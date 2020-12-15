This K-Shaped Recovery Is Not Sustainable

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

The V-shaped recovery has now taken the shape of a K, which represents the stunningly uneven fortunes of the haves and have nots. We will soon see how that impacts the overall rate of economic growth in the first quarter of this year. Without fiscal stimulus for the economy that matches the monetary stimulus fueling the markets, we run the risk of realizing another quarter of economic contraction.

Consumer Price Index

The Consumer Price Index rose 0.2% in November and 1.2% over the past year. Food prices ticked down 0.1% for the month but are still up 3.7% for the year. Energy prices edged higher by 0.4%, due to a rise in fuel oil and natural gas as the weather across the country cooled, but the decline is still nearly 20% over the past year. The core rate also rose 0.2% in November and is now up 1.6% over the past year. Apparel (+0.9%) and transportation services (1.8%) saw meaningful price increases, while used car and truck prices declined 1.3%, which still leaves them up 10.9% over the past year. The bottom line is that the core is still well off the 2.3% rate we saw before the pandemic, and that is the likely target for the Federal Reserve in 2021. If the flood of money that has fueled the stock market's gains this year ever works its way into the hands of the majority of American households, the lack of inflation we see today will no longer be an issue. The Fed will be scrambling to contain it.

Source: BLS.gov

November's inflation data gives us the real (inflation adjusted) average hourly earnings number, which increased 0.1% for the month and 3.2% over the past year. There was no increase in the number of hours worked for the month, but over the past year we have seen that figure rise 1.5%. This results in real average weekly earnings surging 4.7% over the past year. Normally, this would be a fantastic number, but the strength is being manipulated by the huge decline in the number of low-wage service jobs that are no longer included to determine the average. Therefore, it is hard to get excited about this wage increase.

Source: BLS

Initial unemployment claims

As I have been forecasting, the surge in new cases of coronavirus, which has led to renewed restrictions on economic activity, is resulting in an increase in job losses. Initial jobless claims rose 137,000 last week to 853,000, while the consensus was expecting a decline to 720,000. Worse yet, unadjusted claims rose 228,982 to 947,504. The number of unemployed filing under Pandemic Unemployment Assistance rose by 139,375 to 427,609. This brings the total to a three-month high of nearly 1.3 million. We are moving in the wrong direction.

Source: MarketWatch

Continuing claims rose by 230,000 to a three-month high of 5.75 million. The total number of continuing claims under all state and federal programs declined by 1.1 million to just over 19 million, but some of that improvement is misleading, because unemployed workers are exhausting their benefits. Things will get much worse for millions of unemployed in two weeks when all of the programs provided by the CARES Act conclude at year end.

The jobs market is deteriorating again, as we saw in recent payroll data, and with an increasing number of states shutting down indoor dining at restaurants, another 500,000 jobs are at risk.

Source: Department of Labor

Household Net Worth

According to the Federal Reserve's quarterly flow of funds report, household net worth soared $5 trillion (4%) in Q3 to $123.5 trillion. The majority of that increase came from the stock market, while some $400 billion was from the increase in real estate values. That would be great for the real economy if the wealth were not concentrated in the top 1-10%. The wealthiest households tend to save and invest the majority of their increased wealth, whereas the middle and lower classes spend it.

Household debt rose at an annual rate of 5.6% in the third quarter, which was the fastest pace since the fourth quarter of 2007, fueled by home mortgages. Corporate debt rose at a rate of 5% in the third quarter, while federal government increased its debt load at a 9.1% annual rate to $23 trillion. Our debt as a nation and the burgeoning deficits have been disregarded for years because of the low interest rate environment. That will not last forever. If the Fed is successful in achieving its mandate of full employment and stable prices, as indicated by an inflation rate that averages 2% over the long term, then borrowing costs will rise, and the debt that has fueled our consumption for years will suddenly be a very big problem, undermining the paper wealth that overshadows everything else today.

Consumer Sentiment

The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment survey rose in early December to 81.4 from 76.9 in November. That nearly matched the October high before the resurgence in the pandemic. This is surprising considering the deterioration in the job market and increase in economic restrictions, but it looks to be due to the presidential election. Democrats are far more optimistic now than they were before, which more than offset the pessimism from Republicans. I doubt this optimism will win out if the rate of economic growth continues to slow and the case counts, hospitalizations and number of deaths continue to rise.

Conclusion

The good news is that we now have two vaccines for the coronavirus, which are in route to our first responders and the most in need across the country. The bad news is that this will not slow the spread of the pandemic or the increase in hospitalizations that is leading to the growing number of economic restrictions for many months. As a result, the jobs market is starting to deteriorate and that will eventually have a negative impact on the rate of consumer spending growth.

If Congress were in as great a rush to save the recovery as our pharmaceutical and biotech industries were in developing treatments and vaccines to end the pandemic, we would be well positioned. That is not the case today. Millions of Americans face foreclosures, evictions, and bankruptcy at year end if Congress does not act. Thousands of businesses will not survive through year end without additional assistance. At this point, even if another round of targeted stimulus is passed, it will not reach those in need in time to avoid a disastrous outcome.

Lots of services offer investment ideas, but few offer a comprehensive top-down investment strategy that helps you tactically shift your asset allocation between offense and defense. That is how The Portfolio Architect compliments other services that focus on the bottom-ups security analysis of REITs, CEFs, ETFs, dividend-paying stocks and other securities. The Portfolio Architect was defensively positioned at the beginning of this year in anticipation of the bear market that followed, but were you? If not, consider a two-week free trial to see how it may help you be better positioned for the next major turning point in the markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.