We take an in-depth look to see if Delivery Hero with its international standing can deliver more than just hot food.

And a changing economic landscape matched with leveraged balance sheets may mean purchasing market share is no longer viable.

But these ventures burn cash quicker than it takes to order food from your local restaurant.

The dash for cash and expanding market share has been a pivotal objective for multiple new gig economy delivery outfits.

As DoorDash makes its debut on US public equity markets to great fanfare, what better time to size-up one of its biggest international competitors - Delivery Hero.

Introduction

Founded in May 2011, Delivery Hero SE (OTCPK:DLVHF) is the internationally focused multi-brand, new gig home delivery pureplay looking to dominate the global delivery market. With 27,000 full-time employees, of which 1,500 in its hometown of Berlin, Germany, this €19B delivery behemoth is the largest global food network outside of China.

Delivery Hero currently serves 40 global markets, in over 600 cities through 500,000 restaurant partners. On relatively stable footing, the venture has already completed 16 rounds of funding totaling €4.3B. Yet, multiple problems exist for Delivery Hero in terms of its structure, market focus, and strategy. We will endeavor to uncover these here and contrast against the intensifying competitive environment.

Brief Thesis

I remain bearish on Delivery Hero's long-term ability to build a path to profitability, specifically in a changing credit environment coupled with an intensifying competitive backdrop. This opinion extends to the sector which is subject to an intense race to the bottom, aimed at securing market share at the expense of profits and lasting financial stability. With little barriers to entry and possible changes to the regulatory environment as governments start to realize the effects of business models that externalize societal costs while privatizing profits, the new-gig delivery sector will be the subject of continued change over the coming years.

Following DoorDash, Inc.'s (DASH) successful initial public offering catapulting its market cap to $55B, it seems worthwhile to scrutinize its largest global competitor (outside of China) to better understand the competitive landscape. I have also published a post on Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) which continues to be relevant to the sector. I encourage you to review here.

Year to date returns Delivery Hero vs. Grubhub vs. Uber (Source: tradingview)

Overview

In a post SARS-Cov-2 world, caricatured by global lockdowns, social distancing regimes and stay-at-home mandates, year to date returns of a handful of new gig economy mobile pure plays have undisputedly fared well. With Delivery Hero leading the way, its over-the-counter listed securities have delivered +75.46% this year, followed by Uber Inc. (UBER) +66.66% and Grubhub + 42.01%.

These results have been spectacular but continue to be subject to a range of catalysts (loose monetary environment, yield chasing credit backdrop, and stay-at-home narrative) propelling equity valuations sky high.

Brand Portfolio - Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero stands front and center of this debate - the German global food delivery giant has positioned itself distinctly with a myriad of different brands serving several global markets, expanding through a range of ambitious acquisitions as it hunts for critical mass. It is the largest global food network outside of China, at least before DoorDash's recent listing, weighing in at $26.5B. It has adopted a unique strategy to its American competitors - one which raises brand loyalty through numerous brands - as opposed to a single brand strategy developed by Grubhub and DoorDash.

Not unlike its competitors, the German enterprise is looking to expand into other areas, such as delivery of pharmaceuticals and groceries, while trying to establish a leadership position in Asia. The German giant has no presence in the USA nor in the hyper competitive Chinese market, which continues to be Meituan-Dianping's (MEIT) home territory. The company, in its 9 years of existence, has never made a profit - nor demonstrated any lasting plan to profitability, focusing more concretely on an Asia-centric strategy that has seen its operations in the region expand by 170%.

Following the Wirecard AG (OTCPK:WRCDF) fraud scandal which rocked German equity markets, Delivery Hero was catapulted into the spotlight, occupying a prominent position on Germany's DAX30 index. Despite this, clamors from various factions in the investing community have made headlines, citing sustained profitability as a requirement to join.

Competition in the delivery space is intense - with giants like UberEats (2014 San Francisco), JustEat (2001 London), and TakeAway.com (Amsterdam 2001) having carved out a space in the rivalling landscape, other organizations like Glovo (Spain), Deliveroo (United Kingdom) Meituan-Dianping (China), Swiggy (India), and Zomato (India) presently vie for position to capture international markets and investor attention.

The past few years have seen a massive amount of concentration in the sector with numerous newbies arriving, each one with a different iteration of the mobile delivery-as-a-service model, such as weekly meal subscriptions or even delivery first dark kitchens.

Simplified Competitive Overview - Europe

The business model does have various risks - defining a new evolution of capitalism where individuals are hired as independent contractors, often without benefits of traditional employment, and managed remotely by a software application rather than a direct line manager. This underscores the rapidly evolving working environment driven by advanced digitalization of the economy.

These platforms can be spread to a wide range of sectors - such as domestic services, taxi rides, grocery shopping or even trucking - illustrating the future promise ventures like Delivery Hero convey. But workers in the new gig economy - despite benefiting from work-when-you-want lifestyles - make approximately 50% less than traditional employment structures. And in a business model where societal costs such as healthcare, insurance, pension, are externalized while profits are yet to materialize, questions must be raised regarding sustainability, particularly if - in the long term - governments start pushing regulation to counter hidden costs.

With little requirement for physical locations, a contracted-out workforce, and comparably little in terms of ownership of assets, the absence of profitability remains resoundingly questionable.

Simplified Income Statement

Revenue growth, at the forefront of Delivery Hero's strategy, continues to be a crucial element of the corporation's income statement.

Fiscal Period Dec-19 Dec-18 Market Cap $14,859.89 $6,783.60 Highest Stock Price $78.86 $58.23 Shares Outstanding (EOP) 188.697 185.852

Key market data to 2019 - Delivery Hero

Fiscal Period Dec-19 Dec-18 Dec-17 Dec-16 Dec-15 Revenue per Share $7.223 $4.064 $3.404 $1.778 $1.052

Revenue per share to 2019 - Delivery Hero

Revenue per share has grown exponentially - doubling over the 2-year period from 2017. Contrasting this against Grubhub's data, we can see that expansion has followed a similar path, despite Delivery Hero being ~6x larger in size. This is tribute to the sizable total addressable market which continues to expand and evolve.

Fiscal Period Dec-19 Dec-18 Dec-17 Dec-16 Dec-15 Revenue $1,375.00 $756.655 $536.923 $305.802 $180.999 Cost of Goods Sold $1,029.56 $361.661 $205.444 $81.435 $31.948 Gross Profit $345.444 $394.994 $331.479 $224.367 $149.051

Simplified revenue data to 2019 - Delivery Hero

Sales have virtually doubled from 2018, but costs of goods sold have advanced even more prominently - emphasizing the fundamental dilemma with the growth-at-all-costs narrative. Comparably, Grubhub, a much smaller company by market capitalization, has delivered almost like-for-like revenues with half the costs of goods sold. Contrasting the data against DoorDash's previous 2 years of data (below) underscores a few key characteristics:

A rate of annual compound growth higher than both Delivery Hero & Grubhub

~40% gross margins compared to Grubhub (~48%) and Delivery Hero (~25%)

Considerably lower revenue figures ($885M) vs. Grubhub ($1.3B) vs. Delivery Hero ($1.3B) despite a market capitalization ($55B) dwarfing competition.

Fiscal Period Dec-19 Dec-18 Revenue $885 $291 Cost of Goods Sold $523 $228 Gross Profit $362 $63

Simplified revenue data to 2019 - DoorDash

Delivery Hero's margin profile, a function of the revenue data presented above, highlights worrying features of the German delivery giant's hunt for scale:

Gross margins are consistently pitching to the downside as the company grows its business

Operating margins remain negative and inherently volatile

Net margins have recently been propped up by divestments, but the organization remains a recalcitrant loss-maker.

Delivery Hero's margin profile is among the worst in the segment

Fiscal Period Dec-19 Dec-18 Dec-17 Dec-16 Dec-15 Gross Margin % 25.12 52.2 61.74 73.37 82.35 Operating Margin % -38.21 -19.94 -37.82 -25.87 -74.89 Net Margin % 18.7 -5.74 -76.06 -64.64 -147.22

Margin profile to 2019 - Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero's sales efforts have come at a price, weighing on the company's overall finances, and weakening its capital structure. The past 2 years have witnessed selling, general and administrative expenses expand by ~64%, contrasted against Grubhub's (~+38%) and DoorDash (~+293%). Over the past 2 years, Delivery Hero's revenues have expanded by (~81%) outpacing selling, general & administrative expense, which is a positive for the company.

Fiscal Period Dec-19 Dec-18 Dec-17 Dec-16 Dec-15 Selling, General, & Admin. Expense $492.444 $300.228 $266.391 $179.008 $191.619

Expense profile to 2019 - Delivery Hero

Fiscal Period Dec-19 Dec-18 Dec-17 Dec-16 Dec-15 Net Income (Continuing Operations) $-766.556 $-315.24 $-393.37 $-201.79 $-266.33 Net Income (Discontinued Operations) $1,022.44 $267.12 $-18.58 $-3.79 $-9.20 Other Income (Minority Interest) $1.222 $4.55 $3.43 $7.91 $9.06 Net Income $257.111 $-43.45 $-408.40 $-197.67 $-266.47

Net income profile to 2019 - Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero's net income profile is of paramount concern - with losses growing somewhat exponentially as the venture looks to capture swathes of market share across different geographies. Divestment continues to be an attribute of the income statement as the enterprise selectively enters and exits markets.

Simplified Balance Sheet

Delivery Hero's simplified balance sheet showcases a range of distinct features. Over the past years, it has embarked on a spending spree to grow and scale operations, including several acquisitions:

Food delivery startups such as Foody in Cyprus

Dubai-based InstaShop for $360M

Glovo's Latin American business for $230M

Woowa Brothers Korean business for $3.48B for 97% stake in the Seoul based entity

Fiscal Period Dec-19 Dec-18 Dec-17 Dec-16 Dec-15 Goodwill $851.66 $648.91 $844.37 $729.11 $565.96

Goodwill profile to 2019 - Delivery Hero

Goodwill has amassed on Delivery Hero's balance sheet as it continues to purchase assets, not unlike its competitors. A write-down in goodwill, more a question of time than probability, would be material. To juxtapose this against its competitors' balance sheet profile, Grubhub carries $1B in goodwill (on ~$6B of market cap!) while DoorDash solely carries ~$300M. Evidently, Grubhub poses the highest impairment risk given its smaller capitalization.

Fiscal Period Dec-19 Dec-18 Dec-17 Dec-16 Dec-15 Cash, Cash Equivalents, Marketable Securities $777.11 $414.22 $742.48 $241.45 $174.45

Cash stockpile profile to 2019 - Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero has succeeded in firming up its balance sheet with recourse to capital markets on various occasions. It held ~$800M end 2019, primarily used to finance operating expenses. The smaller Grubhub held $425M in its bank account while DoorDash retained $765M end 2019. Each entity retains access to credit allowing continued expansion.

Fiscal Period Dec-19 Dec-18 Dec-17 Dec-16 Dec-15 Total Assets $2,969.67 $2281 $2,423.91 $1,721.62 $1513.56 Total Liabilities $892.44 $443.57 $387.45 $780.485 $679.68 Total Equity $2,077.22 $1837.43 $2,036.45 $941.14 $833.86

Simplified Balance Sheet to 2019 - Delivery Hero

Fiscal Period Dec-19 Dec-18 Dec-17 Dec-16 Dec-15 Other Long Term Assets $536.88 $241.63 $44.615 $15.19 $29.08 Total Long-Term Assets $1914.56 $1284.64 $1519.05 $1396.52 $1302.91

Asset profile to 2019 - Delivery Hero

The intrinsic risk in Delivery Hero's balance sheet, beyond possible future impairments in goodwill, remains growth of its asset base and inherent long-term asset valuation issues. Any future changes in assumptions regarding goodwill or asset valuation would have a marked impact on the German outfit's structure.

Simplified Cash Flow Statement

Delivery Hero recurrently loses money - in its quest for scale, it has never made any profit, nor tangibly demonstrated any ability to do so. This is fully reflected in its simplified cash flow from operations.

Fiscal Period Dec-19 Dec-18 Dec-17 Dec-16 Dec-15 Cash Flow from Operations $-405.33 $-187.25 $-249.23 $-101.26 $-159.98 Cash Flow from Investing $697 $-42.20 $-139.05 $117.93 $-280.46 Cash Flow from Financing $-0.11 $12.05 $886.15 $61.60 $580.94 Net Change in Cash 288.444 -228.896 485.444 74.473 138.694

Simplified Cash Flow Statement to 2019 - Delivery Hero

Only funds raised from capital markets and divestments have provided any surety to the organization's ability to generate cash, underscoring questions surrounding long term financial viability. While the growth narrative continues to be paramount in Delivery Hero's discourse, critically, it has never been able to generate positive free cash flow from operations. Taking last year's data for the 3 ventures paints an interesting picture.

Delivery Hero DoorDash Grubhub Cash Flow from Operations -$405.33 -$467.00 $182.62 Cash Flow from Investing $697.00 -$570.00 -$148.41 Cash Flow from Financing -$0.11 $1,109.00 $129.26 Net Change in Cash $288.44 $72.00 $163.79

Comparative analysis - simplified cash flow statement to 2019

Delivery Hero and DoorDash continue to lose large amounts of cash in day-to-day operations. Grubhub's efforts in generating positive cash flow from operations (+$182M) are laudable.

Delivery Hero generated cash from several divestments as it moves focus from one geography to another. DoorDash and Grubhub continue to be resolutely focused on the North American market.

DoorDash recently raised $1B as it continues its quest to gain market share in North America.

General Overview 2019 Data - Delivery Hero vs. DoorDash vs. Grubhub

General remarks

Scale, despite being an instrumental prerogative for all 3 entities, does not seem to correlate with profitability - the much smaller Grubhub generates more sales per share, has positive free cash flow at lower book and sales multiples than its larger competitors.

All firms tout negative operating margins with non-recurrent revenues from divestments obfuscating Delivery Hero's margins.

Grubhub remains considerably more levered than its two competitors

Grubhub and DoorDash operate primarily in North American markets while Delivery Hero is a truly global firm with a notable tilt towards Asia

Key takeaways

Delivery Hero is a mega-growth digital deliver-it-all player in the consumer discretionary space.

It has a truly global focus, as opposed to its North American competitors, with a leaning towards Asia.

It has never generated any recurrent profits with solely divestments and capital raising being positive contributing factors to free cash flow.

The very nature of its operations - purely international - expose it to considerably foreign exchange & country risk.

The company's scale at all costs has stacked the balance sheet with about $850M of goodwill.

Regulatory forces are likely to play a long-term role in the competitive landscape as governments start to appreciate indirect societal costs of workers from the new gig economy.

Historically, no large technology company, such as Apple, Facebook, or Google, has taken more than 5 years to generate a profit while the German-based company has been operating at a loss for 9 years.

Capital intensive promotional battles to capture market share remain only valid in credit environments flush with cash where finding yield is increasingly difficult. Any changes in monetary environments could create a credit squeeze for these last mile delivery players.

The venture - despite its unique international growth profile - sold its German operations to a competitor last year. Questions abound how Delivery Hero can build a profitable business in Korea, per se, if not capable of operating in its own backyard.

Delivery Hero - the German digital delivery company has seen astronomical growth in a market intensifying with competition. But with possible changes to regulatory settings, inherent risks in a truly international profile, the end to lockdown economies and mutations in credit and monetary environments, this outfit could go from hero to zero. Only time will tell whether the spend-to-the-very-end strategy of market entries and exits, in a quest to find critical scale will deliver investors results while continuing to deliver consumers hot meals.

