Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: December 6, 2020

23 out of 23 CEF sectors positive on price and 22 out of 23 sectors positive on NAV last week.

Author's note: This article was released to members on December 7, 2020, and data are from that date. Please check latest data before investing.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc." Data is taken from the close of Friday, December 6th, 2020.

Weekly performance roundup

23 out of 23 sectors were positive on price (up from 22 last week) and the average price return was +2.60% (up from +1.68% last week). The lead gainer was MLPs (+9.92%), followed by Commodities (+4.96%) and Global Allocation (+4.22%), while the weakest sectors by Price was California Munis (+0.56%), followed by National Munis (+0.63%) and New York Munis (+0.65%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

22 out of 23 sectors were positive on NAV (up from 21 last week), while the average NAV return was +1.33% (up from +1.20% last week). The top sectors by NAV were MLPs (+3.71), Global Allocation (+2.26%) and U.S. Equity (+2.04%). The lowest sector by NAV was Taxable Munis (-0.08%), California Munis (+0.32%) and Single-state Munis (+0.46%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

There were only three premium sectors this week, the leader was Taxable Munis (+6.71%), while the sector with the highest discount is MLPs (-18.96%). The average sector discount is -6.03% (up from -7.02% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Taxable Munis (+3.42%), National Munis (-0.01%) showed the lowest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was +1.01% (up from +0.44% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Taxable Munis (+1.70), followed by Asia Equity (+1.47). The sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score was Commodities (-0.76), followed by MLPs (-0.29). The average z-score is +0.30 (up from +0.04 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sectors with the highest yields are Global Allocation (9.25%), Limited Duration (8.78%) and MLPs (8.57%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +6.62% (down from 7.13% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) -5.98% 11.03% -5.23% -1.3 -4.28% 1.77% BlackRock Muniyield Quality (MQY) -4.60% 4.60% -0.36% 1.0 -4.09% 0.37% Eaton Vance National Municipal Opprs Tr (EOT) -3.77% 3.70% -3.88% -0.1 -3.26% 0.56% Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Inc Fd (RNP) -3.11% 6.72% -6.07% 0.7 -1.51% 1.77% Cohen & Steers Qual Inc Realty (RQI) -2.95% 7.76% -6.15% 0.6 -0.72% 2.41% Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF) -2.74% 3.35% -17.67% 0.3 0.00% 2.87% Nuveen MO Quality Muni Inc (NOM) -2.55% 3.76% -0.35% -0.8 -1.95% 0.57% Fiduciary-Claymore Energy Infrastructure (FMO) -2.47% 14.87% -20.46% -0.4 6.46% 1.97% BlackRock VA Municipal Bond (BHV) -2.26% 3.34% 5.28% 0.1 -1.74% 0.39% CushingÂ® NextGen Infrastructure Income (SZC) -2.10% 6.93% -23.64% -0.4 0.52% 3.33%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI) 18.49% 16.22% 10.71% 1.3 15.08% 0.00% Eagle Point Credit Company LLC (ECC) 8.40% 9.92% 12.82% 0.1 5.79% 0.00% Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fund (KMF) 7.26% 17.91% -18.62% 0.4 13.13% 3.06% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure (TPZ) 6.83% 5.30% -17.12% 0.3 13.19% 3.88% BlackRock MD Municipal Bond (BZM) 6.13% 3.45% 4.79% 1.5 6.60% 0.39% RiverNorth Marketplace Lending Corp. (RSF) 5.36% 10.50% -8.79% 1.4 7.23% 0.94% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy (TTP) 5.22% 3.57% -19.18% 0.0 14.62% 7.24% Cohen & Steers Select Preferred & Inc. (PSF) 5.02% 6.81% 3.67% -0.4 5.77% 0.68% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income (NBB) 4.96% 4.73% 4.45% 2.8 5.15% 0.18% MFSÂ® Intermediate High Income (CIF) 4.83% 8.85% 4.02% 0.6 5.71% 0.81%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) -50.0% 0.1 0.05 5.83% -42.00% -0.4 139% 2/11/2020 20/11/2020 LMP Capital and Income (SCD) -16.1% 0.31 0.26 8.79% -13.21% -0.6 22% 17/11/2020 22/12/2020 KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) -16.0% 0.125 0.105 8.73% -8.78% -0.4 103% 3/11/2020 12/11/2020 First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (FSLF) -12.5% 0.08 0.07 6.11% -10.95% 1.0 112% 9/11/2020 18/11/2020 Templeton Global Income (GIM) -5.8% 0.0156 0.0147 3.25% -11.13% 0.6 136% 2/11/2020 13/11/2020 Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term (EFL) -5.4% 0.037 0.035 4.68% -2.39% 0.5 104% 2/11/2020 10/11/2020 MFS Municipal Income (MFM) -3.7% 0.027 0.026 4.68% -8.63% 0.0 94% 2/11/2020 17/11/2020 Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) -3.6% 0.014 0.0135 3.60% -7.79% 0.5 107% 2/11/2020 9/11/2020 Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opp Fd (EOD) -3.3% 0.13464 0.13024 10.63% -11.71% -0.4 12% 20/11/2020 11/12/2020 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income (EFT) -3.2% 0.062 0.06 5.38% -6.30% 1.6 105% 2/11/2020 20/11/2020 Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate (EFR) -3.1% 0.065 0.063 5.83% -7.89% 1.3 108% 2/11/2020 20/11/2020 MFSÂ® Investment Grade Municipal (CXH) -2.6% 0.038 0.037 4.59% -10.63% -0.2 90% 2/11/2020 17/11/2020 Tekla Life Sciences Investors (HQL) -2.4% 0.41 0.4 8.45% -10.33% 0.9 -1% 16/11/2020 25/11/2020 Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) -2.0% 0.49 0.48 8.58% -10.63% 1.1 0% 16/11/2020 25/11/2020 Swiss Helvetia (SWZ) -2.0% 0.1404 0.13755 3.13% -13.75% 0.9 13% 25/11/2020 18/12/2020 Eagle Capital Growth (GRF) -1.8% 0.56 0.55 7.43% -19.30% -0.2 0% 23/11/2020 3/12/2020 MFSÂ® Government Markets Inc (MGF) -1.0% 0.02908 0.02878 7.44% -1.90% 1.3 30% 2/11/2020 17/11/2020 MFSÂ® Intermediate Income (MIN) -0.9% 0.02834 0.02809 8.89% -4.05% 0.8 28% 2/11/2020 17/11/2020 Wells Fargo Multi-Sec Inc (ERC) -0.6% 0.09275 0.09215 9.23% -7.42% 0.1 68% 20/11/2020 11/12/2020 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) -0.6% 0.0775 0.077 10.54% -6.60% 0.1 54% 20/11/2020 27/11/2020 Wells Fargo Util & High In (ERH) -0.6% 0.07143 0.07101 6.59% 3.52% -0.3 47% 20/11/2020 11/12/2020 Wells Fargo Inc Opp (EAD) -0.5% 0.0562 0.05594 8.34% -9.96% 0.3 79% 20/11/2020 11/12/2020 MFSÂ® Charter Income (MCR) -0.4% 0.05856 0.05832 8.23% -4.87% 0.4 52% 2/11/2020 17/11/2020 MFS Multimarket Income (MMT) -0.4% 0.04174 0.04157 8.27% -6.37% 0.1 58% 2/11/2020 17/11/2020

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date MFSÂ® Intermediate High Income (CIF) 0.1% 0.01909 0.0191 8.85% 4.02% 0.6 60% 2/11/2020 17/11/2020 MFS Special Value (MFV) 0.2% 0.04364 0.04371 8.91% 7.68% 0.3 27% 2/11/2020 17/11/2020 Delaware Investments Dividend & Income (DDF) 0.7% 0.0555 0.0559 7.28% -6.97% -0.8 39% 3/11/2020 19/11/2020 Delaware Enhanced Global Div and Inc. (DEX) 0.8% 0.0533 0.0537 6.57% -7.80% 0.7 49% 6/11/2020 19/11/2020 Templeton Emerg Mkts Income (TEI) 1.1% 0.0437 0.0442 6.72% -11.25% 0.6 82% 2/11/2020 13/11/2020 Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF) 3.7% 0.027 0.028 3.35% -17.67% 0.3 129% 6/11/2020 16/11/2020 Pioneer Diversified High Income (HNW) 7.3% 0.1025 0.11 9.06% -5.33% 1.6 92% 5/11/2020 16/11/2020 Pioneer High Income (PHT) 7.4% 0.0675 0.0725 9.57% -2.88% 2.0 94% 5/11/2020 16/11/2020 Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (IAF) 8.3% 0.12 0.13 10.12% -13.03% -0.9 7% 10/11/2020 19/11/2020 Invesco High Income II (VLT) 8.8% 0.088609 0.0964 8.51% -8.85% 1.0 92% 2/11/2020 12/11/2020 Barings Global Short Duration High Yield (BGH) 12.8% 0.093646 0.1056 7.59% -9.97% -0.1 124% 10/11/2020 20/1/2021 Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage (MAV) 16.7% 0.045 0.0525 5.41% -5.44% 1.9 78% 5/11/2020 16/11/2020 Pioneer Municipal High Income (MHI) 16.7% 0.045 0.0525 5.11% -6.60% 1.1 83% 5/11/2020 16/11/2020 General American Investors (GAM) 20.2% 2.08 2.5 6.85% -15.73% 0.4 -1% 4/11/2020 13/11/2020 Tri-Continental (TY) 135.9% 0.2622 0.6185 8.33% -10.83% 0.7 14% 20/11/2020 15/12/2020 Source Capital (SOR) 156.0% 0.25 0.64 6.34% -9.81% 1.4 11% 10/11/2020 25/11/2020 Adams Natural Resources Fund (PEO) 330.0% 0.1 0.43 14.59% -17.38% -1.3 9% 12/11/2020 20/11/2020 Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (ECF) 623.1% 0.13 0.94 29.38% -7.04% 0.3 1% 13/11/2020 24/11/2020 Central Securities Corporation (CET) 650.0% 0.2 1.5 9.51% -17.96% -0.2 4% 4/11/2020 13/11/2020 Bancroft Fund (BCV) 675.9% 0.29 2.25 32.02% -8.47% 0.2 0% 13/11/2020 24/11/2020 Adams Diversified Equity Fund (ADX) 1660.0% 0.05 0.88 20.56% -13.23% 0.4 2% 12/11/2020 20/11/2020

CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha...

ADS Analytics presents HY Munis Worth A Look Vs. HY Corporate Credit Right Now (Nov. 21), EAD: A More Defensive High-Yield Fund With Tailwinds (Dec. 2), What Makes A 'Quality' CEF? (Dec. 4)

BlackRock presents Black Friday Discounts In The Closed-End Fund Market (Dec. 1)

Blue Harbinger presents PIMCO And BlackRock CEFs: 10.9% And 6.8% Yields (Nov. 28)

BOOX Research presents BHK: Narrowing Spread To NAV And Rising Rates Highlight Risks (Dec. 3)

Closed End Fund Tracker presents TDF Has Delivered Outperformance, But Geopolitical Risks Remain (Nov. 30)

Dividend Seeker presents PGP: Finally Offering Investors Value (Nov. 23), NMZ: Offering A Very Competitive After-Tax Yield (Dec. 1)

Douglas Albo presents Equity CEFs: How Good Is Mr. Market At Predicting A CEF's Future? Not Very (Dec. 3)

Financially Free Investor presents 5 Best CEFs To Buy This Month (November 2020) (Nov. 21)

George Spritzer presents STK: This Solid Technology Fund Is Now Available At A Discount (Dec. 01)

Ian Bezek presents PTY: Not A Good Time To Buy This High-Yield CEF (Nov. 27)

*Nick Ackerman presents UTG: Quality Fund, 6.54% Yield (Nov. 23), BTZ: Multi-Sector Bond Fund Paying A 6.91% Yield (Nov. 23), BST: Enjoying Monthly Income - Attractive Growth, Too (Nov. 25), Income Lab Ideas: 'Fund Of Funds' (Nov. 26), EXD: Breaking Away From Its Peers (Nov. 29), BCV: Lower Relative Yield - Still A Buy Due To Valuation (Nov. 30), EVT: In 'Buy' Territory (Dec. 3), DYFN: A Recently Launched Fund For Income Investors (Dec. 4)

Paul Franke presents ASA: Near Record NAV Discount On Gold Mining Assets (Nov. 29)

Power Hedge presents Gabelli Utility Trust: Utilities Are Appealing, But Not When Distribution Is Unsustainable (Nov. 25), STK: Reasonable For Income From The Tech Sector, But An Index Fund Is Better (Nov. 30)

Robert Boslego presents Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Fund: Portfolio Will Soon Shift From Pipelines To Renewables And Power (Nov. 23), NAD Provides Investors Safer CEF For Municipal Bond Exposure (Nov. 30)

*Stanford Chemist presents Distribution Cut At KKR Income Opportunities Fund Not Unexpected (Nov. 25), Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: November 15, 2020 (Nov. 26), Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: November 22, 2020 (Nov. 30), NDP And TTP: A Proposed Merger Into The Global Energy Evolution Fund (Nov. 30), The Chemist's Quality Closed-End Fund Report: November 2020 (Dec. 4), John Hancock Preferred CEFs Relatively Cheap, For A Reason? (Dec. 4), DCF: An Attractively Valued High-Yield Target Term Fund With 7.1% Yield And -6.7% Discount (Dec. 4)

Steven Bavaria presents 'Destructive ROC': A Case Study - MFS Intermediate Income Trust (Nov. 24)

Trapping Value presents JPC: A Look At This 6.86% Yielding Preferred Fund (Dec. 4)

*To subscribers: these link to the public version of the article, which you will already have seen in the members section.

Macro/market section

Fear & Greed Trader presents S&P 500 Weekly Update: Surprise, 5 Major Indices Post All-Time Highs (Dec. 5)

Jeff Miller presents Weighing The Week Ahead: The State Of The Rebound (Dec. 6)

Lance Roberts presents Market Risk Elevated Heading Into Distribution Season (Nov. 30)

Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas Closed-end funds news and recommendations are now exclusive to members of CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. We also manage closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios targeting safe and reliable ~8% yields to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service. To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!



Disclosure: I am/we are long ECC, HQH, MAV, OCCI, PPR, RNP, RQI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.