Why Central Bank Bond-Buying Isn't A Solution To The World's Debt Problem

At least once, those who have spent some time thinking about the interplay of monetary and fiscal policy have wondered why the Federal Reserve can't just buy all of the federal government's (more specifically, the Treasury Department's) debt issuance. Many people look around, don't notice any obvious negative effects from quantitative easing — the Fed's mechanism of acquiring federal debt securities — and conclude that the Fed should just buy 100% of the government's debt issuance.

That way, less private savings will be required to, through the banking system, absorb the Treasury Department's debt issues. It's basically free money!

But there is a serious problem with this thinking. It starts with understanding how exactly quantitative easing works and how private savings are still being used to absorb Treasury debt issuance. Ultimately, we will see why the dilemma that the Fed finds itself in will result in lower economic growth, however it navigates the situation.

A Brief Overview of Quantitative Easing

Fundamentally, quantitative easing is about keeping interest rates in check, not about funding the federal government's spending. The process is essentially an asset swap: primary dealers, or depository institutions (i.e. big banks), with federal debt securities on their books sell/exchange those securities for bank reserves ("reserve deposits") at the Fed.

Those bank reserves pay a market interest rate for depository funds, which makes more difference on the "front end" of QE than the "back end," so to speak. Let me explain what I mean by that. The "back end" purpose of QE, as I'll explain momentarily, is to spur bank lending, but the "front end" purpose is to smooth out the market for Treasuries by increasing demand for newly issued securities at Treasury auctions. If the Fed didn't buy this federal debt, it would be much harder to find willing buyers of huge quantities of Treasury debt issuance at ultra-low interest rates.

Though one purpose of increasing bank reserves is to spur bank lending, as previously stated, the Fed cannot force banks to make loans they don't want to make. The evidence suggests that extended and extensive QE failed to increase bank lending in Japan (see here), had no discernible effect on GDP growth in the United States (see here), and increased US bank lending only slightly and only three years after the end of the Great Recession, once the US economy had mostly recovered (see here).

Paying interest on bank reserves held at the Fed might be a slight deterrent to bank lending, but the bigger factor preventing bank reserves from translating into private sector loans is a sluggish and already over-indebted economy. If bank lending dramatically picked up and spurred inflation, however, the Fed could theoretically pour cold water on this increase in bank lending by cranking up the rate paid on bank reserves, thus making it more profitable for banks to hold reserves than lend.

So, in essence, QE is a method of shortening the federal government's average debt maturity.

We can see how this duration-shortening process has played out this year when looking at the kinds of federal debt issued into the public versus the kinds mostly purchased by the Fed.

But the bank reserves that it trades for Treasury notes basically act the same as Treasuries, paying a market interest rate and fulfilling banks' reserve requirements.

Thus, we might think of these bank reserves as ultra-short term, conditional-use Treasuries.

Private Savings Still Going Into Federal Debt

On numerous recent occasions, I have argued that massive fiscal deficit spending crowds out private investment by literally leaving fewer dollars available for private loans and investment after Treasury debt is absorbed into the credit market. In reply, some assert that this problem was solved by the Fed's buying of government bonds.

But the Fed is not buying all Treasury debt issuance, nor all state and local government debt issuance.

Some federal debt is held by intragovernmental programs such as the Social Security and Medicare trust funds. Even excluding those government programs, however, we find that federal debt has soared to 100% of GDP this year from around 80% at the end of 2019.

But there is another government agency that is included in the definition of "public" used in the above chart: the Federal Reserve. While, originally, the Fed's massive balance sheet expansion was seen as a temporary measure to be undone through quantitative tightening when the economy had recovered, it is now clear that quantitative easing (buying and holding government securities) is a permanent feature of the Fed and other central banks.

Since the Fed often (though not always) returns the interest accrued from its federal debt holdings back to the Treasury Department, it is almost as if the federal debt it holds has been cancelled or forgiven. Certainly, it has been removed from the market. Thus, it might make sense to compare federal debt held by the non-Fed public to GDP.

Even if we exclude federal debt held by both intragovernmental programs and the Fed, US central government debt to GDP is still rising over time.

In Q3, 2020, federal debt held by the public (excluding federal debt held by the Federal Reserve) amounted to 76.4% of GDP. In Q4, 2019, the same metric was 66.9% of GDP. In Q4, 2007, that number was a mere 30% of GDP.

And none of the above even accounts for state and local government debt.

In 2007, total government debt (federal, state, and local) held by the public stood at 55% of GDP. By 2019, it has soared to 91.6% of GDP.

What about publicly held debt excluding those held by the Fed? Removing debt held by the Fed from the calculation, we find that the total publicly held government debt to GDP figure drops to 50% in 2007 and 80% in 2019. In 2020, because of the sheer magnitude of Treasury debt issuance that the Fed has purchased, that percentage has held steady at around 80%.

Recall, however, that the bank reserves swapped for Treasuries basically act like Treasuries. So despite the Fed's sapping of Treasuries and removing them from the market, what it replaces those Treasury notes with are a lot like Treasuries — only much shorter in duration.

Thus, it probably doesn't make sense to omit federal debt held by the Fed when calculating debt to GDP. In any case, private savings are still being used to absorb Treasury debt issuance.

Why Can't The Fed Just Buy All Federal Debt Issuance?

So, the Fed buys federal debt securities in part to prevent Treasury issuance from soaking up all or almost all private savings. But it doesn't buy all of the Treasury's issuance. Why not? Why doesn't the Fed just buy it all so as to free up more private savings for other uses?

While I can't speak for Federal Reserve policymakers, I can give six reasons why QE in general, and especially the Fed buying all Treasury issuance via QE, is a bad idea for the economy:

By shortening the duration of Treasury securities held by the public, QE effectively reduces the interest earned on government debt by the private sector. This includes banks. Lower interest earned by banks translates into reduced profits. Low bank profitability is bad for the private sector. One need look no further than the banking sectors of Japan and Europe as proof of this. By lowering market interest rates, QE also hurts insurance companies, pension funds, and other major holders of bonds as part of their business models. Low rates contribute to the chronic underfunding of pension funds. I did a deep dive into the damage done to pensions' financial health by artificially low interest rates in "Blame the Fed for the Coming Pension Fund Crisis." As I explained in "Blame (Or Thank) The Fed For Meteoric Wealth Inequality," QE has the intended effect of boosting asset prices and, since most financial assets are held by the rich, the unintended effect of widening wealth inequality. Widening wealth inequality, in developed nations, is correlated with weakening economic growth, as I explained in "How Deficit Spending Increases Inequality." QE also hurts the non-wealthy by diminishing the interest earnings on savings accounts (their preferred method of saving) and luring consumers to increase their spending via debt financing. As I explained in "Blame the Fed for the Plight of the Average American," this combination of reduced interest income on savings, a reduced saving rate, and more debt-financed consumption by the non-wealthy also increases inequality and lowers economic growth over time. In "The Monetary Death Spiral," I show from the data how artificially low interest rates (via QE) exacerbate two other economically disadvantageous trends: corporate share buybacks and zombie companies. By making corporate borrowing rates cheap and lowering the hurdle rate for investment profitability, ultra-low rates make stock buybacks more attractive than long-term investment. And once a few companies are artificially raising their earnings per share through buybacks, most companies inevitably follow. Likewise, QE sustains more zombie companies that can only escape bankruptcy by continually rolling over cheap debt. Also in the Monetary Death Spiral article, there are numerous studies cited to show how high debt levels in the government, corporate, and household sector correlate with reduced economic growth. That is, debt-to-GDP levels above certain thresholds weigh on GDP growth, thus further exacerbating the debt problem.

The Fed's Dilemma

A dilemma is a difficult choice between two undesirable, often equally problematic options. "Dilemma" perfectly describes the situation that the Fed is in today.

With structural fiscal deficits high and rising over time, a decision must be made about how to deal with the government's debt issuance. Allowing too much debt to be absorbed into the credit market will overwhelm private savings and crowd out productive investment, thus reducing economic growth. But buying too much government debt via QE also reduces economic growth by other means.

One of the greatest problems facing our economy today is the addiction of governments to excessive unproductive spending. It would not matter if 100% of this spending was funded with tax revenue, because this would simply move the funding burden from private savings and/or the Fed to the income streams of taxpayers. In so doing, it would either reduce the taxpayers' private savings or their consumption or both. It's a trade-off rather than a solution.

In this situation, economists and monetary policymakers alike want nothing more than to find a clever, painless solution to the Fed's dilemma. Hence the rapid rise in popularity of Modern Monetary Theory. But there are no clever, painless solutions.

Any combination of credit market absorption or QE won't change the inevitable result: the long-term average of GDP growth will continue to decline.

For stock investors, this is bad news, because corporate earnings cannot remain disconnected from GDP for an extended period, and neither can stock valuations remain disconnected from corporate earnings for an extended period.

Looking at two key valuation metrics for the S&P 500, we find that price-to-sales is currently higher than it has been at any time in at least 20 years, and price-to-book value is as high as it has been since the Dot Com bubble.

Driven to mania by the Fed's monetary stimulus and hopes for more fiscal stimulus (which would also translate into more monetary stimulus), the stock market has become profoundly disconnected from reality.

When the stock market disagrees with reality, the latter eventually wins out.

