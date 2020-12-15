We believe ANAT is modestly undervalued since the market is not assuming any future growth in dividends.

ANAT shares currently sell at its lowest P/B-ratio since the 1980s while having a very strong financial position, stable revenue base and on average quite steady earnings.

About American National Group, Inc.

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAT) ("ANAT" or "the Company"), based in Galveston, Texas, is an insurance company founded in 1905 whose core businesses are life insurance, annuities and property and casualty insurance. The Company also offers limited health insurance and provides personalized service to approximately six million policyholders throughout the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. As of December 31, 2019, ANAT had over $118 billion of life insurance in force.

ANAT's family of companies includes five life insurance companies, eight property and casualty insurance companies, and numerous non-insurance subsidiaries. The businesses are organized in the following business segments: Life segment, Annuity segment, Property and Casualty segment, Health segment, and Corporate and Other segment.

The Company operates in a competitive industry where some competitors are larger, more commonly known and spend significantly more on advertising. ANAT competes by managing costs, providing attractive coverage and service, maintaining positive relationships with agents and policyholders, and maintaining financial strength.

The Company's vision/values statement provides a good example of how the business is operated (according to Annual Report 2019):

"Our vision is to be a leading provider of financial products and services for current and future generations. For more than a century, we have maintained a conservative business approach and corporate culture. We have an unwavering commitment to serve our policyholders, agents, and shareholders by providing excellent service and competitively priced products and services through a diversified distribution network. We are committed to profitable growth, which enables us to remain financially strong. Acquisitions that are strategic or offer synergies may be considered, but they are not our primary source of growth. We invest regularly in our distribution channels and markets to fuel our capacity for profitable growth. We are committed to excellence and maintaining high ethical standards in all our business dealings. Disciplined adherence to our values has allowed us to deliver consistently high levels of service through talented people, who are at the heart of our business. We define our values with the acronym FIRST, which stands for Financial strength, Integrity, Respect, Service and Teamwork. A conservative operating philosophy was a founding principle for our Company and continues to be a guiding principle for us."

Our View

We believe ANAT is modestly undervalued since the market is not assuming any future growth in dividends. Considering multiple factors - valuation methods, ownership structure, company history and operations - we believe the shares to be worth close to $105/shares. At the current market price of around $86/share an investment in ANAT therefore offers potentially modest upside with next to no downside.

Valuation

In the words of Warren Buffett,

"Price is what you pay, value is what you get."

The main question that comes up when considering the value of ANAT is, "Why is it so cheap?"

The current market price is around $86/share, with the stock selling at price-to-book ratio of 0.38, price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and nearly 30% below its 52-week high of $120/share, while offering 3.8% in dividend yield. As of September 30, 2020 its book value was $228.6/share, earnings for 2019 were $23/share (unusually high because of unrealized net gains on equities due to change in accounting standards) and have averaged $8.3/share since 2005, with 2008 and 2009 the only years where earnings were below $5/share in the last 15 years.

The Company's financial position is strong. Debt-to-equity (and long-term-debt-to-equity) ratio was 0.11 in Q3 2020 with most assets highly liquid in fixed maturity bonds (51% of assets), mortgage loans (18%) and equity securities (6%).

Despite this ANAT's shares have almost always sold far below book value. A quick look at the chart below might indicate some relations to interest rates and general economic growth as the stock rose in line with the booming economy in the 1990s and 2000s but after rebounding in 2009 came back down as interest rates were set to remain low. Generally though, a sharp fall in the price (and price-to-book ratio) coinciding with the economic crisis has proven to be a decent buying opportunity.

Data by YCharts

However, we believe that book value is not the appropriate measure to value ANAT. The reasons primarily being:

As long as ANAT continues to operate as a going concern investors will not get book value. Even if investors wanted to get book value they couldn't due to the controlling ownership of Moody Foundation and Libbie Shearn Moody Trust (administered by Moody National Bank) (assuming unchanged operating policies). As of December 31, 2019, the Moody Foundation, a charitable trust, beneficially owned approximately 22.75% of ANAT's common stock. In addition, Moody National Bank, in its capacity as trustee or agent of various accounts, had the power to vote approximately 49.07% of ANAT's common stock. (Source)

Insurance companies are financial institutions, just like banks. Warren Buffett has said that "book value is not key to valuing banks, earnings are key to valuing banks" (source) and that he uses the same metric when valuing banks that he does for any other investment, e.g. Coca-Cola or American Express, namely "how much can come out of this business over the years and discounting to the present value" (source). In other words, the appropriate valuation measure is the present value of future earnings that we can expect to be able to get.

Looking at earnings for ANAT they have generally been around $8/share. Earnings in 2019 and 2017 were unusually high due to change in accounting standards for unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities and tax effects, respectively. (Note: We focus on earnings, not free cash flow, since free cash flow is not well defined for insurance companies as they e.g. do not have "net working capital," have insignificant capital expenditures, and have other items that do not influence cash position but are still liabilities requiring capital cushion according to regulations - i.e. free cash flow may overstate and is unlikely to show the actual annual earnings available to shareholders.)

Data by YCharts

Given how the business has a long-standing history since 1905 of being conservatively run with a stable revenue base and risk-averse approach to operations and investments, it is reasonable to expect earnings to be relatively similar to what they've been in recent years.

Since 2005, revenues have been at or around the $3 billion mark and earnings have averaged $8.3/share. Although an environment of persistently low interest rates may hurt earnings, the approximate $8/share average is a good starting point, especially as earnings have been around that mark after 2009 when interest rates dropped and stayed low (at similar levels as today) for long. In line with the conservative business approach return on equity (ROE) has averaged 5% since 2005.

In addition, it is important to mention that ANAT has paid dividends consistently for 110 consecutive years and expects to continue that trend. Over the 30-year period 1989-2019 annual dividend payments grew on average by 1.95%. However, this growth has slowed and has been 0.7% since 2005. Most recent annual dividend was in 2019 - $3.28/share (currently 3.8% dividend yield). Payout ratio has averaged 37% since 2005. However, the Company has generally not engaged in share buybacks.

Based on the above, we can expect to get roughly $8/share in earnings:

$3.28/share in the form of dividends (that may grow by 0.7% on average per annum).

Retained earnings of approximately $5/share (reinvested in now low-yielding bonds and commercial mortgages, i.e. likely less than ROE).

With the S&P 500 forward P/E at just under 26, we can use its earnings yield (3.85%) as a discount rate, resulting in ANAT having intrinsic value of nearly $208/share.

This is obviously far above the current market price and much closer to book value.

At the market price of $86/share, it is clear that the market is not valuing the retained earnings not paid out in dividends - it is only valuing the dividends, i.e. the future stream of $3.28/share dividend (and not any dividend growth).

Why is that?

The only reason we can think of is that the market doesn't value any retained earnings because it doesn't expect to get any. Or at least it doesn't expect to get any within a reasonable amount of time. To give an example, if dividends grow on average by 0.7% per annum, it will take 130 years for the $8/share earnings to be paid out in full as dividends. This is not fairly unreasonable due to the 70% ownership of the Moody entities. It doesn't make much sense for those entities to receive any more than they need (assuming they are satisfied with what they are currently getting, which looks so) since then they would only be faced with the same problem ANAT has - that is investing those excess earnings, which they'd presumably do identically to how ANAT is doing it now.

With this all said, we believe the market may still be undervaluing the ANAT shares, albeit by significantly less than one might expect at first sight. Looking at the Company's dividend history, it is clear that dividends have grown quite steadily, at least since the 1980s. The growth has nonetheless been modest in recent years: 1.95% from 1989 to 2019, 1.12% from 1996 to 2019, and 0.7% from 2005 to 2019.

Data by YCharts

If we assume dividends to grow by 0.7% on average, the value of ANAT would be approximately $105/share, contrary to $85/share with no growth.

Currently, the market is valuing ANAT at the absolute minimum, i.e. expecting to get only an annual payment of $3.28/share with no growth (and no capital gains). But is it reasonable to expect dividend payments to grow? The Company certainly has the ability to grow dividends, but will it?

We believe that dividends will grow moderately - even if only to ensure purchasing power - but also to satisfy the requirements of ANAT's largest shareholders, primarily the Moody Foundation:

"The Foundation follows an investment and spending policy that attempts to provide a predictable stream of income to fund its charitable activities. Following this strategy, the Board invests all Foundation assets, restricted and unrestricted, in a manner that is intended to produce results that meet or exceed minimum distribution requirements plus inflation while assuming a moderate level of investment risk. Actual returns in any given year may vary from this amount. To satisfy its long term rate of return objectives, the Foundation relies on a total return strategy in which investment returns are achieved through both capital appreciation (realized and unrealized) and current yield (interest and dividends). The Foundation has a policy of appropriating for distribution each year an amount that at least meets the minimum distribution as required by tax laws pertaining to private foundations. These distribution payouts will be used to meet both grant making and administrative needs of the Foundation." (Source)

The Moody entities (Moody Foundation and the Moody Trust) effectively control ANAT, holding over 70% of outstanding shares. Since a large part of the trust will eventually go to the foundation ("upon expiration of all life estates, the foundation will receive 75% of the assets of the trust" - and 76% of the trust's assets are shares in ANAT, source), it is safe to say that the Foundation is the governing factor of ANAT. This means that the Foundation effectively decides how much ANAT pays out, and what ANAT pays depends on what the Foundation needs. And as mentioned above, the Foundation needs "a predictable stream of income that meet[s] or exceed[s] minimum distribution requirements plus inflation."

Generally, a private foundation is "required to distribute annually – through grants and grant-related expenses – at least 5% of the total fair market value of its noncharitable-use assets from the preceding year" (source). Based on the 2019 annual report for the Moody Foundation and our understanding of distribution rules, its minimum distribution requirement was approximately $87 million (assuming its interest in the charitable remainder trust would not count as noncharitable-use asset). Approximately 2/3s of the foundation's assets are tied to ANAT, 1/3 is in other (mainly large-cap) equities, and 1/3 in bonds.

Roughly $20 million come from ANAT dividends along with presumably nearly $25 million further through the trust. Some part comes from oil and gas royalties (~$20 million for 2016-2019) and the rest then from interest and dividends on the other stocks and bonds (be it capital gains or income). Little will come from the bonds if interest rates remain low. We don't know the specifics behind the royalties. Large-cap stocks generally pay low dividends (current dividend yield on S&P 500 is 1.6%, source). So, overall if the Foundation wishes not to rely largely on buying/selling assets for (relatively unpredictable) capital gains it doesn't seem unreasonable that it would prefer ANAT to grow its dividend.

To sum up, the market is only valuing ANAT at $86/share according to a steady stream of $3.28/share dividend. Investors should not consider book value as the appropriate valuation measure and the market is mostly right in not valuing the retained earnings. However, due to the effective controlling ownership of the Moody Foundation that requires a predictable stream of income to meet minimum distribution requirements and inflation, the market is too conservative in not expecting any growth in dividends.

We think it is reasonable to expect some modest growth in dividends over time, e.g. 0.7%, which results in $105/share value. The risk-averse management of ANAT, its strong financial position, and the requirements of the Foundation mean that the dividend will almost certainly not be cut. Therefore, any growth in dividends (however small) will result in a value higher than the current market price. So, while the upside may be relatively modest the downside is next to none.

Summary

ANAT is a very conservatively run insurance company with strong financial position, low debt, relatively steady revenues and earnings, and a history of consistent dividend payments for 110 consecutive years.

While low interest rates may pose a minor challenge to operations we believe ANAT is modestly undervalued since the market is not assuming any future growth in dividends. The requirements of the Company's largest and controlling shareholder indicate that some growth in dividends is likely to occur, albeit a modest one. For that reason (and considering that the shares have generally rebounded quickly after dropping sharply to a new P/B low, see chart above) the shares offer potential modest upside with next to no downside.

Recommendation: Buy with the expectation of a modest upside.

Fair Value: Approximately $105/share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.