CBRE has depended on reducing operating margins in order to pursue growth which implies competitive pressures are growing and its market-share may have peaked.

Large corporations continue to shift toward the work-from-home which will likely exacerbate excess inventories in the office and multifamily property markets.

(Pexels)

The U.S commercial Real Estate industry has had a very difficult year. At the onset of the crisis, the volume of commercial real estate transactions plummeted by 71%. There has been a significant increase in volumes, but they were still down 57% YoY during Q3. Prices have risen slightly due to the decline in mortgage rates, however, it is not clear that the rally will remain in the commercial property space as Office and Multifamily properties' excess inventories surpass levels seen in 2008. Excess inventories are also reaching 2008-2009 levels for most other major commercial property segments.

There is little reason to believe the surplus will fade next year. The surge in new home demand is fueling a major single-family construction boom next year. Millions of renters have taken the events of 2020 as an opportunity to leave cities and buy homes in the suburbs. Many major employers are now planning to permanently shift to work-from-home as the possible declines in productivity often outweigh the costs of leasing office space.

The CEO of CBRE Group (CBRE) Bob Sulentic recently said he believed that 80%+ of the lost occupancy will return. While this may be the case, booming suburban home sales indicate many employees believe the shift will be permanent. Of course, if working from home becomes normalized among top corporations then it could easily become the norm for most white-collar work due to network effects.

Despite the substantial evidence of weakness in the CRE market, CBRE stock has rallied to an all-time high this year. To be fair, the company managed to weather a difficult year quite well. The stock also has strong value, growth, and profitability metrics making it among the highest-rated Real Estate servicing companies. However, while today's numbers are good, I believe they will weaken considerably over the next year. Indeed, CBRE is looking bearish and there may actually be a strong short-selling setup for the stock.

Little Evidence Supporting 2021 CRE Recovery

Based on the data, I believe the writing is on the wall. Commercial property vacancy rates are skyrocketing, rent growth is turning negative, and there is considerable excess inventory. Property prices have risen, but that is largely due to supportive Federal Reserve QE mortgage purchasing and the substantial rate cut earlier this year.

Put simply, the surge in property prices should not be taken as a sign that commercial property sales volumes are likely to recover anytime soon. In fact, this situation implies commercial property sales may actually decline next year, particularly if long-term interest rates continue to bounce.

Investors should not underweight the impact of commercial mortgage rates on commercial property transactions. The 30-year treasury rate declined from about 2.5% at the beginning of the year to below 1.5%. This led to a decline in commercial mortgage rates which has boosted the value of commercial mortgages as seen in the iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS). However, CMBS delinquency rates skyrocketed to a staggering 9.6% in Q2 and 7.9% in Q3. In fact, the delinquency rate briefly surpassed the worst levels seen during the global financial crisis.

In my opinion, the decline in loan rates has masked the extreme decrease in the commercial property market's health. Today we are seeing significant declines in operating earnings among REITs, but low rates have allowed many to refinance or sell at higher capitalization rates. However, this benefit is lost now that long-term interest rates are back on the rise.

CBRE's Growth Strategy is Breaking

The company's TTM revenue is unchanged and its EPS is only down about 15% this year. However, I expect the impacts of 2020 to impact CBRE over a multi-year period. As corporations increase their work-from-home capabilities, many will likely opt to not renew long-term leases. This should cause the office vacancy rate at 11%, which is already high, to rise for a long period of time. Multifamily should follow suit as individuals buy single-family homes and look to reduce spending on rent.

As you can see below, rental growth rates for all commercial property peaked in 2015 and is now reaching clearly negative territory:

(Reit.com - Costar, Nareit)

In my view, this is likely to be a lasting secular decline in rent due to the significant levels of excess inventory in the market. The decline in growth rates has been in effect for years and COVID has only made it faster. There is little reason to believe there will be a recovery in rental rates even if lockdowns end soon (which is also not entirely clear).

If rents decline and mortgages rise, we will be in a situation where fair-value capitalization rates are rising while operating income is declining. This could push many commercial landlords underwater which will reduce sales activity and likely cause a decrease in profitability of CBRE's Global Workplace Solutions segment.

Further, there is also evidence that CBRE's margins will decline with its sales. The company is the largest global CRE service firm which has been in a race toward greater consolidation and lower margins over the past decade. As you can see below, those companies which have seen the greatest revenue growth have also seen the most significant reduction in operating margins:

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

It appears that CBRE and JLL (JLL) have been competing for greater market share by cutting fee rates seen through their closely correlated operating margin figures. Colliers (CIGI) and Marcus & Millichap (MMI) have not seen nearly as strong sales growth over the past five years as they've generally had higher profit margins and have only recently seen declines.

Competitive pressures usually increase during periods of decreasing business activity. All four of these firms have seen notable operating margin declines this year and, given my bearish view on the commercial property market's health, I believe this competition will continue to increase next year.

Readers may note there has not been a substantial decline in the bottom-line profits of any of these firms. This is true, but it is largely due to declines in interest costs due to attractive refinancing terms and increases to credit-ratings for the industry as well as the corporate tax cut bill. When it comes to gross margins and operating margins, all four have seen levels trend lower at a fast pace.

The Bottom Line

The current outlook for CBRE's revenue and earnings is very exuberant. The analyst consensus estimates that CBRE's EPS will grow from $3 this year to $5.3 by 2024 and its revenue will rise from $25B to $30B. This is largely a linear-extrapolation of its growth pace over recent years and seems to fail to account for the cyclical nature of the commercial property market.

There is little data to suggest a strong and lasting recovery in commercial property transactions and demand for services. Data regarding commercial vacancies, delinquencies, and rent growth are very similar to what was seen during the last property crisis and evidence suggests vacancies and rent growth may continue to worsen over the long-run.

In my opinion, it is far more likely that CBRE's earnings stagnate or decline over the next two years. Put simply, it is a tough time to be a landlord which means it is a tough time to have landlords be your client.

Despite the considerable risks, CBRE's valuation and price are at a long-term peak as you can see below:

Data by YCharts

Personally, I believe CBRE's earnings are likely to decline over the coming years due to competition and evidence pointing to no full and lasting recovery of the CRE market. However, because the stock's valuation is at a peak, it may decline even if its earnings merely stagnant or fail to grow at the high pace forecasted by other analysts.

A Short Opportunity

Due to its record valuation and poor fundamental prospects, I believe CBRE is a solid short selling opportunity today. In my opinion, a fairer value for its forward "P/E" today is 15X which implies a fair-value share-price of $40. This happens to be the price level the stock declined to during the March crash. Fortunately, there are few traders making this contrarian bet so the cost of selling the stock is effectively zero.

Of course, there is the risk that the stock's valuation will continue to rise as investors bet on a recovery. The equity market is exuberant today so there is no limit to how high stock will rise above its fair value. Thus, sellers should use a tight stop loss, perhaps at $70 which it failed to surpass in the recent rally. I also believe this short opportunity may be catalyzed by rising interest rates which is one of the only major factors supporting CBRE's operations and valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in CBRE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.