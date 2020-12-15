Introduction

In recent decades, despite rapid improvements in the Indian banking infrastructure and regulatory oversight, banking as a whole still remains severely underpenetrated. Data from CEIC shows that the household debt to GDP currently stands only at 12.4%; this fades in comparison to the penetration of more mature economies such as the US (68%), Canada (103%), France (71%), Japan (64%), or even close EM peer - China (61%). ICICI Bank (IBN) is one of the better-run private sector banks thriving in this attractive landscape, enjoying some fine qualities (superior brand name and heritage, elite capital adequacy ratios, well-diversified banking operations with expertise in both retail banking and corporate banking, relative digital edge, better corporate governance under the new management, etc.) that make it a suitable long-term investment candidate. That said, in the medium term, I see a few risks (some macro-related and some micro-related) that are being underappreciated by the market, and feel that the price has run too far ahead of the fundamentals. Over the last six months, IBN (the ADR that offers 2 ordinary shares of ICICI Bank) has gained ~55%, outperforming the iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA), the Nifty India Financials ETF (INDF), and the S&P 500 (^GSPC).

Source: Yahoo Finance

Considering some of the risks ahead, I remain wary of further outsized gains from current levels. Whilst I’m not outright bearish, in this article, I want to touch upon some of the macro and micro risks that make me less enthusiastic about further upside on IBN.

Pressure on NIMs, loans being repriced at lower levels, CASA not too alluring in a low-rate environment

The Indian banking landscape is currently witnessing excess liquidity in the system and this made it challenging for IBN to arrest the ongoing decline in NIMs, both on an annual basis as well as a sequential basis. As you can see from the chart below, the yield on interest-bearing assets has collapsed at a far greater pace (-92bps YoY decline) than the cost of funding (-84bps YoY). In the current environment, the prospects of yield expansion remain remote. Because of the likely elevated credit risk ahead, IBN has had to strengthen its underwriting standards and tone down its loan exposure to high yield but high-risk loan products or exposure to high credit risk entities. The increase in NPAs also means that there are a lot of interest reversals that have to be taken out of IBN’s NII (net interest income).

Source: IBN

Under normal circumstances, IBN would get a lot of credit for funding a sizeable portion of its liabilities with the low-cost retail CASA (current account savings account) deposits. As per the latest annual report, CASA deposits account for 35% of total funding and 43% of total deposits. But in a low-rate environment, as we are in now, this is less of a competitive edge. Peers that depend on the alternative bulk and wholesale funding market are also seeing the benefits of lower cost of funds because of the surplus liquidity scenario. In the recent earnings call, IBN mentioned that they expect to see the liquidity surplus situation persist until the March quarter.

Sub 40% cost-to-income ratio unlikely to be sustained in the medium term

The cost-to-income ratio is a keenly watched metric in the banking sector as it gives an indication of how effectively a bank juggles its OPEX costs (not credit costs or tax costs) relative to its total income (net interest income plus other income). In India, the best quality private banks are able to keep this at around the 33-40% mark (with the public sector Indian banks, it tends to be more elevated at 50% plus levels). The lower the ratio, the more flow-through a bank is likely to have down to the bottom line. In Q1 and Q2 (March and September), it’s been heartening to see IBN keep these costs well in control, by trimming down their branch and ATM network (IBN shut down 36 branches and 510 ATMs in H1-21 - source: Q2 PPT) and making other adjustments that saw the cost to income dip well below their historic rates of 43% (as a % of total income).

Source: Calculated by the writer using data from the 10-K and 10-Q

That said, these OPEX tailwinds are unlikely to last, and you’re likely to see costs ramp up in the coming quarters on account of the ongoing tech investment, higher employee count, and higher infrastructure and administrative costs tied to improved business momentum. We’ve already seen some evidence of this in the September quarter with non-employee expenses growing by 28% q-o-q and overall OPEX growing by 10.5% q-o-q. I would be very surprised if they continue to maintain the cost to income at sub-40 levels and would expect this to trend closer to the historic number of 43% over the next few quarters.

Asset quality stress ahead

In the world of banking, when the credit cycle turns, asset quality pressures don’t spike immediately, and only tend to appear with a lag. Considering the deleterious impact of the health pandemic this year, prima facie, the headline numbers on IBN’s asset quality in the September quarter (IBN reports on a March year-ending basis) looked fine. In the table below, gross and net NPAs have declined annually as well as sequentially, whilst the provision coverage has gone up.

Source: IBN

But dig a little deeper, and you’ll realize that IBN is not out of the woods, and the asset quality stress in fact may only be getting started. Firstly, the gross NPA does not include about INR14 billion of NPAs that the Indian supreme court had asked to be not recorded as NPA until further notice (source: IBN earnings call). Add that figure back, and the gross NPA is on par with the June quarter of about INR 404 billion, and the Gross NPA% goes up to 5.36%. As you can see from the table below, additions to the gross NPA have been rising at a much faster pace than what the bank is recovering. In September, NPA additions were up nearly INR20 billion from the June quarter whilst recoveries/upgrades/etc. were only about INR 12 billion.

Source: IBN

In addition to that, net restructured loans increased by 12% from the June quarter to the September quarter (source: IBN PPT). Going forward, one can expect the gross NPAs to spike up from the current run rate of over INR404 crore. This is so, because, until 31st August, a lot of these loans were protected by a moratorium period (these loans continued to be classified as standard loans). With the moratorium having expired on 31st August, you will see stress being reflected in the December and March quarter numbers, and quite possibly even spill over to the June quarter next fiscal. In the corporate segment, loans rated BB and below are at particular risk of being downgraded; management also mentioned that retail and credit cards overdue are currently about 4% higher than the pre-COVID trend, so there could be likely stress here too (source: Q2 earnings call).

Admittedly, IBN has been prudent in building its provisions over the last two quarters to deal with the potential stress ahead, but I’ve also seen a few bulls suggesting that FY2020/2021 earnings number of Indian banks could be boosted by potential provisioning release from the balance sheet. Considering the elevated stress risks ahead, I don’t foresee this as my base-case scenario (especially for IBN) and expect the provisioning to remain elevated as NPA additions continue. This means an important chunk of the pre-provisioning profits in the quarters ahead will likely be directed towards provisions buffers. The asset quality stress is expected to hit not just IBN but other Indian banks as well. S&P Global Ratings expects sector NPLs to trend up from current levels of 8% of gross loans to 10-11% of gross loans within the next 12-18 months.

GDP improvement may not be plain sailing; excess liquidity and tepid loan growth are limiting ROA expansion

In recent months, IBN and the other banking stocks have run-up as investors prepare for a pickup in credit growth. Much of the momentum in future credit growth will essentially come down to how the GDP fares. India is currently in a technical recession, and after declining by 24% in the June quarter, Indian GDP improved sequentially in the September quarter, witnessing only a 7.5% decline. The sequential improvement is welcome, but there are a lot of other underlying issues that suggest that the future recovery is likely to be bumpy. According to an eminent economist in India, these quarterly GDP numbers mainly reflect the situation with large corporate accounts and don’t provide sufficient color on the conditions in the small and medium businesses (MSME) where stress is still rampant. One other worrying aspect has been the cut in the capital expenditure (which is an important driver of GDP growth) from the government side. Over the last two quarters, there has been an INR1.6 trillion decline in government expenditure. Crucially more recent CGA data shows that capital expenditure for the first seven months of the year was only 54.6% of the planned FY21 target vs. 59.4% a year ago. In addition to that, the output of eight core infrastructure sectors declined by 2.5%, the eighth successive month of decline; this raises questions about the long-term sustainability of an industrial recovery without the aid of the festival demand period which we are almost on the cusp of leaving behind.

Speaking of the festival demand, a lot of people were expecting a pickup in credit growth on account of this, but the underlying data does not back this up. As you can see from the chart below, Indian banks' aggregate loan growth has continued to remain at low levels of sub 6% for multiple months now and is not showing any signs of trending up.

Source: Trading Economics

Going forward, it may be reasonable to expect some gradual sequential improvement, but it may likely need a significantly extraneous factor to get the aggregate loan growth back to double-digit levels over the next few months. As mentioned above, the government’s fiscal position is not in the best shape, so it does not have too many levers to push further demand-side stimulus. Currently, as banks are not able to witness strong loan growth momentum, there is excess liquidity on their balance sheets, bloating the asset base and the equity book value and keeping ROEs (Return on Equity) and ROAs (Return on Assets) at sub-standard levels. Bloomberg Quint ran an interesting Indian study on bank credit as a function of nominal GDP over the last 60 years; this ratio has tended to oscillate between 1x and 2x with an average of 1.42x.

Source: Bloomberg Quint

I acknowledge that we can’t strictly extrapolate this figure, but just for some perspective, if we are to take the RBI’s forecast of a -7.5% decline for FY20/21, this would imply aggregate credit growth of only about 3% for the year, which would also imply a further decline in the credit growth from the run-rate of 5-5.8% seen over the last few months.

The recent surge in crude oil is bad for the Indian fiscal deficit and the treasury income of banks

The impact of crude oil prices recently hitting nine-month highs will be acutely felt by India. According to Barclays, a $10/barrel change in global crude oil has the potential to add 34bps to headline inflation over a 3-6 month time frame. Inflation in India is currently stubbornly high and has been well above the RBI's comfort range of 2-6% in every month, except March. This recent development will almost certainly tip inflation expectations even further. Do note that earlier in the year, the Indian government was able to hike fuel excise duties during the low oil period and consequently make up for the revenue shortfall on account of other pandemic induced pressures (these petroleum taxes account for ~20-25% of total tax revenue of the Indian government). Excise duty receipts this year are up 40% YTD and have helped the government shore up its precarious finances. Higher crude oil prices mean the government may likely have to cut excise duties to negate the price increase. The rise in crude will also weigh on the Indian rupee and increase the country’s import bill. All in all, what will likely transpire is higher inflation and higher government borrowing costs. Significantly higher inflation means the RBI “may” have to hike rates, and this could jeopardize the fragile economic recovery. Also, the increase in yields means the treasury income of banking stocks could take a hit and this would be negative for earnings.

Risks on the charts and above-average valuations

Source: Trading View

Over the last 13-14 years, IBN has chopped around within this slight ascending channel, and if you were able to spot these key inflection points close to the upper and lower boundaries of the channel, you may have likely done well. At the moment, IBN is only c.8% away from hitting the top of the upper channel just below the $15.5 levels. The underlying fundamentals for both the Indian banking sector and IBN would need to be very strong (which is not the case currently) for the stock to kick on even further from those levels.

Source: Stockcharts

I’ve also looked at the short-term price performance of IBN relative to the gold-standard of Indian banks - HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB). As you can see from the chart above, this ratio has improved from the lows of 0.18 seen in late October but is now close to hitting the congestion zone and resistance of between 0.215 and 0.22. I don’t see sufficient conditions for a further expansion in this ratio (As per the recent quarterly numbers, HDB still has a substantial edge over IBN when it comes to credit risk quality, NIMs, ROAs, capital adequacy, etc.). The RSI of this ratio too is close to hitting overbought levels and has shown a tendency to turn from here.

IBN was trading at very attractive valuations in early April. On a P/BV basis, you could pick up the stock at just 1.43x, but the multiple has since expanded by ~71% and currently trades at a 2.46x - a 28% premium to its 5-year average P/BV of 1.92x. Considering the risks around, I would be hesitant to pay the premium.

Closing thoughts

IBN is a decent long-term proxy to capitalize on the underpenetrated nature of banking in India, but it has run up by ~55% over the last 3 months whilst the Indian economy is still not out of the woods and plenty of micro risks could germinate in the months ahead. If you’ve made some profits, I would advise you to lighten your position and revisit the stock at lower levels. Neutral for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.