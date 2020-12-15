We see the long-term thesis for GoodRx intact but remain a neutral rating for the next 12 months due to the current valuation.

GoodRx CEO Doug Hirsch went on air for an interview with CNBC to provide his view on the future of the business, including Amazon's impact.

Many analysts have provided their view on the potential business impact from Amazon, but there seem to be disagreements between Wall Street analysts.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) stock has been hit hard in the past weeks, mostly due to the announcement that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) would significantly strengthen its efforts to build its own Online Pharmacy business. This article builds on the previous research provided where we described the GoodRx business, most recent financials pre-IPO and the company's outlook in building a consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. For interested readers, you can find the article here.

Today, we will cover GoodRx's recent Q3 2020 financial results and the news that sent GoodRx stock crashing by more than 20% in mid November, i.e. Amazon's move to enter the online pharmacy business with its launch of Amazon Pharmacy. We will also provide an overview on the most recent analyst coverage, as well as how GoodRx CEO Dough Hirsch responded to the Amazon news in some interviews.

GoodRx's Q3 2020 financial update

GoodRx reported its first set of financial results as a publicly listed company on November 12th. The results are summarized in the figure from the shareholder letter below.

All in all, it was a solid quarter which was still impacted by the COVID pandemic as many consumers were still kept in partial quarantine and not filling in their prescriptions in person at local pharmacies. Despite that impact, growth rates for the GoodRx prescription solutions were still showing solid growth as the company posted a 30% YoY prescription transaction revenue growth rate to $124.4 million, coupled with a 29% increase in monthly active consumers reaching 4.9 million as of Q3 2020. The consumer growth is again showing YoY and sequential quarter on quarter growth, which is a positive sign.

GoodRx's other revenue, which includes contributions from GoodRx's subscription offerings like Gold, pharmaceutical manufacturer solutions, and telehealth offerings, grew by 170% year-over-year to $16.1 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was $53.2 million representing 23% YoY growth, with a slightly lower EBITA margin of 37.8% compared to the prior year quarter, as the growth of telehealth offerings (which carries lower margins) took a larger proportion of the overall revenue. Management also mentioned they increased investments in product development and technology.

Net Loss came in at a negative $50.0 million vs. net income of $19.6 million in the prior year quarter, which was mainly driven by stock-based compensation in connection with the recent IPO.

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash was $1.078 million for the nine months ended September 30th.

Management's guidance for fourth quarter and full year 2020 revenue growth is 31% YoY and 40% YoY, respectively, while adjusted EBITA margin is guided to trend lower compared to prior quarters, but is still expected to be >35% for FY 2020.

In its Q3 shareholder letter, GoodRx also provides another detailed description of its business and the market in which it operates. We can only encourage everyone to read the shareholder letter as it is important to understand the business in its full scope, especially the differences to Amazon and other players in the business.

Amazon accelerates efforts in the pharmacy business

On November 17th 2020, Amazon announced the launch of Amazon Pharmacy, thereby significantly expanding its footprint in the pharmacy business, and sending GoodRx's stock crashing to an all-time low of $33.76 the days after the announcement as fears over the overlap of businesses between GoodRx and Amazon emerged. Below is the current one-month chart for the stock.

There are two main offerings that were announced by Amazon, Amazon Pharmacy (see here: amazon.com/pharmacy) and the Amazon PrimeRx offering (see here: amazon.com/primerx)

With Amazon Pharmacy, customers will have access to prescription medications through the Amazon desktop or mobile app, with unlimited and free two-day delivery for Prime members. This offering is a pure-play on bringing pharmacy online and is a clear sign that Amazon is stepping up its efforts to improve its mail order pharmacy offerings. It is important to mention that this part of the business is not like the core business from GoodRx, which is a price comparison platform and not a mail order pharmacy delivery system (although GoodRx also announced mail order offerings recently - see here).

Things get more comparable between GoodRx and Amazon when we look at the second part of what Amazon announced, i.e. the PrimeRx offering. Amazon describes it as follows:

Prime members can access savings on medications at Amazon Pharmacy when paying without insurance, as well as at over 50,000 other participating pharmacies nationwide. The Amazon Prime prescription savings benefit saves members up to 80% off generic and 40% off brand name medications when paying without insurance. Prime members will have access to their prescription savings at checkout on Amazon Pharmacy... (Source: Amazon press release).

The Amazon PrimeRx offering is much like the GoodRx Gold offering where discounts are offered on generic and prescription drugs with participating US pharmacies, based on a monthly subscription fee, for which GoodRx claims that consumers may get up to 90% of savings for >1,000 prescription medications at over 70,000 participating pharmacies.

We see many similarities but also many differences when comparing Amazon's and GoodRx's offerings. Firstly, GoodRx is mainly a price comparison platform and not an online pharmacy itself, like Amazon. GoodRx enables consumers to find the best prices for their medications while offering additional solutions to further enhance the value proposition, such as with GoodRx Gold or Kroger Rx Savings Club, where consumers can get not only lower prices but additional savings for a monthly prescription fee.

Investors should remember that GoodRx's main driver of revenue is the core prescriptions offering where consumers use the GoodRx price comparison platform to find the lowest price and fill a prescription by which GoodRx receives fees from integrated partners, primarily PBMs, for every filled prescription via a GoodRx code. This part of the overall revenue made up roughly 91% of revenue in the first half of 2020, with strong repeat activity as per the company's S-1 filing. That's excluding the 'Other' revenue portion of GoodRx, which includes the GoodRx Gold solution, Kroger Savings partnership, as well as pharmaceutical manufacturer solutions and telehealth services.

While Amazon's PrimeRx offering is quite similar to the GoodRx Gold offering, it is very different to the core GoodRx price comparison platform. Amazon's PrimeRx surely is much like the Gold offering, but that only covers a very small portion of GoodRx's overall revenue - and this is the only part where the two offerings compete directly. For most other parts, we believe the Amazon and GoodRx services may be complementary in nature. In our view, Amazon seems to be building up the PrimeRx service to gain traction in the retail business (which still represents the bulk of revenues in the US), while building up its own in-house online pharmacy offering, which is likely to be the focus of future investments (e.g. supported by the Pillpack acquisition back in 2018).

The Amazon move may rather become a direct competitive threat to large retail pharmacies like Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) or CVS Health (NYSE:CVS). However, it is also possible that Amazon will still face some larger barriers and challenges in taking over the traditional drug store business, as consumers with frequent purchasing behavior for medications for chronic conditions still tend to be older and more sensitive to the routines and physical nature of their purchasing behavior. We believe there is a larger barrier to convert these people to shop online as their routines of physical store pick-up behavior, as well as the aspect of sharing sensitive health-related information with a giant like Amazon, are major hurdles to crack.

While the Amazon offering seems appealing at first glance, including the over 50,000 participating pharmacies nationwide, not all of them will likely participate in the Amazon offering, especially not the big retail pharmacies that are seeing a direct competitive threat in Amazon, such as Walgreens or CVS Health, let alone Walmart (NYSE:WMT) or other direct competitors to Amazon. We can simply not imagine large quantities of prescriptions being filled with an Amazon PrimeRx discount at a local Walmart store due to the direct competitive nature of the businesses.

Hence, we believe the actual number of participating pharmacies is probably much lower in reality. GoodRx does not have that direct competitive barrier as it, first and foremost, is a price comparison platform that can drive traffic at the local retail pharmacies. GoodRx may even expand its services to include the Amazon Pharmacy as another price point on its platform.

GoodRx CEO responds on CNBC

Almost immediately after the Amazon news was hitting GoodRx's stock, CEO Doug Hirsch went on an interview with CNBC on Nov 18th to provide his view on what the stock market seemed to understand as a direct threat to GoodRx's business. Amongst others, the GoodRx CEO made the following statements:

It's not GoodRx versus Amazon, we actually partner with Amazon. In fact you can use a GoodRx discount at the Amazon Pharmacy. They are going after the mail order pharmacy market, which is about 5% of the prescriptions in America. It's very hard to do. It's not like a one-click experience... and we may actually support them in that because we're a marketplace. The headlines say it’s GoodRx versus Amazon, I say no. GoodRx is a marketplace, Amazon is trying to solve mail-order pharmacy... People perceive it as going head-to-head with us, but it’s not.

In response to the question on the potential threat from Amazon's PrimeRx service, Doug Hirsch noted that in theory consumers could use an Amazon discount at local retailers, while he also highlighted the competitive nature of the businesses and potential barrier that a large retailer like Walmart would be confronted with in case a consumer would present an Amazon discount card to fill a prescription. This is probably one of the most relevant arguments to the entire discussion. You can find the entire 18-minute interview with Doug Hirsch here.

The GoodRx CEO also went on an interview with Jim Cramer on CNBC, where he reiterated his view that both companies are rather complementary in nature and only compete in a small fraction of their offerings. Jim Cramer seemed to agree to most of the comments made by the GoodRx CEO. You can find the interview with Jim Cramer here.

Mixed analysts coverage

While many analysts cover GoodRx's stock, we want to highlight some of the most impactful and most recent research on the company. In October, JPMorgan's analyst Doug Anmuth published a piece on GoodRx with a 'neutral' rating on the stock and a $59 stock price target. Just recently, the same analyst downgraded the stock and provided a $29 price target, representing an almost 50% haircut on his previous price target for the stock (see here). The analyst rating was mostly based on the potential competitive threat from Amazon, citing that GoodRx could be significantly impacted by Amazon PrimeRx over the next few years, including Amazon's free mail delivery offering for Prime members.

JPMorgan's analyst Ammuth sees GoodRx's business impacted mostly in terms of customer growth and its take-rate at PBMs. The analyst also mentioned there could be a negative 7% cut in revenues and 11% of EBITDA in 2021, while the impact may even increase to 30% and 39% by 2024, respectively (see here). Worth to note is that JPMorgan was amongst the lead underwriters on GoodRx's IPO. Hence, the negative analyst coverage does not appear to be any good news at all.

Adding to the negative sentiment, also Deutsche Bank provided an updated, significantly lower price for GoodRx stock, cutting the price target to $31 from $50 with a 'hold' rating (previous rating 'hold'). While the Deutsche Bank note wasn't so much about Amazon, it raised some concerns over the current stock price valuation (see here).

While the negative sentiment clearly dominated recent headlines, there are also some very insightful positive analyses of GoodRx's stock.

On November 18th, right after the Amazon news was announced, Credit Suisse published a research piece with an 'Outperform' rating and a $60 price target for GoodRx, citing a 35% and 40% assumed revenue growth rate for 2021 and 2022, respectively. Credit Suisse specifically pointed to the long-term secular tailwinds supporting the GoodRx core business, as the analysts sees

a potential for Rx Prime to serve as an incremental traffic driver for GoodRx in the short-term.

The research also highlighted some of the potential competitive advantages that GoodRx may have in relation to Amazon's offerings:

As it relates to GoodRx, other PBMs may not be as eager to work with Amazon, yet still look for opportunities to gain market share through the discount card market. As a result, it would not be insurmountable for PBMs to work more closely with GoodRx. In addition, while Rx Prime is available at +50K pharmacies across the U.S., which seems to be inherited from Inside Rx, GoodRx has +70K pharmacies available to consumers plus a number of unique relationships when it comes to working with pharmacies directly. For example, partnering with Kroger as part of the Kroger Rx Savings Club, featuring Walmart’s everyday low - price prescription drugs on the GoodRx platform (despite GoodRx not taking Rx transaction revenue), and working with eight pharmacy chains (vs. two in 2019) in a flu vaccine program... (see here).

The so-called 'blue-sky' scenario from Credit Suisse even puts out an $84 price target, which would mean an almost 100% gain from current levels.

Blue Sky valuation for GDRX is $84 and assumes that GDRX shares trade at 35x our 2022 revenue estimate. This would be primarily driven by larger than expected contributions from adjacent offerings (e.g. GoodRx Gold, Pharma Solutions, Telehealth), better-than-expected take-rate on core prescription offering and further growth in monthly active consumers (see here).

Just very recently, Hedgeye analyst Tom Tobin also published a note on GoodRx putting the stock on his 'Best Ideas' list, while stating that the stock may have as much as 30% to 50% upside potential based on the overall total addressable market and platform narrative for the company (see here).

GoodRx stock jumped as much as 10% in intraday trading following the announcement on December 11th, and closed at $42.65 on Dec 11th. We believe there is truth to both sides of the analysts' views.

While we believe that GoodRx's stock price will recover some of its losses in the next weeks and months, a significant share price appreciation, much like it is described in the 'blue-sky' scenario from Credit Suisse or Hedgeye, would require significant acceleration in business metrics (revenue and consumer growth, as well as profitability) over the next 6 to 12 months and favorable market sentiment, as GoodRx's stock already today trades at a lofty valuation of >30 trailing twelve-month (TTM) price to sales (P/S).

Conclusion

While some of the stock price declines from GoodRx following the announcement of the Amazon Pharmacy launch were certainly justified, we believe that GoodRx's stock may continue to recover some of its steep losses over the next months. Most importantly, the comments from CEO Doug Hirsch provide some perspective to the actual threat from Amazon, and provide a rather soothing view on the future of the company. However, we also believe that there is some truth to the negative analyst notes, and the controversy around GoodRx's stock will probably dominate the discussion for the foreseeable future, unless the business fundamentals show strong upside surprises.

This is especially true based on the current stock price valuation which still sports a lofty >30 TTM P/S ratio as of this writing. Investors should keep an eye on the arguments brought forward in the most recent analyst coverage mentioned in this article as they provide arguments for both the bull and bear case in the stock.

We remain neutral on the stock in the short term, while the fundamental story on long-term platform integration highlighted in our last article on GoodRx remains untouched and should provide above-average stock price returns over the long term (3-5 years).

