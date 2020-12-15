While several restaurant industry names have taken a beating this year due to COVID-19 related headwinds, Wingstop (WING) has continued to put up incredible numbers and remains one of the top-performing restaurant stocks year-to-date. This outperformance has been driven by high double-digit same-store sales growth and enviable low double-digit unit growth, with the company on track to open another 135 restaurants this year. Given the company's industry-leading margins, ambitious long-term growth plans, and track record of near-flawless execution, the stock remains a go-to name in the sector for investors. However, while the valuation has improved considerably since August, 16x sales is a lot to pay for the company, even if we see another significant beat next year. Therefore, while I continue to see Wingstop as a long-term winner, I don't see enough safety margin to start a position just yet.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Wingstop released its Q3 results in early November and reported another incredible quarter with domestic same-store-sales growth of 25.4%, translating to 2-year stacked same-store sales growth of 37.7%. This is an unheard-of number given that most restaurants would kill for even high single-digit same-store sales growth, suggesting that the stimulus was not the only factor behind the blow-out Q2 results (31.9% same-store-sales growth) and that this growth story is far from matured just yet. Meanwhile, Wingstop's revenue growth rates soared above the sector averages, with quarterly revenue up 28% year-over-year to $64 million. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart below, it was another incredible quarter for Wingstop with same-store sales growth coming in at 25.4%, well above the trailing-twelve-month average (16.6% from Q3 2019 to Q2 2020). However, the focus seems to be on deceleration after listening to the conference call, with same-store-sales down 650 basis points sequentially from a multi-year high of 31.9%. While this is undoubtedly a significant deceleration, it was inevitable with a growth rate this strong. However, if we look at the 2-year stacked growth rate, we can see that 2-year stacked same-store-sales growth remains in a strong uptrend and at nearly double previous levels. In fact, the 2-year stacked same-store-sales growth rate dwarfs any other same-store-sales growth rate in the industry currently and is nearly double that of industry juggernaut Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) at 20.2%. Therefore, I see no reason to get hung on this sequential deceleration.

(Source: Author's Chart)

(Source: Author's Chart)

It is worth pointing out that 2-year stacked same-store-sales growth rates likely one has one direction to go from here, and that's down because the company is up against extremely tough comps year-over-year. However, in the grand scheme of things, a year of deceleration is hardly material to the business. In fact, I would argue that even consistent 15% same-store-sales growth is incredible for a company with average unit growth of over 10% like Wingstop. Just last month, Wingstop announced that it had opened its 1500th restaurant, a major milestone. Even more impressive, the company has trounced its initial guidance for 95 new stores this year, with 43 net new restaurants opened in Q3 alone, and the company on track for 135 at the low end of revised guidance. This is outstanding unit growth considering the massive construction delays due to COVID-19 and is a further testament to the company's ability to under-promise & over-deliver time and time again.

(Source: Company Presentation)

As discussed in the 2020 Investor Day, Wingstop's ultimate goal is for 6,000 plus restaurants globally, intending to become a top-10 restaurant brand. The company noted that it believes it can get 1000 stores in China long-term and has begun to explore this avenue recently, while also opening 4 stores in the UK this quarter with an average weekly sales volume that's consistent with domestic stores. Some analysts who remain bearish on Wingstop point out that the 6,000 restaurants' goal is far too ambitious a target and that the stock is priced for perfection. While I would agree that the stock is not cheap at $130.00, I don't believe that a 6,000 store goal is impossible globally, and I don't think Wingstop even needs 3,000 stores globally for the long-term thesis to pay off massively for investors. Currently, Chipotle has nearly 3,000 stores and requires slightly higher square footage than Wingstop (2,500 square feet vs. 1,700 square feet), and McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) has over 38,000 stores with a much larger footprint as well (4,000 square feet).

(Source: BornDigital.com)

Wingstop's differentiator is that it has a massive amount of its sales that are digital (62% in Q3), and it can offer tuck-in locations in existing markets, as well as much smaller locations that are too small for many of its competitors. In fact, it's already opened its first Ghost Kitchen in Dallas, a concept that could gain considerable traction in urban locations where there isn't room for a 2,500 square-foot restaurant. This is consistent with the company's long-term plans to go 100% digital, and it makes its long-term goal of 6,000 restaurants more attainable, as real estate is much less of an issue when one is hunting down locations of this size for a portion of new locations. Besides, with the cost to open a Wingstop of less than $400,000 and an average unit volume of $1.5 million for restaurants open at least three years, the economics are exceptional for those looking to franchise. Let's take a look at the company's growth metrics below:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As shown above, Wingstop had another exceptional quarter for top-line growth, with Q3 revenue of $64 million, up 28% year-over-year. Digital sales came in at 62% of the total, with a trailing-twelve-month run rate of over $1 billion. Of this revenue, royalty, franchise, and other revenue came in at $28.8 million, a more than 20% increase year-over-year driven by 138 net franchise openings and increased same-store-sales. These exceptional results prompted the company to continue its trend of paying special dividends, with a $5.00 per share special dividend paid out to stockholders as of November 20th. Looking ahead to Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 estimates, Wingstop is expected to maintain its 20%+ plus revenue growth rates, though this will be a slight deceleration from what's been an incredible year. Currently, Q4 2020 estimates are sitting at $65.2 million, with Q1 2021 estimates sitting at $67.2 million.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Moving over to Wingstop's earnings trend, it's been nothing short of exceptional, with a 25% compound annual growth rate since FY2013, assuming the company meets FY2020 annual EPS estimates of $1.24. This is an earnings growth rate that many tech companies would salivate over and remains one of the industry's highest growth rates over the past decade. If we look ahead to FY2021, annual EPS estimates are currently sitting at $1.46, translating to over 17% growth year-over-year. Meanwhile, FY2022 annual EPS estimates are expected to accelerate, with forecasts of $1.84 projecting 26% growth. While these figures are certainly below the 70% growth rate expected in FY2020 ($0.73 vs. $1.24), these are still incredible figures, especially after lapping this kind of growth. Generally, the best-performing stocks are putting up compound annual EPS growth of over 20% consistently, and Wingstop will continue to meet these criteria looking out to FY2022, a bullish sign for the stock.

It's also worth noting that Wingstop is exploring the option of boneless chicken thighs in some test markets to maintain its margin long-term pressure in an attempt to mitigate bone-in wing inflation. The company will also see a minor tailwind to earnings going forward, with $2 million less in annual interest expense after its recent recapitalization. This is because the company has locked in a very reasonable interest rate of 2.84% for the next 7 years.

So, with such a glowing outlook and the potential to more than triple the current store count, why is Wingstop not a buy?

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

While there is no question that Wingstop is a force to be reckoned with in the restaurant industry, the stock continues to trade at a lofty valuation, at a current valuation of 16.6x sales. There is no disputing that the company should trade at a significant premium to its peers, given its industry-leading gross margins of over 70%~. However, typically valuations above 15x sales are reserved for companies with the majority of their revenue being recurring and 40% plus sales growth, not high-margin restaurants benefiting from a considerable base of growing franchise and royalty revenue. This doesn't mean that Wingstop cannot trade higher over the medium-term and long-term and that it needs to drop beneath 14x sales before it can bottom, but I don't see enough of a margin of safety here to enter a new position in the stock. Preferably, I would like to see the stock trade below 14x sales where the stock has found immense buying support in the past two years. Having said that, the market doesn't really care what I think.

(Source: TC2000.com)

If we look at Wingstop's technical picture, we can see that the stock has spent the past few months consolidating and continues to remain in a strong uptrend, easily outpacing even many tech IPOs performance since its IPO debut in 2015. This consolidation is completely normal and healthy for the stock and resembles the consolidation we saw in January through July 2018 when the stock doubled and then paused for six months to shake out some weak hands. Besides, it's also healthy for the valuation, which is now able to play some catch-up. While some investors might be spooked if they're using lower time-frames after a 30% correction from the highs, it's worth noting that Wingstop will remain in a clear bull market if it remains above $109.00, and any pullbacks should merely be considered as noise. In fact, the monthly moving average has been a great place to buy the stock, and this area currently comes in at $112.00.

Wingstop is an exceptional growth story, and I see no reason to get hung up on what is likely to be a material deceleration in same-store-sales growth in FY2021. This is because it was a blow-out year for the company, and it would be near impossible to see continued acceleration with the tough comps Wingstop is up against next year. Given Wingstop's low double-digit annual unit growth, significant white space internationally, and a team that's proven they can execute, I continue to see the stock as a long-term Hold. However, to bake in enough of a margin of safety to put new money to work, I would be looking for a deeper pullback to $112.00 or lower, which would present a low-risk buying opportunity with the stock below 14x sales.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.