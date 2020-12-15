Most industrial manufacturers have been severely hurt by the global recession, which has been caused by the coronavirus crisis. Franklin Electric (FELE) is a bright exception, as it is on track to grow its earnings per share 3% this year. However, the market has already appreciated the virtues of this high-quality dividend aristocrat and thus the stock has rallied 24% this year, to a new all-time high. As the stock is fully valued right now, investors should wait for a meaningful correction before initiating a position.

Business overview

Franklin Electric designs, manufactures and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It has a market capitalization of $3.3 billion and has 3,100 suppliers across 18 countries. The company generates nearly half of its sales from international customers.

As an industrial manufacturer, Franklin Electric is supposed to be vulnerable to global recessions, such as the ongoing one, which has been caused by the pandemic. During recessions, industrial production decreases and thus reduces the need for industrial equipment. Moreover, the pandemic has caused a severe downturn in the energy sector and hence it has reduced the demand for fuel pumps and equipment this year.

However, Franklin Electric has proved remarkably resilient to the coronavirus crisis. A major reason behind the strong performance of the company is the essential nature of its products. While factories curtail their expenses during recessions, they cannot cut their spending on essential equipment, such as the pumps and the control systems of Franklin Electric. In addition, Franklin Electric is growing its sales at a fast pace in emerging markets, which have provided a buffer in the current downturn.

Thanks to these strengths, Franklin Electric has incurred just a 7% decrease in its revenues in the first nine months of the year. Even better, thanks to higher sales of products with wide margins this year, the earnings per share of the company have decreased only 2.5% during this period. Moreover, the company has accelerated its business performance in the running quarter and hence analysts expect it to grow its earnings per share 3% in the full year. This is certainly an admirable performance amid one of the fiercest recessions in decades.

Growth

Franklin Electric has consistently grown its revenues and its earnings thanks to multiple growth drivers. First of all, the company has grown its business by enhancing its product portfolio, either organically or via acquisitions. The company has always pursued strategic acquisitions of small manufacturers at attractive valuation levels and has achieved significant synergies after acquiring them. Management recently reaffirmed that acquisitions will remain a major growth driver in the upcoming years and stated that it has earmarked at least $500 million for its next acquisition. As this amount is 15% of the market capitalization of the stock, it is evident that acquisitions will remain major growth contributors for the foreseeable future.

In addition, Franklin Electric has grown its business via its geographic expansion as well. It is remarkable that the industrial manufacturer has grown its sales in emerging markets at a 9% average annual rate over the last decade.

Thanks to all these growth drivers, Franklin Electric has grown its revenues and its adjusted earnings per share at a 9% and 8% average annual rate, respectively, over the last four years.

Source: Investor Presentation

As there are no signs of fatigue in the growth trajectory of Franklin Electric and given its resilience amid the pandemic, it is safe to assume that the company will remain in its growth trajectory for many more years. Analysts seem to agree on this, as they expect the company to grow its earnings per share by 13% in 2021 and by another 8% in 2022.

Dividend

Thanks to its consistent growth record and its resilience to downturns, Franklin Electric has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years. It thus belongs to the group of dividend aristocrats. This is an admirable achievement for an industrial manufacturer, as this group of companies is generally characterized by cyclical business and hence most of them fail to achieve multi-year dividend growth streaks.

Moreover, Franklin Electric has a remarkably low payout ratio of 30% and a rock-solid balance sheet, with interest expense consuming just 2% of operating income and a ratio of net debt to EBITDA below 0.2. Therefore, investors can rest assured that Franklin Electric will easily continue raising its dividend for many more years. On the other hand, the stock is offering just a 0.9% dividend yield. The low yield has resulted primarily from the focus of management on maintaining a low payout ratio in order to have a great margin of safety during downturns. Therefore, the stock is not suitable for most income-oriented investors.

Valuation

Franklin Electric has rallied 24% this year and thus it is now trading at a new all-time high. As a result, the stock is currently trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 33.5. This earnings multiple is by far the highest of the stock in more than a decade and it is much higher than the average price-to-earnings ratio of 20.1 of the stock over the last decade.

On the one hand, the rich valuation can be somewhat justified by the resilience of the company to the pandemic and its promising growth prospects. On the other hand, the valuation of the stock is undoubtedly excessive and hence it renders the stock vulnerable to any unexpected headwind, such as a prolonged pandemic or business deceleration. Overall, the stock is fully valued right now and hence investors should wait for a lower entry point.

Final thoughts

Franklin Electric is a high-quality dividend aristocrat, which is more resilient to downturns than most industrial manufacturers. However, the market has fully appreciated the strong business model of the company and its growth prospects. Consequently, investors should wait for a more attractive entry point. Thanks to the strong momentum of its stock price and its positive business performance, Franklin Electric is likely to keep posting new all-time highs in the short run. However, investors should be aware that it is a risky investing thesis to rely on a sustained rich valuation of a stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.