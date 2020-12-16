JHI is a bit like BTZ or BIT with a corporate bond focus up and down the credit spectrum but centered on the BB area.

Today we highlight JHI, a fund that has been around a very long time (since the 1970s) with a very strong track record of success. The fund is managed by Manulife Investment and focuses squarely on the corporate debt space with two thirds in the US market and one third outside of the US.

We take a look at what makes JHI tick and the opportunity in the fund today, if any.

Given our prospects and feelings around investment grade corporate debt and high-quality non-investment grade corporate debt, we are widening out our "buy under" threshold as we believe the distribution will be heading a bit lower as the spread in earnings and fund costs tightens a bit. The yield won't come down much but it will be enough for investors to want to swap out. More importantly, we think corporate bond spreads are just too tight here for the risks out there.

John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI)

JHI is a $243M multisector "go-anywhere" bond fund with the majority of the assets in corporate bonds of mid-tier credit quality. It should be noted that CEFConnect classifies the fund in the investment grade category but less than 30% of the holdings are rated as such. The fund invests globally and really should be a global income classification.

Key Facts:

$243M

# of holdings: 271

Leverage: 36.94%

Interest expense: 1.69%

Avg Daily Volume: 22K

Avg Daily Volume $: 360K

Management Fee: 1.04%

Inception date: 1/29/1971

Distribution: Variable / Quarterly

Annualized Distribution on NAV: 7.70%

The Portfolio

CEF Analyzer shows the strongest correlations to funds like MFS Multimarket Income (MMT) and Western Asset Global Corp Defined Opp (GDO).

The chart below shows the correlations of the NAV of JHI compared with two passive corporate bond benchmarks, the iShares iBoxx High Yield (HYG) ETF and the iShares iBoxx Invest Grade (LQD) ETF. You can see the shares are much more correlated to high yield than investment grade but both are strong levels of movement.

Data by YCharts

The portfolio is basically "bulleted" in the middle of the credit spectrum with ~87% of all assets in the B-categories (BBB, BB, and B). Remember, BBB is the lowest rung of investment grade bonds while BB is the highest quality of non-investment grade issues. The fund has less than 7% in CCC or below and unrated.

The second section of the image below shows the asset mix. As we noted above, the fund is mostly corporate bonds (nearly 89%) with a small amount of preferred stocks and term loans.

(Source: Jhancock)

Performance

The reason we like the fund and have it on our optional substitutes list, despite the quarterly distribution, is the long-term performance. The fund at any given point ranks near the top of the investment grade category. But remember, as we just discussed, the fund has a larger portion of the fund in non-investment grade ("high yield"). So it isn't really an apples-to-apples comparison.

(Source: CEFdata.com)

A better comparison would be to some other CEFs that are situated in that BB space. The best funds I believe it compares to is Blackrock Limited Duration (BLW) and Western Asset High Income II (HIX). Both have pieces in the BBB bucket, a large portion in the BB bucket, and then some single B with very little of the extreme junk (CCC or lower).

Data by YCharts

You can see the JHI bests the other two funds. The main reason for that is the long-term maturities in their portfolio compared to HIX and BLW which have short durations.

Below is a long-term comparison of JHI to passive vehicles, HYGand LQD that are 100% corporate bonds - high yield and investment grade. You can see the clear outperformance of JHI over that time period but, of course, with more volatility.

Data by YCharts

But you are compensated for that added volatility. The Sharpe Ratio of the fund is 0.56 while HYG is at 0.45 and a blend (50% LQD and 50% HYG) at 0.59.

The above analysis is done on the NAV. It doesn't take into account any alpha that can be generated from buying at wider-than-average discounts and selling at tighter-than-average and repeating. Even if you can buy at a wider-than-normal discount and simply hold long-term, you are likely to add a few hundreds bps to your overall return and really add to the alpha and improve the Sharpe Ratio.

The Distribution

The most annoying part of this fund is that the distribution payment is quarterly and variable, two things that CEF investors tend to loathe. Most investors in the CEF space tend to want their income consistent and unchanged while receiving a monthly, not a quarterly paycheck.

Previously, most mutual funds operated under the variable and quarterly model. Most bonds pay semi annually but if you bought a few hundred or even a couple thousand, you would likely be receiving a decent amount of income each month. But instead they paid quarterly.

The CEF world began transitioning to a steady and consistent payment system in the late 90s and to a monthly distribution program in the early 2000s. Nearly all of the fixed income CEF space is now a level, monthly distribution as this is what most CEF investors desire for their retirement paycheck replacement plans.

JHI still uses that variable and quarterly system. Most of the time this results in small changes on a quarterly basis and also doesn't result in large cuts (or raises) to the distribution that surprise the investor. Instead, they typically pay out what they earn in terms of net investment income ("NII"). That's evident in the table below where we've highlighted NII production on an annual basis and how much they've paid out in distribution to shareholders. The numbers are very close.

(Source: JHI N-CSR)

The Outlook For The Fund / Sector

The largest question mark and driver for future returns for the fund is the outlook for corporate credit. Most investors tend to own and hold in perpetuity. I'm not wild on doing that. While I will likely always own some investment grade and high yield debt (for example I've owned Blackrock Credit Allocation (BTZ) for nearly 10 years) but I do trim and add opportunistically.

What dictates that opportunism?

Spreads. The spread of a bond is the amount of additional yield it pays over and above the risk-free Treasury rate. So if you have a five-year BBB bond that yields 2.3%, and the five-year Treasury yields 0.39%, then the spread is 1.90% or 190 bps. When spreads are wide, whether in high yield or in investment grade, it's a good time to buy if you have a long-term time horizon. When spreads are tight, the downside risk is high while the upside is tapped out.

Today, investment grade spreads are very tight at 1.52%, very close to the pre COVID-19 levels while high yield spreads are at 4.39% which is also just above the levels in early February. Despite being in a recession and seeing a lot of disruption in the corporate market with many businesses facing bleak prospects and defaults rising.

For me to own investment grade or high yield, and I do own some but its down significantly from this summer with the vast majority in the Core, I would want a large discount to help compensate me for that risk. For now, I prefer mortgages and floating rate loans (a form of high yield) given the larger margin of safety in the latter.

General Comments and Conclusions

JHI is a plain vanilla corporate bond fund with leverage. They are able to borrow at 1.89% (as of April) and invest in BBB-rated securities at 2.35% and BB rated securities at 3.68% and single-B rated at 5.12%. But those numbers are coming down. Leverage costs are coming down as well but not as fast any longer. So the spread between earnings and those leverage costs are tightening which will put pressure on the distribution.

The fund did not have to delever in March with outstanding borrowing down just 3.5% from their October 2019 levels ($85.7M) to their April 2020 ($83.0M). Given the leverage that they are running at, that is surprising.

Data by YCharts

As such, modeling out the earnings we forecast for the fund and regressing against other "like" funds, we think the warranted discount should be wider than the -7% average over the last three and five years. Our "buy-under" discount threshold has been set at -9%, a two percent margin of safety off of the average. We are shifting that out by 150 bps to -10.5% and moving up the sell threshold by a like amount to -4.5%.

The fund serves as a nice space in the corporate bond sector with a relative degree of safety compared to most funds that operate in the same area. The 8.4% yield is very competitive compared to BLW's 7.74% yield (not earned) and HIX's 8.74% (earned).

For now, I will wait until I get a larger discount or wider underlying corporate debt spreads for a better entry opportunity.

