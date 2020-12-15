The list of companies that have seen solid year-over-year growth across the board is a lot shorter than the opposite. Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is one of the few who can say they experienced solid growth during the global pandemic. The company reported strong Q4 numbers and strong guidance at the end of last week. The company has capitalized on the work-from-home movement and generated tremendous free cash flow growth, all while paying a stable, growing dividend.

What Is Driving Broadcom?

Three words. Free Cash Flow. Over the course of the year, in a global pandemic, the company generated just under $11.6 billion in free cash flow. This is 25% year-over-year growth, which is very impressive. Because of this, the company is committed to returning ~50% of our prior year normalized free cash flow to stockholders in the form of dividends. This is great news for shareholders. More on that later. Looking below, we can see just how explosive the growth has been over the years. Although it is slated to slow up over the next few years, there is not really any cause for concern.

(Source: TIKR.com)

As the company reported Q4 earnings on Thursday, we saw the company post strong numbers across the board. Revenue beat by $40 million, posting $6.47 billion for the quarter, an 11% gain year-over-year. EPS came in at $6.35, and GAAP EPS came in at $2.93. Both beating by $0.15 and $0.56 respectively. Mix this in with a dividend increase of 11%, and a free cash flow beat of $0.58 billion and you have a very strong end of the year on your hands. Especially given that we remain in a pandemic.

(Source: Company Presentation)

The company has seen massive growth out of its Networking side of the Semiconductor Solution business. It accounted for 35% of the $4.8 billion sector, driven by the continued strength in cloud datacenter spending. Looking ahead, Broadcom expects this trend to continue into 2021 FY. There is no doubt the company benefited from the work-from-home movement. I have a really hard time seeing anything change here as we are seeing some companies sell their office space altogether. There are several corporations who do believe in the office and some people who really benefit from going in every day. But I do think the tide has turned towards the work-from-home side of things. This is going to be a really interesting trend to follow over the next few years. Broadcom is a leader in the industry when it comes to Wi-Fi, and they are positioned very well to capitalize on the ongoing movement.

I have seen some concerns about the debt levels, and looking below we can see that it is well under control. A company raising the dividend by 11%, and seeing free cash flow increase the way it has and appears to have no plan to slowing down will naturally see the debt decrease which is confirmed below. The current debt to equity ratio is sitting right around 170%, which is undoubtedly high. The company cut its debt by $3 billion in Q4 and only has about $800 million in short-term debt. In fact, I do think we could see the debt increase again via M&A. I think it's likely the company will continue to look to add assets to the pile if history will tell us anything. But with free cash flow where it is, anything is possible right now.

(Source: TIKR.com)

How Is The Dividend?

One of the biggest reasons to own Broadcom is the solid dividend the company pays out. Currently yielding 3.55%, it is amongst some of the best options on the market. One of the more attractive pieces of Broadcom how the company continues to grow its dividend. Although the dividend is fairly new in the grand scheme of things, looking below we can see that it continues to grow at an excellent rate. Is it sustainable for another 10-years? Of course, not. The rate at which the growth is occurring will slow. The key here is that the company maintains the yearly increases as we just saw a roughly 11% increase on Thursday. That is how you become an elite dividend-paying company in today's market. Look at Exxon Mobil (XOM), for example. The market has told them to cut multiple times, but because of their dividend history, they know if they do that, it all goes out the window. At least for some investors.

The concern with dividends that increase at the rates, as shown above, is often around the payout ratio. "Too much too fast?" Looking below, we can see a little bit of this. The payout ratio has been elevated over the last few years as the dividend increases. That said, as mentioned earlier, the free cash flow is very strong as it grew by $2.3 billion during the year. So, there is not really any need to worry here, in my opinion. I think the company raising the dividend by 11% this week should give you confidence it isn't going anywhere but up from here. I'm not sure we will ever see the 30% payout ratio again, but it will surely get closer to 40-50% down the road as the company grows into the dividend.

(Source: TIKR.com)

This is one of those stocks you can buy and tuck away in a long-term portfolio and not worry about because of the dividend. Are there higher yields out there? Sure. But this is a company that is still growing, and growing the dividend. I would sleep very well at night knowing my money is working well for me.

What Does The Price Say?

In terms of valuation, this is a bit of a tricky one. I am going to side with it is slightly overvalued at this level, but not by much. As you can see below, based on "fair value", the stock is currently overvalued by about 15%. Fair value takes into account 10-year forward levered cash flows to determine the value of the company. We are looking at a stock that is up about 150% since the low in March, which could play into this. As mentioned above, we saw the stock drop on pretty decent earnings (sell the news) which typically is a sign of being overbought in the short term. That said, Seeking Alphas' Quant rating has the value rated at B-, which is the second-highest rating next to profitability which is an A+.

(Source: Simplywall.st)

As for the chart, it is pretty hard to ignore the beautiful trend at play here. As I always say, let the trend be your friend. That said, looking below, we can see there is a little cause for concern. We have never really seen a trend this steep. This is not to say I wouldn't bet against it, but there is reason to believe a dip could be coming. What gives me some faith is that the valuation at current levels isn't crazy as mentioned above. This is why I would be buying the dips here.

(Source: TC2000.com)

If you have read any of my previous work, you will know I much prefer horizontal levels of support as to trend lines. Trend lines are great for momentum, support levels are good for picking spots. Below, I have highlighted 2 levels I think it would be healthy for the stock to come back to. The first is $332.46 and the second is $303.65. Looking at these levels, we can see multiple levels of support. In fact, these two levels were the range the stock traded in for a few months before the COVID crash in March, and it is where the stock traded over the summer as it rebounded. This would be roughly an 18% correction from where the stock is currently trading. Yes, that is a lot, but it would be healthy for a stock that is on quite the spree.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The last point I will make today is with regards to the 200-day moving average. It is very rare that the stock gets too far from the moving average over the last 5 years. I have highlighted the 3 largest divergences below, one of which is where we are currently. We can see that there was always a pretty quick snap back to the direction of the moving average every time. This also happens to be just above the line I drew above.

(Source: TC2000.com)

I'll be very straight with you, I do not own the stock yet (long or short) and would love a 17% cheaper valuation. So yes, I am biased. But these are the clearest levels of support we have, that has not really been tested yet. I do think it is much more likely that the stock comes back to $388ish, which was the October high. I find it hard to believe the stock is going to rocket forward from current levels but anything is possible. As long as you're collecting the dividend, you're in a good spot at the end of the day.

Wrap-Up

As you can see, there is a lot to like fundamentally about the company and I only scratched the surface when it comes to their operations. But the valuation and the technical picture could be better. As mentioned, I would love to see the stock dip a bit further to come back to earth after this crazy run, but when the company continues to pump out positive results, it gets hard to see that happening. Enjoy the solid dividend while you wait to see what happens. You can sleep well with Broadcom in your portfolio. I look forward to adding it to mine down the road. Stay safe out there.