Now that Qualys has completed the engineering of its scalable cloud platform, it has set its sights on selling to the C-Suite for 2021.

Most cybersecurity companies are introducing XDR, including Qualys which has XDR in beta with 10 large customers. General release is expected at the end of Q1’21.

The company now has 20+ apps provided on its cloud platform and is introducing several new apps this quarter. The cloud platform is well-positioned for the trend in IT vendors.

(Source: shutterstock)

Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) operates in a crowded cybersecurity industry with most of its revenue generated in the vulnerability management niche, competing primarily against Rapid7, Inc. (RPD) and Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB). With quarterly revenue growth of 13% YoY, Qualys isn’t really a head-turner, certainly not when compared to companies such as CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD) which had revenue growth in excess of 80% last year.

But in my opinion, where Qualys lacks in growth, it makes up for in profitability and positioning for the future. It isn’t a (super) high growth investment, but it does have a high-quality business model, and the company’s scalable cloud platform is well-positioned for strong growth in 2021. Between the profitability, product positioning and stock value, I believe that Qualys is a conservative long-term buy opportunity.

Extended Detection and Response

Qualys has been busy recently with its introduction of applications that flush out its suite of cybersecurity applications. Originally, the company provided vulnerability management, but is building out its scalable cloud platform, not only offering vulnerability management solutions, but has now introduced what it calls ‘Multi-Vector EDR’ and is providing extended detection and response (“XDR”) as a beta release to 10 large corporations, with an expected general release at the end of Q1’21.

XDR is described by Gartner as: “a unified security incident detection and response platform that automatically collects and correlates data from multiple proprietary security components.” I should note here that Qualys is not unique in offering XDR. Most cybersecurity companies are heading in this direction and this area of business is expected to be quite competitive. But I expect that Qualys will likely hold its own in this area given its strong base of blue chip customers.

(Source: Qualys)

The Qualys Cloud Platform

The Multi-Vector EDR in conjunction with the vulnerability management applications referred to as the ‘Qualys VMDR’, covers a wide range of security-based applications including the broad categories of IT security, compliance, web app security, asset management and cloud/container security. The company provides more than 20 different security-related apps, with more to come in the next quarter. These apps are presented on the scalable cloud platform with ample opportunity for cross-selling and up-selling. This puts Qualys to survive and thrive while businesses perform IT vendor-consolidation, a strong trend during the current economic environment.

These new initiatives open significant incremental market opportunity for us and allow our customers to easily and cost effectively consolidate their stack of traditional security and compliance solutions, while providing them a single-pane-of-glass view on all assets across on-premise, endpoint, cloud and mobile environment.”

(Source: Qualys)

Cloud Agents

In addition to the cloud platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into remote endpoints by use of the Qualys Cloud Agent. The Cloud Agent provides “a real-time view of all critical variabilities and misconfiguration and remotely deploy missing patches for critical vulnerabilities.” The Cloud Agent appears to be very successful and integral to many of the company’s product offerings according to management in the latest earnings call:

We also had strong growth in our paid Cloud Agent subscription with 50 million now, representing nearly 80% growth from the prior year's quarter. This multifunction, lightweight Qualys Cloud Agent provides visibility across the entire hybrid environment and is the underlying technology for 7 of the security compliance and IT solutions that are natively integrated on our platform, that is: VMDR Vulnerability Management, Detection And Response; Multi-Vector EDR, Endpoint Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Patch Management; Global IT Asset Inventory; and the upcoming Certificate Management and more to come.”

Sales and Marketing Strategy

The company management has recognized that this year has been a year of product development. And now that the platform has been flushed out, the focus is changing to marketing and sales, starting with strengthening the management team:

Our strategy, is always put the cart before the horse. In other words we always and we always say that we need to really get the platform, get all the solution integrated, that's a lot of work. And there's no pushing sales, if you prefer, until you've got this solution really mature enough. So today, we have reached a point where the maturity of the platform is such… …we have been selling bottom-up in the past. We have a technical sales force that remains, no change in that, but we're really now in a position to really speak with the C-level much more because we have more to offer than, of course, in the past, when we're just vulnerability management. Because, quite frankly, the C-level is not that much interested in vulnerability management. In their view, they've got bigger fish to fry. The digital transformation, for example per occupies is significantly more. So we have essentially expanded the management of our sales force.”

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. The rule provides a single metric for evaluating both high-growth companies that aren't profitable and mature companies that have lower growth but are profitable. Revenue growth and profitability (expressed as a margin) must add up to at least 40% in order to fulfill the rule. Analysts use various figures for profitability. I use the free cash flow margin.

The rationale for the Rule of 40 is as follows. If a company grows by more than 40% annually, then you can tolerate some level of negative free cash flow. But if a company grows by less than 40%, then it should have a positive free cash flow to make up for the less-than-ideal growth. This rule accommodates both young, high-growth companies as well as mature, moderate-growth companies. The 40% threshold is somewhat arbitrary but typically divides the digital transformation stock universe in half, separating the best stocks from the so-so ones.

For a further description of the rule and calculation, please refer to a previous article I have written.

The two factors required for calculating the Rule of 40 are revenue growth and free cash flow margin. Qualys's annual revenue growth for the latest year is 13%. The company's TTM free cash flow margin is a strong 41%.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Paint)

Therefore, the Rule of 40 calculation for Qualys is as follows:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 13% + 41% = 54%

Its score is significantly higher than the necessary 40% needed to fulfill the rule of thumb, suggesting that this company has a healthy balance between growth and profitability.

Forward Efficiency Score

I have a new technique for evaluating growth and profitability visually that I call the Efficiency Score Estimate (ESE). The ESE is essentially the Rule of 40 on a forward-basis but using earnings as opposed to free cash flow. It is much more difficult to score 40% using the ESE due to the very conservative nature of analysts’ estimates. But Qualys still makes the cut at 41% as one of the top cybersecurity company ESE scores, not far behind high-flying CrowdStrike which has a score of 45%.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

Tenable Holdings and Rapid7, direct competitors in the Vulnerability Management niche, have significantly lower ESE scores, primarily due to low levels of free cash flow. The same goes for most other cybersecurity companies such as Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW), Proofpoint, Inc. (PFPT), FireEye, Inc. (FEYE), and BlackBerry Limited (BB).

Stock Valuation

There are numerous techniques for valuing stocks. Some analysts use fundamental ratios such as P/E, P/S, EV/P, or EV/S. I believe that one should not employ a simple ratio, and the reason is simple. Higher-growth stocks are valued more than lower-growth stocks, and rightly so. Growth is a significant parameter in discounted cash flow valuation.

Therefore, I employ a technique that uses a scatter plot to determine relative valuation for the stock of interest versus the remaining 200+ stocks in my digital transformation stock universe. The Y-axis represents the enterprise value/forward gross profits estimate, while the X-axis is the estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth. The plot below illustrates how Qualys stacks up against the other stocks on a relative basis based on forward gross profit multiple.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

A best-fit line is drawn in red and represents an average valuation based on next year's sales growth. The higher the anticipated revenue growth, the higher the accepted valuation. In this instance, Qualys is situated under the best-fit line, suggesting that the company is undervalued on a relative basis relative to its peers. And this is also the case with most of its cybersecurity peers. FireEye, BlackBerry, Proofpoint, Rapid7, Apollo Alto Networks, and Tenable Holdings are similarly undervalued, while CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) is fairly valued. CrowdStrike is incredibly overvalued.

Investment Risks

There are several risks that investors should consider before investing in Qualys. First of all, I view the current stock market action to be reminiscent of the dot.com era. In 2000, the market turned into a disaster, and the same could happen here, although there is much more substance behind the internet companies than those that existed 20 years ago.

While I believe that Qualys is navigating the current economic environment reasonably well, a prolonged recession could impact the company's results. The pandemic will eventually go away, but the recession, or some say depression, could linger for a prolonged length of time.

The market for cybersecurity products is quite crowded, and as I mentioned, most cybersecurity companies, including Qualys, are migrating towards XDR. If Qualys is not able to compete successfully in this area then revenue growth, and hence stock price, will suffer.

Summary and Conclusions

Qualys is a cybersecurity company with origins in vulnerability management. But as management recognizes, the sales team needs to start selling to the C-Suite, that is where the big bucks lie, and the C-Suite isn't interested in vulnerability management. So Qualys has developed an entire scalable cloud platform of cybersecurity applications, including its Qualys VMDR, its recently introduced Multi-Vector EDR, and the beta release of XDR to select large corporations.

I expect that the benefits of the Qualys Cloud Platform will begin to manifest in 2021 as IT departments continue to consolidate on software vendors, an ongoing trend during this economic crisis. XDR is the new buzz-acronym and most cybersecurity companies will be providing an XDR product. Competition will undoubtedly be fierce but I expect that Qualys will pull through given its substantial blue chip customer base.

From a financial perspective, Qualys is in fine shape with more than $300 million in cash and cash equivalents and $60 million in total debt. The company is quite profitable and has a free cash flow margin of 40+%. The Q3 revenue growth of 13% was below its long-term CAGR of 18%, but I expect growth will improve in 2021 as the company's suite of applications gains traction. According to my relative valuation technique, Qualys stock is undervalued. Therefore, I am giving this company a bullish rating. Investors will do quite well with this conservative long-term holding.

Panning for gold is so much work, and so last millennium! There is an easier way. Sign up for Digital Transformation, a Seeking Alpha Marketplace, and learn all about the massive paradigm shift to digital. Tap into four high-growth portfolios, industry and subindustry tracking spreadsheets, and three unique proprietary rating systems. Don't miss out on the digital revolution. Start your 2-Week Free Trial Now!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.