Micron is upon us.

Here are 5 reasons why it is time to buy Micron.

1. Stellar Q4 results point the way to a higher stock price.

Micron's 4th quarter was the 2nd quarter in a row with robust revenue increases, something not seen since early 2018 in the midst of the last upcycle.

In fact, if you look at late 2019 and the last 2 quarters, you can see 2019 had a 26% decrease in revenue and the last 2 quarters had a 26% increase. That's a cyclical turnaround.

Source: author

And the description of the results by CFO Dave Zinsner shows the stark contrast.

Q2 2019:

DRAM revenue was down 28% year-over-year and 30% sequentially

Q4 2020

DRAM revenue increased 22% sequentially and 29% year-over-year.

DRAM revenue varies a little quarter to quarter but represents about 2/3rds of Micron's revenue. As DRAM goes so goes Micron's stock price.

2. The coming 5G market means more memory demand

As Micron shows in the following graphic, memory requirements for mobile phones alone have increased by about 30 times in the last 20 years from 16Gb to over 512GB by 2018.

Then add another potential 20x increase in bandwidth with 5G and you can see the large possibilities for memory growth.

And multiply that by the number of phones in use and you can see why memory companies should be high flyers.

The key correlation is bandwidth as can be seen from the growth from 1G to 4G. Now that 5G is on the horizon, memory growth will expand even more not just for phones but for all devices that want to take advantage of the increased bandwidth that will be available under 5G networks.

Note with 5G, as huge increases in speed are made available, new applications come into use and each application will require more memory on the corresponding device such as IoT and autonomous driving as well as others.

3. How high can Micron price go?

Looking at historical prices for MU, we can see that when the cycle turns up it runs for quite a while. For the 2016 to 2018 upcycle, MU increased by 170% but the current price is a little elevated so maybe not quite that big of an increase going forward but likely substantial nonetheless.

Source: Author

4. Federal and state stimulus will expand internet infrastructure substantially

As mentioned above, 5G by itself will require a substantial memory production surge but you need to add in the extra boost from stimulus spending.

For individuals, more money via income support will mean more hardware and software upgrades as was seen with the $1,200 individual payments and $600 weekly unemployment checks in the spring and summer.

And, as has always been true, new desktops and laptops have more memory than the devices they are replacing.

5. Better China relations under a Biden administration may well bring Huawei back into the fold

Restrictions on China put Huawei sales off-limits under the Trump administration. Maybe it will come back, but there is no guarantee since both parties seem enamored with the idea that China's technology is a threat to the US.

Huawei accounted for about $600 million of Micron's $6.06 billion in sales for the fiscal fourth quarter ended Sept. 3, or just under 10%.

Source: US News

This may be a long shot at least for the near term.

Conclusion

Micron is a cyclical company selling what are commodity components albeit high-tech ones. For at least the last 20 years, investing in Micron at the end of long down cycles has proven to be extremely profitable.

Micron appears to be bottoming and with all the huge dollars being spent on electronic devices in the next few years, it appears to me to be the time to buy and hold, at least for a couple of years.

Micron is a strong buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.