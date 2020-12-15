Valuation remains historically high, despite headwinds to the business; expectation of recovery in the business appears to be priced in.

Introduction

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) is a manufacturer of connected cars, dimmable glass, and fire protection products and is a leading supplier of intelligent rear vision systems to the automotive industry. This article describes the company's expanding product line, an indication that Gentex has a bright future in the connected vehicle space. The company has also entered new segments such as medical and aerospace this year. Valuation is a concern at this time, and I believe that the auto sales recovery for the next year may have already been priced into the stock. It is my opinion that there would be better opportunities to initiate a new position.

Advancements in connected vehicle technology

Gentex is currently expanding its integrated toll module (ITM), with goals to solve challenges associated with the fragmented toll-road system.

Image Source: Gentex ITM 2020 Tech Brief

The ITM device aims to eliminate inconvenience associated with the need for multiple accounts/toll tags and transponder inaccuracies. Further, since ITM is vehicle-integrated, the product solves problems associated with misplaced, lost, or stolen transponders. The ITM device is currently part of nine platforms for Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF), the A4, A5, A6, A7, Q5, Q7, Q8, e-tron and e-tron Sportback. The ITM technology has significant opportunities for transportation companies and car rental services.

Image Source: cnet.com

Gentex and PayByCar recently announced a partnership enabling individuals to pay at gas stations, drive-thrus and other essentials directly from their vehicle. Gas stations in the US already have aging infrastructure, with growing concerns of payment card fraud due to their inability to prevent techniques such as card skimming.

Image Source: Getty Images

We have already heard of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) integrating with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Alexa to pay at Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) gas stations. In my opinion, this is just the beginning. The integrated payment technology has more applications than just payment for gas.

Image Source: Alexa, pay for gas - Video

Payment through vehicle technology has applications in the EV segment as well, with a simplified payment process at charging stations.

The company has on its roadmap plans to include iris-based biometric authentication to integrate vehicle technologies. In my opinion, this has far-reaching applications in enhancing vehicle security and preventing vehicle theft. The connected vehicle market is expected to reach $180 billion by 2025. I believe innovative solutions such as the ones offered by Gentex aim to offer enhanced user experience and comfort to users. The company is well positioned to see growing demand for its offerings and play a significant role in the connected vehicle growth.

Smart Windows

Aircraft window shades are cumbersome to operate, expensive to maintain, and do little to reflect the advanced technology of modern-day aircraft. Gentex developed electrochromic windows, a digital age technology that will replace analog shutters in newer aircraft.

Image Source: SimplyFlying.com

For readers who haven’t yet flown in a newer Boeing (NYSE:BA) aircraft with this technology, here is a video demonstrating the functionality.

In January, Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) announced that they would begin offering the dimmable windows on their A350 aircraft. While this segment has great potential, COVID-19's impact on new aircraft demand is affecting segment sales.

The company expects that dimmable aircraft window sales will be impacted until the recovery of the aerospace industry begins and the Boeing 787 aircraft production levels improve - Q3 conference call

In the automotive segment, Gentex develops self-dimming sunroofs and moon roofs which aim to increase fuel efficiency and preserve the life of the vehicle interiors.

Image Source: Motortrend.com

Entering the Medical Space

Earlier this year, Gentex announced its collaboration with Mayo Clinic to improve medical lighting technology with hands-free, camera-controlled smart lighting. The ceiling mount design combines ambient lighting with dynamically adjustable task lighting with use-cases to automatically focus lighting on specific locations during a medical procedure using hand gestures, voice control, or wearable devices. The technology provides functionality such as changing intensity, minimizing shadows, adjusting color temperature, and eliminating glare.

The key feature is the capability to sterilize the environment using UVGI systems. In my opinion, the potential for this can expand beyond the operating room, to other areas such as medical center waiting areas.

Gentex recently partnered with RetiSpec, a Toronto-based artificial intelligence medical imaging company that is developing tools for the early detection of disease biomarkers in the eye. The partnership is geared towards commercialization of Alzheimer's disease detection technology.

The Gentex-RetiSpec partnership reinforces our commitment to bring to market RetiSpec's novel retinal imaging technology, a widely scalable and affordable way to accurately detect Alzheimer's Disease at both the symptomatic and pre-symptomatic stages - Eliav Shaked, CEO of RetiSpec.

Gentex has only taken its initial steps in the medical space, but the technology showcased so far is impressive and has strong growth potential.

Financials and Valuation

Gentex currently trades at a PE of 27.08 and a forward PE of 17.11. The current valuation represents the highest in 8 years.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Also, considering the market as a whole is trending towards the greedy side at this time, it may not be advisable to initiate a new position in a company like Gentex. However, existing shareholders should hang on to this winner for the long term.

Source: CNN

Gentex has no long-term debt and is a rare pick in an industry that is often saddled with high debt.

With projected global vehicle sales for 2020 and 2021 being well below the 2018 highs and since 97% of Gentex revenue comes from the automotive sector, I think there will be better buying/adding opportunities for long-term investors.

Image Source: Statista

Management has provided guidance on the calendar year 2021 revenues to be approximately 15% to 20% higher than the projected revenues for 2020. This guidance is consistent with light vehicle sales trend projections for 2020. I believe this may have been priced into the current valuation at this time.

Capital Return

Gentex is known to consistently return capital to shareholders in the form of buybacks and dividends.

Image Source: JPMorgan Auto Conference

In 2020, despite the pandemic-related impact to the business during the first half of the year, Gentex continued paying the cash dividend.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Provided that business begins to return to more normalized levels, the company will consider the appropriateness of any share repurchases in the second half of 2020 - Q2 conference call (Steve Downing, CEO)

During Q3, the company repurchased 1.2 million shares of its common stock and has approximately 11.9 million shares remaining available for repurchase per its previously announced share repurchase plan.

Risks

Automotive revenues represented 97% of the total revenue mix for Gentex in 2019. The entry into the medical space may take time and several more partnerships to yield any top-line value comparable to the automotive revenues.

Moreover, the dimmable aircraft windows is a positive entry into the aerospace sector, but the company needs more products to have this segment be significant to the top line. This sector will continue to struggle for the near future due to low travel volume as a result of the pandemic.

Conclusion

My previous article on Gentex was in April, when the market was just beginning to recover from the March lows. The main reason behind my bullish view on the company at the time was its innovation and the importance of its products in improving user convenience and comfort. Despite challenges in the economy as a result of the pandemic, my opinion was that Gentex would be a winner in the automotive industry.

I stand by my initial opinion and continue to believe that the company makes innovative products that digitize and simplify several overlooked aspects of day-to-day life. However, since valuation trends on the higher side at this time, I believe there would be better opportunities to initiate a position in this company. I rate this company as a HOLD at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.