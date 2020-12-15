Avadel (AVDL) spent the last couple of years reinventing itself. First, it divested its legacy hospital products (for $42mn); second, it ran two rounds of dilutive financing (for gross proceeds of $190mn). Finally, it completed its Phase 3 clinical trial, the REST-ON study, and published topline results. The entire changeover was done in anticipation of bringing its lead asset FT218 into the market as a treatment for excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in patients suffering from narcolepsy.

FT218 is an once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate (Xyrem, generics) using a proprietary Micropump™ technology for extended-release oral suspension. Sodium oxybate is currently the only approved therapy for the indication. FT218 is simply a reformulation of the drug that addresses some of its limitations.

The sodium oxybate market is pegged at $1.7bn per the company. There are over 200,000 narcolepsy sufferers in the US. Current standard of care is twice-nightly sodium oxybate, which results in 44% non-compliance after one year. FT218’s once-nightly dosage, although it sounds spurious, may actually be of great benefit to those who may prefer not to wake up in the middle of the night to take their meds. How much price differentiation that benefit can amount to remains to be seen.

Trial results

FT218 underwent a Phase 3 trial in order to test how it fares against SoC. The FDA granted it an orphan drug designation despite sodium oxybate already carrying the same designation because the FDA thought it plausible that FT218 may actually have better efficacy.

In Phase 1 studies, FT218 doses were compared with sodium oxybate twice nightly.

The 4.5g dosage of FT218 demonstrated lower overall peak plasma concentrations (Cmax), similar total exposures (AUC), and similar morning plasma levels (C8H) compared to twice-nightly (i.e. 2.25g x 2) sodium oxybate in a head-to-head study. According to Dr. Michael Thorpy, Director of the Sleep-Wake Disorders Center at the Montefiore Medical Center, “The totality of the pharmacokinetic data from these four Phase 1 studies demonstrates that Avadel has developed a formulation of sodium oxybate that exhibits a pharmacokinetic profile desirable for once-nightly dosing.”

In total, the Phase 1 data demonstrated:

Once-nightly FT218 at 4.5g and 6 g demonstrated: A lower overall Cmax and equivalent exposure to twice-nightly sodium oxybate IR Similar morning plasma levels (C8h) and variability to twice-nightly sodium oxybate IR

For FT218, Cmax was dose proportional and AUC was slightly higher than dose proportional

In the Fed state, as expected, both AUC and Cmax of FT218 were lower than in the Fasted State

Up to the 9 g dose level, FT218 was generally well-tolerated and the safety profile appeared comparable to twice-nightly sodium oxybate IR at the 4.5g and 6 g dose levels

These PK studies probably led Avadel to do the Phase 3 trial with higher doses of FT218, since even the 9mg dose showed a tolerable and comparable safety profile. In April, Avadel presented Phase 3 toppling data, which showed the following:

The primary analysis of investigational, once-nightly FT218 at 9 g demonstrated highly statistically significant (p<0.001), and clinically meaningful improvement across all three co-primary endpoints compared to placebo Once-nightly FT218 at 9 g was generally well-tolerated with commonly known sodium oxybate adverse reactions occurring at low rates Once-nightly FT218 at the 7.5 g and 6 g dose levels achieved highly statistically significant (p<0.001), clinically meaningful improvements across all three co-primary endpoints compared to placebo

Greg Divis, Chief Executive Officer of Avadel, said, “The successful outcome of the REST-ON study strengthens our belief that, if approved, once-nightly FT218 has the potential to be a significant advancement for patients in the estimated $1.7 billion twice-nightly sodium oxybate market.1 Our proprietary market research with physicians and patients informs us that there is a strong interest in a once-nightly sodium oxybate formulation. We look forward to sharing the results from the REST-ON study with the FDA and progressing toward a potential approval that would allow us to bring this important treatment to the patients who need it most. If approved, FT218 would be the first once-nightly therapy to address both excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in patients with narcolepsy."

Financials

Avadel has a market cap of $418mn and a cash reserve of $233mn. The cash should be enough to last it until at least the approval. If approved, though, I see some probability of a dilution before a revenue stream opens up.

They have patent protection until 2037 based on existing coverage. Per their 10-K:

In January 2018, the FDA granted FT218 Orphan Drug Designation, which makes the drug eligible for certain development and commercial incentives, including a potential U.S. market exclusivity for up to seven years. Additionally, in April 2019, our first FT218 patent was issued, providing intellectual property protection into 2037. There are additional patent applications currently in development and/or pending at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”), as well as foreign patent offices.

Bottom line

FT218 is a reformulated version of Xyrem, which has had a chequered history and is now generically available. The market is substantial, and the benefit is certainly something to consider. Xyrem’s major safety problem was the high presence of sodium, and Xywav, the next generation drug from Jazz Pharma (NASDAQ:JAZZ), aims to address that issue by reducing sodium 92%. The once-daily formulation of FT218 may find Xywav to be its actual competitor, should the former get to the market. Given all that, despite the current low prices, I am not keen on investing in Avadel.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.