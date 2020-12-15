The ongoing transition towards a SaaS business model, and with operating leverage starting to kick into gear, ISDR has the right levers in place for future growth.

The company now trades at approximately 20x forward earnings, but considering the expected earnings growth rate of 20%, we believe the company is reasonably priced. Add to that the ongoing transition towards a SaaS business model, with almost 74% of total sales coming from the Platform & Technology segment as of the end of Q3; and operating leverage starting to kick into gear, ISDR has the right levers in place for future growth. We still feel bullish on the company even after an explosive run-up in price.

Q3 highlights

Total revenue for the third quarter was $4.88 million, up 21% on a year-over-year basis. The sales increase was driven by growth in the Platform & Technology segment which grew 33% during the quarter compared to the prior-year period, offset by a decrease of 3% in sales on the Service segment.

The company also reported record operating income for the third quarter of $1.1 million, an increase of approximately 500% compared to the $180 thousand in operating income during Q3 of 2019. Contributing to the record operating income was a decrease in G&A costs of 14% compared to the prior-year period, as a decrease in bad debt expense related to a large reserve taken during the first half of 2019 made its way out of the income statement. Moving forward, current G&A expenses should highlight the true operating costs of the business, adjusted for any increases in stock compensation expenses.

ISDR continues to generate healthy amounts of EBITDA, and since the company spends a tiny amount on CAPEX, EBITDA can be used as a close proxy to free cash flow. During the third quarter, EBITDA was $1.4 million and EBITDA margin was 29%, compared to 15% during the third quarter of 2019. On a year-to-date basis, the company has generated cash flow from operations of $3.4 million. With no debt and minimal CAPEX, cash on the balance sheet continues to grow, ending Q3 with a balance of 18.4 million. Cash on hand accounts for 25% of ISDR's recent market cap.

Why we still feel bullish about ISDR

From a top-down view, the increase in gross and operating margins coupled with revenue growth highlights the ability of ISDR to scale profitably. A quick look at the last 10Q highlights ISDR's scalable business model:

Source: Q3 10Q

One of the clearest signs of a scalable business model comes from the relationship between revenue growth and growth in COGS (cost of revenues in this case). For the three-month period ended in September, we see sales increasing by 21% with cost of sales growth of 14%. This results in gross profit growing by 25%. We also see that total operating costs decreased during the quarter by 7.5% even with a 21% increase in sales, highlighting the asset-light nature of the business, including human capital.

Looking at the numbers above, the increase of 12% in sales and marketing expenses also highlights an important pivot point for the company and sends the message to investors that the company is ready to grow and has the infrastructure in place to support that growth:

We continue to improve on how to recruit, hire and develop, sell and deliver in this distributed way and what now illustrates another great quarter. And on an annual basis, I think we continue to deliver good year-over-year growth for years to come. - Q3 call

In our previous articles, we mentioned how adding more services to Platform id. was the main growth driver to increase margins and customer "stickiness". It seems investments are starting to pay-off for ISDR as seen from a customer acquisition point of view. For example, during Q3, the company signed 42 new contracts with an annual contract value (AVC) of approximately $360 thousand, bringing its overall contract count to 320 and an average AVC to just under $2.5 million, compared to 255 contacts with AVC of approximately $2 million at the beginning of 2020. In short, the company has increased the number of contracts, but more importantly the dollar value of each contract, reflecting the positive impact of cross-selling and upselling.

Highlighting the importance of adding new services to its platform, a big sales contributor during the quarter was the strong demand for the company's virtual products, including webcasting and conference software, which management calls its "Event" business. For the quarter, the event business generated almost $1.3 million in sales, a sequential increase of 16% from Q2. Management believes public and private businesses are still going to use virtual events to communicate their messages, reaching a wider audience with the use of technology. The company's strategy was clearly expressed in the third-quarter conference call:

Strategically, adding new products to the platform is key to our next couple of quarters, so we can realize the customer power we have by introducing a refreshing pricing model geared towards a monthly reoccurring offering to thousands of customers using our communications platform. This should have a profound impact on our customer stickiness, usage and revenue smoothing and our predictability. - Q3 call

The Bottom Line

ISDR continues to grow. The company is now pushing to increase its sales and marketing team to fuel top-line growth.

With cash building up on the balance sheet, it would not be surprising to see management pursuing small tuck-in acquisitions that can be easily integrated to its Platform, enhancing the value proposition to customers, and increasing the "stickiness" of its products.

At 20x forward earnings, we believe ISDR still makes sense as an investment, especially considering future growth rates. A full transition to a SaaS business model would improve the predictability of the business and possibly command a higher earnings multiple.

The company also looks on track to achieve its targeted market share, which was approximately 4% of the $600 million newswire industry at the mid-point:

We spoke last quarter on our goals of getting to the market share we expect by the end of 2022. We are on pace and have expectations to move to 25% year-over-year growth at the beginning of next year. Again, in the quarter, we benefited from our new product offerings we have spoken about in prior quarters. - Q3 call

The implied revenue from the targeted market share would imply approximately $24 million in run-rate sales. Assuming EBITDA margins of 30%, no interest expense, and very little in terms of CAPEX, net margins could reach 20% or better. If that is the case, then ISDR could generate $1.30 in earnings power. Applying 20x earnings multiple, ISDR could be worth approximately $26 per share.

That said, an investment in ISDR is not risk-free. The company has navigated through some temporary setbacks, such as losing important business within its Accesswire segment. That pushed growth back a few quarters for ISDR and given the relatively small size of the company it had a severe impact on its share price. Investors should be comfortable with that kind of volatility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ISDR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.