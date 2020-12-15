It is likely to file for bankruptcy before then without a recovery for shareholders. AMC's first-lien debt is currently trading at distressed levels.

A best case scenario involves it ending 2021 with over triple its early 2020 share count and with $1 billion in additional net debt compared to before the pandemic.

AMC is looking at massive dilution and taking on very expensive (15% cash interest rate on first-lien notes) debt in order to fund its liquidity requirements.

AMC is burning $125 million in cash per month and estimates that it needs $750 million in additional liquidity to get through 2021.

AMC Entertainment (AMC) appears unlikely to survive much longer. It is currently burning around $125 million in cash per month and has been trying to fund that cash burn via a combination of at-the-market equity offerings and high-interest rate new debt.

AMC's stock is a strong sell due to its high chance of going bankrupt. Even if it does survive for a while longer, AMC's stock offers poor value due to the large amount of dilution it is incurring.

Expensive Debt

AMC recently entered into a commitment letter with Mudrick Capital Management. AMC is going to receive $100 million in cash from Mudrick in exchange for $100 million in new 15%/17% Cash/PIK Toggle First Lien Secured Notes due 2026. Mudrick is also receiving 8.24 million shares for this commitment.

As part of this deal, Mudrick is also exchanging $100 million in 10%/12% Cash/PIK Toggle Second Lien Subordinated Secured Notes due 2026 for 13.74 million shares.

Any company that issues first-lien debt with a 15% cash interest rate is in very deep trouble. In this case, AMC also is issuing 8.24 million shares (current value of $27 million) in exchange for the commitment to provide $100 million in new first-lien debt.

Due to the exchange of second-lien notes, AMC's total net debt will decrease by $100 million via these transactions. However, its interest costs will go up by $5 million per year due to the higher interest rate on the first-lien note.

AMC also appears to be paying a fairly high price to exchange the second-lien notes. The 13.74 million shares have a current value of approximately $45 million, while the exchanged notes appear to have a market value of around $29 million (including accrued interest). The premium to market value probably builds in a buffer to account for AMC's share price likely declining significantly in the future though.

Massive Dilution

In February 2020, AMC had approximately 104.25 million shares outstanding. It reported 109.92 million shares outstanding at the end of Q3 2020. Since then (in October and November), AMC added approximately 50 million shares via at-the-market equity offerings. The Mudrick transactions will add another 21.98 million shares.

Million Q3 2020 Shares 109.92 ATM Equity Offering - October and November 50.00 Mudrick 21.98 Current Shares 181.90

Thus, AMC will now have 181.9 million shares outstanding now, a 74% increase compared to February 2020. AMC's December ATM equity offering agreement allows it to sell another 178.02 million shares. Thus, it could end up with approximately 360 million shares if it sells all those shares.

AMC's market cap was approximately $700 million in February 2020. The same market cap with 360 million shares would translate into a price of under $2 per share. This does not even account for the fact that AMC is in significantly worse financial shape now, with net debt that is likely to end up $1+ billion higher than it was in February 2020 despite the massive increase in share count.

Cash Burn

AMC noted that it averaged $125 million per month in cash burn in October and November and that it projected that it needed at least $750 million in additional liquidity to remain viable through 2021.

It is raising $100 million via the agreement for new first-lien debt with Mudrick. Selling another 178 million shares would result in net proceeds of another $562 million at its current share price. This would still leave it $88 million short of $750 million, and if it does issue 178 million shares, the average price would likely be lower than its current share price anyway.

The $750 million in estimated additional liquidity required also assumes a significant rebound in attendance levels for AMC, particularly in the second half of 2021. The assumption is for attendance in 2H 2021 to be 85% of pre-COVID levels, which seems optimistic to me. Although direct COVID-related issues should largely abate by 2H 2021 in the US, the simultaneous screening of some movies on streaming services and the shift of some blockbusters into 2022 will likely result in AMC's attendance end up below 85% of pre-COVID levels in 2H 2021.

Conclusion

AMC has been badly affected by the pandemic and is unlikely to survive 2021. It is burning $125 million in cash each month and has been forced to issue large amounts of new shares and take on very expensive debt in order to cover some of that cash burn.

In a best case scenario, AMC may end 2021 with 245% more shares than it had in February 2021 and around $1 billion more in net debt. This would result in its shares having minimal intrinsic value even if the company survives past 2021.

The most likely outcome is a bankruptcy filing before the end of 2021, and AMC's equity is unlikely to have any value in such a case. As mentioned before, AMC's second-lien debt is trading at under 30 cents on the dollar (including accrued interest) and even its first-lien debt is trading at significantly distressed levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in AMC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.