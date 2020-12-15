SandRidge (SD) has had two impactful recent announcements, and has seen its stock price soar since "SandRidge Energy Offers Compelling Value and Natural Gas Torque" was published in early November:

Data by YCharts

On December 1st, SandRidge announced that it was being backed by Icahn Enterprises (IEP), which is controlled by SandRidge's largest shareholder, Carl Icahn. Icahn Enterprises lent SandRidge $30 million at the same very low interest rate that SandRidge was previously paying to its bank syndicate, in a strong signal of support by Icahn.

And then on December 14th, SandRidge announced that it was selling its North Park asset for $47 million. In the announcement, it highlighted that "NPB accounted for less than 10% of the Company's production during the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and less than 10% of the Company's Proved Developed Reserves as of December 31, 2019." Essentially, SandRidge sold less than 10% of its assets for more than 40% of its market capitalization (and due to limited net debt, also more than 40% of its enterprise value).

The one day market response was substantial, especially in the context of a down 4.2% day for the energy ETF XOP:

Data by YCharts

It is important to keep in mind the context of this financial backing and asset sale. SandRidge had had multiple value-destroying prior management teams, and had suffered from poor local realized pricing in its core northern Oklahoma asset. The improvement in local realized pricing in the Mid-Con allowed SandRidge's new management to focus on improving and bulking up this asset while shedding non core assets like North Park and the prior headquarters building.

This chart was in my white paper on improved Mid-Con pricing for natural gas and NGLs. The sharp movement up was striking, but SandRidge stock is up 100% since then! Again, it was possible to observe that huge vertical price movement up in local realized pricing, buy SandRidge stock at the end of October understanding that improved local pricing would inure to SandRidge's benefit, and earn a 100% return in less than 2 months!

Source: Natural Gas Intelligence

Prior management had spent $190 million acquiring the North Park asset and then hundreds of millions of dollars drilling it. And the team prior to them had spent likely hundreds of millions of dollars acquiring and renovating the headquarters building and other real estate (supposedly including a CEO apartment, which the new CEO told me!). It took resolve and a willingness to cut losses for the new CEO to sell these assets for a fraction of their total cost to the company, to the benefit of the current shareholders and the current company.

This was not an easy thing to do, but in the face of high operating costs and lower commercial real estate demand due to COVID, the headquarters made sense to sell. And in the face of Colorado regulatory creep and poor historical results, it made sense to sell North Park. These tough decisions are to the CEO's credit, and seem to have resulted in actual credit being provided by Icahn Enterprises, to the tune of a $30 million low interest loan.

I've been repeatedly asked recently what SandRidge will do with the money. I don't know. I do know that they recently spent $3 million buying a royalty asset recently at 1x the 2019 cash flow from that asset (their numbers). Since royalty assets at scale are selling for 6x+ in the private and public markets, hopefully management will do more acquisitions like that and the market may eventually catch on. For example, Freehold Royalties (OTCPK:FRHLF) just bought a large royalty package for about 6.2x, which sent its share price shooting up because it was so "accretive," making SandRidge's buy look phenomenal:

Data by YCharts

One takeaway from all of this is that it was possible to buy SandRidge's stock at the time I submitted my article to Seeking Alpha sharing my SandRidge thesis, after the local realized price had rebounded, after the royalty purchase, and after the headquarters sale, and still earn a 100% return in 6 weeks. Another is that the new CEO and his new team keep adding value, or at least "finding" value in the existing asset base. And another is that SandRidge's royalty purchase seems overlooked by the market, at least compared to the purchase by dedicated royalty company Freehold. The market isn't overlooking this latest move by SandRidge, and perhaps it will more richly reward future value creation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings, and consult a qualified investment adviser. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice. The author and funds the author advises may buy or sell shares without any further notice.