But the multiple being asked is high, plus growth projections are iffy. I'll take a pass for now.

Gores Holdings IV (GHIV) is a SPAC which in a few weeks will merge with United Wholesale Mortgage LLC (hereafter UWM), the fast-growing #2 mortgage lender. GHIV is backed by good people, and UWM is a great company. However, the deal is priced on growth assumptions that I think will be hard to meet, and so I can’t recommend the stock at current prices.

The SPAC deal

Like many SPAC deals, the details are complicated. But the short version is this. At the point of the merger, GHIV will consist of 103M shares, coming from three sources. The founders hold 10.6M shares. Private placement investors will hold 50M shares. You, the public, will hold 42.5M shares.

These shares will convert to shares of UWM, or ~6.4% of the company. This number could be smaller depending whether there are some redemptions. Another 1.5B shares, or ~94% of the company, will remain in the hands of the current UWM shareholders. Principally, this is the Ishbia family who founded and run the company. The combination is scheduled to take place in the first couple weeks of January.

GHIV and the Gores track record

The Gores Group is an investment company run by Alec Gores, founded in 1987 and bringing companies public via SPAC since 2004. Their track record is not unblemished, but very solid, with the most recent efforts being Hostess (TWNK), Verra Mobility (VRRM), PAE (PAE), and Luminar (LAZR). With his fourth blank-check company, Gores has chosen to bring out UWM. Read more about The Gores Group here.

United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC

UWM is a leading mortgage company. They are #2 by volume in the country, after Rocket Mortgage (RKT). They are #1 in the wholesale segment, which means they rely on a network of independent mortgage brokers to generate leads, while they do the underwriting, origination, and to some extent servicing.

UWM, like RKT, is disrupting the stodgy mortgage business through efficiency created by technology, but UWM seems like they’re doing it better.

UWM Rocket Industry Average Turnaround time 17 days 29 days 47 days Loans per month per employee (2019) 8.8 6.7 2.3 Costs to originate 6625 (current) 7282 (2019) 8402 (wholesale) 8872 (retail)

The same in-house technology allows them to collect detailed data on their mortgage brokers, tailor products to them, and work to increase the volume of loans collected from them. That focus on brokers is also key to the business model: UWM supplies them with easy-to-use tech platforms, classes for marketing and compliance, and the broker equivalent of frequent flyer miles. It seems to be working, as brokers are signing up to partner with UWM and expressing high levels of satisfaction.

(Source: investor presentation)

Growth in brokers translates to growth on the top and bottom lines. In the last couple of years, this has been stellar.

2020e 2019 2018 2017 Revenue 4150 1278 593 495 Revenue growth % 225% 116% 20% Net income 2673 415 91 115 Net income growth % 544% 356% -21%

(Source: SEC filings. 2020 estimates extrapolated from Q1-3 numbers by author.)

The growth projected for 2021 and 2022, on the top line, is a more modest 13-14%. On the bottom line, there is a considerable shrinkage due to the fact that the company has to start paying taxes.

The growth is no accident. It is driven by technology and excellent customer service. This structural advantage, translating into extremely high growth numbers, is what attracted Gores and his SPAC.

Valuation

As I’ve indicated, UWM is a great company doing excellent business. The question behind investing, then, principally comes down to whether you think you are getting value for your money.

The deal values UWM at $16.1B, or 9.5x 2021e earnings of $1.7B. You are not an IPO investor, however. At current prices ($11.22 as of this writing), GHIV investors value UWM at a 10.7 2021e PE.

The closest comp to UWM is Rocket Mortgage (lately Quicken Loans), also a technological powerhouse transforming the mortgage market, but in the retail channel rather than wholesale. Rocket is the #1 mortgage originator in the country. Other comps are Mr. Cooper (COOP) and PennyMac Financial (NYSE:PFSI).

2021 P/E GAAP 2021 P/E Non-GAAP Rocket Mortgage 7.0 5.4 Mr. Cooper 7.8 3.1 PennyMac Financial 2.9 2.9 United Wholesale Mortgage 10.7 (implied from GHIV prices)

The implied PE for UWM is considerably higher than competitors. But this number also depends on estimates for 2021 that strike me as optimistic. To see why, you have to understand just how extraordinary 2020 has been in the mortgage market.

(Source: Black Knight)

Until this year, the highest volume year for mortgage originations was 2003, at $3.7T. Plummeting rates, rising millennial demand, and the COVID flight from cities meant that this year blew the lid off that number, with originations on track for $4T+. (The chart below is slightly dated.) Next year and the year following are projected to be very good years, historically speaking, but not like this year.

UWM’s growth is a compound of two factors: wholesale mortgage lending growing versus retail mortgage lending, and UWM taking share from other wholesale lenders. Together, their own numbers indicate that they had about 6.6% total market share in 2019 and 7.6% in 2020.

(Source: investor presentation)

But the size of the mortgage market is projected to fall by a third next year. To keep the same volume of business they had this year, UWM would have to increase their market share by 1.5x. To grow its revenue the modest 13% it has projected, it has to increase share by 1.67x. UWM’s 2025 target is 14.4% of the market, versus a 2020e 7.6% share by numbers in its presentation. It would essentially have to make three-quarters of that leap to 2025 targets in one year, to meet the projections on which pricing is based. That seems like an extremely aggressive assumption to me.

For what it is worth, 2022 is projected to be an even weaker year for mortgage originations. That will be offset by foreseeable market share growth by UWM. But it’s hard to see how it nets out to the growth UWM investors are counting on.

So, while I admire UWM as a company, the high multiple being asked combined with overly rosy growth projections means I will walk away from the deal.

However…

In the short term, the IPO market this year has been extremely hot, and SPACs have been extremely popular. Investors (or speculators) are paying nearly any price for the promise of growth. And, in the medium to long term, UWM is going to grow. So it is quite possible that everyone will ignore these valuation concerns and buy in anyway.

In fact, the scenario I consider most likely is a short-term pop in the stock price, either before or after combination, that fades sharply after more realistic growth numbers come in during Q1 or Q2. That is not how I buy stocks, though, so I will not be participating.

I should also mention the promise of a $0.40 annual dividend, which is about a 3.5% yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.