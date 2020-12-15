Dividend Changes: December 5-11, 2020

We include a table of ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks.

In this article series, we provide a weekly summary of dividend changes.

We monitor dividend increases for stocks using [Dividend Radar], a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet listing stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more. The Dividend Radar spreadsheet separates stocks into categories based on the length of the streak: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10- 24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

Recently, 22 companies in Dividend Radar decided to increase their dividends, including six of the stocks I hold in my portfolio. The table below presents a summary.

Note there were no dividend cuts or suspensions announced for stocks in Dividend Radar.

The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period.

Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr DGR) indicates the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

ABT discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. The company also provides blood and flash glucose monitoring systems. The company operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products; Diagnostic Products; Nutritional Products; and Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation Products. ABT was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois.

On Dec 11, ABT declared a quarterly dividend of 45¢ per share.

This is an increase of 25.00% from the prior dividend of 36¢.

Payable Feb 16, to shareholders of record on Jan 15; ex-div: Jan 14.

The AES Corporation (AES)

AES is a diversified power generation and utility company with operations in the United States, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, Chile, Columbia, Argentina, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company uses a range of fuels to generate electricity, including non-renewable and renewable sources. AES was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

On Dec 7, AES declared a quarterly dividend of 15.05¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.02% from the prior dividend of 14.33¢.

Payable Feb 12, to shareholders of record on Jan 29; ex-div: Jan 28.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE)

ARE is a self-administered and self-managed REIT engaged in the ownership, operation, management, development, acquisition, and redevelopment of properties for the life sciences industry. Its properties consist of buildings containing scientific research and development laboratories, and other improvements. ARE was founded in 1993 and is based in Pasadena, California.

On Dec 7, ARE declared a quarterly dividend of $1.09 per share.

This is an increase of 2.83% from the prior dividend of $1.06.

Payable Jan 15, to shareholders of record on Dec 31; ex-div: Dec 30.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

AVGO designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices for use in a variety of applications, including enterprise and data center networking, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation, and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays. AVGO is based in San Jose, California.

On Dec 10, AVGO declared a quarterly dividend of $3.60 per share.

This is an increase of 10.77% from the prior dividend of $3.25.

Payable Dec 31, to shareholders of record on Dec 21; ex-div: Dec 18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

BMY discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company's pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs administered as tablets or capsules. It also uses biologics to produce products administered through injections or by infusion. BMY was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

On Dec 10, BMY declared a quarterly dividend of 49¢ per share.

This is an increase of 8.89% from the prior dividend of 45¢.

Payable Feb 1, to shareholders of record on Jan 1; ex-div: Dec 31.

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY)

CASY operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items. Its stores also offer fuel for sale. CASY was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Ankeny, Iowa.

On Dec 7, CASY declared a quarterly dividend of 34¢ per share.

This is an increase of 6.25% from the prior dividend of 32¢.

Payable Feb 15, to shareholders of record on Feb 1; ex-div: Jan 29.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR)

COR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires, constructs, and operates data centers in the United States. The company offers data center and interconnection solutions, as well as colocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud, and information technology service providers. COR was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

On Dec 9, COR declared a quarterly dividend of $1.23 per share.

This is an increase of 0.82% from the prior dividend of $1.22.

Payable Jan 15, to shareholders of record on Dec 31; ex-div: Dec 30.

CubeSmart (CUBE)

CUBE is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust whose operations are conducted solely through CubeSmart, LP, and its subsidiaries. The company focuses on the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and development of self-storage facilities in the United States. CUBE was founded in July 2004 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

On Dec 8, CUBE declared a quarterly dividend of 34¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.03% from the prior dividend of 33¢.

Payable Jan 14, to shareholders of record on Jan 1; ex-div: Dec 31.

Edison International (EIX)

EIX is the parent company of Southern California Edison. The company generates and distributes electricity and provides energy services and technologies, including renewable energy, in the United States. The company generates electricity from hydroelectric, diesel, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. EIX was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Rosemead, California.

On Dec 10, EIX declared a quarterly dividend of 66.25¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.92% from the prior dividend of 63.75¢.

Payable Jan 31, to shareholders of record on Dec 31; ex-div: Dec 30.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB)

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Calgary, Canada, ENB is an energy transportation and distribution company with operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates the world's longest crude oil and liquids pipeline system. ENB owns and operates Canada's largest natural gas distribution company.

On Dec 8, ENB declared a quarterly dividend of 65.15¢ per share.

This is an increase of 6.42% from the prior dividend of 61.22¢.

Payable Mar 1, to shareholders of record on Feb 12; ex-div: Feb 11.

Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE)

Headquartered in Erie, Pennsylvania, ERIE operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The Company operates in four segments: Management Operations, Property and Casualty Insurance Operations, Life Insurance Operation, and Investment Operations. ERIE was founded in 1925.

On Dec 8, ERIE declared a quarterly dividend of $1.0350 per share.

This is an increase of 7.25% from the prior dividend of 96.5¢.

Payable Jan 20, to shareholders of record on Jan 5; ex-div: Jan 4.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS)

FBHS, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. The company operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan, and Australia. FBHS was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

On Dec 8, FBHS declared a quarterly dividend of 26¢ per share.

This is an increase of 8.33% from the prior dividend of 24¢.

Payable Mar 17, to shareholders of record on Feb 26; ex-div: Feb 25.

Mastercard Incorporated (MA)

MA, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. MA was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

On Dec 8, MA declared a quarterly dividend of 44¢ per share.

This is an increase of 10.00% from the prior dividend of 40¢.

Payable Feb 9, to shareholders of record on Jan 8; ex-div: Jan 7.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA)

Founded in 1977 and based in Memphis, Tennessee, MAA is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that focuses on the acquisition, selective development, redevelopment, and management of multifamily homes throughout the Southeastern and Southwestern regions of the United States. MAA has an ownership interest in more than 100,000 operating apartment homes in the United States.

On Dec 8, MAA declared a quarterly dividend of $1.0250 per share.

This is an increase of 2.50% from the prior dividend of $1.00.

Payable Jan 29, to shareholders of record on Jan 15; ex-div: Jan 14.

Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL)

NWFL operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New York. The company provides various deposit and loan products, as well as a variety of financial products and services. NWFL was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.

On Dec 10, NWFL declared a quarterly dividend of 26¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.00% from the prior dividend of 25¢.

Payable Feb 1, to shareholders of record on Jan 15; ex-div: Jan 14.

Realty Income Corporation (O)

Known as The Monthly Dividend Company®, O is an equity REIT that invests in commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company earns income from more than 5,000 properties under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants. O was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

On Dec 9, O declared a monthly dividend of 23.45¢ per share.

This is an increase of 0.21% from the prior dividend of 23.4¢.

Payable Jan 15, to shareholders of record on Feb 1; ex-div: Jan 31.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Headquartered in New York and founded in 1849, PFE is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms. The company discovers, develops, and manufactures healthcare products. Prescription drugs and vaccines account for almost 90% of PFE's sales. Its brands include Prevnar 13, Xeljanz, Eliquis, Lipitor, Celebrex, Pristiq, and Viagra.

On Dec 11, PFE declared a quarterly dividend of 39¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.63% from the prior dividend of 38¢.

Payable Mar 5, to shareholders of record on Jan 29; ex-div: Jan 28.

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG)

PKG manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in North America and Europe. The company provides various corrugated packaging products, honeycomb protective packaging, and packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products. PKG was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

On Dec 10, PKG declared a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share.

This is an increase of 26.58% from the prior dividend of 79¢.

Payable Jan 15, to shareholders of record on Dec 21; ex-div: Dec 18.

SEI Investments Company (SEIC)

Founded in 1968 and based in Oaks, Pennsylvania, SEIC provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. SEIC enables corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families to create and manage wealth by providing investment and investment-business solutions.

On Dec 8, SEIC declared a semi-annual dividend of 37¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.71% from the prior dividend of 35¢.

Payable Jan 7, to shareholders of record on Dec 21; ex-div: Dec 18.

Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN)

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, TRN is a diversified industrial company that owns businesses operating in the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors. TRN's segments include the Rail Group, Construction Products Group, Inland Barge Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group.

On Dec 10, TRN declared a quarterly dividend of 21¢ per share.

This is an increase of 10.53% from the prior dividend of 19¢.

Payable Jan 29, to shareholders of record on Jan 15; ex-div: Jan 14.

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)

With an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion, WPC ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs. The company invests in high-quality, single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators. Its properties are located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe

On Dec 9, WPC declared a quarterly dividend of $1.0460 per share.

This is an increase of 0.19% from the prior dividend of $1.0440.

Payable Jan 15, to shareholders of record on Dec 31; ex-div: Dec 30.

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS)

ZTS discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It markets its products to veterinarians, livestock producers, and retail outlets, as well as third-party veterinary distributors. ZTS was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

On Dec 9, ZTS declared a quarterly dividend of 25¢ per share.

This is an increase of 25.00% from the prior dividend of 20¢.

Payable Mar 1, to shareholders of record on Jan 20; ex-div: Jan 19.

Please note that we're not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, we're including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, ABT, AVGO, and BMY.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

ABT's price line [black] is above the primary valuation line [orange] and above the stock's normal P/E ratio [blue]. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in ABT in January 2011 would have returned 17.7% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

AVGO's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and below the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in AVGO in November 2010 would have returned 33.3% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

BMY's price line is below the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in BMY in January 2011 would have returned 11% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Dividend Cuts and Suspensions

Following requests from readers, we've added this section to our weekly article series. Please note that we're only covering dividend cuts and suspensions announced by companies in Dividend Radar's spreadsheet.

There were no dividend cuts or suspensions announced for stocks in Dividend Radar.

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

Here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Please note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: December 15-27, 2020

Company (Ticker) Yrs Price (11.Dec) Yield 5-Yr DGR Pay- out Pay Date Tuesday, 15 December (Ex-Div Date 12/15) Allegion plc (ALLE) 7 $109.69 1.17% 26.5% 0.32 12/30 Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) 60 $79.61 3.01% 5.3% 0.6 01/15 Camden Property Trust (CPT) 10 $96.50 3.44% 3.6% 0.83 01/15 First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) 10 $35.38 1.47% 10.8% 0.13 01/04 Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) 11 $42.99 2.79% 3.9% 0.3 12/31 Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT) 5 $32.47 2.22% 9.9% 0.18 12/31 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) 10 $94.09 0.94% 6.6% 0.22 12/31 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) 7 $107.71 1.11% 16.0% 0.3 12/31 Mercury General Corporation (MCY) 33 $50.46 5.01% 0.4% 0.633 12/30 New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) 25 $34.43 3.86% 6.8% 0.333 01/04 Regency Centers Corporation (REG) 8 $46.88 5.08% 4.3% 0.595 01/05 Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) 46 $19.04 3.57% 3.9% 0.17 12/30 Wednesday, 16 December (Ex-Div Date 12/16) Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) 9 $37.51 3.84% 11.1% 0.36 12/31 First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) 8 $64.31 1.06% 7.4% 0.17 12/31 Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) 11 $33.37 4.20% 13.3% 0.35 12/24 Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) 7 $32.29 4.09% 26.4% 0.33 01/04 Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) 35 $69.57 4.00% 1.5% 0.695 12/31 Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) 7 $18.05 1.77% 22.0% 0.08 12/31 Thursday, 17 December (Ex-Div Date 12/17) Air Lease Corporation (AL) 8 $41.98 1.52% 30.3% 0.16 01/06 Alerus Financial Corporation (OTC:ALRS) 21 $25.76 2.33% 7.9% 0.15 01/08 Avient Corporation (AVNT) 10 $38.57 2.20% 15.2% 0.213 01/08 Chubb Limited (CB) 27 $150.86 2.07% 3.0% 0.78 01/08 First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (FMBI) 8 $15.30 3.66% 9.9% 0.14 01/12 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) 10 $12.51 4.80% 20.1% 0.15 01/04 The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) 6 $13.96 2.72% 11.0% 0.095 01/09 Nordson Corporation (NDSN) 57 $199.72 0.78% 11.2% 0.39 01/05 Prologis, Inc. (PLD) 7 $96.87 2.39% 9.4% 0.58 12/31 Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) 10 $43.03 2.60% 4.7% 0.28 12/31 Republic Bancorp, Inc. (RBCAA) 22 $36.79 3.11% 7.8% 0.286 01/15 Renasant Corporation (RNST) 5 $33.88 2.60% 5.3% 0.22 01/01 Sempra Energy (SRE) 16 $128.04 3.26% 8.3% 1.045 01/15 The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) 16 $115.74 2.42% 9.7% 0.7 12/30 TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) 6 $72.32 1.11% -1.1% 2.14 12/30 Friday, 18 December (Ex-Div Date 12/18) Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 11 $411.80 3.50% 53.0% 3.6 12/31 StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX) 5 $21.00 7.24% -1.8% 0.38 01/05 DTE Energy Company (DTE) 11 $123.52 3.51% 7.7% 1.085 01/15 Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) 10 $22.51 4.62% 5.2% 0.26 01/04 First National Corporation (OTC:FXNC) 6 $16.00 2.75% 33.3% 0.11 12/29 J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) 16 $152.26 1.51% 9.8% 0.575 01/12 Kimball International, Inc. (KBAL) 6 $12.11 2.97% 11.9% 0.09 01/15 Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) 11 $63.58 4.09% 5.4% 0.65 01/11 Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) 10 $131.68 3.04% 9.1% 1 01/15 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) 8 $61.29 3.39% 39.5% 0.52 01/05 SEI Investments Company (SEIC) 29 $55.49 1.33% 7.8% 0.37 01/07 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) 11 $41.38 2.61% 11.5% 0.27 12/31 The Western Union Company (WU) 6 $22.07 4.08% 8.2% 0.225 12/31 Monday, 21 December (Ex-Div Date 12/21) Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (CCMP) 5 $145.86 1.21% 0.0% 0.44 01/29 Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (EBSB) 5 $14.41 2.22% 60.6% 0.08 01/05 Eversource Energy (ES) 22 $85.46 2.66% 6.4% 0.568 12/31 Medtronic plc (MDT) 43 $111.97 2.07% 6.0% 0.58 01/15 Medifast, Inc. (MED) 5 $193.84 2.33% 0.0% 1.13 02/05 QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) 7 $58.46 3.22% 8.2% 0.47 01/07 The Toro Company (TTC) 17 $91.55 1.15% 14.9% 0.263 01/13 Tuesday, 22 December (Ex-Div Date 12/22) Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 8 $66.51 3.73% 5.3% 0.62 01/06 Bank First Corporation (BFC) 7 $69.33 1.21% 9.9% 0.21 01/06 Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN) 10 $10.11 8.31% 2.6% 0.07 12/31 Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 7 $14.94 3.61% 4.3% 0.045 12/31 Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) 12 $84.40 5.69% 3.2% 1.2 01/11 Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) 17 $65.04 2.64% 6.1% 0.43 01/20 Wednesday, 23 December (Ex-Div Date 12/23) Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) 16 $60.98 2.25% 13.0% 0.343 01/08 First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (FGBI) 6 $16.80 3.81% 5.9% 0.16 12/31 Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) 8 $28.83 5.41% 8.6% 0.39 01/07 Independence Holding Company (IHC) 7 $39.21 1.12% 39.3% 0.22 01/07 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) 9 $52.23 0.77% 7.1% 0.1 01/08 Thursday, 24 December (Ex-Div Date 12/24) American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) 10 $216.72 2.23% 20.6% 1.21 02/02 CME Group Inc. (CME) 10 $177.55 1.91% 10.9% 2.5 01/13 Danaher Corporation (DHR) 6 $221.10 0.33% 7.1% 0.18 01/29 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) 18 $109.25 2.82% 8.9% 0.77 01/07 Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) 10 $75.11 2.45% 12.3% 0.46 01/08 Portland General Electric Company (POR) 14 $41.85 3.89% 6.1% 0.408 01/15 Tuesday, 29 December (Ex-Div Date 12/29) TowneBank (TOWN) 9 $22.79 3.16% 9.4% 0.18 01/11

We are in the process of redesigning the format of this weekly article series and hope to bring back the section highlighting one of the ex-div candidates soon.

