DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and in particular is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.

The Numbers Trounce Our Sentiment

Let us say upfront that we like Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) a lot. There has been a certain joie de vivre about its performance of late, both its revenue growth and the stock price ascent. Whether we have personally owned or not owned the stock (Cestrian staff accounts have traded this one rather than held a long-term position), we've cheered the partnerships and formal integration deals it has struck with larger vendors such as Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN) and others. We felt that here is a high growth, profitable, cash generative cloud stock which offered both standalone stock price appreciation potential, and the opportunity to secure upside via a sale of the company to one of those partners (or other potential suitors such as Salesforce (CRM)). What's not to like, right?

Well, one discipline that's essential whether you invest or trade stocks is the ability to change your mind and act on it. We led on this point in our recent note on Fastly (FSLY). In the case of the growth-slowing, cash-consuming, customer-concentration-afflicted, overconfident-earnings-call-performing content delivery network provider, we just went to Buy in spite of all that. You can read about that particular volte-face here. And whilst we haven't written about DDOG on Seeking Alpha outside of our Marketplace service, we can assure you that at various points in recent months we've been raving about DDOG within our service, and we've banked some nice gains on our staff personal holdings in the stock too.

Cue another U-turn on our part. We're at Neutral on DDOG and having thought long and hard about it, we aren't including the name in our Cloud Decade Portfolio, at least not until the facts change. (We do think it's still an M&A target but that's a topic for a different day).

Let's turn to the numbers up to and including Q3. First, revenue down to net debt.

Source: Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

Remember this is a relatively young company - founded in 2010 - that went public last year. Typically you would expect to see companies of this age in cloud software showing steady or accelerating revenue growth. True, some hit an air pocket in the first wave of the COVID crisis, but many of those subsequently accelerated come Q3. (Notably, one that didn't - Slack Technologies (WORK) - was acquired right before it published its Q3 earnings that show a very material continued slowdown).

There are a few points of concern in the numbers above. Let's step through them.

Revenue growth is falling on a quarter-vs.-prior-year-quarter basis and that, of course, is slowing the TTM revenue flywheel. This isn't a one-time bad quarter or a COVID-impacted enterprise sales process - it's been a constant reduction in growth rate for the last five quarters - pre, mid, and post initial COVID crisis.

R&D spending as a % of revenue is increasing - from 29% in Q2 2019 to 36% in Q3 2020 - in the face of declining revenue growth. No scale is obtaining to R&D spend. There can be many reasons for this, but our first thought is that differentiation in the application performance monitoring market is likely getting a little tougher, pricing is perhaps getting harder to maintain - which could be part of the revenue growth slowdown - and as a result, a smart management team - which DDOG's undoubtedly is - will put more money and time into new product development with the goal of accelerating growth medium term. Within our Marketplace service we have software engineer members who tell us they are seeing increased price-based competition in the APM market; price-based competition doesn't really happen when companies have products so differentiated that they choose themselves on functionality. Whilst the experience of our own members can be written off as simply limited-scope data - it does line up with that combination of revenue growth reduction and increased R&D spend. So it could be the case more widely, not just in the purview of our own members.

EBITDA and cash flow margins are high for a company growing at 60% p.a. Too high, in our view. The balance between the "right" rate revenue growth and the "right" profit and cash flow margin is a moving feast. From the investor's perspective the optimal balance is determined by the prevailing capital markets mood of the moment. In some markets, slow growth and high profitability and cash generation is what wins plaudits and big valuations. That's typically when cash is in short supply as a result of being expensive and/or scarce. But since 2009, your Grade-A certified capital markets participants have found cash to be in limitless supply, shuttled in daily by the Fed's own trucks, and cheap too. That's the major reason why GAAP lossmaking growth stocks have outperformed since the financial crisis. Cash is in a glut; growth - GDP growth - is scarce. So as an investor, if you can hand cash to a management team capable of producing high growth, well, you just swapped a plentiful commodity (money) for a scarce mineral (growth). (Yes, we do know money is only plentiful for rich people). Result, stock price up. Rinse and repeat. These high margins confirm the logic of the DDOG management team in ramping R&D spend as a % of revenue. We would rather, from a stock price perspective, they invested more still - perhaps on acquisitions using either that gusher of operating cash flow, or the fulsome stock price. Having the company slow its growth and grow its margins is fine if the business was in its third or fourth decade, hitting middle age, and angling for a leveraged buyout to come along without ever actually putting up the "for sale" flag. But ten years into its life, and a year or so into its ticker, we think the balance of growth and profitability isn't optimal for future stock price growth.

Let's look further down the list of numbers. Here's deferred revenue down to remaining performance obligation.

Source: Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

A word or two on what these things are and why they're important things. In any business that signs long-lived contracts, such as a subscription software business, once you sign that contract, your customer is on the hook to pay you X every Y months or years, as set out in the contract. And you are on the hook to delivery Z over the same period. The contract creates an asset (your expectation that the customer will honor the contract and pay you the money over the life of the contract) and a liability (the obligation on you to deliver what you promised).

The totality of those contractual assets and obligations are called remaining performance obligations ('RPO'). This isn't a GAAP measure so you won't see it in financial statements and, unfortunately, you usually have to wait for the 10-Q to be published to get the number. It's too boring a number to be included in earnings press releases right when the company prints its quarter. That's a shame because RPO is one of the best windows into the future growth of a subscription software business. If RPO is growing faster than recognized revenue, then most likely, the rate of growth of recognized revenue will move up. Not definitely, it's not a linear relationship, but most likely. And conversely, if the rate of growth of RPO is less than the rate of growth of recognized revenue, most likely the growth in recognized revenue is going to be coming down. Again. Not definitely. But most likely.

Some of the assets and liabilities implied by the RPO number do make it onto the balance sheet - a subset of the overall number but an important subset. When your customer pays you for the coming year's subscription - let's say year one of a three year contract, that one-year cash shows up as an asset, and your one-year matching liability shows up as deferred revenue. The name is confusing - you'll find deferred revenue as a liability item on the balance sheet - here's DDOG's Q3 for instance:

Source: DDOG Q3 Earnings Press Release

Deferred revenue, a subset of RPO, is a good thing. Lots of it is very good. If the deferred revenue number is big, it means the company has already been paid for stuff it has yet to deliver. It would be like getting paid your year's salary on 1 January 2021 for all the work you were obligated to do through 2021. Pretty good, right? That's why the cash asset number at DDOG and other upfront-paid cloud companies is so good.

Now take a look at the RPO and deferred revenue trends in DDOG and compare them to the recognized revenue trends. You can see this in our table above. Both are slower than recognized revenue growth. So that to us indicates that recognized is likely to continue to slow. Not definitely. But most likely. So we having found only melancholy in the headlines, we find no particular reason for good cheer in the more boring parts of the 10-Qs either.

Let's remind ourselves of valuation:

Source: Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

We have no problem paying big, big multiples of TTM revenue and absurd multiples of cash flow for cloud stocks - but we do want their growth to be holding up or accelerating in order to do so.

And that, in short - OK not that short but hey it's quicker to read than write - is why we're at Neutral on DDOG. Because the stock is priced as if growth is going to remain elevated, the headline numbers are slowing, and the boringest parts of the financial reports indicate that the slowing will continue. Harrumph. Not good.

By the way - if you think we have this wrong, trust us, we'd love to be wrong. If you can explain why we're wrong, walk us through it in your comments to this article. We lean bullish in general, we're super bullish on cloud as a category and we know our stuff in software investing generally. So we aren't looking for any high level stocks-only-go-up stuff. But we would love to hear any detail we're missing as to why this name should fly. As you can see from our many changes of mind - we have no problem being wrong - as long as we reach the right conclusion in time to make some gains!

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 15 December 2020.