The pandemic may have disrupted the production and distribution of products and services. The surge in unemployment and the closure of many businesses affected the demand and supply growth in the market. But United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) was one of those with durable core operations, given the continued growth in sales. However, it did increase the hopes for dividend payments as the company has not finished its restructuring and integration yet and net income remained a negative value. Likewise, the stock price has been moving downwards despite the undervaluation.

Analyzing the Financials of the Company

Operating Revenue and Operating Costs

With strategic pricing for its product that matched the demand and productivity, the core operations of United National Food, Inc. has flourished and expanded over the years. The growth in sales has been evident with the chains of wholesalers and independent retailers as the primary drivers. Over the past decade, it had a 24% increase on average every year. In 2009-2013, growth has been quite gradual but consistent which made the operating revenue increased by more than $3 billion from $3.76 billion to $6.8 billion. The acquisition of Trudeau Foods and Oregon Ice Cream in 2013-2014 sped up its growth to $10.23 billion. In 2019, the value doubled to $22.3 billion with the increasing demand, strategic operations, and the acquisition of Supervalu (NYSE:SVU), a large and popular supermarket chain in Ireland. Given this, sales have grown by almost seven times in a relatively short period. Hence, one can say that the acquired companies remained strategic with the substantial inflows of customers and demand that put upward pressure on sales.

Meanwhile, the pandemic has caused much trouble to various industries due to the disruptions in the operations. Some had to stop due to a drastic decrease in the operating revenue and sought help from borrowings and issuance of shares to maintain liquidity. UNFI had a different story as the core operations remained unshaken despite the delays and restrictions it faced during the second half of the fiscal year. Although the operating revenue fell by 8%, the value for the whole year amounted to $26.51 billion. It was about $4 billion, or 19% higher than the previous year. As the economy started to reopen, growth continued in 1Q 2021. With this, the operating revenue became $400 million or 6% higher than the previous year and amounted to $6.7 billion. If things get better once vaccines are released and the economy fully recovers, the revenue may keep increasing for the following years from $28.8 billion to $41.2 billion as estimated using the Linear Trend Analysis.

The operating costs have shown the same trend and growth rate over the past decade. It was normal since the continuous increase and expansion of production and operating capacity required increasing its input and costs of production. From $3.06 billion in 2010, it consistently rose and became about six times higher at $19.35 billion in 2019. On the other hand, their gap has widened from $700 million to $2.96 billion in 2019 which showed that gross profit has more than quadrupled. Moreover, the company has proven that even in times of uncertainty, the efficiency and viability of its core operations were secure. Since the increase in the operating was more substantial, gross profit increased by $600 million, or 20%, and reached $3.5 billion. Meanwhile, as the operations of the company adjust to the situation with the gradual reopening of the economy, gross profit increased and became 7% in 1Q 2021 higher than the comparative quarter. As estimated, the consistent increase from $4 billion to $5 billion may be possible.

Taken from MarketWatch: United Natural Foods, Inc.'s Annual Financials

Taken from MarketWatch: United Natural Foods, Inc.'s Quarterly Financials

Net Income

The operating expenses which were primarily composed of marketing and general and administrative expenses filled the other side of the core operations. The expansion of the company's operations led to a dramatic increase in their values. Nevertheless, the operating profit has kept increasing from $230 million in 2016 to $300 million in 2020. Given the upward movement of the values, the efficiency and viability of the core operations of the company have been maintained over the years.

On the other hand, the non-core operations were composed of interest expense, other income and revenue, and exceptional expenses. From 2010 to 2018, there were no noticeable changes in any of these accounts except its acquisition of Trudeau Foods and Oregon Ice Cream. As a result, net income has generally increased by more than twice from $68.3 million to $165 million. However, it plunged in 2019 to -$284 million. It was primarily caused by the acquisition of Supervalu. Since it was a large company, the company had to increase its financial leverage which sped up the increase in interest expense from about $10-$20 million to almost $200 million. Exceptional expenses have also been affected as reflected by goodwill impairment and restructuring, acquisition, and integrating expenses. In 2018, it only amounted to $16 million but rose to $440 million in 2019 after the acquisition. In 2020, the effect of the acquisition was still reflected which still increased as the company initially planned to divest in Shoppers and Cub Foods. Interest expense was still high at $170 million while exceptional expenses climbed up to $511 million. Although the increased viability of core operations did not offset the expenses, net loss became lower at -$270 million. Even if it could be too early to tell, the acquisition of Supervalu may be strategic, given the substantial impact on the core operations. Also, despite the pandemic, the company coped with it as net income during the second half became 84% higher than the previous year. Given the current trend, the company may be on the right track.

Meanwhile, 1Q still closed with a net loss at -$1.04 million. Interest expenses and exceptional expenses increased but were minimized by the substantial increase in the core operations. It has been the lowest net loss as the value 1Q 2019 and 2020 amounted to -$19.2 million and -$383.9 million, respectively. If things get better within FY 2021, net income may continue to bounce back in the second half and may increase to $21 million using the average of the previous quarters. As estimated using the Linear Trend Analysis, the value seems to be more realistic and conservative at -$27 million. Although it may still be a net loss, the improvement is visible. It may continue to rise from $28 million to $96 million.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials

Taken from MarketWatch: Quarterly Financials

Return on Asset

From 2009-2018, UNFI's Return on Asset (ROA) has been reasonable and remained above or at least near the ideal level of 5%. The acquisition of two companies in 2013-2014 has helped the company increase its operating capacity and generate more revenue and income to stimulate its growth. Its assets are primarily composed of cash and cash equivalents, fixed assets, inventories, receivables, intangibles which are vital for the company's operations. Upon its acquisition, the values accelerated from $1.3-$1.7 billion to $2.4-$2.5 billion. Despite the substantial increase, earnings went along with it as ROA remained ideal. In 2016-2017, ROA fell to 4%-4.5% but bounced back to 5.6% in 2018 which has proven that the continuous expansion of the company has remained feasible and sustainable.

When FY 2019 opened, the company had one of its largest acquisitions when it bought Supervalu. With this addition to the operations, the assets almost tripled. The dramatic change was most visible in the above-mentioned accounts. Given this, the operating capacity increased further. But the company had to increase its borrowings which sped up the increase in interest expense. It also resulted in higher exceptional expenses such as acquisition and restructuring expenses and goodwill impairment. With this, the company incurred a net loss, so ROA fell drastically to -4%. In 2020, it increased to -3% which may suggest that the company has slowly coped with the overwhelming change in the operations. The continuous improvement in 1Q 2021 may suggest that the company has regained its footing and may continue to get back and soar again for the next quarters. The reopening of the economy and the increase in the consumer's purchasing power may power up the pent-up demand for its products and services. It may stimulate its growth for the next fiscal years.

However, the company must fully regain its momentum and be more prudent with the management of its borrowings. This is crucial for the company's future growth, given the potential increase in the interest rates which is a normal response to the increased economic activities. If the company succeeds, the estimation of an increase from 1% to 3% ROA may be possible. It may still be low and gradual but will be visible in the long-run. The estimation shows a conservative assessment as the positive impact of large acquisitions usually takes a few years before becoming visible and stimulating drastic growth.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials

Return on Equity

From 2010 to 2018, Return on Equity (ROE) has remained between 7% and 10%. It is also noticeable that the ratio remained near ROA which suggests that the balance in the financial leverage of the company was well-managed. The company had almost equal leverage between debt and equity and despite the substantial change in assets, its reliance on the two was maintained. Things went differently when it acquired Supervalu. While ROA and ROE could not be estimated in 2019-2020 due to net loss, it could be seen that the gap between the two widened. It showed that borrowings rose instantaneously which could be seen in the Balance Sheet. Nevertheless, the identical trend of net income to ROA and ROE suggests consistency of viability with the sustainability and increase in assets and equity. Hence, it may still show sound financial health. But as discussed earlier, the company must be more prudent with the management of its borrowings to easily bounce back and avoid future problems with its financials. Since it is estimated that once the economy fully reopens and the pent-up demand powers up its operations, net income may cause both ROA and ROE to increase gradually at first before speeding up and becoming more substantial.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials

What's in Store for the Investors?

Dividends Per Share

Since it went public, the company has never distributed or at least declared a clear plan of dividend payout. It was primarily caused by the company's focus on continuous expansion to stimulate future growth. However, as the company sped up, its acquisition of Supervalu pushed net income downwards and turned out to be a net loss in 2019 and 2020. Also, borrowings rose dramatically and reached $2 billion. Large acquisitions like this, slow down a company's short-term growth due to increased expenditures and financial leverage. The same goes for UNFI. Since short-term growth was hampered and the company had to focus more on managing its borrowings, the ability to pay dividends decreased. Despite its visible improvement and resilience despite the pandemic, borrowings remained high and it still incurred a net loss. Since substantial growth of large acquisitions is expected to speed up in a few years, the distribution of dividend payments shortly is most likely impossible. The company is still on its way to fully regain its footing and go back on its impressive movement. Hence, long-term investors may not expect dividend payments even in FY 2021 despite the assurance of security and stability.

Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow (FCF) can determine the actual adequacy of United Natural Foods, Inc., and the consistency with its viability with sustainability. Over the past decade, FCF has been observed with a generally upward movement. From 2010-2015, it has decreased and became a net cash outflow primarily because it acquired Trudeau Foods and Oregon Ice Cream. Also, the company did not substantially increase its financial leverage which may tell that the company could have relied more on its cash on hand. The cash outflow became an increase in inventories, receivables, and fixed assets which decreased FCF. Since 2016, FCF has remained a net cash inflow. Even if the company had a large acquisition in 2019, its cash inflows remained negative. It was mainly because of the increased earnings and reliance on borrowings which dramatically increased cash inflows. Also, if one will check Funds from Operations (FFO), the actual operations in the Income Statement will focus on actual cash inflows and outflows. Hence, non-cash adjustments will be disregarded and net income will become higher. Since the whole component of FCF focuses on transactions that involve actual cash flows for the period, one can see that the company has remained adequate over the years. As estimated, FCF will decrease in FY 2021. It shows precision due to increased operating assets such as receivables, inventories, and Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) which shows a continuous increase in its operating size. But as expected, the company may have already adjusted its operations and managed its borrowings once the economy fully opens. Hence, FCF may gradually yet consistently move upwards from $177 million to $200 million.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials

Stock Price

There have been a series of ups and downs in the stock price with moderate to high volatility. But since it has reached its resistance level, it has started to move in a downward pattern. Since then, the bearish trend has become more visible. It has started increasing since early November although there were days when it has decreased. When the stock price reached $18.80 last December 8, it has decreased again for the next few days and landed on $15.6 last December 11. The sudden decrease could have been driven by 1Q results. Although the financials showed great improvement and resilience, net loss and the decreased FCF has remained unappealing. Given the momentum of the price, the decrease may continue for the next few days or weeks once it hits the new low point. Nevertheless, the PE Ratio of 7.77 shows the price is undervalued and the current performance of the company suggests that risk is relatively low. A potential investor may only have to spend $7.77 for every gain he may obtain. The PB Ratio of 0.76 confirms the undervaluation and that the price relative to the company's book value is still low and must increase. The contradiction of the movement of the price with the two ratios may be confusing for one to assess the stock. Given this, the price for the next few days or weeks must be observed closely for any potential shift in the direction. Reading more company press releases and market changes to be updated may help in investment decisions.

Catalysts for Further Growth

UNFI and the 2020 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards

Before 1Q closed, the company's risk and safety team was recognized as a gold winner in the 2020 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards. This award was given for the company's effective implementation of risk management and safety measures to its employees and all its stores. This could assure the employees and customers that health and safety measures have been properly observed. It could result in maintained productivity and higher demand as more would be enticed to choose its stores. The increased popularity in this challenging time could result in more inflows from sales and income and partnerships or support from other institutions that promote the same goals.

UNFI as New Grocery Wholesaler to Key Food

Key Food has recently announced that it has chosen UNFI to be its new primary grocery wholesaler. Being in the industry since the 1930s, the new customer is already an established and enduring store in the region. It is timely with the reopening of the economy, an increase in the purchasing power of many customers, and loosening of strict quarantine measures. With this, the new agreement may be a success and benefit both parties. This will increase the company's sales and income. With its increased market presence and popularity, demand may rise and stimulate its operations.

The Reopening of the Economy

The economy has slowly reopened with the loosening of strict quarantine measures. Many businesses have operated again and employment has substantially increased. This may power up the purchasing capacity of many consumers and increase the demand for many products and services. Since UNFI produces more essential and basic goods, its operations did not falter despite the restrictions and now the economy reopens, demand may go higher and revenue growth may be stimulated. The only problem that it has to watch out for is the post-pandemic inflation which may be caused by the pent-up demand for many products and services and increased economic activity. It may push the interest rates upward which may have a substantial impact on its borrowings. But as the company remains prudent with its management, success for the next fiscal years may be achieved.

Key Takeaways

Much has been analyzed and discussed, from its performance and financial health to other external factors that may affect its future growth. With all the points and data provided, is United Natural Food, Inc. a potentially lucrative investment? Does it guarantee success, stability, and security to its stakeholders?

Short-term Investors: Despite the undervaluation as shown by the PE Ratio and PB Ratio, the stock price did not follow as the bearish trend became more apparent. The potential and the strong revenue growth of the company did not seem to outweigh the negative earnings and FCF and the fact that no dividends have been distributed or at least declared yet. Given this, investing as a short-term investor is not ideal right now.

Long-term Investors: The company has never distributed dividend payments. Earnings and FCF were reported as negative values despite the consistent and substantial increase in sales. Borrowings grew dramatically when it acquired Supervalu which caused higher interest expense and exceptional expense. Nevertheless, the company remained adequate and solvent. The development when it started to adjust and manage the newly acquired company has become visible. The operating revenue remained growing faster than the pandemic which showed stronger and efficient core operations despite the pandemic. Exceptional expenses have decreased in the latter part of the previous fiscal year and in 1Q 2021 which showed more realistic reported values. Supervalu could be a big added value which may benefit the company once things get back to normal. If it remains prudent with the management of its borrowings, it may sustain its adequacy and potential viability and remain financially sound. The drastic growth in the operations and its cash inflows may be observed for the next fiscal years. The decision lies in the hands of investors and weighs the possible opportunities and risks that the company shows.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.