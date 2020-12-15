Introduction

I've been rolling some ideas around about oil and gas pipeline valuations. More specifically, pipelines that carry gas and oil to destinations where they are distributed and processed for final use or export. I didn't do a lot of deep analysis as the foundation of this way of valuing installed pipeline infrastructure was laid out recently by Warren Buffett. It was absurdly simple really, I just took what Warren Buffett paid per mile for the Dominion Energy (D) assets he bought last year to fold into his exiting pipeline energy business.

It turned out Buffett paid ~$1.8 million per mile if you take their pipeline network and divide by the total price paid. I told you it was simple... and crazy cheap. I don't know exactly what it costs to build an underground pipeline, but I will bet you that its more than $1.8 million per mile. Then on top of that, it was time to discuss Occidental Petroleum (OXY) once again, and that led me to recall that thanks to the Anadarko acquisition, OXY was the majority owner in Western Midstream, (WES) and I put the two thoughts together to come up with the idea for this article.

In this report, we are going to take a look at WES as a standalone pipeline operator, and also what a re-evaluation of its assets might mean for OXY. You may recall last year OXY put their interest in WES on the market, only to withdraw it when the bids fell too far short of what they needed to generate a reasonable return. This move helped to kill OXY stock as it meant they would not hit their targets for divestiture to reduce debt. Something the analysts have been watching carefully. As the market recovers now, OXY management is starting to look pretty smart for pressing pause on the sale of WES.

OXY's relationship with WES

When selling their stake in WES failed to generate adequate compensation, the management of OXY separated the businesses so that WES could function as an independent company. They also shuffled off $7.8 billion in debt to the new company. OXY has been rightly consumed with moving debt around with the collapse of the oil and gas asset market over the last year. OXY currently owns 52.5% of WES, and has mentioned it will reduce this stake over time. OXY remains WES's largest client.

WES is a midstream operator that is organized as a Master Limited Partnership. There are a lot of reasons for this capital structure and I am going to skip them in this discussion as, among other things, it's pretty common in the pipeline space. One point I will make is that if WES appeals to you, be ready to fill out K-1 tax forms when you settle up with Uncle Sam.

Its core business is moving oil and gas out of the Permian and DJ basin to markets in the South. It's gathering system feeds into 6 trunklines that provide sales access southward. These lines are supported by long-term, fee-based contracts that minimize revenue fluctuations.

The Delaware basin is the hottest oil and gas real estate on the planet. Up near Lea, Loving, Reeves, and Eddy counties the Delaware basin can get very gassy. WES has critical takeoff infrastructure that gathers gas from individual wells. The alternative to infrastructure is flaring on just shutting in of the wells. Furthermore, the design of their DJ and West Texas gathering systems enables them to gather oil directly from producers' well sites, eliminating the need for wellsite storage tanks and associated oil vapor flaring and reduces emissions across the upstream sector.

WES has companion oil gathering pipelines with a couple of intermediate treating facilities (primarily placed where the oil is separated from produced water).

If you produce water, you have to do something with it. Having underground pipelines to carry this water to SWD wells is very ESG and cost competitive. WES water throughput decreased by approximately 86,000 barrels per day, representing an 11% sequential quarter decrease as a result of lower producer throughput in the Delaware Basin. During the third quarter, they continued to convert truck water volumes from existing producers onto their system, reducing these water volumes in excess of 90% year-to-date.

By transferring these volumes to their extensive network of permanent underground water pipelines, WES has significantly reduced environmental risks and trucking related emissions and improved road safety.

WES also provides takeaway capacity in the DJ basin with utilization rates of 85% for gas and oil. Long-term contracts - 8+ years are key features of this service.

WES gathering and distribution for the Niobara shale play in the DJ basin. If you look at the pipeline map, and then at the Shale Experts map directly below, you can see how well positioned WES facilities are to capture the well takeoff business in this basin.

This map appears to be a year or two old as the "Magenta" colored acreage is referred to as Anadarko and not OXY. The point, as I said above, is the core of activity in this play overlaps with WES infrastructure very well.

Q3

In Q3, WES, on total revenue of $625 million, reported $518 million of adjusted EBITDA, the highest adjusted EBITDA in WES’s history and with $339 million of free cash flow. This was down a bit from the same period in 2019 thanks to reduced volumes, but as a much smaller percentage. Distributions were covered with an excess of $198 million of free cash flow after distributions. This tripled from the same period QoQ.

Cost cutting yielded another $175 million of O&M and G&A savings compared to originally issued guidance.

Year to date, WES has utilized free cash flow after distributions to repurchase $194 million of debt. And, recently have repaid the entire second quarter outstanding balance of $75 million under the revolving credit facility, enabling them to accelerate leverage reduction.

These actions yield a current debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio below 4.0 times, which is below both their targeted year-end 2020 and 2021 leverage ratios of at or below 4.0 times at year-end 2021. Continued restoration of their balance sheet and maintaining investment-grade credit metrics are key management initiatives for 2021.

In Q3, producers brought online 10 wells during the third quarter in the Delaware Basin. An additional 68 wells to be brought online in the DJ and Delaware basins by the year-end 2020. So, there is no shortage of product needing transport in the WES system.

Additionally, WES expects total 2021 capex between $275 million and $375 million, a decrease of approximately 24% compared to the $425 million midpoint of previously updated 2020 guidance. They are guiding to EBITDA of as much as $1,925 billion in 2021, slightly higher than 2020. With cash distribution forecasts of ~$1.24 per unit, and as much as $250 million in unit repurchases set the stage for double-digit returns in WES in the coming year.

Liquidity

No great surprise to you given the tone of this report so far, I am sure, but WES appears to be on sound financial footing. With total liquidity in excess of $2.0 billion and cash of $138 million, I don't see any near-term difficulties in meeting obligations. With cash from operations of $1,134 million for the quarter, capex ($372 million) was easily covered as were distributions ($290 million), leaving plenty of money for debt repurchases ($194 million), and only minor borrowing to cover current interest payments of $307 million.

Upcoming maturities are well spaced and should be easily covered from cash flow, or rescheduling as opportunities present themselves.

Risks

The obvious risk with WES is the rapidity of the increase in unit value over the last couple of months. I've said previously we are levitating a bit as the market decides which is more important, EIA oil inventories, or a resurgent post virus global economy. The bias has been to the upside for the last couple of months, and of course, it may continue. It could also reverse and make everything a little cheaper, and that's the scenario for which I am preparing.

Your takeaway

One way to value WES is EV/EBITDA. Using that metric, WES scores a very healthy 7.2. By comparison, Energy Transfer (ET) logs in at 12.5 and Enbridge (ENB) is 17.93. So, WES looks pretty attractive on that basis at present prices. To that I would add it's important to remember that this metric would have been far worse just a few short weeks ago when the units were selling under $10 a piece.

I can't stop myself from using what I have come to call the "Warren Buffett Yardstick" for valuing pipeline companies. So, let's use the Buffett yardstick for valuing installed pipeline infrastructure of WES. WES sports an Enterprise Value of ~$13 billion. They claim to have 16K miles of pipeline installed. At $2.0 million a mile that comes to ~$32 billion, or about double the valuation being given by the market presently.

That means that OXY's 52.75% of WES is worth somewhere between $6.8 billion and ~$16 billion. As with all ranges, the truth lies somewhere in between the two endpoints. Now, in order to realize any valuation, OXY has to find someone willing to pay, something they couldn't do in the depths of the crash. Buffett might have reset the clock on PL companies with his Dominion Energy purchase, however.

As a final note, WES is paying a well-covered 8% distribution that derisks the units to a degree. Over the next year, I expect WES to go higher, particularly if the EIA oil inventories resume their decline in the New Year. The underlying assumption here is that oil prices stabilize ~$50 for WTI, spurring new drilling that will provide production to keep the utilization rates high for the pipes.

