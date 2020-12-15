Fire & Flower Holdings Corp.'s (FFLWF) CEO Trevor Fencott on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCQX:FFLWF) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call December 15, 2020 8:30 AM ET

Trevor Fencott

Thank you. So as he said, my name is Trevor Fencott. I’m the President and CEO. And with me today is Nadia Vattovaz, our Executive Vice President, Operations and CFO.

Earlier today, the company published its operational and financial results for the third quarter twenty twenty ended October 31, 2020, and the results are available on the company’s website and on SEDAR.

In terms of the format for today’s conference call, members of our senior team will be providing commentary on the Q3 2020 financial and operational results, then we’ll conclude with the moderated question-and-answer period from equity research analysts that cover Fire & Flower.

Before beginning, we’re required to direct listeners to the cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information that’s included on the MD&A provided on our website and our SEDAR filings. The three key themes for the call today are: first and perhaps most important are milestone achievement of positive adjusted EBITDA; second, our transition to a multi-banner retailer with the acquisition of Friendly Stranger Holdings Corp.; and thirdly our continued adaptation to the new business realities of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So with that in mind, I’ll begin with our operational highlights for the second quarter of fiscal twenty twenty. You’ll recall from our last call that we reported a small adjusted EBITDA loss of zero point three million last quarter. Today, I’m very happy to report that we’ve reached a milestone achievement for the company of positive adjusted EBITDA of one point two million dollars. Positive adjusted EBITDA was achieved with the total revenue for the quarter of thirty three point one million, and that represents a one hundred and forty two percent year-over-year increase.

So we’re demonstrating a very high level of year-over-year growth here. This is a significant achievement and demonstrates our continued track record of delivering on our objectives and our focus will continue to be on positive adjusted EBITDA.

So what contributed to this meaningful change and Nadia will speak further to this in her part of the presentation, is continued optimization of our retail network and a significant amount of growth in both our Open Fields distribution business, the province of Saskatchewan and external revenue from the Retail – Digital Retail and Analytics Platform.

During the quarter, the expansion into the key market of Ontario has been a priority for us. As of today, we are the largest retailer both in Canada and the province of Ontario with 70 stores under four banners with twenty one of those stores alone in the province of Ontario, so quite happy with that expansion.

With our completed acquisition of Friendly Stranger Holdings Corp., we are now a multi-banner retailer with the Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz and Hotbox brands. Acquisition is propelling our growth, especially in the Ontario market, and also adds a great opportunity with accessory shops that are well-established in the Toronto market and we look to maximize this opportunity in a high-margin revenue channel.

Our Ontario real estate strategy continues to see progress with additional retail stores having completed construction or being near completion and are awaiting the final stages of licensing. As we mentioned last quarter, we’re in the final steps of the licensing process in the province of British Columbia. But this has been the case for a very long time now and British Columbia has by far been the slowest jurisdiction in Canada.

However, we remain hopeful to see Fire & Flower enter that market in the near future. We obtained shareholder approval to the amendment of our strategic agreement with Alimentation Couche-Tard. With that approval, the company received an additional ten point three million dollars in proceeds from the exercise of warrants by Couche-Tard. Other alternative revenue channels, including Open Fields distribution and the Hifyre digital retail and analytics platform produced very meaningful growth in our quarter.

So, again, Nadia will speak further to this. But Open Fields alone contributed one million dollars of gross profit to the quarter. I’m going to take some time here to talk about the Open Fields business, because we’ve seen very significant growth in this across all quarters since we began distribution in the province of Saskatchewan, which, as people may recall, was a very early investment of ours. We were there from the inception of legalization.

So we continue to see growth in the Open Fields business and offer exclusive distribution for a number of significant licensed producers in the province. We sell both our own stores, as well as a very large number of other retailers and independents in the province. And Open Fields is a key part of the supply chain in the province of Saskatchewan. This also provide us with the opportunity to be a trusted partner for license producers in testing products and providing data and feedback based on the initial results of products in the market.

So sort of a recap there in Saskatchewan, because there is no government monopoly buying body in the middle. We deal directly with licensed producers and we are, in effect, the listing agent there. So we can help them refine their product strategy. While this is a lower-margin business, we’re seeing a high level of top line revenue growth and are excited about its future opportunities.

On the tech side, for our Hifyre technology business, we also saw significant quarter-over-quarter growth of fifty five point eight percent, producing one point five million of gross profit for the quarter, mostly through our Hifyre IQ data platform, which is monthly and annually recurring revenue on a subscription basis, which is attractive for us.

The impact of COVID-19 on our operations has now been largely normalized within our business. As we continually adapt to these changing realities, we continue to use our Hifyre digital, retail and analytics platform to understand how consumer behaviors and preferences are adapting, both in shopping behaviors and anticipating the types of products that appeal to customers.

E-commerce channels continue to be a strong driver of overall sales, especially with our top quartile customers, and I’ll speak a bit to – in a bit more detail to that on the Hifyre business update later.

Overall, we are very pleased with this quarter, and the milestone achievement of positive adjusted EBITDA is very significant for the company. We continue to expand, deliver on our stated objectives and demonstrate leadership at the largest cannabis retailer in the country.

We will now get into our financial highlights. And I’d like to introduce Nadia Vattovaz, our Executive Vice President of Operations and Chief Financial Officer.

Nadia Vattovaz

Thank you, Trevor, and good morning, everyone. I’m happy to provide a financial overview of Fire & Flower and our operations as released to the markets earlier this morning.

To begin, I’ll remind everyone that Fire & Flower follows a retail calendar with every quarter consisting of 13 weeks. Today, I will be speaking to the quarter ending October 31, twenty twenty. As Trevor had mentioned, we are very pleased to have achieved positive adjusted EBITDA of one point two million during Q3 of this fiscal year.

For the third quarter of fiscal twenty twenty, Fire & Flower recorded total revenue of thirty three point one million at a gross profit of thirty four point seven percent of revenue. If we look back at the same period for fiscal twenty nineteen, revenue was thirteen point seven million at a gross profit of thirty four point seven percent, which represents a substantial increase of one hundred and forty two percent, demonstrating strong year-over-year sales growth.

Between Q2 of fiscal twenty twenty and Q three of fiscal twenty twenty, we saw sequential revenue growth from twenty eight point six million to thirty three point one million, or a fifteen point eight percent increase.

Revenue sources for Fire & Flower come from three primary channels: the retail channel, which is our network of stores across Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and the Yukon Territory; the distribution channel, which is Open Fields Distribution, is a cannabis and accessories wholesaler that sells to both Fire & Flower and third-party retailers in the province of Saskatchewan.

The Hifyre digital, retail and analytics platform proprietary to Fire & Flower, it produces revenue from external clients of the Hifyre IQ data and analytics platform while maximizing sales opportunities to our retail customers.

Breaking down the thirty three point one million in total revenue, retail continues to generate the majority at twenty six point five million, five point one million came from Open Fields distribution and one point five million from Hifyre digital.

Fire & Flower recorded the total gross profit of eleven point five million, or thirty four point seven percent of revenue in Q3. In comparison, total gross profit was four point eight million, or thirty four point seven percent of revenue for the same period during the previous fiscal year ending November 2, Twenty nineteen.

In the retail channel, revenue growth was primarily the result of the expanded retail network of locations, as well as growth and sales of Cannabis 2.0 products. The company had fifty four stores open and operating at the end of Q3 as compared to thirty one at the end of the same period in the previous fiscal year.

Traditional formats such as flower and pre-roll continue to dominate sales and content contribute to top line growth, particularly in large format value options, and sales of Cannabis 2.0 products have increased thirty seven percent from the second quarter.

We saw increased traffic and sales as a result of several successful promotional events, which are an important strategy to drive our retail revenues. We ran promotions during Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and to coincide with company and industry milestones, including the anniversary of our Spark Perks Program and a two-year anniversary of cannabis legalization in Canada.

These promotional activities are an important component in engaging customers through compelling offers to drive additional sales and ultimately build loyalty with our customer base. The Hifyre platform is key in delivering these promotional campaigns. It is a proven differentiator and a powerful tool that allows us to connect directly with the customer and to take a segmented, personalized approach to our marketing messaging, not only during special events, but also throughout our annual consumer marketing calendar.

As of today, the company has more than one hundred and eighty five thousand Spark Perks members. Traditional formats such as dry flower and pre-rolls continue to make up the largest share of sales. We have continued to see growth in cannabis 2.0 product formats, with the most notable increase in the vape category.

Edibles and beverages are largely seen as trip passengers or basket builders, because they usually are attached in the purchase of the flower, pre-roll and vape. The Spark Perks membership program continues to drive revenue. As foot traffic slowed because of COVID-19, the company focused on digitally engaging its customers and one of the limited compliant ways to market to customers in this highly regulated category.

We now speak directly to those one hundred and eighty five thousand members I mentioned and are able to generate high customer lifetime value because of the member program. With this large pool of information on customer behavior, we have evolved our merchandise and in-store service model, which has supported stronger same-store sales, stronger margins and optimized usage of working capital for inventory.

With respect to margin, while we – while we saw total margin dollars increase, we did have a slight decrease in retail margin as a percentage of sales quarter-over-quarter. Several factors were at play. Better margin from 2.0 product helped drive the retail margin up, offsetting this was planned promotional activity and a slightly lower-margin for traditional product, which is primarily Flower due to increased popularity of the bulk format.

We continue to carefully curate assortments that cater to our various communities and markets. The Open Fields distribution channel continues to deliver consistent results. We saw significant increase in revenue from four point three million in 2, twenty twenty to five point one million in Q3 twenty twenty, representing a nineteen point three percent sequential increase.

This increase is attributed to Open Fields growth in the Saskatchewan market, serving both Fire & Flower retail network, as well as external accounts. It is also important to note that although the distribution business carries a lower margin in and of itself, the ability to directly procure product and distribute through our own retail stores certainly assisted in protecting total retail margins.

Hifyre revenue increased fifty five point eight percent sequentially from $29 million at Q2 twenty twenty to one point five million at Q three twenty twenty, as the company increased commercialization of the digital platform subscription and recurring monthly services to external clients.

This activity slowed during the onset of dCOVID-19, but has since picked up significantly since Q2 twenty twenty. Taking the experience gained from the first wave of COVID and with a focus now driven back towards innovation and business development in the Hifyre platform, the company is well positioned to maintain customer engagement, enable online payment, curbside pickup and delivery options, even as the COVID restrictions continue.

A special note, we continue to see an appreciably higher average basket for our Spark Perks members, as well as a higher number of repeat purchases. For this quarter, the average basket size for a Spark Perks member was forty six percent higher than that of a nonmember. Members who reserve our products online through Fastlane spend fifty three percent more than nonmembers in-store and purchased thirty percent more products per transaction.

While we have seen e-commerce transactions through Fastlane normalized to pr- COVID levels, we will continue to monitor how this is trending in the next wave of restrictions. For Q3 twenty twenty, the company recorded a net comprehensive loss of twenty five point seven million or net loss per share of $0.15 on a basic and fully diluted basis.

For the same period last year, the company recorded net comprehensive income of ten point two million, or eight cents per share on a basic basis and seven cents per share on a fully diluted basis. And for Q two twenty twenty, net comprehensive loss was twenty nine million, or 18 cents per share for both basic and fully diluted.

Of the quarter’s loss, a loss on extinguishment and revaluation of debenture conversion options and warrants of fifty three point nine million was incurred. This is a non-cash non-operating item and is a reflection of the impact of the recognition of derivative liability balances for the debenture conversion options on September 15, when the revisions to the debentures were approved.

Offsetting this loss was a thirty five point eight million gain, which was due to the reevaluation of the conversion options and weren’t recognized as derivative liabilities. These are also non-cash non-operating items, resulting from a lower share price at period end. In Q2, Twenty twenty. the revaluation with a loss of eighteen point three million.

On the cost side, finance costs contributed six point one million to the loss in Q3 twenty twenty, as compared to eight point two million in Q2 twenty twenty. This decrease in finance costs quarter-over-quarter is primarily the result of one point seven million of lower accretion expense due to the extension of the terms of the debentures. The reevaluations and a significant portion of finance costs are the drivers of the net comprehensive loss in our nonoperating and non-cash items. We saw strong performance in the underlying operating businesses.

As you may recall from our year-end and quarterly calls this year, we put into motion a restructuring plan and have seen the positive impact of this plan in our business, which has been a key contributor to achieving positive adjusted EBITDA.

General and administrative expenses have increased by one million for Q3 twenty twenty as compared to Q2 twenty twenty. Facilities costs increased point three million as a result of charges related to exiting leases and payroll increased to point two million due to the opening and operation of additional stores in the retail network.

Public company and regulatory fees increased point three million and legal fees increased point two million to support business growth initiatives. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue for the quarter are twenty eight point nine percent of sales, as compared to twenty nine point nine percent of sales in Q2 Twenty twenty.

The improvement demonstrates the focus on cost management in the business. The company has reached its stated goal of achieving positive adjusted EBITDA in the amount of one point two million. As a reminder, adjusted EBITDA is defined as the income or loss for the period removing share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, gains and losses relative to derivative liability revaluations and debt extinguishments, professional fees associated with financing, acquisition and business development activities, impairment charges, restructuring costs, but includes lease liabilities that would have otherwise been excluded from profit and loss due to the application of IFRS sixteen accounting standards. It is important to understand that adjusted EBITDA is not a defined term under IFRS and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

I would like to highlight that the reduction in lease liabilities are deducted to more reasonably approximate the operating performance of the business on a cash basis before the impacts of taxes, financing and capital expenditures. We have seen sequential improvement quarter-over-quarter from Q2 twenty twenty to Q3 twenty twenty of one point five million in adjusted EBITDA, which is primarily due to higher gross profit of one point six million.

The company has recorded tax expense of one point two million as a result of profitable subsidiaries, including Hifyre and Open Fields. There is no tax expense in the comparative quarter. The company maintains a strong cash position and access to capital to satisfy its growth initiatives and debt obligations relative to maturing convertible debentures, especially among capital challenges in the cannabis sector. As at October 31, twenty twenty, cash and cash equivalents were twenty four point seven million.

In the first quarter, the company finalized a borrowing arrangement with ATB Financial for up to $10 million, with an additional auction of five million for non-dilutive credit facility. In doing so, Fire & Flower became the first publicly traded cannabis retailer to secure senior debt financing with a major financial institution, two point five million has been drawn and point one million has been repaid as of the end of Q3.

In the second quarter, the company repaid twenty eight point four million in debentures and the accrued and unpaid interest and received the proceeds of twenty eight million from the new debenture issuance at the end of Q1. In the third quarter, the company received ten point two million from the conversion of warrants at 78 cents a share and in Q4 expect a further eight point seven million from the conversion of warrants at eighty three cents a share.

To summarize, the third quarter fiscal twenty twenty marks the company’s first quarter of achieving positive adjusted EBITDA during a challenging regulatory environment and pandemic. We continue to deliver meaningful revenue to focus on maintaining strong gross margins and managing operating costs. The company continues to adapt and farewell during the challenges of the COVID-19 public health crisis and will maintain focus on retail fundamentals on a store-by-store basis with the objective of delivering positive adjusted EBITDA.

Thank you. And I’ll turn it back to Trevor and look forward to questions from the participants on the call.

Trevor Fencott

Thank you, Nadia. So I’ll take a moment now to provide a little update on our Hifyre platform. So for listeners, that may be new to the Fire & Flower story, Hifyre is our digital, retail and analytics platform that both powers our advanced retail operations, as well as produces an independent external revenue source for us.

Over the last quarter, we’ve refocused the Hifyre business to more deeply power our retail ecosystem through deep digital engagement to ensure the most valuable customer engagement in the industry. So core products within our Hifyre platform now include Hifyre IQ with some of you may be familiar with, many in the cannabis industry know this is the leading data and analytics platform that provides key insights to our external customers; HifyreONE, which is the digital infrastructure that powers our advanced retail operations; Hifyre Reach, which recently launched and provides advanced customer segmentation, half the purchase measurement and an advanced digital advertising platform; and Hifyre Spark, which, of course, houses our Spark Perks program and provides an advanced recommendation engine to tailor the consumer experience to their individual preferences to the game. This is the way we connect – individuate our customer experience.

So during the quarter, as I previously mentioned, we saw significant growth in revenue and gross profit up at one point five million for this part of our business, which is up fifty five point eight percent quarter-over-quarter. In Q1, we had diverted resources away from external revenue generation to focus on continuity of business during the first wave of the pandemic.

However, during Q2 and Q3, we’re able to return to our core objectives and are building continued meaningful momentum, in particular, with the Hifyre IQ part of our platform, which is currently the primary revenue generator for the Hifyre business.

We’re seeing continued traction in the Hifyre IQ platform, where customers now include the majority of Canadian licensed producers, equity research analysts, consulting firms and investment banks. Additional functionality in the platform is being achieved during the quarter. Hifyre continues to build additional market research products, including qualitative products addressing brand loyalty and consumer preferences that will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

Annual recurring revenue will provide a consistent and growth focused high-margin revenue stream within the digital retail analytics platform, which is important to us. As we look towards the next quarter, we’ll be working towards further revenue generation in other products that exist within the Hifyre platform.

The evolution of the Hifyre IQ platform will look towards how we can assist our customers in product development, testing and evaluation as part of their go-to-market strategies, which is a significant competitive advantage for Fire & Flower both in domestic and international markets.

And again, it’s worth mentioning at this point, our vision of us as a tech-enabled cannabis retailer or cannabis retail 2.0 company focuses on two things. We have customers that come into our stores, but we also view our vendor partners as customers. And that’s very important, which service two customer groups instead of just one.

So in terms of metrics for Q three in the Hifyre business, I’d like to share with you the following results. Five point one million of the revenue for the quarter was conducted in digitally-enabled channels, and that is fifteen point six million in digitally-enabled channel revenue for the fiscal year to date.

We added more than 40,000 members to the Spark Perks program and now have more than one hundred and eighty five members in the program, as we mentioned before. Four hundred and forty eight thousand new users visited Fire & Flower website. And again, it’s important to know these are new users and this brings us to almost a million new users to our website for the fiscal year to date.

So you can see the increasing trend. Again, in an industry where reaching customers is a continuing challenge, given the regulatory environment and, of course, now with the pandemic, the fact that we can attract a million new users to – speaks to the power of our Hifyre platform and also our day one strategy of being a digitally-native retailer.

Of our top quartile customers, sixty two percent of all dollar sales to those customers are digitally-enabled, meaning that our strategy of using the Hifyre platform to engage with the most valuable cannabis customers produces positive overall revenue outcomes.

Sharing some updated insights on consumer behavior from our Spark Perks program. Over – overall, 19 percent of HifyreFire & Flower transactions happen through the Hifyre powered digital channels, including FastLane click and collect and e-commerce. On average, Spark Perks members who transact in-store spent 18 percent more than nonmembers. That number rises to fifty three percent with members transact through FastLane and one hundred and twenty percent increase when those members use a delivery service.

On a units per transaction basis, Spark Perks members purchase 11 percent more units in-store and that number rises to forty six percent more units through the Fastlane service. That number, in turn, rises the three point four units per transaction, or eighty six percent increase compared to nonmembers in store.

So we see that Hifyre digital, retail and analytics platform is a key differentiator and value proposition, both for advanced retail operations and as a consumer behaviors adapts with COVID-19 pandemic beyond. Hifyre provides us with a first-mover technology advantage in the space and continues to help us deliver as an innovation leader.

So to conclude our management presentation, I’d like to focus back on the three key themes of today. The first in the game, perhaps our most significant to date, our milestone achievement of positive adjusted EBITDA; second, our transition to a multi-banner retailer with the acquisition of Friendly Stranger Holdings Corp.; and third, our continued adaptation to the new business realities of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So this quarter, despite headwinds from the COVID-19 pandemic and even across the cannabis industry, we continue to grow the business and show both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter revenue growth while ensuring healthy margins.

On the tech-enabled retailer, we’re able to adapt more rapidly and make database decisions within our business and we view this as a key differentiator. As we’ve achieved positive adjusted EBITDA, our laser focus will remain on maintaining this metric.

This concludes the presentation for management. And now, we will move on to the moderated question-and-answer.

David Kideckel

Hi, good morning, and congratulations on your quarter here. Thanks for taking my questions. I want to start off here. I realize this quarter’s ending October thirty first twenty twenty, I just want to know, since the government has implemented additional restrictions, namely the stores must be closed, do you – can you maybe help us figure out for the next quarter, just as a gauge how sales are doing now with your next-day delivery and online ordering as opposed to having brick-and-mortar stores readily available in every key province, especially Ontario? Thanks.

Trevor Fencott

Thanks, David. Maybe Nadia, you could respond some on an operational basis. But for a regulatory perspective, again, we are able to adapt very quickly using Hifyre to whatever the regulatory changes are. But Nadia, you could provide some insight on that.

Nadia Vattovaz

Sure. Thanks. Good morning, David. So I think it’s fair to say that just as a premise, in Ontario, specifically, Toronto is where we have felt the impact of the inability to actually engage with customers in the store directly. We launched curbside pickup and delivery essentially the same day when the regulations came in.

So it’s fair to say that we did see a slowdown in activity. But we have thankfully given the Hifyre platform and our ability to engage our customers. We’ve seen definitely an increase as customers have gotten used to interacting a little bit differently for curbside pickup and delivery.

In Alberta, where the – where it’s really more about reduced occupancy limits, this is really about managing the customer flow. And I think we’ve done that really successfully. We are given, again, Hifyre platform, we’re able to use our tablets and engage our customers as soon as they get in the door build orders for them. So that they can get quickly in and out while respecting the occupancy limits imposed given the pandemic. So I feel like there will be an impact, David. It’s too soon to tell to what extent, but it is reasonable to assume so.

David Kideckel

Okay, thanks. That’s very helpful. Thanks for the color. Moving on here, I just want to get your sense for – across your – all of your Canadian stores, including the acquisition of Friendly Stranger. What would you say are the top three best-selling 2.0 product categories? And within that, if you think if you can just provide more maybe to divide the revenues overall from what the percentages look like of 2.0 products versus 1.0 products? Thanks.

Trevor Fencott

That sounds like a Nadia question.

Nadia Vattovaz

So, we still continue to see Flower just under the 50 percent level in terms of sales and pre-rolls are just under the 20 percent level. So in the traditional formats, it is still substantially the largest component. When it comes to 2.0 products, vapes hands down, David, are the largest component, and other categories fall well below that, because those are really the basket builders. So when you – when you’re thinking about sort of beverages, chocolates, other edibles, et cetera, they fall below. And they we tend to see the concentrate a little bit higher than those.

David Kideckel

Okay, great. Thanks very much. Congrats on the quarter. I’ll hop back in the queue.

Trevor Fencott

Thanks, David.

Andrew Semple

Good morning, everyone, and congrats on the quarter.

Trevor Fencott

Thank you.

Andrew Semple

My first – yes, my first question here, just looking for updates, since you’ve acquired those Friendly Stranger stores. How’s the integration process going? I don’t know if you’d have any comments on whether you’ve been working to put your Hifyre infrastructure behind those stores and whether you’ve seen any tangible results from that today?

Trevor Fencott

Yes. I mean, it’s – I think it’s too early to draw results yet. We are doing the integration. And you’re very – you’re correct that one of the first important parts of the process for us is to get the Hifyre system into those stores, and so we can understand the consumer behaviors and the differences between the types of consumers.

So as you recall, moving to a multi-vendor operation for us was important, because we know that no one brand is going to service the entire cannabis markets. Like we have a pretty good handle using Hifyre on the types of consumers that are out there as a universe. We know which groups are the kind of coveted consumers. We know that one brand is going to probably access all of those groups. So our hope here is that we’re broadening the consumer base. So job one is going to be getting Hifyre in there. And that process is well underway at this point. Nadia, I’m not sure do you want to add some other operational color there?

Nadia Vattovaz

Sure. No, the – getting the Hifyre platform in the stores is priority number one. We have – we’ve embarked on that journey just this past weekend. And I think it’s step one in the overall integration process. We are excited to see what is the differentiator and customer in a customer base and how we speak directly to that customer, Andrew. So I would expect that, like Trevor said, it is too early to tell, but I feel like we’ll get there in the next few quarters.

Andrew Semple

Okay, understood. Thank you for that. My last question, I was wondering if you have any updates on the process as a private distribution in New Brunswick? Any updates to that application?

Trevor Fencott

Yes. That process is still underway with the New Brunswick government. So no official news at this point.

Andrew Semple

I understood. Okay, just a final question here and then I’ll get back into queue. You mentioned promotional activity is one of the reasons that may be held back retail margins from full potential this quarter. This upcoming quarter is obviously the Christmas holiday season. Would it be reasonable to expect some of that promotional activity to continue around the holiday season? But longer-term, would you continue to expect upside to retail margins as cannabis 2.0 products take a larger share of your overall sales mix?

Nadia Vattovaz

Sure.

Trevor Fencott

Yes, Nadia, it seems like you – yes.

Nadia Vattovaz

Okay. Yes, and I think so our strategy really is to own the long weekends and celebratory weekends, Andrew. We have, in fact, launched our 12 days of Christmas promotion a couple of days ago. So I encourage you to take advantage of that. Separately, it’s important to understand that, as a retailer, one will always look to between the balance of adding gross margin dollars and sometimes at the sacrifice of gross margin percentage.

So when we look at the last quarter, we added eight hundred thousand dollars to the gross margin as a result of these promotions and took a one percent decrease in the gross margin percentage. This is a metric that I think is quite successful for the quarter and we would look to continuously add gross margin dollars with these types of promotional activities.

Andrew Semple

Thank you. That’s a good color. Thanks for taking my questions.

Justin Keywood

Hi, good morning, and thanks for taking my call. We’ve seen some what seemed like really good acquisitions recently. And I’m just wondering what the preference is to continue to acquire or perhaps wait for some of the organic license awards?

Trevor Fencott

Yes, I mean, that’s something that we obviously continually examining, but certainly, our approach is very disciplined. So things have to clearly hurt a lot of weighted average cost of capital, things have to be considered, have to be considered immediately accretive and, of course, fit our overall strategic growth plan.

So we have a very kind of disciplined acquisition evaluation, which I think is probably will be borne out in the results of our recent acquisitions. So we’re always looking for those things. I do think that it’s always going to be cheaper to build on your own and organically. The problem with that strategy in a highly regulated environment or sorry, I should say, an uncertain regulatory environment, is that you can’t always count on that.

So we have, I think, a very, very good handle on real estate, working with our partners at Couche-tard for organic growth. However, if you look at things like the Ontario distribution monopoly, by its own admission goes to a cap of five – it can service up to 500 stores.

So, you need to look at things like that in a bigger strategic picture. Well, we’re already at 300 licenses in the province and we’re adding, what is it, now, 80 stores a week or something like that. So they’ve increased the number. You have to kind of weigh the – look, do you acquire strategically, where strategy can sometimes be a timing issue or do you go for both.

So we’re going to try to balance both of those. We know that basically, every dollar that we spend on building a store or ourselves is going to be more sort of efficient than an acquisition, but there are other reasons to do acquisitions. And as long as they meet our disciplined criteria, I think, we’re going to continue to look at them.

Justin Keywood

Makes sense. And on the recent increase in the number of store licenses, does that fit with reality? Because I understand there’s still a backlog and delay as far as issuing some of these new licenses, or are they starting to catch up now?

Trevor Fencott

Well, it maps to some form of reality. I mean, I think it maps to increased activity. But the thing that is more important is what happens with things like lockdown. So, for example, if you go into increased forms of lockdown, you could say that you’re going to issue X number of licenses per week, but they still have to be inspected, right?

And so whether an inspector can attend on site or if they’re continuing to do sort of remote inspections, these are kind of important questions. But again, to us, the more important question is, if you’re granting these licenses, how are they going to be – and you can only purchase in Ontario from the government monopoly, what’s going to happen when you reach 500? Because we saw at previously with the other facility, once they reached capacity, the licensing sort of petered out.

So, again, we believe that we’re in a good position to weather this, because if you look at our existing Ontario footprint at twenty one and we’ve got a pretty good visibility into this accelerated process, we’re going to be able to get fairly close to the limit of 30 licenses, which is the maximum cap in Ontario prior to September one. So again, we feel this acquisition has been an important part in hedging against that, that regulatory risk.

Justin Keywood

That’s helpful. And I just had a question for Nadia, the one hundred eighty five thousand of our Spark Perks members. Just for context, what was that earlier in the year prior to the pandemic?

Nadia Vattovaz

Oh, I can’t. I’d have to go back and specifically look at the numbers. I will say this and I have – the one good thing that has come out of this pandemic is the rapid increase in the Hifyre, the Spark Perks membership base, because really, being able to digitally engage with the customer and allowing them to purchase online and pick up, curbside pickup or get delivery has been critical. So I’d have to go back and look at those numbers from the end of the last year and get those – get that information to you separately.

Justin Keywood

Okay, I appreciate it. I have a hundred thousand down. So that’s absolutely good progression there. It’s accurate. But I appreciate you taking my questions this morning. Thank you.

Endri Leno

Good morning. Congrats on the quarter and thanks for taking my questions. I have a few, actually, but I’ll start with first. I was wondering if you can break down the 11 percent same-store growth that you saw in Q3. How much of it was from traffic and how much of it was from the higher spent per customer or larger basket size or other?

Trevor Fencott

Nadia, I’ll leave you to that one.

Nadia Vattovaz

So, Endri, can you just – can you repeat your question? I just want to make sure I understand it correctly.

Endri Leno

Sure. So I think same-store retail was 11 percent higher year-over-year. So I was wondering if you can break that down in terms of how much of it came from traffic, if you can quantify those numbers, how much was from traffic and how much was due to higher basket size?

Nadia Vattovaz

So I think the majority, Endri, was from traffic. And we saw – we had a very robust promotional calendar during the quarter to specifically drive traffic and people purchasing for, I would say, drive excitement, which drove traffic. I also think we did a couple of other pretty interesting things on the private label side, where we launched our private label, Revity CBD product, as well as we launched a co-brand pre-roll with Decibel for the Qwest brand. And these were all key drivers in terms of traffic, which contributed to same-store sales.

On the basket size, we’ve seen a little bit since COVID, the beginning of COVID, where we saw a jump in the basket size. We saw that stabilized somewhat in Q3, as you know, as people got used to it purchasing within this environment. So I would say, it’s primarily traffic-driven.

Endri Leno

Okay. Thank you. And then in Q4, as you’ve seen more at least online activity, at least in Toronto and in Peel, have you seen any increase in basket I mean, notable enough in Q4? Or would you say that those sales in those regions are not at that level where they would have a large impact?

Nadia Vattovaz

So there’s a couple of factors at play. Go ahead, Trevor.

Trevor Fencott

Well, I was going to say, like it’s very difficult to look at the Q4 stuff at this point, because we’re sort of we’re in it, but also we’re changing extremely rapidly. So not only are things going to sort of different areas of shutdown and almost what seems like a rotating shutdown, it’s very hard to sort of extract individual metrics on it, which, again, we’ve got a pretty good way to do that, but it’s definitely a challenge. But Nadia, if you want to provide more color, that’s fine, too.

Nadia Vattovaz

That’s exactly what I was going to say, Trevor.

Endri Leno

Okay. Okay. No, thank you. Fair enough. Next question. I mean, you mentioned in the notes, in the MD&A that there was increased competition, which was mitigated by some of the factors and the product mix, the factors that you’ve instituted. But I mean, first, if you can quantify, I don’t know if you can, but what would the impact of the competition would have been in isolation of all the other fact – mitigating factors, number one? And then at a broader second part of the question, if you can talk a little bit about what you’re seeing in competitive activity in the provinces that you operate?

Trevor Fencott

So I guess, the first one is fairly straightforward, it’s just – it’s really too difficult to kind of parse out those things in such a dynamic environment and I kind of explain why in answering the second part of the question, which is, when we say, like the competition that we face is multi-layered.

So there’s the traditional competition that we face, which is increasing market entry, number of store – license stores that are going up in various provinces. But even that is asymmetrical, right? So we have kind of a fairly efficient environment in Alberta, where we’re reaching a much more robust market stage. We still have, of course, throttles on in Ontario. Manitoba is also not significantly open and BC just continues to appear stalled still. So that’s the kind of first pieces of the normal retail competition where you have bigger chains starting to emerge, lose more mom and pops.

But the second layer on top of that is the competition we – the direct competition we face from our regulators in some of those jurisdictions, right? So, in Ontario, the direct competition from the OCS, both on the wholesale side as well as on the e-commerce side, it is significant. It’s something that – and they continue to evolve their platform in competition with us. We’ll see that kind of change, I think, over the different provinces. But again, each province is changing almost weekly on that.

So it’s another variable that’s significant and moving a moving target week to week. And I guess the third layer on top of this, the metal layer is, of course, we’re always in competition with the illegal market. And whenever there is an inefficiency in the market, no matter how small, there’s going to be a black market created by that gap. And to the extent that the market is inefficient, we see burgeoning illegal market.

So, I mean, it’s still clearly the case in Ontario that the illegal market is the – I think the last that was like upwards of 80 percent, 75, 80 percent of the markets are still completely illegal. So that’s a huge, huge group to be competing with. And again, to get kind of meaningful data there, it’s also really difficult. So, again, it’s just so there’s so many variables on three different levels, so you’ve got a really difficult matrix to solve for.

Endri Leno

No, thank you for that. But if we can just focus at least on the retail part of it, sort of you’re more kind of direct competition on the legal side, the physical stores. I mean, have you seen any changes there? Has it increased, decreased, any color there, I’d appreciate it?

Trevor Fencott

Again, Nadia, you can add some color to this, if you like. But again, I think that even our legal competition entry is also the Ontario government, right? So that’s legal competition where when they decide to launch same-day delivery in Ontario and Toronto, like that’s a legal market competitor as well as sort of stores opening up next door to us. So I don’t know if you have any more color that you want to add that kind of a on the ground level.

Nadia Vattovaz

So, the only thing I’d add to this is, I think, again, it’s moving so quickly. So, Endri, you could see in various – in submarkets changes as a result of competition moving in and out of that particular market. But I would compare that to retail as a whole.

I think it’s just too difficult between understanding the movements and the product availability, as well as competition and the competition, all three kinds of competition that Trevor mentioned. It’s really too difficult to assert how much relates to a retailer, specifically close to one of your stores.

Endri Leno

Okay. Okay, no, thank you, thanks for that. The next one sort of, I mean, it’s still kind of, I guess, harping a bit more on the same point, but just from a different angle, I’ll say so because you mentioned that several of the factors that you instituted sell merchandise planning, in-store experience, consumer engagement, all of these and 2.0 products. So these offset some of the competition. Which one of these factors would you say had the largest impacts, largest positive impact?

Trevor Fencott

That’s probably better handled by you, Nadia.

Nadia Vattovaz

I think hands down traditional retail efforts, like strong product offerings to the customer and assortment, really understanding and this is where Hifyre – the Hifyre platform is really important for us, because we have great insights into how the consumer and the customer engages with the product and what they buy. And that allows us to iterate pretty quickly and work to provide pretty compelling promotional offerings, as well as specific offerings to our Spark Perks members.

So, these are very kind of traditional retail things to do that I think that we are getting very good at. I would say, Q3 was probably our best performance in that regard. We’re learning very quickly and that is showing through the results.

And I think things like private label, our private label co-branded effort with Decibel Qwest product has been our single. We – since we launched that product that has been the largest pre-roll in the province of Saskatchewan. So, a good product at a good price to the customers that are looking for is, I think, the key differentiator for us.

Endri Leno

Great. Thank you very much. The next couple of questions were kind of like line item questions. So first, G&A increased a little bit Q-over-Q Do you see it increasing in line with revenue growth? Or would you expect it more stable?

Nadia Vattovaz

So the increase – I will take that one, Trevor. So the increase is really commensurate with our store network. So I’m pretty pleased that we have been able to keep what I would call centralized cost pretty stable. And the increases that you’ve seen are really about new stores that have come on Board and then those stores that were partially operational or open midway through the prior quarter, being fully operational in the third quarter.

Endri Leno

Great. Thank you. The next one and I’m sorry, I’m almost done. I have a few ones. But the marketing and promotions, I mean, it’s dropped down quite significantly, as you’ve adapted to the realities, I guess, of the pandemic. But say, once this subsides, say, in late 2021, do you see an increase necessary marketing and promotion? Or do you expect it to kind of continue more online marketing and stay more or less where it is right now?

Trevor Fencott

Well, I think that there is an important regulatory dimension to that, actually. So we want to be very, very efficient with our marketing. And we know that our digital platform is very, very cost-effective. So we’ll continue to kind of leverage that as expected.

But one of the things that’s coming up that is potentially a catalyst for the industry is the federal regulations are going to review in the spring/summer. Now, if that remains on track and again, we don’t know that what the legislative agenda is going to be. But if that was on track, one of the things that’s potentially up for review are the marketing regulations for cannabis.

So, again, we will continue to press our advantage using our digital platform. But to the extent that we’re allowed other opportunities, because things both with COVID sort of normalize and also potentially there’s a regulatory change in the way that we view cannabis, because currently, while it’s regulated in some way like alcohol or don’t use alcohol, in other ways, it’s regulated like tobacco, where the legislative intent is completely different between the two of them.

David Kideckel

Thanks. Just a couple of quick ones for me here. I just want to focus a little bit on the Hifyre. Just given the notable increase in revenue, I think, Nadia, you mentioned around 55 percent. And Trevor, you mentioned as well in the prepared remarks that it’s really helping you now to tune in to consumer preferences to ultimately increase sales and just really helping us understand what your customers are looking for. Just given this, in particular, has been a key part to my investment thesis as an analyst, I’m just wondering if you can maybe highlight any examples of this? And if it’s too early, that’s fine, but just how you intend to monetize this moving forward? Thanks.

Trevor Fencott

So maybe I’ll talk about – Nadia, we could split this and I’ll talk about the Hifyre platform generally and kind of where we want to continue to go with this. And then perhaps you could share some insights – high level insights on how we use it to understand consumer behavior and perhaps purchase more efficiently and then – and things like Decibel operationally.

So on the sort of platform side, as you – as we mentioned, we have sort of four products in the suite now. One of them Hifyre Reach is something that we really created over the past quarters and we’re going to continue to push. So it’s not significant out in Qthree, but I would expect that we’re going to continue to grow that part of the business.

HifyreONE, sort of Hifyre IQ continues to grow. I think that we’re going to continue to push that out, because it’s basically it’s a productized – it’s going to be productized now as with all things digital. It can scale fairly efficiently, that’s by design.

I think that when we look at HifyreONE, which is really our advanced digital retail platform, we are – we quite deliberately sort of focused after our pandemic kind of pivot. We said, look, coming back from this, let’s really drill down deeply. And instead of trying to be broad and scale the – that sort of part of the software, super broadly in a very thin way, which we saw in the competitive landscape for digital and the tech competitive landscape.

We saw competitors there spreading Reach, but in a very, very thin fashion. And similar to all sort of tech companies, we said, “Well, look, the best way to defend against that ubiquitous growth of think platforms is to go very, very deep, because you can’t be thin and be.” So use our digital platform to get a much more deep understanding of our customers, much more deep understanding of our operations to make them more efficient. And that was a very deliberate strategic shift on our part.

So maybe that sort of explains a little bit of what we – what people should expect from us pushing forward. And Nadia, if you can share some of the high level insights that we use or how we use some of this stuff internally.

Nadia Vattovaz

So, on a couple of fronts, and I think the most important front is really, David, understanding the customer. So we spend a fair bit of our efforts and energy mapping customer behavior and customer purchasing patterns to how we decide on what we’re going to promote, how we decide on what we’re going to buy and when. And this, I think, has really translated into a very efficient method for deploying our capital as well. So we’re pretty strategic in how we buy based on that information.

And what that does is that really translates into good, strong margins at a minimal cost in terms of inventory investment and certainly minimal requirements to have to discard that inventory later on because it hasn’t sold well.

So I think, again, these are kind of traditional retail levers to pull. But given the insights that we have, I think, we’ve got there much sooner than most and we otherwise would have without the platform. So, from a buying perspective, it has been tremendously helpful for us.

David Kideckel

Thanks for that. And again, congrats on the quarter.

Trevor Fencott

Thanks, David.

Andrew Semple

Hi, and thanks for taking this last question here. I just want to follow-up on the recently announced at-the-market equity facility. When I look at your current capital position close to $25 million cash on the balance sheet, your April converts are well in the money, your warrant proceeds – you have the warrant proceeds incoming and positive EBITDA contribution from operations. And then I compare that to what your capital needs are for the retail business. Ontario, you’re already near your temporary store cap and BC, it sounds like continued patience is needed there. So, on the balance of all those things, my question is, what – where are you looking to invest? And do you think you need that capital in 2021?

Trevor Fencott

Yes. So I think that the at-the-market really is part of our ongoing initiative to lower our overall cost of capital. As we all know in cannabis, there was a lot of capital available early. However, it was – it’s comparatively expensive. And ultimately, we know that as a company, we have to be responsible to our shareholders in terms of delivering return on invested capital and things like IRR.

So in normal course, we need to lower our cost of capital. It’s an extremely low-cost form of capital compared to sort of traditional things that are out there. And it doesn’t oblige us to – it’s an optionality to it. It doesn’t apply just to do anything. So it was interesting sort of filling some of the comments on that.

For us, we look at it as something that is low cost, that requires some time to accumulate capital with. But again, we’re – at this point, we’ve got a pretty good sense of our plan. We’ve got a very strong strategic partner. And as you say, like it looks, we’ve got a very healthy balance sheet.

Having said that, you must always look at capital when it’s available to you and in the way it’s available to you. That’s just sort of prudent, particularly given the market uncertainty that we’re facing. And for us, we’re going to continue to look for opportunities. We should always be looking for opportunities that again have to hurdle our rigorous internal standards.

And again, these standards are part of the reason why we like having Couche-Tard on our Board, because they are extremely efficient in M&A. And there’s a lot of stuff that we’ve been able to learn working with them not just on real estate, but on a Board level. And so, again, we need to have dry powder available to us and we need to lower our cost of capital from the earlier days. But as I said, it’s an optionality and it’s important to have that kind of optionality with the current uncertainty.

Andrew Semple

Okay, that’s my color. Thank you for that, Trevor.

Trevor Fencott

No problem.

Trevor Fencott

All right. Well, I’d like to thank, everyone, for listening to this call today. I said, we’re very, very pleased with the results of the quarter. The teams work very hard, and I think the results are starting to show. And thank you for the analysts that had very insightful questions.

With that, we will close the call.

