Energy Transfer (ET) is still down by almost 50% on a YTD basis, despite a broad market comeback; the S&P 500 is up ~13.4% and the Dow is up ~6.7%. ET has underperformed its peers by a wide margin, including the A-rated Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and has also diverged from the price of oil and oil-related ETFs like the Invesco DB Oil Fund (DBO).

Data by YCharts

In other words, 2020 has been a disaster for ET unitholders. There is no sugar coating it. However, there seems to be some light at the end of the tunnel and now seems to be an opportune time to accumulate ET units, being mindful of the risks, including political like the Dakota Access Pipeline.

The recent 50% distribution cut (from $0.305 per quarter to $0.1525; $0.61 on an annualized basis) is akin to pressing the reset button. It is arguably a step in the right direction that will allow ET to set aside ~$3.5Bn per annum after equity distributions. This move, in conjunction with substantially lower growth CAPEX (2021 budget is anticipated ~$1.3Bn followed by ~$500-700M per year from 2022 onwards), will no doubt assist in ET's organic deleveraging efforts. Some argue that the risk here is what will ET actually end up doing with all this free cash flow. Will they actually pay down debt, as has been communicated to achieve a leverage target of 4 to 4.5x (and therefore maintain a solid investment grade rating), or will they deviate from the plan (e.g. to embark upon M&A activity) and risk losing further credibility?

One thing is for sure; the market will be closely watching ET's debt balance over the coming quarters. In the meantime, there are some tailwinds that should be noted. The COVID-19 vaccine has been approved in several countries, including the USA. In fact, the vaccine is en route to every U.S. state as health officials say they hope immunizations begin today (Monday 14 December). Vaccine optimism is also giving a boost to the oil market, with both Brent and WTI crude in clear upward trajectories:

Source

The price of Brent crude topped $50 per barrel last week for the first time since March, an important milestone, substantive and psychological. In fact, oil is being seen as the "Big Coronavirus Recovery Trade". ET stands to benefit directly with a sustained increase in the price of oil, as around 5% of ET's Adjusted EBITDA is spread/commodity based. However, the biggest gain will come about indirectly, as ET's customers will be in a stronger financial position to honor their fixed fee long-term contracts (i.e. ET's earnings backlog will be safer). What's more, a higher oil price will eventually lead to more Oil & Gas CAPEX spending. Some argue that pipelines will become more valuable given the political opposition to build new ones. After all, it's all about demand and supply.

I wouldn't want to be betting against ET right now. ET is still down a lot this year (it hasn't really recovered from the coronavirus, despite the broader market rally), we have oil-related tailwinds (oil prices are recovering and Goldman Sachs believes that the next commodity supercycle may already be underway) and, importantly, ET has a clear path toward free cash flow. What if ET's new management makes good on their promise to bring debt down "achieving leverage target of 4 to 4.5x and maintain a solid investment grade rating". This promise was reiterated once again in the new December 2020 presentation:

Source: ET 2020 December Investor Presentation, slide 6

While we wait for the deleveraging story to play out, the current distribution yield of 9% is arguably very attractive, both on an absolute and relative basis. Importantly, this attractive income is backed by an exceptionally high distribution coverage ratio of 3-4 times, especially relative to other income options. For example, the S&P 500 dividend yield is ~1.62% and the 10 Year Treasury Rate is ~0.90%. Going forward, I expect yield compression i.e. unit price appreciation, especially if the news on the vaccine front remains positive. Life will eventually get back to normal and so will ET's unit price.

Even though in this article I have talked about oil, it is important to emphasize that ET is highly diversified company in terms of segments (no segment contributes more than 30% of adjusted EBITDA) and geography (assets in all major producing basins in the U.S.). However, in terms of strategic direction, there is a growing presence in natural gas/NGLs/LNG. I am a firm believer in the important role of natural gas in the future energy mix, and ET is already an important player. ET transports ~25% of US natural gas produced and transports more than 25% of US NGLs produced (achieving record NGL volumes in Q3 2020):

Source: ET 2020 December Investor Presentation, slide 9

These are important elements that the market fails to recognize at the moment. Instead, there is excessive fear about the death of fossil fuels (irrational in my view in terms of timeframe, especially as it relates to natural gas), fear about Biden's victory and what that means for the Dakota Access Pipeline, fear about Kelcy Warren's growth ambitions (which might come into conflict with the deleveraging plan), etc. In other words, there is too much fear. In my view, the damage caused by the coronavirus outweighs the potential damage of the aforementioned fears. In other words, many bad things are already priced in and we will eventually recover from the pandemic (the path is finally clear with the vaccine). We also got the distribution cut out of the way (bad PR/optics; it wasn't really necessary but it helps in terms of deleveraging). Since the distribution cut, the unit price is up by around 30%, and, let's not forget, that ET is still down by almost 50% YTD. As ET's management team states we are approaching an "inflection point" as the company is taking significant steps toward "creating more financial flexibility and a lower cost of capital" and expecting to be "free cash flow positive in 2021 after growth capital and equity distributions". Note, in my previous article I had mentioned that "I will keep on holding on and only consider adding more at prices below $5, as I already bought a lot in the $5-8 range". I am revising this statement given all the positive vaccine news and optimism around oil, and I am currently adding more at current prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.