Risk-Adjusted Performance Of U.S. Domestic Stock Funds
I track 63 domestic equity funds in 14 different Lipper Categories.
In this article, I look at the performance of up to three of the best funds per Lipper Category since December 2005, as well as during bull and bear markets.
The average of the Lipper Categories are plotted by performance versus risk as measured by the Ulcer Index.
The highest ranked domestic funds using my rating system are presented with the most recent short-term trend data.
Each month I extract data on over 500 funds using Mutual Fund Observer and categorize the results into about a dozen investment buckets. One reader commented that I had no "Plain Old Regular Vanilla Domestic Stock Funds". I track nearly 100 domestic equity funds, but they didn't "win" out making it into the investment buckets. In this article, I look at domestic stock funds and in future articles will add an investment bucket specifically for them.
Plain Old Regular Vanilla Domestic Stock Funds
I currently track 96 US domestic equity funds in 14 different Lipper Categories using Mutual Fund Observer. Figure #1 shows how the Lipper Categories of the best of these funds have performed during the past 15 years versus the risk (Ulcer Index) to earn these returns. Ulcer Index measures the depth and length of drawdowns and is available through Mutual Fund Observer.
One striking point about Figure #1 is that it doesn't follow the old adage, "The higher the risk, the higher the return." The key takeaway is that Large-Cap, Multi-Cap, and Mid-Cap Growth funds have performed the best while Equity Income funds have had respectable returns for the least risk. Value funds have performed poorly.
Figure #1: Return vs. Risk
Source: Author Using Mutual Fund Observer
The metrics for the Lipper Categories for the past 15 years are shown in Table #1. Martin Ratio is the risk-adjusted return which is calculated as the risk-free return divided by the Ulcer Index. The green shaded area contains the best performing Lipper Categories on a risk-adjusted basis which is for the most part also best performing on an absolute basis. The blue shaded area contains the next best performing categories. The key takeaway is that growth funds have performed best over the past 15 years while core fund have been a distant runner-up with value lagging.
Table #1: Domestic Equity Fund Metrics - 15 Years
|Lipper Category
|Ulcer Index
|Return
|Martin Ratio
|Max DD
|Yield
|Large-Cap Growth
|12.2
|14.8
|1.1
|-49.5
|0.6
|Mid-Cap Growth
|12.3
|14.3
|1.1
|-50.2
|0.0
|Equity Income
|8.8
|10.3
|1.1
|-38.9
|1.4
|Multi-Cap Growth
|13.0
|15.0
|1.1
|-49.9
|0.1
|Multi-Cap Core
|12.9
|10.9
|0.8
|-49.8
|0.9
|Large-Cap Core
|12.4
|9.9
|0.7
|-48.5
|1.4
|Small-Cap Growth
|14.8
|11.4
|0.7
|-54.4
|S&P 500 Index
|13.4
|9.5
|0.6
|-51.0
|1.5
|Mid-Cap Core
|13.4
|9.4
|0.6
|-52.8
|1.5
|Small-Cap Core
|14.0
|8.4
|0.5
|-52.7
|1.1
|Large-Cap Value
|14.4
|8.2
|0.5
|-53.4
|1.6
|Mid-Cap Value
|15.3
|7.9
|0.4
|-57.4
|2.1
|Multi-Cap Value
|17.5
|7.3
|0.4
|-57.5
|1.9
|Small-Cap Value
|16.1
|6.2
|0.3
|-55.3
|1.8
Source: Author Using Mutual Fund Observer
What About Performance During Bull and Bear Markets?
During bear markets, equity income funds (green) tend to outperform followed by core and growth funds (blue).
Table #2: Bear Market Performance (November 2007 to February 2009)
|Lipper Category
|Return
|Max DD
|Equity Income
|-30.9
|-38.9
|Large-Cap Core
|-39.2
|-48.5
|Large-Cap Growth
|-40.1
|-49.5
|Multi-Cap Core
|-40.4
|-49.8
|Multi-Cap Growth
|-40.4
|-49.9
|Mid-Cap Growth
|-40.8
|-50.2
|S&P 500 Index
|-41.4
|-51.0
|Small-Cap Value
|-42.1
|-51.7
|Small-Cap Core
|-42.3
|-51.9
|Mid-Cap Core
|-42.7
|-52.3
|Large-Cap Value
|-43.1
|-52.8
|Small-Cap Growth
|-44.5
|-54.4
|Mid-Cap Value
|-44.8
|-54.7
|Multi-Cap Value
|-46.1
|-56.0
Source: Author Using Mutual Fund Observer
During bull markets, growth funds (green) are the best to own followed by core funds.
Table #3: Bull Market Performance (March 2009 to December 2019)
|Lipper Category
|Ulcer Index
|Return
|Martin Ratio
|Max DD
|Mid-Cap Growth
|4.7
|21.7
|4.6
|-18.7
|Large-Cap Growth
|4.1
|21.5
|5.1
|-17.0
|Multi-Cap Growth
|5.0
|20.2
|3.9
|-20.8
|Small-Cap Growth
|6.5
|18.5
|2.8
|-23.0
|Multi-Cap Core
|4.8
|17.9
|3.7
|-19.9
|Mid-Cap Core
|4.5
|17.2
|3.7
|-20.7
|S&P 500 Index
|3.7
|16.9
|4.5
|-16.3
|Mid-Cap Value
|4.7
|16.8
|3.5
|-21.0
|Large-Cap Core
|3.5
|16.8
|4.6
|-16.3
|Small-Cap Core
|6.7
|16.1
|2.3
|-25.0
|Multi-Cap Value
|5.4
|15.9
|2.8
|-21.2
|Large-Cap Value
|4.5
|15.9
|3.5
|-18.3
|Equity Income
|2.8
|15.8
|5.4
|-12.4
|Small-Cap Value
|6.8
|14.6
|2.1
|-24.8
Source: Author Using Mutual Fund Observer
Best Performing Domestic Stock Funds (Past 15 Years)
I track over 500 funds using Mutual Fund Observer screens based on risk-adjusted returns, MFO Risk, MFO Rating, assets under management, and expenses. MFO Great Owl Classification, Morningstar ratings, Fidelity Fund Picks, Schwab Select lists, and MFO Profiled funds were factored into selection.
Table #4 shows the best performing domestic equity funds that I track over the past 15 years on a risk-adjusted basis. The S&P 500 (SPY) is shown as a baseline fund.
Table #4: Best Performing Funds (Risk Adjusted) - Past 15 Years.
|Symbol
|Name
|Lipper Category
|APR
|MAX DD
|Ulcer Index
|Martin Ratio
|SPY
|SPDR S&P 500
|S&P 500 Index
|9.5
|-50.9
|13.4
|0.6
|YAFFX
|AMG Yacktman Focused
|Large-Cap Value
|11.0
|-38.4
|6.8
|1.5
|PRBLX
|Parnassus Core Equity
|Equity Income
|11.4
|-35.6
|7.2
|1.4
|PRNHX
|T. Rowe Price New Horizons
|Mid-Cap Growth
|15.3
|-49.9
|12.1
|1.2
|QQQ
|Invesco QQQ Trust Series
|Large-Cap Growth
|15.1
|-49.8
|12.4
|1.1
|PROVX
|Provident Trust Strategy
|Large-Cap Core
|9.7
|-30.0
|7.7
|1.1
|PRWAX
|T. Rowe Price New America Growth
|Multi-Cap Growth
|13.2
|-45.5
|10.8
|1.1
|FBGRX
|Fidelity Blue Chip Growth
|Large-Cap Growth
|13.9
|-48.8
|11.7
|1.1
|VDIGX
|Vanguard Dividend Growth
|Equity Income
|10.3
|-37.9
|8.5
|1.1
|LGILX
|Laudus US Large Cap Growth
|Large-Cap Growth
|12.9
|-45.3
|11.0
|1.1
|FDGRX
|Fidelity Growth Company
|Multi-Cap Growth
|15.3
|-50.3
|13.3
|1.1
|ONEQ
|Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index
|Multi-Cap Growth
|13.0
|-51.2
|12.9
|0.9
|PARMX
|Parnassus Mid Cap
|Mid-Cap Core
|10.0
|-45.1
|10.6
|0.8
Source: Author Using Mutual Fund Observer
What About 2021?
Table #5 contains the funds along with my Rating from worst (1) to best (100) for over 500 funds. Maximum Drawdown (Max DD) and Annualized Return (APR) are for the past two years. Short-term performance includes three-month return and trends. Money flows and relationship to the ten-month moving average are shown as well. The shading represents Lipper Category: S&P 500 (gray), Core (green), Equity Income (blue), Value (red), Growth (yellow).
My rating system is based on Risk, Risk Adjusted Returns, Quality, Momentum, Yield and Consistency. The funds in the table are the ones that I would research further starting at the top of the table if I were looking for a domestic equity fund. Currently, my rating system prefers core, equity and value funds which are below their ten month moving average. Of notable interest are the Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income Fund (DIVO) and VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) because of their yields. Also notable are the rise of the ESG funds.
Table #5: Highest Ranked Funds (Two Year Metrics)
|Growth Funds
|Name
|Symbol
|Rank
|Max DD
|APR
|Rtn 3Mon
|Trend
|Flow
|Yield
|
SMA
10
|Open?
|Vanguard Mid-Cap
|VIMAX
|80
|-25.7
|15.8
|11.4
|8.8
|-8.4
|1.5
|-4.9
|Yes
|Amplify CWP Enh Div Inc
|DIVO
|80
|-17.4
|12.0
|5.3
|5.1
|18.6
|4.6
|-1.7
|Yes
|VictoryShares US EQ Inc Enh Vol Wtd
|CDC
|75
|-15.2
|9.0
|8.7
|7.0
|0.2
|2.6
|-0.3
|Yes
|Schwab US Mid-Cap
|SWMCX
|74
|-27.1
|14.6
|12.3
|9.3
|0.6
|1.3
|-6.2
|Yes
|Vanguard Div Appr
|VIG
|74
|-17.2
|15.3
|6.3
|5.7
|-1.1
|1.6
|-2.4
|Yes
|SPDR S&P 500 Trust
|SPY
|73
|-19.5
|16.7
|3.9
|6.0
|4.7
|1.6
|-1.0
|Yes
|Schwab Fund. US Large Company
|SFLNX
|73
|-26.1
|10.4
|8.5
|8.7
|-1.5
|2.3
|-8.2
|Yes
|Vanguard Div Appr
|VDADX
|72
|-17.2
|15.3
|6.3
|5.7
|-1.1
|1.6
|-2.4
|Yes
|Schwab Fund. US Broad Mrkt
|FNDB
|69
|-26.8
|10.0
|9.1
|9.0
|-0.9
|2.4
|-8.7
|Yes
|Fidelity Trend
|FTRNX
|68
|-14.8
|31.5
|3.2
|5.9
|1.3
|0.2
|12.1
|Yes
|Vanguard Div Growth
|VDIGX
|68
|-17.5
|14.7
|5.7
|5.5
|-13.2
|1.6
|-3.8
|No
|Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight
|EQWL
|67
|-22.0
|14.1
|7.9
|8.1
|-1.9
|2.1
|-4.2
|Yes
|Parnassus Core Equity
|PRILX
|67
|-16.9
|18.9
|5.8
|5.8
|0.3
|0.8
|1.0
|Yes
|Vanguard Large-Cap
|VV
|67
|-19.6
|18.0
|4.5
|6.3
|-4.2
|1.6
|-0.2
|Yes
|Schwab 1000
|SNXFX
|67
|-20.3
|17.6
|5.1
|6.7
|0.1
|1.6
|-0.8
|Yes
|Fidelity US Sustainability
|FITLX
|66
|-19.1
|17.3
|4.1
|6.0
|5.4
|1.1
|-1.1
|Yes
|iShares ESG MSCI USA
|ESGU
|66
|-19.3
|19.0
|4.6
|6.5
|8.7
|1.3
|0.4
|Yes
|T. Rowe Price New America Growth
|PRWAX
|65
|-16.4
|31.0
|5.7
|7.0
|-2.3
|0.3
|10.7
|Yes
|Vanguard ESG US Stock
|ESGV
|65
|-19.3
|20.8
|4.8
|6.4
|12.8
|1.1
|1.9
|Yes
|Vanguard Windsor II
|VWNFX
|64
|-24.7
|13.0
|9.1
|8.3
|-13.7
|1.6
|-5.9
|Yes
|Schwab US Large-Cap
|SCHX
|63
|-20.0
|17.8
|4.8
|6.5
|0.8
|1.8
|-0.5
|Yes
|Columbia Div Inc
|GSFTX
|62
|-19.4
|11.0
|5.6
|6.1
|2.2
|1.8
|-6.0
|Yes
|Vanguard Total Stock Mrkt
|VTSMX
|61
|-20.9
|17.1
|5.8
|7.0
|-10.0
|1.4
|-1.2
|No
|Hartford Core Equity
|HGIYX
|61
|-19.9
|18.3
|5.6
|6.2
|1.7
|0.8
|-2.1
|Yes
Source: Author Using Mutual Fund Observer
Closing
My personal opinion is that growth funds, technology in particular, have done well over the past 15 years to the point of being highly valued. I also believe that 2021 will present some buying opportunities in the second or third quarters as the effects of the COVID-induced recession are fully realized.
Stay safe and enjoy the Holidays.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I am an engineer with an MBA nearing retirement and not an economist nor an investment professional. The information provided is for educational purposes and should not be considered as advice. Investors should do their due diligence research and/or use an investment professional. In September 2019, I began contributing to the Mutual Fund Observer monthly newsletter.