The pandemic practically brought business activity to a halt. Things seemed dire for much of 2020. Nothing short of a vaccine could have possibly saved the economy. Last month Pfizer (PFE) announced clinical trials showed its COVID-19 vaccine was 95% effective. Moderna (MRNA) later indicated its vaccine showed efficacy of nearly 95% as well. The only question that remained was, "Who would get to market first?

The FDA recently cleared Pfizer's vaccine and shipments are on schedule very soon. Pfizer's first-mover advantage equates to a few billion dollars in additional sales. According to analysts from Bernstein, Pfizer is expected to garner $14 billion in sales in 2021 versus $11 billion for Moderna:

In fact, the top five players are set to divvy up about $38.5 billion in sales, Bernstein analysts figure, with the first-to-market companies reaping more than half of that. Pfizer, which just won U.K. approval Wednesday, is in line for $14.3 billion in COVID-19 vaccine sales next year, followed by $10.9 billion for Moderna, $6.4 billion for AstraZeneca, $3.9 billion for Novavax and $3 billion for Johnson & Johnson, according to the projections. After a huge haul in 2021, the analysts predict the market will dwindle to around $6 billion in 2025, assuming vaccine recipients need a booster every three years. Along the way, the team of analysts project $23.1 billion in total COVID-19 vaccine sales in 2022, $12.6 billion in 2023 and $8.5 billion in 2024. But their model only accounts for those leading players right now.

A lot is riding on the delivery of an effective vaccine. There are several vaccine-levered stocks - like General Electric (GE), Macy's (M), and Boeing (BA) are dependent on global air travel or sales through physical stores to return to some semblance of normalcy. The sooner the economy reopens, the sooner millions of Americans can return to the office.

Potential Impact On Moderna

Moderna is a biotech company that has pioneered RNA ("mRNA") therapeutics, which are designed to direct the body to produce proteins that can potentially prevent or address diseases. Per Bloomberg, the goal is to transform the body into a vaccine making machine:

Moderna’s mRNA-1273 consists of a strand of mRNA that tells the body to produce the spike protein the coronavirus uses to latch onto human cells. The strand is like one side of a zipper; the “teeth” are a sequence of chemical letters that cells read to produce the 1,273 amino acids that make up the spike protein. If the vaccine works as intended, the body will start producing the proteins soon after injection, prompting the immune system to react and build up protective antibodies against them.

If Moderna garners $11 billion in revenue next year then it would likely be as good as it gets. Not only is total COVID-19 vaccine sales expected to fall over time, but Moderna's market share could deteriorate as more participants like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) or Novavax (NVAX) come to market. That said, prior to its COVID-19 vaccine, Moderna was still in the development stage.

In Q3 the company reported revenue of $158 million, up from $17 million in the year-earlier period.

Over 90% of its revenue was derived from Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority ("BARDA"), which is part of the HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response. BARDA was established to try to defend the country against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats, as well as pandemics. Another 8% of revenue was derived from collaborations with AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN), Merck (MRK) and others.

Merck recently ceded back rights to the adult respiratory syncytial virus vaccine it had been co-developing with Moderna. This could be emblematic of how risky biotech is. Moderna generated operating losses of $235 million in Q3 2020, compared to operating losses of $131 million in the year-earlier period. Revenue of $11 billion from a COVID-19 vaccine should deliver substantial profits next year. More importantly, it should provide Moderna with the necessary capital to invest in R&D and hopefully, bring more drugs to market.

The COVID-19 Upside Appears Priced In

Moderna has a market capitalization of $62 million. That equates to about 5.6x its projected COVID-19 revenue of $11 billion in 2021. Next year would represent peak revenue. The market for COVID-19 vaccines is expected to fall to $23 billion in 2022, a decline of over 40%. Moderna's COVID-19 revenue will likely fall in kind. AstraZeneca agreed to pay $39 billion for Alexion (ALXN) or about 6.5x run-rate revenue (last three quarters annualized). Alexion's revenue is recurring. However, Moderna's projected $11 billion COVID-19 revenue is expected to decline over time. The COVID-19 upside appears to be priced into the stock.

Conclusion

Upside from MRNA's COVID-19 vaccine is likely priced in. I rate the stock a sell.

