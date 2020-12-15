To make matters even worse yet again, they are facing very large debt maturities in 2021 that threaten to worsen their already weak liquidity.

This already bad situation is further worsened by their very high leverage, which keeps their dividends risky and also gives them very little room to handle unforeseen events.

Sadly, the risks for further reductions persist, firstly due to their very lumpy free cash flow that makes it difficult to count upon any given level of shareholder returns.

Introduction

When the oil and related products shipping company Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) released their results for the third quarter of 2020, they reduced their dividends by a massive 83%. This saw their once very high dividend yield that was previously north of 20% fall to only a moderate yield of a bit under 6%, a risk that was highlighted earlier in my previous article. Even though their shareholders are likely hoping the worst now sits in the rear-view mirror, sadly they are certainly not out of the proverbial woods yet, with their dividends still remaining risky.

Executive Summary and Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that was assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Image Source: Author.

*There are significant short- and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry; however, in the long term, they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author.

Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact to their financial position. The extent that these two results differ will depend upon the company in question and often comes down to the spread between their depreciation and amortization to capital expenditure.

The primary issue leading up to this dividend reduction was their very lumpy operating cash flow and thus free cash flow, which complicates their dividend coverage and by extension, their ability to sustain any given level of shareholder returns. Take 2017-2019 as an example, it was initially positive and thus they easily covered their dividend payments but then just the next year in 2018 their operating cash flow falls into deep negative territory.

Sadly, the economic reality of their industry does not necessarily make it suitable to count on any particular level of dividend payments. Generally speaking, income investors will favor companies with safe, stable and predictable cash flows and whilst the absence of one of these elements is not always too detrimental, the absence of all three is clearly a massive problem.

When looking forward into the future, there are no reasons to expect that this situation will improve and thus their ability to cover their new much lower dividends remains highly uncertain. At least one benefit is that their new lower quarterly dividends of $0.05 per share will now only cost them $3.3m per annum versus $20m for their previous dividends, based on their latest outstanding share count of 16,513,935. Since this is only a relatively small sum of cash, their dividend coverage was deemed as adequate because it will most likely continue swinging between very weak and very strong but given their lumpy free cash flow, it is difficult to have a high degree of confidence.

Image Source: Author.

Overall nothing material has changed regarding their capital structure during the third quarter of 2020. Whilst this could be considered a positive sign, their net debt still far outstrips their equity and thus their overall leverage and liquidity are considerably more important.

Image Source: Author.

Similar to the original analysis, their financial metrics show the continued impacts of their extremely lumpy earnings with their results swinging massively between years. No matter how this situation is viewed the bottom-line findings do not change. Their leverage is still clearly sitting in the very high territory, as even their lowest net debt-to-EBITDA of 5.57 is still easily above the minimum threshold of 5.01. The exact same story is further confirmed by their other three financial metrics with their interest coverage of only 1.47 being particularly concerning, as it represents the high point since 2017 and thus shows that they are strained servicing their debt.

It is particularly concerning for their leverage to still be very high even based on their best earnings and whilst it in isolation does not necessarily pose an immediate risk to their ability to remain a going concern, it nonetheless still leaves very little room to handle anything unforeseen. This not only keeps their new lower dividends risky but also increases the general investment risk for all investors, regardless of their goals and strategy since weak financial health is toxic at the best of times, let alone during this unpredictable economic environment.

Image Source: Author.

Sadly, their already weak liquidity slightly worsened further during the third quarter of 2020 with their current ratio falling from 0.84 to only 0.69. Whilst their cash ratio of 0.45 is actually quite solid, this strength is negated by their credit facility that has no amount left available to be drawn. To make matters particularly bad, they have a large $673m of debt maturities in the fourth quarter of 2021, as the graph included below displays. Unless this is refinanced very soon their liquidity is about to fall to very weak levels that could possibly endanger their ability to remain a going concern when combined with their very high leverage and lumpy free cash flow.

Image Source: Navios Maritime Acquisition Third Quarter Of 2020 Results Presentation.

Conclusion

Even though their shareholders have suffered seeing their dividends reduced, unfortunately, they still remain risky and this also means that their prospects to reinstate their former very high yield is very limited and will possibly never eventuate. Very lumpy free cash flow, very high leverage and weak liquidity are always toxic and until such time as their 2021 Senior Notes are refinanced, I am downgrading my rating to bearish.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Navios Maritime Acquisitions' Q3 2020 6-K, 2019 20-F and 2017 20-F SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.