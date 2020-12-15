These one-time payments will artificially push PACB's net income and cash flow from operations into positive territory for the first time in company history in 2020.

While completely above board and well-documented in its 10-Q, PACB's accounting of its payouts from ILMN can mislead investors who don't take a closer look at the financials.

I first discovered Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) while reviewing the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG). You can read my review of the ETF here. PACB is its second largest holding, and any company that has a large weight in a Cathie Wood-run ETF is going to get my attention. PACB focuses on creating tools for genetic sequencing, something that Wood believes is getting exponentially cheaper and quicker to do, which will spur the genomic revolution.

PACB, like most other early-stage biotech/genomics companies out there, is historically unprofitable and cash flow from operations negative. This is because, in the early stages, these companies are heavily investing in R&D and marketing and may not necessarily have working products or significant market share.

However, due to the patent moats in this industry, if a product becomes wildly successful, the company will start seeing consistent profits. This means investors are patiently waiting to see positive net profits from a company as a signal that the R&D and marketing is paying off.

At First Glance, There Are Big Changes In PACB Financials

At an initial glance, trailing twelve-month (TTM) financials paint a picture of improving operations for PACB. Its net income loss is the lowest it has been since 2015. It also has a positive cash flow from operations for the first time ever.

Interestingly, PACB also had a sudden increase in current liabilities to $130M after being under $50M current liabilities historically. This is also nearly 3x end of 2019 current liabilities, a potential cause for concern.

Termination Of Merger Agreement With Illumina Creates A One-Time Income Benefit

However, the increased income is not actually a signal of improving financial success for PACB, nor are the increased liabilities of much concern. These results and also any future results for Q4 2020 are caused by one-time financial gains from the January 2020 termination of merger agreement with Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN). While ILMN had originally agreed to acquire PACB for $1.2B back in 2018, regulatory concerns finally caused the two companies to mutually agree to terminate the merger in early 2020.

As part of the termination, ILMN must pay PACB $98M as a termination fee. Additionally, ILMN must also pay a total of $52M in "continuation advances" to PACB as they were funding PACB operations during the merger period. $34M of that $52M was paid in early 2020. The continuation advances were not described in press releases but are documented in PACB's most recent 10-Q.

The way PACB records these transactions on their income, cash flow, and balance sheet is interesting but certainly above board. They also rigorously explain their methods in their 10-Q, so there is no intentional deception on PACB's part. A $98M termination fee + $34M continuation advance for a company that typically only generates between $70M and $90M per year in revenue is a huge impact and can mislead an investor that isn't privy to the details.

The $98M Termination Fee Was Recorded As Both Cash Flow And Current Liability And Will Be Recorded As Future Other Income

PACB records the $98M termination fee as a change in liability, which means, in the cash flow from operations calculation, it's added back to net income. This makes cash flow from operations positive for the first time in history for PACB, but not because of improvements in sales or costs. When excluding the termination fee, first three quarter 2020 cash flow from operations (-$65M) is basically the same as the first three quarter 2019 cash flow from operations (-$60M).

PACB also notes that it includes the $98M termination fee as a current liability because the termination agreement stipulates that, should they execute a "Change of Control Transaction" aka merge with a different company prior to September 30, 2020, then they must repay the entire $98M back to ILMN. This means that, up until September 30, 2020, the company's liabilities are elevated, but this is merely artificial as PACB did not merge with another company and, thus, in the next financial statement release, the $98M will be removed from PACB's liabilities on the balance sheet and will return to similar levels as 2019 year-end liabilities.

Additionally, as the stipulation expired on October 1, 2020, PACB plans to recognize the $98M termination fee as other income in its Q4 earnings. Investors should not be surprised then to see total revenue for 2020 double that of 2019 and a positive net income once Q4 results are released. This is again also artificial. Removing this other income will result in similar financial results year over year.

The $34M Continuation Advance Was Recorded As Other Income And Will Constrain PACB's Ability To Raise Capital

PACB recorded the $34M continuation advance as its own category when calculating net income. It's clear that the inclusion of the continuation advance creates a sudden drop in net income loss. When you look at just operating loss (prior to the inclusion of continuation advance), there is not much change year over year for the first three quarters of the year (-$80M in 2020 vs. -$82M in 2019). Given that this is the last of the continuation advances from ILMN, investors should not factor in this one-time payment when evaluating net income and earnings per share of PACB.

The continuation advance also comes with two stipulations from the merger agreement. One is that PACB may not merge with another company for 2 years post March 30, 2020. The other is that PACB may not generate more than $100M in financing from debt or equity issuance for 2 years post March 30, 2020. A violation of either of these would require PACB to repay some or all of the continuation advances. PACB management seems confident that neither of these stipulations will be violated as of September 30, 2020, and, thus, does not record the continuation advances as a liability and has already recorded them as income. This may change in the future.

However, given PACB has never been profitable in its history, its ability to raise capital or merge with other companies is critical to its continued operations. PACB has a consistent history of issuing additional equity shares to raise cash, including a round that closed in August 2020 for $93M, just under the $100M threshold. PACB has only issued debt once in its history, $20M in 2013.

Management does acknowledge that this stipulation relating to the continuation advance means they may be constrained to raising capital under unfavorable terms in the next two years, which is a risk factor, though, historically, PACB typically raises under $100M per year from equity issuance.

Conclusion

The termination of the merger with ILMN will make PACB's 2020 financials seem like a dramatic improvement over 2019. However, when you account for all of the one-time items, there is actually not much difference year over year for PACB.

The additional cash flow from these payments is certainly huge for PACB as they can use it to double down on their R&D and marketing, but it remains to be seen if PACB can be successful long term.

Investors should continue sticking with PACB if they believe in the company and Wood's endorsement. However, they should not be fooled by these one-time payments impacting financials, which makes PACB seem like its products are taking off in 2020. Investors will have to continue to be patient as 2020 will not be the year of true profitability for PACB.

