At 4,420p, our Base Case has a total return of 36% in 3 years, or 11.3% annualized, while our Upside Case has a return of 16.9% annualized.

Unilever's valuation is attractive, with its P/E at the bottom of its 2016-19 range, and a solid dividend offering a 3.4% Dividend Yield.

Operational and financial leverage are strong. EBIT growth is likely to be at least 5%, and EPS growth to be higher, even with 3% sales growth.

In recent years, sales growth (ex. currency) has been at the low end of its 3-5% target range, with growth mostly reliant on Emerging Markets.

Unilever is a global branded consumer goods company, with earnings benefiting from the continuing rise of affluence in Emerging Markets.

Introduction

Unilever (UL) is a high-quality asset that currently offers a well-supported 3.4% Dividend Yield, and which we believe will deliver a double-digit annualized return over the next 3 years (by 2023 year-end), ranging from low-teens in our Base Case to high-teens in our Upside Case, as explained below.

Unilever currently has a dual structure, with U.K. PLC shares trading in London (Bloomberg ticker ULVR LN) and Dutch NV shares trading in Amsterdam (UNA NA), but these are in the process of being unified into a single London listing. UL also has American Depository Receipts (UL US) trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Company Overview

Unilever is a global branded consumer staples company involved in Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care and Foods & Refreshment. Sales are 60% generated in Emerging Markets ("EM"), with significant exposure to India (approx. 10% of total sales), China (5%), Brazil (5%), and Indonesia (5%):

Unilever EBIT by Division & Region (2019) NB. AMET = "Asia, Africa, Middle East, Turkey", RUB = "Russia, Ukraine, Belarus". Source: Unilever results release (2019).

Branded consumer staples companies like UL have historically benefited from the continuing structural rise in global affluence, including in Emerging Markets. And, like other branded consumer staples companies, UL enjoys advantages such as a broad portfolio of brands that attract consumer loyalty, strong innovation capabilities, economies of scale, good supply chains, etc. While none of these advantages is absolute, together they represent a strong business model with high barriers to entry and have enabled UL to a stable "high-teens" Return on invested capital in recent years:

Unilever Return on Invested Capital (2015-19) Source: Unilever results releases.

Consistent 3%+ Sales Growth Pre-COVID

UL has continued to deliver broadly consistent sales and EBIT growth (in constant currency) in recent years, albeit at lower levels than in the pre-2017 period. UL's sales growth has been at the low end of its current 3-5% target range since 2017; it was previously in the middle of this range and had exceeded 6% during 2011 and 2012:

Unilever Underlying Sales Growth (ex. Currency) (Since 2011) Source: Unilever results releases.

Growth rates have remained weak even after significant acquisitions and disposals, done with the goal of adding higher-growth assets and exit lower-growth areas, such as the €6.83bn sale of the Spreads business in 2017.

The deceleration in UL's underlying sales growth has largely been due to a slowdown in EM sales growth, as shown above:

Developed Markets ("DM") sales growth has been weak or negative (but stable) since 2011, including a negative growth in pricing since 2013

EM sales growth has remained positive but has decelerated from double-digits in 2011-12 to mid-single-digits in 2018-19

UL's challenge in DM has been that Europe and North America are both highly competitive markets, with UL only achieving low volume growth and mostly negative price growth; mature demographics, the rise of discounters and the growth of supermarket private labels have all contributed to this weakness:

Unilever Underlying Sales Growth (ex. Currency) - North America & Europe Source: Unilever results releases.

However, UL's low DM growth is also likely partly attributable to its relative competitiveness in DM regions. UL was gaining value share in only "somewhere around 40%" of its businesses in 2019, improving to "solidly above 50%" in H1 2020; management's goal is 60%. By comparison, looking at EM regions, UL was gaining share in approx. 80% of its businesses in LATAM and also grew faster than the market in China in 2019.

In any case, UL's performance in DM has remained stable, and management is attempting to turn things around by investing more in brands and innovations.

Reliable Operational Leverage Gives 5%+ EBIT Growth

Because of currency, even with a consistent underlying sales growth (ex. currency), UL's actual sales growth is volatile. However, operational leverage has been a reliable driver, helping EBIT growth to exceed sales growth typically by at least a few percentage points:

Unilever Sales & Profit Growth (2015-H1 2020) Source: Unilever results releases.

UL's reliable operational leverage has mostly come from Gross Margin expansion but has also been helped by Brand & Marketing Investment and Overheads margin improvements since 2017:

Unilever EBIT Margin & Components of Change (2011-19) Source: Unilever results releases.

One of the strengths of UL's business model is that, even with sales growth at the low end of its 3-5% target range, it can achieve EBIT growth of 5% or more simply with a 40 bps margin uplift, which has been largely achievable from Gross Margin alone in recent years.

Including currency, EBIT has been broadly flat in euro terms for the Americas and Europe since 2016; so EBIT growth has largely been driven by the Asia/AMET/RUB region (i.e. Asia, Africa, Middle East, Turkey, and Russia):

Unilever EBIT by Region (2011-19) NB. AMET = "Asia, Africa, Middle East, Turkey", RUB = "Russia, Ukraine, Belarus". Source: Unilever results releases.

COVID-19 Is A Significant Short-Term Negative

COVID-19 is a significant short-term negative for UL, bringing weaker overall sales, a negative shift in mix, COVID-related costs and currency headwinds.

For Q1-3 2020, sales fell 1.8% on a reported basis (up 1.4% on an underlying basis), after headwinds in Personal Care, Out-of-Home, and EM currencies:

Unilever Sales Growth by Category Change (Q1-3 2020) Source: Unilever results presentation (Q3 2020); annotations from Librarian Capital.

The latest set of available EBIT figures are for H1 2020 when EBIT grew 0.6% (or 3.8% excluding currency), on sales that fell 1.6% on a reported basis (down 0.1% on an underlying basis), largely due to margin expanding 60 bps.

Underlying margin expanded by 50 bps during H1, largely thanks to a 100 bps reduction in Brand & Marketing Investment margin, offsetting lower Gross Margin and higher Overhead margin (from operational de-leverage):

Unilever EBIT Margin Bridge (H1 2020) Source: Unilever results presentation (H1 2020).

UL has withdrawn its margin outlook "both for this year and beyond", and currency is expected to be a negative 6% headwind on EPS for full-year 2020 (as of Q3 2020 results announcement).

Beyond the direct disruption it causes, COVID-19 will also likely have an extended negative impact on the economy, consumer incomes and thus demand for UL products, especially in EM regions.

Shareholder-Friendly Return of Capital

UL has shareholder-friendly capital allocation, with consistent dividend growth and "episodic" buybacks. The quarterly dividend, consistently growing with EPS, is currently at €1.64 per share, representing a 3.4% Dividend Yield:

Unilever EPS and Dividend Paid (2014-19) Source: Unilever results releases.

UL also has "episodic" buybacks, often to utilise proceeds from disposals, including buying back €11.5bn of shares (equivalent to 9% of UL's current market capitalization) in 2017-18.

Valuation & Upwards Re-Rating Potential

At 4,420p (€48.22), UL shares are now back to their level in mid-2017, despite EPS having grown 25.6% (and the dividend having grown 28.2%) in 2016-19:

Unilever (UNA NA) Share Price (Last 5 Years) Source: Google Finance (14-Dec-20).

UL shares are trading at less than 19x 2019 EPS, which is a lower P/E than its 2016-19 range; negative investor sentiment towards the U.K. (as a result of Brexit) and towards EM (as a result of COVID-19) are likely to blame:

Unilever P/E Multiples (Since 2016) Source: Librarian Capital estimates (11-Dec-20).

UL's P/E (on 2019 EPS) is among the lowest for global consumer staples stocks, far lower than peers Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGF), Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Clorox (CLX) and Procter & Gamble (PG), though this can partly be explained by the companies' different recent growth rates:

Unilever P/E Multiple vs. Peers (on 2019 EPS) NB. Henkel also has an industrial business. Source: Librarian Capital estimates (11-Dec-20).

At 4,420p (€48.22), UL shares are trading at a 18.9x P/E and a 4.7% Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield:

Unilever Earnings, Cashflows & Valuation (2014-19) Source: Unilever company filings.

UL's FCF has had a CAGR of 9.1% in 2016-19 (and a CAGR of 15.1% in 2014-19). H1 2020 FCF was €1.3bn higher year-on-year, due to a more proactive management of receivables and a lower tax rate (from prior-year one-offs and a lower rate in India).

Net Debt/EBITDA was at 1.9x at H1 2020, just below the 2x target. This means there should be more buybacks in future years, both from excess FCF (not used on dividends and acquisitions) and from new borrowings to return to the target Net Debt/EBITDA as EBITDA continues to grow.

Most of UL's Tea business is to be separated by 2021 year end. With €2bn of sales in 2019, this asset's disposal would likely raise sizeable proceeds, which would likely fund at least some buybacks.

Additional Upside if Growth Re-Accelerates

If UL's sales growth were to re-accelerate to its historic level, earnings growth would likely be much faster and its P/E would likely re-rate further upwards.

Even after currency, UL had historically grown its EPS at 7-9% annually in 2015-19 and at 6-8% in 2010-14:

Unilever Historic Track Record (2010-19) Source: Unilever investor day (Nov-19).

During this period, as shown above, UL's P/E was mostly in the 20-22x range and was as high as 27.5x in 2017.

Illustrative Return Forecasts

Our Base Case return forecasts are based on the following assumptions:

2020 EPS to be flat year-on-year, reflecting continuing weak sales, as well as negative mix shift and currency impact (H1 2020 EPS was up 6.4%)

From 2021, Net Income to grow at 5% each year, reflecting a 3% sales growth, as well as continuing operational and financial leverage

From 2021, the share count to fall by 0.5% each year, reflecting buybacks from excess FCF

The dividend to grow with EPS, based on a 65% payout ratio

2023 year-end P/E of 20x, returning to the low-end of the 2016-19 range

At €48.22 (4,420p), the exit price of €59.84 and dividends imply a total return of 36% (11.3% annualized) in just over 3 years:

Illustrative Unilever Return Forecasts - Base Case Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

Our Upside Case has a post-2020 Net Income growth of 6.5% annually, buybacks of 1.0% annually, and a 2023 year-end P/E of 22.0x. These give an exit price of €69.74, which, together with dividends, imply a total return of 57% (16.9% annualized) in just over 3 years:

Illustrative Unilever Return Forecasts - Upside Case Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

Conclusion

UL is a global branded consumer goods company, with earnings benefiting from the continuing rise of affluence in Emerging Markets.

In recent years, sales growth (ex. currency) has been at the low end of its 3-5% target range, with growth mostly reliant on Emerging Markets.

Operational and financial leverage are strong. EBIT growth is likely to be at least 5%, and EPS growth to be higher, even with 3% sales growth.

UL valuation is attractive, with its P/E at the bottom of its 2016-19 range, and a solid dividend offering a 3.4% Dividend Yield.

At 4,420p, our Base Case has a total return of 36% in 3 years, or 11.3% annualized, while our Upside Case has a return of 16.9% annualized.

Note: A track record of my past recommendations can be found here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.