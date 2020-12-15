3 Investments I Would Avoid At All Costs Right Now

For the untrained eye, the entire market may appear to be in a bubble, but there are still plenty of fantastic opportunities for those who know where to look.

It's essential to distinguish when high valuations are driven by an outstanding underlying business or simply by pure hype.

There are three types of investments that I would avoid at all costs right now, and I explain here why with some historical context.

While many analysts consider the current market to be reminiscent of 1999, the recent mania is affecting specific pockets of the market.

Before we start, a little bit of a disclaimer. This is not another article claiming that we are in a bubble, or that the entire market is about to collapse. Though it always could, and for that I have a dedicated article on how to prepare for the next stock market crash.

When it comes to investing, I believe being an optimist is a superpower. It has certainly been the case in the past decade for those who have remained invested in the market through thick and thin. The past decade has generated outstanding returns while the world was going through challenges of all kinds, from European sovereign debt crisis, Brexit, crashes in commodities, cryptocurrencies to a global pandemic.

As illustrated in the graphic below, since 2009, the idea that the "easy money has been made" has been a regular headline almost once a year in the US. At the end of the day, the only easy money is the one that has already been made. In hindsight, a great investment will always look deceptively obvious and easy, while in reality, it is anything but.

Image Source: Morgan Housel

You see, not only am I an optimist at heart, I'm also a long-term investor willing to ride extreme volatility. I'm a student of the David Gardner school of thought, and the books that inspired my investing journey range from 100 Baggers to Common Stocks And Uncommon Profits. I'm a net buyer of stocks every single month, rain or shine. I don't remember the last time I sold a stock, because I rarely ever sell.

Now with all this in mind, I'm incredibly picky when it comes to choosing where to invest my money. Even someone like me will identify certain pockets of the market that are overhyped. The level of euphoria and sky-high valuations in some areas have prompted me to warn members of the App Economy Portfolio to be particularly cautious.

Optimism should not be confused with recklessness, and there are at least three areas of the market that I wouldn't touch with a ten-foot pole at the moment.

Let's review!

1) Piping Hot Newly Issued IPOs

The Financial Times recently discussed the Wall Street IPO bonanza we are going through. Airbnb (ABNB) more than doubled on its first day of trading and ended up with a bigger market cap than Booking Holdings (BKNG). DoorDash (DASH) jumped 80% on its IPO, reaching a market cap of $60 billion while it was seeking a valuation of $32 billion just a few days ago.

While I'll set aside the merits of ABNB or DASH as long-term investments, the chances that investors are generating significant alpha in the next five years at this level is increasingly unlikely.

Source

I have covered previously five tips to generate alpha with IPOs:

Set reasonable expectations based on what you are getting into; Listen to the first couple of earnings calls before buying; Only nibble at it in the first year; Let the investment tell its story over several years; and Don't agonize over price fluctuations.

These five tips can keep you away from a lot of losers. When compared to companies of similar size, IPOs underperform particularly from six to 24 months after the IPO date. This could be explained by the selling pressure around the end of the lock-up period. As the novelty of a hot IPO wanes, expectations come back to earth and so does the stock price.

One of the best examples in recent memory is Zynga (ZNGA). If you have decided to invest in Zynga before the end of the lock-up period (6 months after the IPO), you are still in the red today, 8 years later.

Data by YCharts

Avoiding the first few months after an IPO is common sense investing, but it's even more essential in the context of red-hot IPOs roaring on their first day even more than they did during the dotcom mania. Buyer beware.

It might seem easy to draw parallels between the recent tech IPO mania and the internet bubble of 1999. But we have to look closer at the data to really find out. In that regard, based on the data from Jay R Ritter (UF Warrington Faculty), the recent operating-company IPO craze is still far short of the madness that was the late 90's.

Source

Up to December 9th, 2020’s average first-day return for new IPOs was 37%, which is significantly less than the 56% average in 2000 and half of 1999’s average. However, this is the highest seen since 2000.

The number of IPOs in itself is not much higher than the average of the past 20 years. But if you include the more than 230 SPACs that will come to market this year, we are at a level not seen since the internet bubble.

So let's talk about SPACs.

2) Recent SPACs

SPACs (Special Purpose Acquisition Companies) are a different animal. They are also known as “blank check companies” that have no business operations. They are created solely to raise money via an IPO that would enable them to acquire other already-existing companies.

While SPACs have been around for decades, they have become more popular recently. After hitting a fresh high in 2019 with 59 SPAC IPOs and $14 billion raised, 2020 took it to an entire new level. So far this year, we've seen 230 SPAC IPOs and $74 billion raised.

Source

Many companies that enter the market via SPACs double or triple once the public is informed of the identity of management and the target acquisition.

Opendoor recently became publicly traded through a merger with the SPAC, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings II (IPOB). Since the announcement on September 15, the price of IPOB has already more than doubled, with extreme volatility at play.

Data by YCharts

Many SPACs involve high-profile investors or celebrities that pitch the rationale behind their investment on TV. And IPOB was not exception. You can see below the way Chamath Palihapitiya unveiled the IPOB merged on CNBC.

Many investors are willing to invest in blank check companies even without knowing what it will acquire and solely based on the people behind it. The issue with this approach that many seem to overlook is that even amazing investors like Chamath Palihapitiya have losers in their portfolios. And the money these high-profile investors are putting in individual ideas is often inconsequential to their own wealth. And by the time you buy your first share, they have likely already generated outstanding returns.

In photo, from left: Chamath Palihapitiya, Mark Pincus and Kevin Hartz, all forming SPACs in 2020. Source

There is nothing wrong with companies going public via SPAC IPOs. And many of them will turn out to be fantastic businesses. The issue is the level of froth that suggests, just like operating-company IPOs, that some investors are willing to pay "any price," even if it means paying twice the private valuation given to a business a few weeks ago without seeing even one single earnings report.

Newly merged SPAC IPOs or newly issued IPOs are one and the same to me. A category best avoided when they are the hottest topic in town.

3) Electric Vehicles

Every few years, some specific pockets of the market turn red-hot because they are riding a secular trend that makes them a perfect fit for many investors. Let's look back at a few recent examples.

2013: The 3D-printing mania.

The 3D-printing market has grown in the past five years, but it didn't live up to the hype. It was considered the start of a new industrial revolution at the time, but it didn't result in great investments. If you invested in Stratasys (SSYS), 3D Systems (DDD) or ARC Group Worldwide (OTCPK:ARCW) at the time, your investment is likely down 90%. Even assuming you had some luck and invested in Proto Labs (PRLB), standing in stark contrast to the rest of this group of underperformers, you would have doubled your money in six years. This is something you could have achieved by simply being invested in an S&P 500 index fund like (SPY) or (VOO).

Data by YCharts

2018: The Cannabis mania.

If you thought you were about to boost your future returns by buying any "pot stock" in 2018 or even early 2019, boy were you wrong. Whether you bought Aurora Cannabis (ACB), Canopy Growth (CGC), Cronos (CRON) or Tilray (TLRY), you have likely lost 50% to 90% of your money at this point. Yet, at the time, cannabis stocks were all the rage and seen as a fantastic investment opportunity that were too good to pass on.

Data by YCharts

This brings us to 2020: The EV mania.

To be clear, I believe Electric Vehicles are the future. I see a world in which ride-sharing platforms use exclusively driver-less cars and autonomous trucks become the norm. I'm a cheerleader for Tesla (TSLA) to thrive as a company and continue to deliver on its vision. I do believe that the global car market will be dominated by electric cars in the decades ahead.

Tesla is up about 9x in the past year and is now the 6th biggest company in the world. Tesla's valuation is now greater than the entire established auto industry. Meanwhile, Chinese counterpart Nio Limited (NIO) is up about 17x in the past 12 months.

Lately, any positive news leads to a new rally in share price, no matter what part of the industry a company is serving. Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO) is a tiny a development-stage company that develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The stock is up almost 3x in the past year and the company is currently trading a little over 700 times its annual revenue. Lordstown Motors (RIDE) is an automotive company that develops and manufactures light duty electric trucks. It's one of those 2020 SPAC IPOs that has already doubled in a matter of a few weeks. Nikola (NKLA) is a start-up electric truck company that has exaggerated its capabilities, has no revenue, saw its founder-CEO step down and its partnership with General Motors (NYSE:GM) scaled down dramatically. The stock is down about 80% from its recent high, but it's still a $6 billion company. What could possibly go wrong?

Data by YCharts

Great companies can become lousy investments for a few months if they become red-hot and reach a valuation that cannot be supported by the underlying business.

Would I short them? No.

Would I sell them if I already own them in my portfolio? Not necessarily.

But when it comes to finding where your next dollar is best invested, I would run the other way.

Conclusion

Some pockets of the market are just too hot to handle right now. Hype is making some investors buy newly issued securities at any price.

While some recent IPOs and SPACs might turn out to be fantastic investments over the long term, waiting for a few months before starting a position will likely serve you well.

The recent mania in Electric Vehicles is reminiscent of the Cannabis bubble of 2018 and could lead to dramatic underperformance for investors who ignore basic diversification.

The mania that is affecting deeply specific areas of the market should not deter you from investing altogether. And while I'm avoiding these red-hot investments, I'm still a net buyer of stocks every single month, rain or shine. There are many opportunities out there that remain attractive even in this current market. My focus remains on bringing the most opportune investment ideas in real time to the App Economy Portfolio community.

What about you? What are investments you would avoid at all costs right now?

Let me know in the comments!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.