It's been a volatile few months for the Silver Miners Index (SIL), with several names down over 30% from their highs, given the weakness we've seen in silver (SLV) prices since August. This weakness should not be surprising because when many different analysts start calling for prices 80% above current levels, it's probably a good time to sell positions, not accumulate. Fortunately for Hecla Mining (HL) investors, the stock has held up well during the correction and is on track for a new 7-year high if it can finish December above $5.24 per share. This significant outperformance relative to peers is attributed to its Tier-1 asset base and improving production from Lucky Friday. However, while the valuation has improved considerably compared to the $6.65 high hit in August, it's still relatively expensive for a cyclical investment.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Hecla Mining released its Q3 results in early November, reporting quarterly silver production of ~3.5 million ounces and quarterly gold production of 41,000 ounces. This translated to a new multi-year high for silver, with the company's Lucky Friday Mine continuing to ramp up smoothly. While the company hasn't made much progress in production growth the past two years with Lucky Friday offline due to a 2-year strike, this is finally expected to change going forward. Therefore, this low-growth Tier-1 silver producer is expected to transform into a high-growth producer and should finally start to get some respect for its massive reserve base in Tier-1 jurisdictions. Let's take a quick look at the results below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart below, Hecla had an outstanding Q3 with free cash flow hitting a new multi-year high of $49.8 million, and long-term debt reduced further to $510~ million. In fact, higher silver and gold (GLD) prices allowed Hecla to generate positive free cash flow for all of its mines except for Lucky Friday, with Lucky Friday expected to move to positive free cash flow in Q4 2020. This increase in metals prices combined with Lucky Friday coming back online has significantly improved Hecla's investment thesis, with the company finally beginning to generate free cash flow again.

If we look below, we can see that free cash flow in the past two quarters alone ($76.5 million) has easily surpassed trailing eighteen-month free cash flow of (-) $50 million, and this was despite the effects of COVID-19. Once Lucky Friday is back online, Hecla should be able to generate over $200 million in free cash flow per year, a massive increase from the (-) $0.5 million in FY2019.

(Source: Author's Chart)

The even more exciting news is that while Lucky Friday had a solid quarter with ~636,400 ounces of silver produced at 12.10 ounces per tonne silver, silver production is set to increase even further next year. This is because Lucky Friday only has 85% of its workforce in place as of Q3, but throughput and grades are improving as we head into FY2021. As noted in the Q3 conference call, the company hopes to produce 3 million ounces of silver in FY2021, a more than 50% increase from the ~1.9 million ounces of silver I have estimated for FY2020 (year-to-date: ~1.20 million ounces of silver produced). However, going forward, this looks like a conservative estimate, as Hecla is benefiting from much higher grades at depth at the Lucky Friday Mine.

(Source: Company Presentation)

As we can see from the above image, the mine benefits from materially higher grades below the 6500 level, with 1000 feet of over 35 ounces per tonne silver-equivalent, translating to a grade of over ~1000 grams per tonne silver-equivalent. This should lead to both higher production and lower costs, with the potential for up to 5 million ounces of silver per year over the next three to five years. This is a massive improvement relative to past production levels before the strike, with just ~3.0 million ounces produced in FY2015. Assuming the company can meet these goals, Lucky Friday is expected to turn into a cash flow machine, even at just $20.00/oz silver.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Hecla's differentiator relative to most of its peers is that while it might not have the best costs, it does have the best jurisdictions in the silver space. As shown above, Hecla not only benefits from having more than 90% of its production coming from Tier-1 jurisdictions (the United States & Canada), but it doesn't have more than 50% of revenue coming from any single asset either. While Greens Creek in Alaska is quite high at 47%, this should be diluted to closer to 40% as Lucky Friday ramps up above 3 million ounces of silver per year. Therefore, Hecla is actually one of the few safe ways to play the silver sector from a jurisdictional standpoint, in a sector where it's hard to find low jurisdictional risk. This is because more than half of the world's silver production comes from Mexico, Peru, and China.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Also, Hecla has a massive reserve life relative to peers, and that reserve life is concentrated in safe jurisdictions like Alaska and Idaho. As shown above, Greens Creek and Lucky Friday are the #1 and #5 ranked assets among peers from a reserve standpoint and the #1 and #2 assets from a silver-equivalent grade standpoint. This distinction suggests that Hecla should get a premium valuation vs. its peers, and especially peers like Fortuna Silver (FSM) and Endeavour Silver (EXK) because none of their production is coming from Tier-1 jurisdictions. Besides, Hecla is one of a handful of silver producers paying dividends currently, so investors are getting some additional value in the company's shares.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

So, what is a fair value for Hecla Mining? Let's take a look below:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As shown above, Hecla has had a disappointing earnings trend the past several years, largely due to the fact that the company was not benefiting from output at Lucky Friday for nearly three years. However, a higher silver price combined with the mine's restart has led to a drastic improvement in the earnings trend, with Hecla set to return to profitability this year. As shown above, FY2020 annual EPS estimates are currently sitting at $0.03, with FY2021 annual EPS estimates improving to $0.32 recently.

This translates to over 950% annual EPS growth, assuming Hecla can meet these estimates. An incredible growth rate that's currently one of the best in the precious metals space. However, to be fair, the company is up against very easy year-over-year comps, and the compound annual EPS growth rate is actually only 12.2% if we measure from the peak in FY2018 ($0.32 vs. $0.18). This isn't to suggest that we aren't seeing an impressive turnaround here, but it is important to put things in context.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Based on Hecla's long reserve life (212~ million ounces of reserves), Tier-1 jurisdiction profile, and expected production growth with Lucky Friday moving towards higher-grade zones, I believe a forward earnings multiple of 15 is fair and actually generous for Hecla. This suggests that the stock's fair value is currently $4.80 based on FY2021 annual EPS estimates of $0.32. This is why I noted not to chase the stock above $6.50 in August, as it was trading more than 30% above fair value. Based on a conservative fair value of $4.80, it's hard to argue that the stock is a buy above $5.00, trading slightly above fair value. Some investors might argue that a forward multiple of 15 is far too cheap when many S&P 500 (SPY) names trade at a P/E of 20 or higher. However, a steep discount must be applied to cyclical investments like commodity stocks, and this is why Hecla only deserves a forward P/E ratio of 15, in my opinion.

(Source: Company Presentation)

In summary, while I see Hecla as a top-3 producer, and the earnings growth rates are outstanding, I don't see a low-risk entry here at $5.15. This doesn't preclude further upside as stocks often overshoot their fair value on both the upside and downside. Still, in order to bake in a margin of safety for starting a new position in the stock, the stock would need to pull back below $4.35 or see earnings estimates climb considerably from current levels. For this reason, I continue to see better value in the gold (GLD) sector, with names like Newmont Corporation (NEM) trading more than 20% below fair value with a 2.70% dividend yield.

