AT&T/HBO Max’s endgame is just being overlooked because of how behind it is overall, while Disney has carte-blanche for the opposite reason – both are dangerous assumptions for investors to make.

Yet what is lost in the noise is the striking similarities between the two models as both heavily rely on marquee franchises to help secure long-term success.

Disney took a different “all-in” approach, leveraging its vast IP in a way to build subscribers and protect the theatrical model, something a vocal investor minority hadn’t been sold on.

AT&T blew up the traditional model with HBO Max and felt the industry’s wrath but made the move largely because it needed to gain ground fast to appease its shareholders.

A lot has happened recently in the world of streaming and with the level of big swings we’ve seen it is enough to confuse any investor in the space.

(Credit: Disney)

To say the approaches Disney+ (NYSE:DIS) and AT&T's HBO Max (NYSE:T) have taken in their streaming paths are polar opposites may be an under-statement.

Disney+ is going at it with the precision skill of a surgeon and HBO Max is going at it with the anything goes approach of a daredevil who mid-stunt is slowly realizing the danger involved. Yet for all their differences – and there are significant differences, what may be lost in all of this for investors is down the road, this stunning imbalance will be temporary.

No, I’m not saying HBO Max is going to catch Disney+, but I am saying it will be closer than it looks now. I’d also caution investors in AT&T to be ready for the long haul, while at the same time for Disney’s shareholders to watch out for a few pitfalls that they may not be expecting.

First as always though, some background.

A LOT has happened in the past few weeks – like all of a sudden two sleeping giants woke up, one angry and vengeful, the other relaxed and rested. As a result of this onslaught of rapid-fire news, a lot of people may not really understand what exactly has transpired.

So for those investors, before I future-cast, I really wanted to take some time to break it down as it’s important to explain the impact to shareholders and the industry in general. This wasn’t just a momentary newsbeat – this will have long-lasting effects.

Let’s start with AT&T and HBO Max.

(Credit: HBO Max)

HBO Max’s launch earlier this year was bad – like terrible, horrible, no good, very bad. The reasons seem endless – and while many of them were tied to COVID, many were not.

For example, yes, COVID did delay productions so HBO Max launched with less originals than planned, but HBO Max also launched with very temporary deals for some of its flagship franchises, few to no HD options and most importantly without a deal on Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) and Amazon Fire Stick (NASDAQ:AMZN) – THE two biggest leaders in streaming hardware. On top of that was confusion about which current HBO subscribers were even able to get a free upgrade/log-in.

It was a mess.

Now compare that to Disney+, which outside of an embarrassing “day one” glitch that hindered physical sign-ups, had a solid launch. The company reached goals early and won acclaim (and awards) for its first big original Disney+ series The Mandalorian – a Star Wars spin-off that which was shepherded by one of the original forces that helped launch Marvel’s Cinematic Universe (Jon Favreau).

Talk about combining two worlds.

(Credit: Disney)

The biggest knock against Disney+ was more tied to questions if it really had enough at launch to sustain subscriber interest. In others words was it enough to have the Disney vault plus Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic’s libraries – along with the entire Simpsons collection and a handful of new originals?

Hopefully, after reading that list you can see how absurd of a question that was – but it was still one being asked (largely to stir the pot). And to be clear to date Disney could have stopped there and still not a lost a beat. Disney has the market cornered on nostalgia in a way few ever could. The re-watchability of its catalog is virtually unmatched and if you have kids, the value intensifies.

However, Disney didn’t stop there and it did expand, but I’ll get to that in a second.

The point being for everything HBO Max did wrong, Disney did right.

As a result HBO Max stalled for a while at around 8.5 million subscribers (a number which has since swelled up to 12 million in recent months) and Disney flew out to over 70 million subscribers and as we learned last week has surpassed 85 million.

The race wasn’t close.

So with all of that said, you can see the position AT&T and its investors were in. You had the prestige of HBO, mixed with the iconic catalog of Warner Bros, the IP of DC Comics and the library of Turner Broadcasting and the most you could muster was barely over double-digits in subscribers.

It wasn’t a good look.

And yes, you can get creative and add in all the HBO subscribers which will boost the numbers but even then you are still looking at around half (if that) of what Disney amassed. So AT&T took a page out of Disney’s playbook and took one of its movies earmarked for theaters – Wonder Woman 1984 - and simultaneously gave it to HBO Max for no extra cost for consumers.

Now at the time theaters didn’t seem too upset because they were still getting the film and they were also reportedly getting a share of the streaming profits as a make-good.

Plus it was just one movie.

Yet reports soon began cropping up more Warner Bros. films would be getting the same treatment. As it turned out it was ALL of them with a 2021 release date. Everything from the new Space Jam to the rebooted Matrix now was going day-and-date with theaters and that “revenue cut” was potentially set to vanish.

You could feel the aftershocks across the country.

(Credit: HBO Max)

And then on top of that it was learned AT&T didn’t tip its talent or partners, they found out as the rest of the world found out. Once again – not a good look. As for investors, they were caught in a weird spot because this shift was done clearly to boost subscribers and it clearly will - but will that cancel out the cost of what was being left on the table?

How much can those subscriptions really move the needle?

In some of the cases, these were billion-dollar franchises and the theatrical revenue possible is now being toned down considerably. Was a short-term game worth the long-term implications? And that’s to say nothing of exhibitor reaction which ranged from calm to nuclear.

Disney, which had its investor day long scheduled for last week, got caught in the crossfire and realized it would basically have to be the first to respond. That in turn lit speculation that Disney’s board – which included a small but vocal group of activist investors – would force a similar move. These radical board members wanted Disney to go “all-in” and do largely what Warner Bros. did with HBO Max.

The problem was Disney’s former leader Bob Iger – who is credited with the idea of Disney+ - is still very much around and active in the organization. He believes the course he set his studio up on before handing over the reins to Bob Chapek was the right and most financially sound path.

And as we saw at the investor presentation – Iger’s way won out.

(Credit: Disney)

So while Disney DID go “all-in” on streaming, it did so by utilizing the IP in a different way. Instead of putting it all on streaming and putting the traditional theatrical model out to pasture for good, it would create sustainable series off those franchises to set the table for its theatrical films to become even more can’t-miss and at the same time more profitable.

And that brings us to the present where AT&T is being attacked from all sides and Disney is being praised. In other words, it’s a tale of two companies and your mileage varies based on where your money is invested.

Now that said, for AT&T investors as painful as it is – you need to stay the course.

Believe it or not, the endgame is sound.

I get it, it’s hard and every time you think AT&T can’t make it worse, it does. When analysts call your rival a “death star” and your company “oft-bumbling” it doesn’t make you feel good. Yet here’s what you need to remember, HBO Max has actually made some smart moves that were lost in the overall bombshells of the past few weeks.

For example, remember over the summer DC Comics when held its very well-received “Fan Dome” virtual event? This was an online extravaganza where all of DC’s IP was spotlighted and fans (and investors) could see exactly how it was being utilized across all of AT&T’s brands.

(Credit: DC)

It was a reminder of how powerful DC’s IP was and a reassuring nod that it wasn’t overlooked by AT&T’s board. Soon after we learned more about the various ways HBO Max was utilizing DC titles for content. This ranged from projects like a prequel to the new Batman reboot, a spin-off of a Suicide Squad (expected) favorite and even the long-rumored and heavily anticipated Zack Synder cut of Justice League.

If all of that sounds familiar it should – it’s exactly the same roadmap Disney is following.

Yes, Disney’s is MUCH more vast in scope, but it’s likely Warner Bros./HBO Max’s will soon increase as well and expand past DC. Keep in mind Disney’s presentation was much more than simply a response to HBO Max, it was a response to its shareholders.

It was a pointed message to that vocal minority on the board that were questioning the validity of an approach that had and continues to work so well. You wanted content, how’s this for content? You wanted to see us double-down on the medium, well here you go. Any questions?

It was a deliberate data dump that went so incredibly far in the future it will likely be months or even years before we hear anything else about a large share of the projects. That’s both smart and dangerous because of how unknown the space currently is – and on top of that it’s tipping its hand to rivals.

However, just as HBO Max felt the WB deal had to be made, Disney likely felt the same here.

It all comes down to the current high level of competition and that you have to be loud to make your point now. The other factor is an overall lack of real streaming data/ratings to investors, subscribers and really anyone in the space to determine what is and what is not a hit.

It’s a lot of noise and that noise causes you to overlook some of the striking similarities in business plans. It also blocks out the fact that HBO Max has (slowly) begun to fix its HD problems, has gotten its productions back on track and FINALLY made a deal with Amazon.

Combined it paints a picture for investors about AT&T’s long-term value that is drastically different than the short-term outlook. All of sudden you can see why “oft-bumbling” may have been fitting before but may not be accurate in a mere number of months.

I admit AT&T’s decision to blow-up the traditional model might have been a bridge to far, but remember Paramount tried that approach years ago as did Universal just this Spring – as well as Disney, all to varying degrees.

Paramount’s plan fell flat, Disney’s was done delicately enough to not cause waves and Universal ended up working WITH theaters to cut them into the profits.

Now while it is assumed the Warner Bros. deal will indeed be different from the WW84 deal in that theaters will NOT be cut in, we don’t know that, which is actually what Cinemark’s team said from the onset and why they were so calm and collective in their statement. This was compared to AMC which seems to be ready pick a fight with everyone and anyone – granted if you kept getting kicked while you were down, wouldn’t you?

And just as Warner Bros. had its critics, so does Disney.

While Disney answered the question about content, a new question cropped up about how much is to much? Will 10 Marvel and 10 Star Wars series be overkill? Don’t forget we saw that at the box office the other year when stand-alone film Solo (about the early days of Han Solo) bombed and it was largely attributed to Star Wars overload – and by that point we were only THREE films into the rebooted franchise.

There’s also still the matter of Disney Premium.

The results of this upcharge service that the Mouse tried using with Mulan are still in question. Many tried to use third-party analytics to infer the move to charge $30 extra for access was a bonafide success, only to look foolish when it was revealed the people responsible for that data MISREAD it, leading to an about face.

(Credit: Disney)

Disney announced plans to do it again with the animated Raya and the Last Dragon In March, but given HBO Max’s “no cost” option for its full roster of new films, will anybody pay $30 (or less) for a one movie? For the same price you can get two months of HBO Max and all of the kids content it has on its servers.

I also admit a lot of this can seem nitpicky but regardless it is something investors need to be aware of so they are not lulled into a false sense of security. And that’s also true for HBO Max - while AT&T looks to be correcting some of its problems and down the road seemingly getting its act together, if the company still hasn’t made a deal with Roku by early 2021 it could be right back to square one.

You can’t make this type of massive play and blow up the status quo but then only go half-measure where it counts.

Granted, streaming is the new Wild West and the rules don’t really exist. After all, if Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) can claim a “view” is official after a user watches something for two minutes, anything is possible. The truth is that’s what HBO Max AND Disney+ are both up against as are their competitors so you’ll continue to see these big swings for the foreseeable future.

Although in the end, we will see some type of stabilization – it’s actually already begun.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.