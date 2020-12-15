AT&T's dividend is safe and sound as the payout ratio is expected to be in the high 50% range for 2020 and they generate more than enough cash from operations to meet their obligations.

AT&T (T) recently broke the $30 mark and I believe in a few months the $20s will be a distant memory. Heading into the fall T receded below $30 and didn’t look back for three months. It’s been a disappointing decade for share appreciation as T has increased by only 7.61% while the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) has increased by 200.27%. T spent roughly three months bouncing around the high $20s with many writing the company off. I guess people didn’t get the memo that T is on track to generate in excess of $26 billion of free cash flow to finish out 2020. T’s enormous dividend has been the only saving grace for many investors until recently. It's been a busy week for T as bids are coming in for DirecTV, T is selling Crunchyroll for $1.17 billion, the FBI chose FirstNet for their mobility services, T extended their agreement with Nokia (NOK) pertaining to Internet of Things connectivity, and T issued exchange offers for 13 series of notes. I have been saying T has been undervalued for some time and I think the recent increase of 12.28% in the past month is the beginning of a slow methodical rise to the upper $30s. I thought T was a steal in the high $20s and there is still a lot of value at $31.46. I am long T and think this is a great stocking stuffer for your portfolio.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: Seeking Alpha)

Diving into new developments for AT&T

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has expanded its usage of FirstNet and awarded T a contract valued at approximately $92 million to support their day to day and emergency operations. FirstNet has been gaining popularity throughout other Justice Department Agencies as the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Executive Office of U.S. Attorneys, the U.S. Marshals Service and The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are all clients. In March of 2017, FirstNet selected T to build and manage its first nationwide broadband network under a 25-year agreement. In Q3 of 2020, T reported that its mobility business segment added 5.5 million wireless subscribers for a total of 176.7 million subscribers. As of 9/30/20, there were more than 1.7 million FirstNet connections within T’s total subscriber base.

(Source: FirstNet)

The Internet of Things is shaping up to be the next big thing when it comes to connected devices. I am not sure if anyone can predict how big this will be or how large the revenue opportunities are, but this refers to the interconnection of computing devices embedded in everyday objects which allows them to send and receive data. Many are speculating that once 5G is fully implemented and 6G stats to be rolled out the Internet of Things will be the next big sector. T announced they have extended their agreement with Nokia to support global enterprise customers with Internet of Things connectivity via Nokia’s Worldwide IoT Network Grid (WING).

NOK’s WING offers global connectivity for all major regions. The collaboration with NOK allows T to extend its footprint and bring local capabilities to any enterprise operating globally. This partnership will allow T to offer seamless IoT services on a global level which will support a more automated, productive, and constant quality of service for its enterprise customers. T has successfully implemented the WING platform in the automotive and financial industries and their planning on targeting transportation, retail, agriculture, utilities and smart cities next.

Robert Boyanovsky, who is the Vice President of Mobility and IoT at AT&T, stated: “The work we are doing with Nokia in the IoT space helps clear away the complexity of large-scale IoT adoption globally so that our customers can unlock the potential of IoT. Teaming up with Nokia, we are able to accelerate our customers's time-to-market and generate new service revenues.”

There is a reason T invests tens of billions on an annual basis back into their company. The IoT has barely begun to be monetized as many companies haven’t even started their digital transformation. The IoT is an untapped market which I believe will become one of the next hot spots in tech. T certainly has a plan and IoT could end up playing a large role in T’s future revenue structure.

(Source: Nokia)

Last month T announced debt exchange offers for thirteen series of notes. After reading through the press release, it looks like there will be two exchanges of debt. In the first exchange, T will exchange four series of notes which were due in 2042, 2044, 2045, and 2048 for a combination of cash and a new series of senior notes due in 2057. In the second exchange, it looks as if T will follow the same methodology for four notes due in 2026, two notes due in 2027 and three notes due in 2028. These nine notes will be exchanged for a combination of cash and new senior notes due in 2033.

T didn’t provide any information on the positive impacts to their financials that the exchange of notes will create. I am looking forward to reading their Q4 and Annual report to analyze the numbers and see how beneficial this will be in addition to extending their debt maturities. In a letter to shareholders on 11/20/20, John Stephens, who is T’s CFO, indicated that T “has refinanced more than $60 billion of debt at historically low rates and now has about $30 billion of debt coming due through 2025.” If the debt exchange offers are what Mr. Stephens was referring to, there is a good chance that by taking advantage of today's rates T may have substantially reduced their interest payments on their debt while extending the maturities into the future. I am expecting that either Mr. Stephens or Mr. John Stankey, T’s CEO, will go into detail on their next conference call.

Two divestments are materializing for AT&T

T has a deal to sell Crunchyroll to Sony (SNE) for $1.175 billion in cash. Originally it was reported that T was looking for $1.5 billion for this asset, and in October of 2020, there was speculation that a deal would be valued around $975 million. Crunchyroll has more than 3 million subscribers and 90 million registered users across 200 countries. While T isn’t getting the $1.5 billion they were seeking, I am happy getting an additional $200 million from the recent speculation in October.

On 10/9/20, news broke via the Wall Street Journal that T has received bids for DirecTV which would value it at more that $15 billion. The bidders named were Churchill Capital Corp. IV (CCIV) and Apollo Global Management (APO). DirecTV has been a criticized acquisition as both satellite and traditional cable have seen increased competition from the cord cutting craze via streaming services. DirecTV certainly didn’t pan out how Randall Stephenson, T’s former CEO, envisioned it as the industry evolved drastically. T paid $48.5 billion for DirecTV’s assets and the entire deal cost $67.1 billion when the debt is added in.

You can’t cry over spilled milk and T is fortunate enough to be in a position where they can take this loss on the chin and move in a different direction. DirecTV turned out to be a horrible investment, but it isn’t going to break the company. I am extremely happy there are bidders out there and cannot wait to see the final deal. Hopefully, we see an announcement in the near future that has a 2 in font of the final number instead of a 1. If T can unload DirecTV for over $20 billion, I think that would be a huge win as they can focus on the businesses which are performing well and allocating that capital to some of their $30 billion of debt coming due through 2025.

Speaking of debt, let me explain why AT&T’s debt load doesn’t concern me and isn’t the big scary monster others make it out to be

I recently read an article about T where the author was discussing its debt and stated:

"...there is a difference between "having debt" and "having $149 billion debt when your market cap is only $211 billion" – to say the least, it limits your ability to invest in important areas of the business"

I believe there is a huge misconception about debt, especially in T’s case. Regardless if you have $1 million, $1 billion or $100 billion in debt on your balance sheet, it’s still debt. A company's market cap is the total market value in dollars of a company’s outstanding shares of stock. A company's market cap has nothing to do with its ability to reinvest capital into its business while having debt.

When reading through a companies income statement, balance sheet and statement of cash flows to assess their financial health, market cap isn’t something that should be considered. Almost every company takes on debt to grow their business, some take more, some take less. The important factor is if they can service the debt over a period of time. Debt can absolutely destroy a business if the debt maturities make the short-term obligations too large to pay. Would I rather that T had less of a debt load, absolutely, but that doesn’t mean its debt is something to be afraid of.

In June of 2018, T’s debt level rose to $181 billion once the acquisition of Time Warner was completed. As of the Q3 report for business ending 9/30/20, there was $152.98 billion of long-term debt on T’s balance sheet. In roughly 2 ½ years, T has reduced its debt load by $28.02 billion or 15.48%. Over this time period, T has a proven track record of meeting its obligations while reducing its debt load.

Instead of looking at T’s track record, let's look at its current state and see if the remaining debt will cripple T’s future. For the first 9 months of 2020, T has generated $126 billion in revenue while its total operating expenses were $108.92 billion. After all expenses including debt payments, T has generated $9.7 billion in net income. After reading T’s income statement, let's go through its statement of cash flows. T’s net cash provided by operating activities was $33.05 billion. From Q2, we know that T had utilized low interest rates to tap the bond markets and issue $17 billion in long-term debt at rates which were significantly lower than T's average cost of debt. When looking at T’s financing activities, it looks as if they continue to refinance debt at a lower rate and are continuing to capitalize on the low-rate environment. T has issued $31.99 billion in long-term debt while repaying $37.58 billion. T had also issued $9.44 billion in short-term borrowings and repaid $7.71 billion. At the end of Q3, T was left with $9.85 billion in cash on its balance sheet before accounting for its other current total assets which amount to $49.97 billion.

(Source: AT&T)

Is $152.98 billion a lot of debt, certainly. The difference is that T can service the debt while repaying it without neglecting its operational obligations or investments. In Q3 alone, T generated $12.1 billion in cash from operations and free cash flow of $8.3 billion. Keep in mind T pays a dividend which is 7% of its share price and in the first 9 months of 2020 has paid $11.22 billion in dividends to its shareholders. If for some reason T found itself in jeopardy of not meeting its debt obligations, it has levers to pull and could reduce or cut its dividend to generate additional capital. On 11/26, John Stephens addressed shareholders in a letter indicating that T’s cash generation and capital allocation provides financial strength allowing them to invest and grow. Mr. Stephens said that T has refinanced more than $60 billion of debt at historically low rates and has roughly $30 billion of debt coming due through 2025. That’s roughly $6 billion annually over the next 5 years which T will easily be able to satisfy. According to Mr. Stephens, T is on track to generate $26 billion or more in free cash flow in 2020 and expects 2020’s gross capital investments to be around $20 billion. On 12/8/20, John Stankey, who is T’s CEO, followed up with his own letter to shareholders. Mr. Stankey reiterated what Mr. Stephens said in his letter and added that he is anticipating in 2021, T will generate around $26 billion in free cash flow and its gross capital investment will be in the $21 billion range.

T has two asset divestitures on the horizon that could generate around $20 billion in proceeds. Once the details of the deals are released we will see if T is able to offload any of its debt to the DirecTV deal. Hypothetically, if both deals close and the proceeds are $20 billion, T can allocate $5.9 billion to its short-term debt which is maturing within one year and $9.1 billion to its long-term debt reducing it by 6%. T would still have $5 billion to reinvest into its business or increase its cash on hand and figure out how to utilize it in the future.

(Source: AT&T Q2 Presentation)

AT&T’s dividend is safe and healthy

I love getting a raise for doing nothing, and since I have been a shareholder of T, I have received quite a few. For 36 consecutive years, T has given its shareholders an annual increase to its dividend. Some people would say that a dividend which has hovered around 7% is a red flag especially when the average dividend yield from the S&P 500 was 1.62% in November of 2020. The power of compounding can generate tremendous returns over time and what T has lacked in share appreciation it makes up for with its dividend in spades.

T’s dividend is stronger than most of the companies who pay a fraction of T’s 7%. For instance, 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has increased its dividend for 62 years and its yield is 3.39%. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) pays a dividend that yields 3.09% and it has increased consecutively over the past 58 years. IBM (NYSE:IBM) pays a dividend that yields 5.22% and they have increased their dividend for 21 straight years. T’s dividend yields 7%, in Q3 2020 had a payout ratio of 45%, has increased its dividend for 36 years and expects the payout ratio for 2020 to be in the high 50% range. Just as I illustrated with T’s debt, their dividend is safe and sound. T generates more than enough cash from operations to pay its dividend, meet its debt maturities and still have billions left over. I expect T’s annual increases to continue for years to come and eventually they will become a member of the exclusive dividend king club. I plan on holding T well past the point of their 50th annual dividend increase.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

Over the years, there has been a lot to be disappointed about as a shareholder of T. Its price appreciation is next to nothing compared to the S&P 500, DirecTV was a bust and some are unsure if the Time Warner acquisition will work out. I am proud to be a shareholder of T and believe its businesses are essential to society. T generates mountains of cash and pays a huge 7% dividend which increases on an annual basis. Just sit back, compound those dividends and relax as T starts its assent through the $30s. I do believe T is still a buy as $35 or even $38 could materialize in the first half of 2021. Either way even if it takes longer, you’re getting paid handsomely to wait.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fits into their portfolio parameters