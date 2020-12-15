Apart from dividends, there is currently much cause for concern. But there is also hope.

Introduction

AT&T (T) has announced the next dividend, and many (bullish) investors have been extremely disappointed that AT&T has not announced a dividend increase. In recent years, the company has reliably raised its dividend by around 2 percent in mid-December. This year, however, the company has not announced an increase. Instead, AT&T has left the dividend at 0.52 USD per share. The disappointment of many investors irritates me. Investors should not lose sight of the decisive catalysts for the future development of the company. That catalysts are what investing is all about: How well will the company's business look in the next 5, 10, or 20 years? Only then should you ask questions about dividend increases and the status of the dividend aristocrat.

AT&T has not increased its dividend - so what?

I am a great friend to approach things rationally and without bias. Thus, let us first take a look at what happens if AT&T does not increase the dividend. What is the bottom line on the investors' side, what on the company's side? The current dividend per quarter is 0.52 USD per share and was 0.51 USD per share before the last 2 percent increase. Assuming that AT&T had increased the dividend again by one cent to 0.53 USD, this would correspond to an increase of 1.9 percent (such as in the years before).

What would investors have gained? At the current share price of approx. 31 USD, a payout of 0.53 USD would have resulted in a quarterly dividend yield of 1.7 percent. With an unchanged dividend of USD 0.52, they will receive a dividend yield of 0.167 percent, which means that shareholders miss out on a quarterly return of just 0.03 percent. Extrapolated over the year, this results in a missing return of only 0.12 percent.

Let us now take a look at the balance sheet for AT&T. AT&T currently has 7.173 billion shares outstanding. The savings of 0.01 USD per share, therefore amount to USD 71.7 million. Extrapolated over the year, this amounts to USD 287 million. Even though it is very little of the cash flow of almost USD 28 billion that AT&T generates per year, it is within a saving of 1 percent of that cash flow.

The bottom line is that the non-increase will change little for investors. However, the amount saved is not to be sneezed at for AT&T, even though it may seem small compared to the total cash flow. Besides, its status as a dividend aristocrat is not yet in danger, as AT&T can still increase its payout during 2021.

Things I worry about

In the current difficult economic situation, I think it is understandable that AT&T is increasing its liabilities with a dividend increase, however small it may be. Investors forget (especially in the current market environment) that investing also means sharing the business risk. And there are currently quite a few risks. It is not without reason that revenues will fall from USD 181,265 billion to an estimated USD 170 billion in 2020. EPS will also fall from USD 1.89 to USD 1.69. AT&T has bought a big chunk of possibilities and problems with Warner Media, but now this big chunk turns out to be a big problem in the COVID-19 crisis.

The USD 85 billion deal was to make AT&T a content and distributor, unlike anything the world has seen before. However, Warner Media has tended to stagnate in recent quarters regardless of the COVID 19 crisis. COVID-19 then even worsened the situation. Revenues in the Warner sub-segment "Theatrical Product" fell from USD 1,694 billion in Q3 2018 and USD 1,375 billion in Q3 2019 to USD 1,068 billion in Q3 2020 to production stops and theater closures. The sub-segment "Television Product" also lost revenue to a comparable extent. AT&T is not responsible for this development. With the COVID-19 virus, an entrepreneurial risk has been realized that the shareholders have to share.

What I blame the company for is the way AT&T Warner Media integrates and wants to leverage the possibilities. The more time goes by, the more I doubt that AT&T had a plan for what it wants to do with Warner and the existing assets.

Advertising business

One example is the advertising business. AT&T has an excellent position here, in my view, as it can offer services for both sell-side and buy-side:

With its subsidiaries Xandr and Xandr Invest (the former Appnexus), AT&T provides marketers with advanced advertising solutions using valuable customer insights from AT&T's TV, mobile and broadband services, combined with the extensive ad inventory of WarnerMedia's cable networks and AT&T's pay-TV services. Xandr is making AT&T data available to buyers across all media types through AppNexus's demand-side platform (DSP). Given that, AT&T has a very big advantage here that many companies do not have. This is due to the combination of sell-side and buy-side demands within the advertising market.

When I read that AT&T was considering selling the advertising business, I scratched my head. Although the management denied the sale quickly, we have to assume that AT&T has thought about it. For me, as a shareholder, the back and forth looks disadvantageous. I can understand that the company thinks in all directions. But what is happening here: AT&T is buying companies to strengthen the advertising business. It invests money, time, and employees. The first successes are coming. In Q1 2019, advertising revenues across AT&Trevenues of Xandr were up 26 percent. The EBITDA margin was 62 percent. But after a few quarters, management considers selling this business again? I am missing something of the plan here.

Integration of Warner Media is poorly executed

The same goes for DirecTV. It seems that the company has received bids for its DirecTV business valuing it at more than USD 15B including deb. Given the purchase price of over USD 67 billion five years ago, this is pathetic. And one must honestly say that it looks like AT&T is approaching the integration of Warner Media with the same lack of planning as they did with DirecTV. In my opinion, this includes the sale of Warner assets such as the game unit and the anime streaming service Crunchyroll.

Disney (DIS) has shown how to do it better with its streaming service. It was an orchestra, planned and prepared from start to finish, that launched with the bang of "The Mandalorian".

In contrast, as a non-American and AT&T investor, it's hard to keep track of all the different services AT&T offers in terms of its TV and streaming programming. If you want to be disruptive, you also have to act disruptively instead of merely shifting the previous business 1:1 to the Internet. In Q3, AT&T said it had 38 million domestic HBO and HBO Max subscribers, exceeding its stated goal of 36 million. Don't let that fool you, because when it comes to the actual number of subscribers watching the HBO Max streaming service, AT&T only counts 8.6 million active subscribers. In that respect, AT&T already had a total of 34.6 million subscribers in 2019. So overall, nothing to brag about.

Besides that, AT&T failed to make HBO Max available worldwide. As the company has announced, HBO Max will not come to Europe until 2021. In Germany, Austria, Italy, and the UK, HBO Max will not be available at all for the time being because of existing exclusive contracts with Sky. From my point of view, this is also extremely unfortunate. These were circumstances that were known for a long time and could have been planned for early on. AT&T is missing out on giving its streaming service a global brand core. Many people don't even know about HBO Max in Europe, but they do know about Disney Plus.

5G auction

The reason for the many asset sales is not only the will to sell non-essential assets to focus on the core business but also despair in the face of upcoming challenges. One problem is more spectrum auctions, in which AT&T will have to bid if it wants to keep a competitive 5G offering. I'm not the only one who sees it that way, as the following article shows:

“AT&T needs more mid-band spectrum to keep pace in 5G with T-Mobile and Verizon,” analyst at MoffettNathanson wrote in a new research note. “We won’t go as far as to say that AT&T can’t meaningfully participate in the C-Band auction given the state of their balance sheet, but well … it will be hard if they can’t find something to sell.” The analysts added that AT&T will face difficulties even if it can shed more assets. “It simply isn’t clear where AT&T will find the borrowing capacity to buy a competitive-sized block of spectrum,” the firm wrote.

So AT&T has good reason to scrape together every cent it can find. Verizon (VZ), which has raised USD 12.5 billion in debt ahead of the C-band auction, does not have a mega-merger to integrate. T-Mobile (TMUS), on the other hand, will receive financial resources from its parent Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGF/OTCQX:DTEGY), if necessary. AT&T is, therefore, also facing a strong headwind here, and we will have to see how AT&T can bid competitively here.

Glimmers of hope

But it's not all bad. You have to give the management credit for paying down the debt massively. Here, AT&T benefits not only from cash flow but also from the sale of non-essential assets. So it's a fine line between selling sensibly and shredding the company's portfolio. Nevertheless, the bottom line is that debt reduction has been a pure success so far:

So far this year, we have refinanced more than 60 billion of debt at historically low rates, with about 30 billion of debt coming due through 2025. This has lowered our near-term debt maturities giving us ample financial flexibility in the years ahead. We now expect free cash flow of 26 billion or higher with a full year dividend payout ratio percentage in the high 50s. In fact, we've reduced net debt by more than 30 billion since we closed our Time Warner acquisition a little more than two years ago. We continue to be active in the debt market. With interest rates at historical lows, we have been aggressive in refinancing our debt maturities and lowering our coupon rate. We have reduced debt maturities by almost 50% over the next five years. This has extended our average debt maturity, which is a good place to be with rates as low. In fact, we have lowered our average interest rate on debt to just under 4.1% with the lowest coupon rates we've ever seen. That gives us financial flexibility, not just for today but going forward as well. In fact, we ended the quarter with nearly $10 billion in cash on our balance sheet.

So overall, the situation at AT&T no longer looks as precarious as it did at the beginning of the Time Warner acquisition, which is probably another reason why the share price recently rose by 14 percent.

Another positive aspect is that the dividend is secure in terms of cash flow. The payout ratio has continuously fallen in recent years from well over 60 percent to now 53 percent. However, this is not yet a reason to increase the payout from my perspective. Debt reduction and investment in further growth (e.g., more frequencies) have priority for me. Nevertheless, with each year that AT&T pays down more debt, moves forward with integration, and sells non-essential assets, the market should realize how much risk is already (rightfully) priced into the stock price. The multiples speak pretty clear language. We have an adjusted P/E ratio of 9.7 and a P/C ratio below 5. Add to that a dividend yield that was only higher during the COVID-19 crash than it is now. So the share price's pendulum is now swinging more in the direction of risk and apocalypse, which limits the downside risk; conversely, any positive surprise could give the share price a boost.

Conclusion

It's okay for AT&T to focus on its core business and Warner to divest assets that don't belong to it to pay down its debt pile. But as a shareholder, I would like to see a plan. Why is AT&T buying a content creator to implement into its streaming service and use the data for advertising, among other things, and then buying other companies like Xandr to do the same when it starts considering content sales and advertising business?

All in all, the situation around long-term planning and long-term opportunities has not become any more straightforward for me. Conversely, however, we see that AT&T is certainly mastering the tasks immediately ahead of it and is keeping its promises here. Diametrically, the market is pricing in a terrible calamity. However, the current business figures are far from such a worst-case scenario. AT&T is a cash flow machine with fantastic content and a safe dividend yield currently above 7 percent. The risk/reward ratio has been worse before. What is missing now is clear communication of the strategy and its targeted implementation.

