JSTC is a diversified, global, all-cap portfolio that follows an index that screens companies based on the Adasina Social Justice Investment criteria (racial, gender, economic, and climate justice).

JSTC is an ETF designed for Social Justice Investors who want to align their portfolios with their social justice values while still maintaining the relationship with their existing financial advisor.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Andrea Longton as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Adasina Social Capital, a Black- and women-owned investment and financial activism firm announced the Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC), an actively-managed ETF that aims to invest in equity securities of companies that possess characteristics Adasina believes meet the investment criteria for investors concerned with social justice.

Given the significant uncertainty in global financial markets, JSTC is poised to deliver a performance advantage in stable markets and downturn protection in an economic downturn.

JSTC packs a one-two punch by compounding two mutually-reinforcing market phenomena into a single product:

ESG positions historically outperform their traditional peers, particularly in periods of economic downturns. Female-managed US funds historically outperform all-male rivals.

In addition to the multiplicative diversification effects related to ESG positions and female-managed funds, JSTC is a poster child for The Social Justice Investor's Alpha: social justice investments have low correlation to traditional investments in times of economic decline, thus offering a diversification benefit that lowers total portfolio risk and increases portfolio resiliency to systemic risk.

The company's gross expense ratio of 0.89% is a shade rich for an actively-managed ETF, but Adasina Social Capital delivers value that few other ETF managers offer: a deep dive into impacted communities to discover investment solutions that directly address injustice. For investors searching for pathways to walk the talk of social justice, the extra basis points are well worth the dedication to communities that are often overlooked and underestimated.

As of December 9, 2020, the top 10 holdings are:

(Source: Adasina ETF)

Adasina Social Justice Index

JSTC invests exclusively in stocks of public companies whose practices in alignment with social justice values. JSTC seeks to track the Adasina Social Justice Index, a global universe of public equities screened for four intersectional issue areas: racial, gender, economic, and climate justice criteria.

Racial Justice - Criteria aim to uproot systems that reinforce, perpetuate, and exacerbate racial inequities. The Index seeks to exclude companies that Adasina determines participate in, or benefit from those unjust systems.

- Criteria aim to uproot systems that reinforce, perpetuate, and exacerbate racial inequities. The Index seeks to exclude companies that Adasina determines participate in, or benefit from those unjust systems. Gender Justice - Criteria aim to ensure safe and fair opportunities for all people, regardless of their gender identity. The Index seeks to exclude companies with policies and practices that Adasina determines do not support gender equity or LGBTQ+ equality.

- Criteria aim to ensure safe and fair opportunities for all people, regardless of their gender identity. The Index seeks to exclude companies with policies and practices that Adasina determines do not support gender equity or LGBTQ+ equality. Economic Justice - Criteria aim to create a fair and equitable financial future for all people and communities. The Index seeks to exclude companies who fail to deal fairly with the public or their employees.

- Criteria aim to create a fair and equitable financial future for all people and communities. The Index seeks to exclude companies who fail to deal fairly with the public or their employees. Climate Justice - Criteria aim to advance the goals of environmental sustainability in partnership with social justice movements. The Index seeks to exclude companies that Adasina determines significantly contribute to climate change, lack environmentally sustainable practices, or negatively impact air and water quality.

The Social Justice Investor Alpha

Social Justice Investments may have a low correlation vis-à-vis their traditional investment peers, particularly in times of economic decline, thus providing a diversification benefit that lowers total portfolio risk and increases portfolio resiliency to systemic risk.

For instance, sustainable funds outperformed traditional peer funds and reduced investment risk during the economic volatility caused by COVID-19. Morgan Stanley reported an analysis of more than 1,800 U.S. mutual funds and ETFs illuminating that sustainable equity funds outperformed their traditional peers by a median of 3.9% in Q1 and Q2 2020. During the same period, sustainable taxable bond funds beat their non-ESG counterparts by a median of 2.3%.

2020 Median Returns

(Source: Morgan Stanley)

Seasoned Management Team

JSTC will be managed by Investment Advisor Toroso Investments, LLC, Sub-Adviser Robasciotti & Associates, and Portfolio Managers Rachel Robasciotti, Maya Philipson, Michael Venuto, and Charles Ragauss, CFA.

Adasina Social Capital is a Black- and Women-owned investment and financial activism firm led by long-time Social Justice Investors Rachel Robasciotti and Maya Philipson. Adasina Social Capital teamed up with ETF industry veterans Michael Venuto and Charles Ragauss, CFA of Toroso Investments to embed time-tested Social Justice Investing criteria into a investment vehicle that everyday investors can access while maintaining their relationships with their existing financial advisors.

Ms. Robasciotti founded Robasciotti & Associates, Inc., doing business as Adasina Social Capital, a registered investment adviser dedicated to transforming wealth into a tool that supports the well-being of people and the planet, in 2004. Maya Philipson joined Adasina in 2006 and leads the firm's business strategy.

While past performance does not guarantee future returns, Financial Times reminds us that female-managed US funds outperform all-male rivals. At the same time, Diverse Asset Manager Institute reminds us that women-owned firms and minority-owned firms punch above their weight, all despite systemic and cultural barriers to success.

Index Backtest Results

While JSTC is newly launched, the Index's backtest results outperformed the FTSE Global All Cap Index, a free-float market capitalization weighted index representing the performance large, mid, and small cap stocks globally, in a three-year historical lookback:

(Source: EQM Indexes)

Asset Allocation

The Index universe begins with approximately 9,000 publicly-traded U.S. and non-U.S. securities, excluding REIT securities. After negative screenings, 891 holdings remain. The index weighting is market cap optimized and is rebalanced semi-annually.

The market capitalization is heavily skewed toward large cap positions (84%) with the remaining balance evenly split between mid cap (8%) and small cap (8%) positions.

(Source: EQM Indexes)

The sector weightings are fairly evenly distributed across sectors, with Information Technology (23%) and Financials (22%) being the most dominant sectors.

(Source: EQM Indexes)

The country weightings are heavily skewed toward US stock (49%).

(Source: EQM Indexes)

Risks

JSTC's primary risks include Recent Events Risk, New Fund Risk, Style Risk, and Market Capitalization Risk:

Recent Events Risk: The U.S. and international markets have experienced significant volatility in the past few months in particular due to the cash flow disruptions caused by the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as a global pandemic. The U.S. market is particularly vulnerable to volatility due to higher prevalence of the novel coronavirus throughout its geography. As JSTC is heavily weighted toward U.S. positions (49%), its performance may be negatively impacted by a slowdown in the U.S. markets if increased COVID-19 surges cascade into significant economic volatility.

The U.S. and international markets have experienced significant volatility in the past few months in particular due to the cash flow disruptions caused by the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as a global pandemic. The U.S. market is particularly vulnerable to volatility due to higher prevalence of the novel coronavirus throughout its geography. As JSTC is heavily weighted toward U.S. positions (49%), its performance may be negatively impacted by a slowdown in the U.S. markets if increased COVID-19 surges cascade into significant economic volatility. New Fund Risk: JSTC is recently organized with no operating history or track record to inform investment decisions.

JSTC is recently organized with no operating history or track record to inform investment decisions. Style Risk: The Index methodology consists of negative screenings with respect to racial, gender, economic, and climate justice, all of which exclude companies based on non-financial criteria. This style may exclude companies that offer financial returns that could have amplified the financial performance of the Fund relative to the market's overall performance.

The Index methodology consists of negative screenings with respect to racial, gender, economic, and climate justice, all of which exclude companies based on non-financial criteria. This style may exclude companies that offer financial returns that could have amplified the financial performance of the Fund relative to the market's overall performance. Market Capitalization Risk: JSTC is heavily skewed toward large cap companies (84% compared to 8% mid-cap and 8% small-cap companies). Because large-cap companies are generally more mature than their smaller peers, large-cap companies tend to deliver relatively slower growth trajectories during periods of economic expansion. Large-cap companies may also be slower to incorporate policy changes to accommodate evolving consumer and investor preferences.

Conclusion

Looking forward, I anticipate that JSTC will outperform its traditional peers, given its multiple comparative advantages of an ESG alpha, a female-managed alpha, and a Social Justice Investor alpha. JSTC also delivers on investors' demands for social justice returns, not only in direct impact, but indirect pressure for companies to pass the Adasina Social Justice Index negative screenings.

Set up for success in both financial earnings and social justice returns, JSTC answers a call from everyday investors who want their portfolio to fight for social justice - without having to leave their relationship with their existing financial advisor. By implementing a methodical approach based on deep relationships with impacted communities, Adasina Social Capital has delivered a powerful investment tool accessible for investors who aren't ready to expand their financial advisor relationship. While we've yet to witness how this investment vehicle will transform an industry in a time of scrutiny and uncertainty, it has already expanded the scope of how analysts and advisors define "returns."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.