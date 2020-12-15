Risk-Adjusted Performance Of U.S. Domestic Stock Funds

The average of the Lipper Categories are plotted by performance versus risk as measured by the Ulcer Index.

In this article, I look at the performance of up to three of the best funds per Lipper Category since December 2005, as well as during bull and bear markets.

Each month I extract data on over 500 funds using Mutual Fund Observer and categorize the results into about a dozen investment buckets. One reader commented that I had no "Plain Old Regular Vanilla Domestic Stock Funds". I track nearly 100 domestic equity funds, but they didn't "win" out making it into the investment buckets. In this article, I look at domestic stock funds and in future articles will add an investment bucket specifically for them.

Plain Old Regular Vanilla Domestic Stock Funds

I currently track 96 US domestic equity funds in 14 different Lipper Categories using Mutual Fund Observer. Figure #1 shows how the Lipper Categories of the best of these funds have performed during the past 15 years versus the risk (Ulcer Index) to earn these returns. Ulcer Index measures the depth and length of drawdowns and is available through Mutual Fund Observer.

One striking point about Figure #1 is that it doesn't follow the old adage, "The higher the risk, the higher the return." The key takeaway is that Large-Cap, Multi-Cap, and Mid-Cap Growth funds have performed the best while Equity Income funds have had respectable returns for the least risk. Value funds have performed poorly.

Figure #1: Return vs. Risk

Source: Author Using Mutual Fund Observer

The metrics for the Lipper Categories for the past 15 years are shown in Table #1. Martin Ratio is the risk-adjusted return which is calculated as the risk-free return divided by the Ulcer Index. The green shaded area contains the best performing Lipper Categories on a risk-adjusted basis which is for the most part also best performing on an absolute basis. The blue shaded area contains the next best performing categories. The key takeaway is that growth funds have performed best over the past 15 years while core fund have been a distant runner-up with value lagging.

Table #1: Domestic Equity Fund Metrics - 15 Years

Lipper Category Ulcer Index Return Martin Ratio Max DD Yield Large-Cap Growth 12.2 14.8 1.1 -49.5 0.6 Mid-Cap Growth 12.3 14.3 1.1 -50.2 0.0 Equity Income 8.8 10.3 1.1 -38.9 1.4 Multi-Cap Growth 13.0 15.0 1.1 -49.9 0.1 Multi-Cap Core 12.9 10.9 0.8 -49.8 0.9 Large-Cap Core 12.4 9.9 0.7 -48.5 1.4 Small-Cap Growth 14.8 11.4 0.7 -54.4 S&P 500 Index 13.4 9.5 0.6 -51.0 1.5 Mid-Cap Core 13.4 9.4 0.6 -52.8 1.5 Small-Cap Core 14.0 8.4 0.5 -52.7 1.1 Large-Cap Value 14.4 8.2 0.5 -53.4 1.6 Mid-Cap Value 15.3 7.9 0.4 -57.4 2.1 Multi-Cap Value 17.5 7.3 0.4 -57.5 1.9 Small-Cap Value 16.1 6.2 0.3 -55.3 1.8

Source: Author Using Mutual Fund Observer

What About Performance During Bull and Bear Markets?

During bear markets, equity income funds (green) tend to outperform followed by core and growth funds (blue).

Table #2: Bear Market Performance (November 2007 to February 2009)

Lipper Category Return Max DD Equity Income -30.9 -38.9 Large-Cap Core -39.2 -48.5 Large-Cap Growth -40.1 -49.5 Multi-Cap Core -40.4 -49.8 Multi-Cap Growth -40.4 -49.9 Mid-Cap Growth -40.8 -50.2 S&P 500 Index -41.4 -51.0 Small-Cap Value -42.1 -51.7 Small-Cap Core -42.3 -51.9 Mid-Cap Core -42.7 -52.3 Large-Cap Value -43.1 -52.8 Small-Cap Growth -44.5 -54.4 Mid-Cap Value -44.8 -54.7 Multi-Cap Value -46.1 -56.0

Source: Author Using Mutual Fund Observer

During bull markets, growth funds (green) are the best to own followed by core funds.

Table #3: Bull Market Performance (March 2009 to December 2019)

Lipper Category Ulcer Index Return Martin Ratio Max DD Mid-Cap Growth 4.7 21.7 4.6 -18.7 Large-Cap Growth 4.1 21.5 5.1 -17.0 Multi-Cap Growth 5.0 20.2 3.9 -20.8 Small-Cap Growth 6.5 18.5 2.8 -23.0 Multi-Cap Core 4.8 17.9 3.7 -19.9 Mid-Cap Core 4.5 17.2 3.7 -20.7 S&P 500 Index 3.7 16.9 4.5 -16.3 Mid-Cap Value 4.7 16.8 3.5 -21.0 Large-Cap Core 3.5 16.8 4.6 -16.3 Small-Cap Core 6.7 16.1 2.3 -25.0 Multi-Cap Value 5.4 15.9 2.8 -21.2 Large-Cap Value 4.5 15.9 3.5 -18.3 Equity Income 2.8 15.8 5.4 -12.4 Small-Cap Value 6.8 14.6 2.1 -24.8

Source: Author Using Mutual Fund Observer

Best Performing Domestic Stock Funds (Past 15 Years)

I track over 500 funds using Mutual Fund Observer screens based on risk-adjusted returns, MFO Risk, MFO Rating, assets under management, and expenses. MFO Great Owl Classification, Morningstar ratings, Fidelity Fund Picks, Schwab Select lists, and MFO Profiled funds were factored into selection.

Table #4 shows the best performing domestic equity funds that I track over the past 15 years on a risk-adjusted basis. The S&P 500 (SPY) is shown as a baseline fund.

Table #4: Best Performing Funds (Risk Adjusted) - Past 15 Years.

Symbol Name Lipper Category APR MAX DD Ulcer Index Martin Ratio SPY SPDR S&P 500 S&P 500 Index 9.5 -50.9 13.4 0.6 YAFFX AMG Yacktman Focused Large-Cap Value 11.0 -38.4 6.8 1.5 PRBLX Parnassus Core Equity Equity Income 11.4 -35.6 7.2 1.4 PRNHX T. Rowe Price New Horizons Mid-Cap Growth 15.3 -49.9 12.1 1.2 QQQ Invesco QQQ Trust Series Large-Cap Growth 15.1 -49.8 12.4 1.1 PROVX Provident Trust Strategy Large-Cap Core 9.7 -30.0 7.7 1.1 PRWAX T. Rowe Price New America Growth Multi-Cap Growth 13.2 -45.5 10.8 1.1 FBGRX Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Large-Cap Growth 13.9 -48.8 11.7 1.1 VDIGX Vanguard Dividend Growth Equity Income 10.3 -37.9 8.5 1.1 LGILX Laudus US Large Cap Growth Large-Cap Growth 12.9 -45.3 11.0 1.1 FDGRX Fidelity Growth Company Multi-Cap Growth 15.3 -50.3 13.3 1.1 ONEQ Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Multi-Cap Growth 13.0 -51.2 12.9 0.9 PARMX Parnassus Mid Cap Mid-Cap Core 10.0 -45.1 10.6 0.8

Source: Author Using Mutual Fund Observer

What About 2021?

Table #5 contains the funds along with my Rating from worst (1) to best (100) for over 500 funds. Maximum Drawdown (Max DD) and Annualized Return (APR) are for the past two years. Short-term performance includes three-month return and trends. Money flows and relationship to the ten-month moving average are shown as well. The shading represents Lipper Category: S&P 500 (gray), Core (green), Equity Income (blue), Value (red), Growth (yellow).

My rating system is based on Risk, Risk Adjusted Returns, Quality, Momentum, Yield and Consistency. The funds in the table are the ones that I would research further starting at the top of the table if I were looking for a domestic equity fund. Currently, my rating system prefers core, equity and value funds which are below their ten month moving average. Of notable interest are the Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income Fund (DIVO) and VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) because of their yields. Also notable are the rise of the ESG funds.

Table #5: Highest Ranked Funds (Two Year Metrics)

Growth Funds Name Symbol Rank Max DD APR Rtn 3Mon Trend Flow Yield SMA 10 Open? Vanguard Mid-Cap VIMAX 80 -25.7 15.8 11.4 8.8 -8.4 1.5 -4.9 Yes Amplify CWP Enh Div Inc DIVO 80 -17.4 12.0 5.3 5.1 18.6 4.6 -1.7 Yes VictoryShares US EQ Inc Enh Vol Wtd CDC 75 -15.2 9.0 8.7 7.0 0.2 2.6 -0.3 Yes Schwab US Mid-Cap SWMCX 74 -27.1 14.6 12.3 9.3 0.6 1.3 -6.2 Yes Vanguard Div Appr VIG 74 -17.2 15.3 6.3 5.7 -1.1 1.6 -2.4 Yes SPDR S&P 500 Trust SPY 73 -19.5 16.7 3.9 6.0 4.7 1.6 -1.0 Yes Schwab Fund. US Large Company SFLNX 73 -26.1 10.4 8.5 8.7 -1.5 2.3 -8.2 Yes Vanguard Div Appr VDADX 72 -17.2 15.3 6.3 5.7 -1.1 1.6 -2.4 Yes Schwab Fund. US Broad Mrkt FNDB 69 -26.8 10.0 9.1 9.0 -0.9 2.4 -8.7 Yes Fidelity Trend FTRNX 68 -14.8 31.5 3.2 5.9 1.3 0.2 12.1 Yes Vanguard Div Growth VDIGX 68 -17.5 14.7 5.7 5.5 -13.2 1.6 -3.8 No Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight EQWL 67 -22.0 14.1 7.9 8.1 -1.9 2.1 -4.2 Yes Parnassus Core Equity PRILX 67 -16.9 18.9 5.8 5.8 0.3 0.8 1.0 Yes Vanguard Large-Cap VV 67 -19.6 18.0 4.5 6.3 -4.2 1.6 -0.2 Yes Schwab 1000 SNXFX 67 -20.3 17.6 5.1 6.7 0.1 1.6 -0.8 Yes Fidelity US Sustainability FITLX 66 -19.1 17.3 4.1 6.0 5.4 1.1 -1.1 Yes iShares ESG MSCI USA ESGU 66 -19.3 19.0 4.6 6.5 8.7 1.3 0.4 Yes T. Rowe Price New America Growth PRWAX 65 -16.4 31.0 5.7 7.0 -2.3 0.3 10.7 Yes Vanguard ESG US Stock ESGV 65 -19.3 20.8 4.8 6.4 12.8 1.1 1.9 Yes Vanguard Windsor II VWNFX 64 -24.7 13.0 9.1 8.3 -13.7 1.6 -5.9 Yes Schwab US Large-Cap SCHX 63 -20.0 17.8 4.8 6.5 0.8 1.8 -0.5 Yes Columbia Div Inc GSFTX 62 -19.4 11.0 5.6 6.1 2.2 1.8 -6.0 Yes Vanguard Total Stock Mrkt VTSMX 61 -20.9 17.1 5.8 7.0 -10.0 1.4 -1.2 No Hartford Core Equity HGIYX 61 -19.9 18.3 5.6 6.2 1.7 0.8 -2.1 Yes

Source: Author Using Mutual Fund Observer

Closing

My personal opinion is that growth funds, technology in particular, have done well over the past 15 years to the point of being highly valued. I also believe that 2021 will present some buying opportunities in the second or third quarters as the effects of the COVID-induced recession are fully realized.

Stay safe and enjoy the Holidays.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer with an MBA nearing retirement and not an economist nor an investment professional. The information provided is for educational purposes and should not be considered as advice. Investors should do their due diligence research and/or use an investment professional. In September 2019, I began contributing to the Mutual Fund Observer monthly newsletter.